Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mikey V's Tacos On The Square

14 Reviews

$

112 W 8th St

Georgetown, TX 78626

Popular Items

Beef Birria Taco
Pops' crispy beef taco
Al Pastor Taco

Breakfast Menu

Seasoned steak, eggs, on a handmade flour tortilla

Egg and Cheese Taco

$2.75

Scrambled eggs and shredded cheese

Steak & Egg Taco

$4.25

Seasoned steak, eggs, shredded cheese

Chorizo Taco

$3.75

Eggs and Chorizo with a flour tortilla.

The Gringo

$4.25

Flour tortilla, egg, chorizo, potatoes, beans, and cheese.

Hangover Breakfast Taco

$3.75

Scrambled eggs, bacon, and shredded cheese in a fried corn tortilla

Build a Burrito

$6.50

Scrambled eggs, potatoes, and shredded cheese. Your choice of Bacon or Sausage

Breakfast Bowls

$5.50

Fried potatoes, eggs, shredded cheese

The Gringo

$4.25

Flour tortilla, eggs, chorizo, potatoes, beans, and cheese.

Breakfast Torta

$10.50

Soft torta, refried beans, scrambled eggs, choice of bacon or sausage, lettuce, tomato, onion, melted cheese and mayo.

Breakfast

Seasoned steak, eggs, on a handmade flour tortilla

Egg and Cheese Taco

$2.75

Scrambled eggs and shredded cheese

Hangover Breakfast Taco

$3.75

Scrambled eggs, bacon, and shredded cheese in a fried corn tortilla

Breakfast Burrito

$6.50

Scrambled eggs, potatoes, and shredded cheese

Con Todo Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

Scrambled eggs, Potatoes, Bacon, Sausage, and shredded cheese

Breakfast Bowls

$5.95

Fried potatoes, eggs, shredded cheese

Steak & Egg Taco

$4.25

Seasoned steak, eggs, shredded cheese

Chorizo Taco

$3.75

Eggs and Chorizo with a flour tortilla.

Coffee

$2.25

The Gringo

$4.25

Flour tortilla, eggs, chorizo, potatoes, beans, and cheese.

Featured Special !!

5 Tailgate Taco Box

$15.00Out of stock

5 Pop's crispy ground beef tacos made with, fried corn tortilla, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cilantro.

3 rolled tacos

$4.99

3 rolled tacos with shredded beef inside. Topped with lettuce, cheese and pico.

5 rolled tacos

$7.99

5 rolled tacos with shredded beef inside. Topped with lettuce, mixed cheese and pico.

Chicken ramen

$10.00

Fried Burrito (gas station burritos)

$3.00

Fried Burrito (gas station burritos). 2 for $5

$5.00

Scratch Made Tacos

Pops' crispy beef taco

$3.50

Seasoned ground beef , fried corn tortilla, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cilantro

Beef Fajita Taco

$4.25

Grilled steak served on homemade flour tortilla with a sauteed bell pepper and onion mixture

Carne Guisada Taco

$3.75

Seasoned beef in gravy on a flour tortilla, with onions and cilantro

The TEXAN

$5.50

Flour tortilla with refried beans and shredded brisket add mix cheese and drizzle Fatal Mango BBQ sauce.

Al Pastor Taco

$3.75

Marinated pork on a corn tortilla, served with pineapple, cilantro, and onions

Shredded Chicken Taco

$3.75

Shredded chicken on a crispy corn tortilla, lettuce, mixed cheese and pico.

Vegetarian Taco

$3.75

Grilled veggies- zucchini, bell peppers, corn, and cilantro

Bean and Cheese taco

$2.75

Scratch made refried beans, shredded cheese

Burrito bean and cheese

$6.50

14 inch flour tortilla filled with bean and cheese.

Flaming Chet-O

$5.50

Carne asada, hot cheetos, sour cream, guacamole, and refried beans on a flour tortilla.

Green Chili Pork (Angry Pig) Hot

$4.95

Slow roasted tender pork with potatoes in a green chili stew on a homemade tortilla. This is the Hot Version!

Pops in a blanket

$5.50

Pops crispy beef taco, with a flour tortilla with melted cheese and refried beans wrapped around it.

3 Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

A large 14" flour tortilla stuffed with 3 kinds of shredded cheese and melted to perfection. You have several choices of protein you can add to this.

Everything Birria

Beef Birria Taco

$3.75

Slow cooked beef on a grilled corn tortilla, with shredded queso blanco, onions and cilantro

Beef Birria Taco W/ Consume

$5.25

Slow cooked beef on a grilled corn tortilla, with shredded queso blanco, onions and cilantro

Keto Beef Birria

$4.25

Cheese tortilla shell with shredded beef, onions and cilantro.

Keto Birria W/ Consume

$5.50

Cheese tortilla shell with shredded beef, onions and cilantro.

Spicy Birria Ramen

$10.00

Spicy ramen noodles, 6oz of beef Birria, Consume sauce, onions and cilantro.

Birria Ramen

$10.00

Ramen noodles, 6oz of beef Birria, Consume sauce, onions and cilantro.

Beef Birria Quesadilla W/ Consume

$12.75

14 inch flour tortilla filled with birria, cheese, onions and cilantro. Melted together and cut in 4 sections.

Cali-Menu

Carne Asada Burrito

$10.95

Grilled, citrus-seasoned steak on a large flour tortilla, pico de gallo salsa, and guacamole

Carne Asada Street Taco

$3.75

Grilled, citrus-seasoned steak, corn tortilla, onions and cilantro

Cali Burrito

$11.75

Grilled Carne Asada, in a large flour tortilla, french fries, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. ADD Hot Cheetos!

Carne Asada Fries

$10.95

Grilled Carne Asada on a bed of fries, shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole

1/2 Carne Asada fries

$6.50

Tortas

Torta Carne Asada

$12.50

Soft torta, choice of protein, refried beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese

Torta Al Pastor

$12.50

Soft torta, choice of protein, refried beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese

Torta Shredded Chicken

$12.50

Soft torta, choice of protein, refried beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese

Torta Beef Fajita

$13.50

Soft torta, choice of protein, refried beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese

Torta Beef Birria

$13.50

Soft torta, choice of protein, refried beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese

Torta Beef Birria w/Consume

$15.00

Soft torta, choice of protein, refried beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese

Protein Bowl

Shredded Chicken Bowl

$7.95

Lettuce, chicken, pico de gallo, and cheese.

Pop's Ground Beef Bowl

$7.95

Lettuce, ground beef, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and cheese.

Al Pastor Bowl

$7.95

Lettuce, pork, pineapple, onions and cilantro.

Fajita Beef Bowl

$8.95

Lettuce, fajita beef, grilled bell peppers and grilled onions.

Sides

Grilled, sweet corn, mayo, parmesan cheese, paprika served with lime wedges

Mexican Style Corn In A Cup

$3.75

Grilled-sweet corn, mayo, parmesan cheese, paprika and lime wedges.

Refried beans

$2.75

Refried beans with mixed cheese on top.

Jalapeños Torreados

$2.49

Sautéed grilled Jalapeños seasoned to perfection.

Fries

$2.25

Green salsa 8oz

$5.00

Red Salsa 8oz

$5.00

Birria Consume

$1.50

The Soup/Stew dipping sauce for Birria Tacos

Flour Tortillas

1 dozen of our fresh made flour tortillas

1 Dozen Flour Tortillas

$4.99

1 dozen of our fresh made flour tortillas

Extra flour tortilla

$0.50

Desserts

Miguelitos

$4.00

Jr. Chef Olivia's Churro balls

$6.50Out of stock

Fountain Drinks

Soda

$2.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markBike Parking
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mikey's is known for making delicious homemade tacos! Inside we have standing high top tables. Outside we offer seating up front and out back. The most popular item we serve is the Famous Beef Birria!

Location

112 W 8th St, Georgetown, TX 78626

Directions

