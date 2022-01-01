Mikey Bagels 95 Saddle Way

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bagels

Single Bagels

$1.75

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$7.99

Dozen Bagels

$13.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$3.25

Western Sandwich

$5.00

Peppers, Onions, Ham, & Cheddar Chees

Philly Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Peppers, Onions, Steak, & American Cheese

Breakast Platters

2 Egg, Toast, & Homefries

$6.99

Add Bacon, Pork Roll, Ham or Sausage for Extra $1.50

Big Breakfast

$10.99

2 Pancakes, Eggs, Homefries, Choice of Meat & Toast

2x2x2

$8.99

Pancake or French Toast, Eggs & Choice of Meat

Hash

$10.99

Choose Chorizo, Bacon, Pastrami or Cornbeef, With Peppers,Onions, Two Sunny Eggs And Toast

Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.99

Peppers, Onions, Chorizo, Eggs, & Cheese

Bell Pepper Eggs

$10.99

Pepper Rings, Two Eggs on a Spinach & Tomatoes, Served With Fresh Fruit

Montecristo

$9.99

Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Cranberry Relish, & Syrup)

The Croque Madame

$9.99

Ham & Cheese Sandwich on a French Toast with Sunny-Side-Up Egg

Egg Benedict

$9.99

Two Poached Eggs Served on Top of a Mini Toasted Bagel with Avocado, Tomatoes, Capicola & Hollandaise Sauce with Homefries

Waffle Benedict

$9.99

Classic Benedict on a Toasted Wafe, Bacon Crumbs on Top

Avocado Toast

$10.99

Avocado Spread, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Spinach, Two Sunny Eggs, & Everything Bagel Seasoning, Served With Fresh Fruit

Pancakes, Waffles, French Toast

Waffles

$6.99

Pancakes (3)

$6.99

French Toast

$7.99

The Dali...cious

$10.99

Nutella, Peanut Butter, Banana, & Whipped Cream

Strawberries & Nutella

$9.99

Maple Bacon

$9.99

Bacon Crumbs & Maple Syrup

S'mores

$10.99

Marshmallow, Chocolate-Chips, Graham Crumbs

Strawberry Cheesecake

$10.99

Whip Cream, Jelly, Cream Cheese & Strawberries

Omlettes

Mediterranean Omelette

$10.99

Black Olives, Tomatoes, Spinach & Feta Cheese

Prosciutto Omelette

$10.99

Spinach, Prosciutto, Roasted Peppers & Provolone

Western Omelette

$10.99

Peppers, Onions, Ham, & Cheddar Cheese

Philly Breakfast Omelette

$10.99

Peppers, Onions, Steak, & American Cheese

Mexican Omelette

$10.99

Peppers, Onions, Beans, Chorizo, Jalapeños, & Pepperjack Cheese

Veggies Omelette

$10.99

Assorted Vegetables

Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Choose Your Favorite: American, Cheddar, Pepperjack, Provolone or Muenster

Sandwiches

The Lela Bel

Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Oil & Vinega

The Allie Cat

Ham, Genoa Salami, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Mayo

The Doctor's ORder

Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Onions, & Italian Dressing

The Milo

Grilled Chicken, Boar’s Head Ham, Swiss, & Honey Mustard

The Staten Islander

Hot Turkey or Roast Beef With Melted Swiss & Brown Gravy

The Grama Jean

Hot Pastrami & Melted Swiss Topped With Coleslaw & Spicy Mustard

The All American

Roast Beef, Oven Gold Turkey, Deluxe Ham, American Cheese, Mayo, Oil, Vinegar, Lettuce & Tomatoes

The Big Greg

Boar’s Head Buffalo Chicken, Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapenos Topped With Ranch Dressing

The Monalisa

Capicola, Genoa Salami, Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Salt, Pepper, & Oregano

Turkey Reuben

Turkey, Russian Dressing, Coleslaw & Swiss

Turkey Deluxe

Turkey, Pepperjack, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Ranch

Capresse

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Spinach, & Balsamic Add Chicken or Proscuitto + $1.50

Chicken Po Boy

Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, & Russian Dressing

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp, Coleslaw, Pickles, & Russian Dressing

Homemade Deli Sandwiches

Egg Salad

With Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions

Chicken Salad

With Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions

Tuna Salad

With Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Onions

Potato Salad

Paninis

Italian

$9.99

Pesto, Proscuitto, Red Peppers, Genoa Salami, Capricola, Spinach, & Provolone

Caprese

$9.99

Tomatoes, Spinach, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic, Bacon & Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Pesto, Spinach, Red Peppers, & Fresh Mozzarella

Bombay

$9.99

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Butter, Fresh Mozzarella, Potatoes, Cilantro, Mint & Chutney

Cranberry

$9.99

Turkey, Provolone, Cranberry Relish, & Spinach

Grilled Veggie Delight

$9.99

Assorted Veggies, Pesto & Fresh Mozzarella

Chipotle Turkey

$9.99

Avocado, Chipotle, Turkey, Bacon & Pepperjack

Reuben

$9.99

Turkey, or Pastromi or Cornbeef, Russian Coleslaw & Swiss Cheese

The Chesterfield

$9.99

Grilled Mushrooms, Onions, Roastbeef, Red Peppers, & Spinach

Cheesy Hummus

$9.99

Hummus, Red Peppers, Spinach, Bacon, & Provolone

Muffuletta

$9.99

Ham, Salami, Mortadela, Swiss, Provolone, & Olive Salad

Wrap

Turkey Cranberry Wrap

$9.99

Provolone, Carrots, Spinach Cranberry, Relish, & Spinach

South West Wrap

$9.99

Avocado Puree, Pepper Jack, Tomatoes, Bacon, Lettuce, & Chipotle Mayo

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Crispy Chicken, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Lettuce, & Spicy Bleu Cheese

Curried Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Our Homemade Curry Chicken Salad Made With Raisins, Carrots, Cashews, Scallions in a Honey Curry Mayo with Spinach

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken & Caesar Dressing

Tex-Mex Wrap

$9.99

Crispy Chicken, Corn, Beans, Tomatoes, Pepper Jack Cheese, & Chipotle Dressing

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$9.99

Chicken, Peppers, Onions, & Lettuce

Steak Fajita Wrap

$9.99

Steak, Peppers, Onions, & Lettuce

Vegan Wrap

$9.99

Hummus, Cucumbers, Spinach, Carrots, & Tomatoes

Greek Wrap

$9.99

Cucumber, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese & Spinach With Balsamic dressing

Balsamic Grilled Vegetables Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Assorted Veggies, Spinach, & Hummus

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.99

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Puree, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Spinach & Ranch Dressing

Turkey Hummus Wrap

$9.99

Hummus, Cucumber, Turkey, Spinach, Carrots & Red Onions

Cheesesteaks

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

Peppers, Onions, & American Cheese

The Big Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Homefries, & Cheese

Hawaiian Cheesesteak

$10.99

Peppers, Onions, Bacon, Pineapple, & American Cheese

BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled Onions, Cheddar, Bacon, & BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99

Provolone, Buffalo Sauce & Bleucheese Dressing

Grilled Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99

Peppers, Onions, & American Cheese

From The Grill

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Choose Your Favorite: American, Cheddar, Pepperjack, Provolone or Muenster. Add Bacon & Tomatoes For Extra $.99 each

Pesto Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Tomato, Spinach, Fresh Mozzarella & Pesto

Tuna Melt

$6.99

Warm Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese

Club Sandwich

$6.99

Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Avocado Puree

Grilled Pastrami

$6.99

Caramalized Onions, Melted Cheese, & Dijon Mustard

Grilled Corned Beef

$6.99

Caramalized Onions, Melted Cheese, & Dijon Mustard

BLT

$6.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Mayo

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.25

A Juicy Beef Burger On a Butter Bun

Cheeseburger

$8.25

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Pickles

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.25

Bacon, Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$10.75

Grilled Mushrooms, Onions, & Swiss Cheese

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Veggie Patty, Hummus, Spinach, & Tomatoes

Spicy Jalapeño Burger

$10.25

Avocado Puree, Bacon, Jalapeno, Pepperjack, Lettuce & Onions

Salads

Greek Salad

$10.99

Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, & Feta Cheese Over Romaine Lettuce

Wedge Salad

$10.99

Iceberg Wedges, Bacon, Tomatoes, Eggs, Bleucheese Crumbs, & Ranch Dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Boiled Eggs, Tomatoes, Chicken, Bleucheese, Bacon, & Baslamic Dressing

Spinach Salad

$10.99

Blueberries, Strawberries, Feta Cheese, & Walnuts Over Spinach

Grilled Vegetable Salad

$10.99

Assorted Vegetables, Fresh Mozzarella Over Spinach

Chef Salad

$10.99

Eggs, Cucumber, Swiss, Cheddar, Ham, Turkey, & Red Onions

South West Salad

$10.99

Corn, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Mix Cheese, Grilled Chicken Over Romain

Sides

Wings (6)

$9.00

Wings (12)

$16.00

French Fries

$5.99

Sweet Fries

$5.99

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Chorizo, Jalapeno, Cheese & Scallions

Home Fries

$2.99

Tater-Tots

$6.99

Loaded Tater-Tots

$8.99

Chorizo, Jalapeno, Cheese & Scallions

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Zuchini Sticks

$7.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Chicken Tenders (3)

$6.99

Comes with Fries

Chicken Tenders (6)

$9.99

Comes with Fries

Chicken Tenders (9)

$11.99

Comes with Fries

Bacon

$1.49

Smoothies

Green Smoothie

$6.99

Cucumber, Celery, Spinach, Pineapple, Bananas, & Apple Juice

Berry Breakfast Smoothie

$6.99

Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, Oats, & Almond Milk

Chocopeanutbutter Smoothie

$6.99

Bananas, Cocoa, Peanut Butter, & Almond Milk

Strawberry-Banana Smoothie

$6.99

Strawberries, Bananas, Oats, & Almond Milk

Golden Glow Smoothie

$6.99

Bananas, Ginger, Pineapple, Tumeric, & Almond Milk

Green Smoothie

$5.00

Eggs

Dozen Large

$5.99

Coffee

Small

$2.25

Med

$2.75

Large

$3.25

Iced

$3.99

Box of Joe

$20.99

Tea

Tea

$2.00

Hot chocolate

Small

$2.75

Medium

$3.25

Cappuccino

Small

$2.75

Medium

$3.25

Iced Tea

Joe’s Tea

$3.00

Snapple

$2.75

Red Bull

Small Red bull

$3.00

Large Red bull

$3.99

Orange Juice

Small 12 oz

$2.75

Large 52 oz

$5.99

Chocolate milk

Choco milk

$2.25

Yoohoo

$2.00

Soda

Soda

$2.49

Water

Water

$1.25

Apple juice

Apple juice

$2.00

Half/half

Quart

$3.79

Pint

$2.49

Milk

1/2 Gal Organic/Ultra Milk

$6.29

1/2 Gal whole/2%

$3.49

1/2 Gal alm/vanila

$3.99

Gallon whole/2%

$5.49

Soy Silk

$4.49

Cashew/Oat Milk

$7.49

Frappuccino

Frap large

$4.00

Frap small

$3.00

Gatorade/poweraid

Gatorade

$2.50

Muffin

Plain Muffin

$3.00

Muffin w/butter

$3.50

Danish

Danish

$3.75

Donut

Donut

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

95 Saddle Way, Chesterfield, NJ 08515

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
