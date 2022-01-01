- Home
Mikey Bagels 95 Saddle Way
95 Saddle Way
Chesterfield, NJ 08515
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakast Platters
2 Egg, Toast, & Homefries
Add Bacon, Pork Roll, Ham or Sausage for Extra $1.50
Big Breakfast
2 Pancakes, Eggs, Homefries, Choice of Meat & Toast
2x2x2
Pancake or French Toast, Eggs & Choice of Meat
Hash
Choose Chorizo, Bacon, Pastrami or Cornbeef, With Peppers,Onions, Two Sunny Eggs And Toast
Breakfast Quesadilla
Peppers, Onions, Chorizo, Eggs, & Cheese
Bell Pepper Eggs
Pepper Rings, Two Eggs on a Spinach & Tomatoes, Served With Fresh Fruit
Montecristo
Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Cranberry Relish, & Syrup)
The Croque Madame
Ham & Cheese Sandwich on a French Toast with Sunny-Side-Up Egg
Egg Benedict
Two Poached Eggs Served on Top of a Mini Toasted Bagel with Avocado, Tomatoes, Capicola & Hollandaise Sauce with Homefries
Waffle Benedict
Classic Benedict on a Toasted Wafe, Bacon Crumbs on Top
Avocado Toast
Avocado Spread, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Spinach, Two Sunny Eggs, & Everything Bagel Seasoning, Served With Fresh Fruit
Pancakes, Waffles, French Toast
Waffles
Pancakes (3)
French Toast
The Dali...cious
Nutella, Peanut Butter, Banana, & Whipped Cream
Strawberries & Nutella
Maple Bacon
Bacon Crumbs & Maple Syrup
S'mores
Marshmallow, Chocolate-Chips, Graham Crumbs
Strawberry Cheesecake
Whip Cream, Jelly, Cream Cheese & Strawberries
Omlettes
Mediterranean Omelette
Black Olives, Tomatoes, Spinach & Feta Cheese
Prosciutto Omelette
Spinach, Prosciutto, Roasted Peppers & Provolone
Western Omelette
Peppers, Onions, Ham, & Cheddar Cheese
Philly Breakfast Omelette
Peppers, Onions, Steak, & American Cheese
Mexican Omelette
Peppers, Onions, Beans, Chorizo, Jalapeños, & Pepperjack Cheese
Veggies Omelette
Assorted Vegetables
Cheese Omelette
Choose Your Favorite: American, Cheddar, Pepperjack, Provolone or Muenster
Sandwiches
The Lela Bel
Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Oil & Vinega
The Allie Cat
Ham, Genoa Salami, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Mayo
The Doctor's ORder
Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Onions, & Italian Dressing
The Milo
Grilled Chicken, Boar’s Head Ham, Swiss, & Honey Mustard
The Staten Islander
Hot Turkey or Roast Beef With Melted Swiss & Brown Gravy
The Grama Jean
Hot Pastrami & Melted Swiss Topped With Coleslaw & Spicy Mustard
The All American
Roast Beef, Oven Gold Turkey, Deluxe Ham, American Cheese, Mayo, Oil, Vinegar, Lettuce & Tomatoes
The Big Greg
Boar’s Head Buffalo Chicken, Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapenos Topped With Ranch Dressing
The Monalisa
Capicola, Genoa Salami, Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Salt, Pepper, & Oregano
Turkey Reuben
Turkey, Russian Dressing, Coleslaw & Swiss
Turkey Deluxe
Turkey, Pepperjack, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Ranch
Capresse
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Spinach, & Balsamic Add Chicken or Proscuitto + $1.50
Chicken Po Boy
Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, & Russian Dressing
Shrimp Po Boy
Shrimp, Coleslaw, Pickles, & Russian Dressing
Homemade Deli Sandwiches
Paninis
Italian
Pesto, Proscuitto, Red Peppers, Genoa Salami, Capricola, Spinach, & Provolone
Caprese
Tomatoes, Spinach, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic, Bacon & Pesto
Chicken Pesto
Grilled Chicken, Pesto, Spinach, Red Peppers, & Fresh Mozzarella
Bombay
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Butter, Fresh Mozzarella, Potatoes, Cilantro, Mint & Chutney
Cranberry
Turkey, Provolone, Cranberry Relish, & Spinach
Grilled Veggie Delight
Assorted Veggies, Pesto & Fresh Mozzarella
Chipotle Turkey
Avocado, Chipotle, Turkey, Bacon & Pepperjack
Reuben
Turkey, or Pastromi or Cornbeef, Russian Coleslaw & Swiss Cheese
The Chesterfield
Grilled Mushrooms, Onions, Roastbeef, Red Peppers, & Spinach
Cheesy Hummus
Hummus, Red Peppers, Spinach, Bacon, & Provolone
Muffuletta
Ham, Salami, Mortadela, Swiss, Provolone, & Olive Salad
Wrap
Turkey Cranberry Wrap
Provolone, Carrots, Spinach Cranberry, Relish, & Spinach
South West Wrap
Avocado Puree, Pepper Jack, Tomatoes, Bacon, Lettuce, & Chipotle Mayo
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Lettuce, & Spicy Bleu Cheese
Curried Chicken Wrap
Our Homemade Curry Chicken Salad Made With Raisins, Carrots, Cashews, Scallions in a Honey Curry Mayo with Spinach
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken & Caesar Dressing
Tex-Mex Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Corn, Beans, Tomatoes, Pepper Jack Cheese, & Chipotle Dressing
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Chicken, Peppers, Onions, & Lettuce
Steak Fajita Wrap
Steak, Peppers, Onions, & Lettuce
Vegan Wrap
Hummus, Cucumbers, Spinach, Carrots, & Tomatoes
Greek Wrap
Cucumber, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese & Spinach With Balsamic dressing
Balsamic Grilled Vegetables Wrap
Grilled Assorted Veggies, Spinach, & Hummus
Turkey Club Wrap
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Puree, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Spinach & Ranch Dressing
Turkey Hummus Wrap
Hummus, Cucumber, Turkey, Spinach, Carrots & Red Onions
Cheesesteaks
Philly Cheesesteak
Peppers, Onions, & American Cheese
The Big Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Homefries, & Cheese
Hawaiian Cheesesteak
Peppers, Onions, Bacon, Pineapple, & American Cheese
BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak
Grilled Onions, Cheddar, Bacon, & BBQ Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Provolone, Buffalo Sauce & Bleucheese Dressing
Grilled Chicken Cheesesteak
Peppers, Onions, & American Cheese
From The Grill
Grilled Cheese
Choose Your Favorite: American, Cheddar, Pepperjack, Provolone or Muenster. Add Bacon & Tomatoes For Extra $.99 each
Pesto Grilled Cheese
Tomato, Spinach, Fresh Mozzarella & Pesto
Tuna Melt
Warm Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese
Club Sandwich
Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Avocado Puree
Grilled Pastrami
Caramalized Onions, Melted Cheese, & Dijon Mustard
Grilled Corned Beef
Caramalized Onions, Melted Cheese, & Dijon Mustard
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Mayo
Burgers
Hamburger
A Juicy Beef Burger On a Butter Bun
Cheeseburger
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Pickles
Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon, Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Grilled Mushrooms, Onions, & Swiss Cheese
Veggie Burger
Veggie Patty, Hummus, Spinach, & Tomatoes
Spicy Jalapeño Burger
Avocado Puree, Bacon, Jalapeno, Pepperjack, Lettuce & Onions
Salads
Greek Salad
Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, & Feta Cheese Over Romaine Lettuce
Wedge Salad
Iceberg Wedges, Bacon, Tomatoes, Eggs, Bleucheese Crumbs, & Ranch Dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons
Cobb Salad
Boiled Eggs, Tomatoes, Chicken, Bleucheese, Bacon, & Baslamic Dressing
Spinach Salad
Blueberries, Strawberries, Feta Cheese, & Walnuts Over Spinach
Grilled Vegetable Salad
Assorted Vegetables, Fresh Mozzarella Over Spinach
Chef Salad
Eggs, Cucumber, Swiss, Cheddar, Ham, Turkey, & Red Onions
South West Salad
Corn, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Mix Cheese, Grilled Chicken Over Romain
Sides
Wings (6)
Wings (12)
French Fries
Sweet Fries
Loaded Fries
Chorizo, Jalapeno, Cheese & Scallions
Home Fries
Tater-Tots
Loaded Tater-Tots
Chorizo, Jalapeno, Cheese & Scallions
Mozzarella Sticks
Zuchini Sticks
Onion Rings
Chicken Tenders (3)
Comes with Fries
Chicken Tenders (6)
Comes with Fries
Chicken Tenders (9)
Comes with Fries
Bacon
Smoothies
Green Smoothie
Cucumber, Celery, Spinach, Pineapple, Bananas, & Apple Juice
Berry Breakfast Smoothie
Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, Oats, & Almond Milk
Chocopeanutbutter Smoothie
Bananas, Cocoa, Peanut Butter, & Almond Milk
Strawberry-Banana Smoothie
Strawberries, Bananas, Oats, & Almond Milk
Golden Glow Smoothie
Bananas, Ginger, Pineapple, Tumeric, & Almond Milk
Eggs
Tea
Hot chocolate
Cappuccino
Iced Tea
Orange Juice
Chocolate milk
Soda
Water
Apple juice
Half/half
Milk
Frappuccino
Gatorade/poweraid
Danish
Donut
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
95 Saddle Way, Chesterfield, NJ 08515