Mikey Late Night Slice-OTR LNS OTR

review star

No reviews yet

2014 Elm Street

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Pizza

Slices

Slice Plain Ass Pepperoni

Slice Plain Ass Pepperoni

$5.75

A generous layer of Pepperoni, sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese.

Slice Spicy Ass Pepperoni

Slice Spicy Ass Pepperoni

$5.75

Pepperoni and Banana Peppers, laced with Sriracha sauce and Red Pepper flakes.

Slice Mushroom and Roasted Garlic

Slice Mushroom and Roasted Garlic

$5.50

Generous heapings of Mushrooms with a sprinkling of Roasted Garlic.

Slice: Cheese and Basil

Slice: Cheese and Basil

$5.50

Our classic cheese pizza. Subtly flavored with, you guessed it... fresh Basil Leaves.

POW

POW

$5.75

One of Over 40 Fun and Crazy Recipes is Available Every Week

Vegan Chicken

Vegan Chicken

$5.75

Vegan Buffalo Chick'N with Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese

Vegan Pepperoni

Vegan Pepperoni

$5.75

Meatless Pepperoni with Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese

Wholes

Plain Ass Pepperoni

Plain Ass Pepperoni

$29.75

A generous layer of Pepperoni, sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese.

Spicy Ass Pepperoni

Spicy Ass Pepperoni

$29.75

Pepperoni and Banana Peppers, laced with Sriracha sauce and Red Pepper flakes.

Mushroom with Roasted Garlic

Mushroom with Roasted Garlic

$29.75

Generous heapings of Mushrooms with a sprinkling of Roasted Garlic.

Cheese with Fresh Basil

Cheese with Fresh Basil

$29.75

Our classic cheese pizza. Subtly flavored with, you guessed it... fresh Basil Leaves.

Vegan Pepperoni

Vegan Pepperoni

$29.75

Meatless Pepperoni with Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese

Vegan Buffalo Chicken

Vegan Buffalo Chicken

$29.75

Vegan Buffalo Chick'N with Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese

POW

$31.69

The Pizza of the Week: The Meathead We know you need protein for your gains, and the Pizza-of-the-Week is loaded with Pepperoni, Sausage, and Meatballs for optimum performance!

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$28.50

Choose from our Options Below and Build Your Whole Pie However You Like. Get Creative. Get Weird.

Mikey's Favorite

Mikey's Favorite

$31.69

Mikey likes Pepperoni, Mushrooms, and Banana Peppers on his pizza. That's what's up.

Thicc Ass Pepperoni

Thicc Ass Pepperoni

$31.69

Extra decadent THICK CUT "Cup & Char" Pepperoni as far as the eye can see, as opposed to the traditional style we also carry.

PMS

PMS

$31.39

Extra Strength Pepperoni, Mushroom, and Sausage.

Weggie

Weggie

$31.69

Grabs you by the Red Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Tomatoes, and pulls.

Garbage

Garbage

$31.69

A complete mess of Pepperoni, Sausage, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, and Extra Cheese.

Kowalski

Kowalski

$31.69

Pepperoni & Sausage. MEAT on MEAT!

Vegan Cheese with Fresh Basil

Vegan Cheese with Fresh Basil

$31.69

Our Classic Vegan Cheese Pizza. Subtly Flavored with Fresh Basil Leaves.

Vegan Mushroom with Roasted Garlic

Vegan Mushroom with Roasted Garlic

$31.69

Mushrooms with a Sprinkling of Garlic with Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese.

Extras

Garlicky Breadsticks

Garlicky Breadsticks

$5.46

The best part of our pizza is the garlicky bread stick crust.

Cheezy Breadsticks

Cheezy Breadsticks

$6.56

Gooey melted cheese on our already delicious garlicky bread sticks.

Unicorn Bars

Unicorn Bars

$4.37

A Huge Colorful, Glittery, Gooey, Fruity, Krispy Treat.

Side Garlic Sauce

Side Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Late Night Slice's original bomb-ass buttery garlic sauce of delicious garlicky goodness that great for dipping.

Side Unicorn Sauce

Side Unicorn Sauce

$0.50

Unicorn Sauce, formerly known by a more infamous name, is the same delicious tangy, smokey, and now SPICY AF, too!

Side Ranch

Side Ranch

$0.50

Our magical Ranch blend of buttermilk, garlic and onion flavors mixed with mild heat of aged chiles and red peppers that adds a Bold twist to the classic ranch seasoning.

Side Spicy Unicorn Sauce

Side Spicy Unicorn Sauce

$0.50

Straight from the 'Corn's Horn, and SPICY AF! Our latest and greatest sauce bottle is everything you love about the original Unicorn Sauce, but with a serious kick!

Side Vegan Ranch

Side Vegan Ranch

$0.50

Creamy, flavorful, and tastes just like classic homemade ranch.

Side Parmesan Cheese

Side Parmesan Cheese

$0.50

Parmesan… in a cup

Side Red Pepper Flakes

Side Red Pepper Flakes

$0.50

Red Pepper Flakes… in a cup

Merchandise

Sauce Bottles

Garlic Sauce Bottle

Garlic Sauce Bottle

$7.99

Late Night Slice's original bomb-ass buttery garlic sauce is now available by the bottle! 16oz of delicious garlicky goodness that great for dipping, as well as baking into countless types of food!

Unicorn Sauce Bottle

Unicorn Sauce Bottle

$7.99

Unicorn Sauce, formerly known by a more infamous name, is the same delicious tangy, smokey, and now SPICY AF, too!

Spicy Unicorn Sauce Bottle

Spicy Unicorn Sauce Bottle

$7.99

Straight from the 'Corn's Horn, and SPICY AF! Our latest and greatest sauce bottle is everything you love about the original Unicorn Sauce, but with a serious kick!

Sauce Bottle Set (3)

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Known for by-the-slice service and late night hours, Mikey’s Late Night Slice is everything the name implies and more. Our raving fans know that we are committed to quality pizza and an excellent experience, and do it all with uniquely irreverent style and humor.

Website

Location

2014 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Directions

