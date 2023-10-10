Breakfast

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$7.00

Hobo on Bun

$5.00

Sausage, Egg, Cheese Scrambled

City Ham and Cheese

$5.50

Country Ham and Cheese

$5.50

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$5.50

Sausage, Egg, Patty/Link Smoke

$5.50

Hoop Cheese Biscuit

$3.50

Plain Biscuit

$1.50

BLT on Toast

$4.50

Pork Link Wrap

$2.00

Turkey Link Wrap

$3.00

Mikey's Breakfast Platter

$8.50

Two Eggs, One Meat, Grits or Tater Tots, Toast or Biscuit; Choice of Beverage... Tea, Coffee, Soda

Breakfast Special

$5.00

Two Sausge Biscuits

Sausage Biscuit

$3.00

Side Items

Small Grits

$1.75

Large Grits

$3.00

Side Egg

$2.75

Tater Tots

$3.00

Pancake

$2.00

Bacon or Turkey Bacon

$3.50

Side Link

$1.50

Side Patty

$1.50

Side Smoke

$1.50

Lunch/Dinner

Kids Meal

Two Chicken Tenders with French Fries and Drink

$6.00

Grilled Cheese with French Fries and Drink

$6.00

Slider Burger with Fries and Drink

$6.00

Combos

Cheeseburger and Hot Dog with Fries

$10.00

Daily Hot Bar

$10.00

Managers Special

Munchie Tray with Fries and Drink

$20.00

Double Cheeseburger, Hot Dog, 8 Hot Wings, French Fries and Drink

Chicken Tenders (4) with Fries

$10.00

Comes with two sides

Hot Wings Platter (8) with Fries

$10.00

Comes with two sides

Hot Dogs Platter (3) with Fries

$10.00

Comes with two sides

Double Cheeseburger with Fries

$10.00

Comes with two sides

Joe Chili Burgers with Fries

$10.00

Comes with two sides

Sides

Potatoes

$3.00

French Fries

$3.75

Green Beans

$3.00

Slaw

$3.00

Hushpuppies

$3.00

dozen

Chicken

Wings (5)

$5.00

minimum of 5

Hot Wings (5)

$7.50

minimum of 3

Salad

House Salad

$5.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucmber, Carrot and Cheese

Mikey's Salad

$8.50

Your choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Egg Bacon, and cheese

Burgers

Hamburger

$4.50

Burgers served with Mustard, Ketchup and chili

Cheeseburger

$4.75

Burgers served with Mustard, Ketchup and chili

Bologna Burger

$4.50

Burgers served with Mustard, Ketchup and chili

Turkey Burger

$4.75

Burgers served with Mustard, Ketchup and chili

Double Cheeseburger

$5.95

Dem Dogs

Beef Dog

$4.75

Option of Reg. or Footlong

Cheese Dog

$5.45

Bacon Cheese Dog

$6.95

Smoked Sausge Dog

$4.75

Hot Dog

$3.50

Samiches

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

BLT

$5.00

Chicken Filet Sandwich (Fried)

$5.50

Philly Cheese with Peppers and Onions

$7.50

Chicken Salad

$5.00

Choice of white or wheat bread

Chicken Filet Sandwich (Grilled)

$5.50

Desserts

Cake (Slice)

$3.00

Pie (Slice)

$3.00

Banana Pudding

$3.00

Daily Dessert Special

$3.50

SoulFood Saturday

Food

Saturday Grill Day (2 Sides)

$15.00

Choice of BBQ and BBQ Chicken, Hamburger Steak, or Pork Butt Steak; Choice of two: Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Baked Beans, Cabbage, Mac'n Cheese, Brunswick Stew or Slaw

Big Daddy Tray (3 Sides)

$25.00

Comes with BBQ Chicken, BBQ, and Smoked Sausage; Choice of two: Baked Beans, Mac'n Cheese, Green Beans, Slaw, and Rolls and Drink

BBQ (1/2 or Whole Pint)

$6.00

BBQ Sandwich

$4.75

Sandwich with BBQ and Slaw

2 Leg Quarters

$6.25

Leg Quarter Sandwich

$4.75

(3) Veggie Plate

$7.00

Sides

Side (Pint)

$6.50

Vegetable/Side Item

Hushpuppies

$3.00

Dozen of Hushpuppies

Brunswick Stew

$3.00

French Fries

$3.75

Green Beans

$3.00

Slaw

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Desserts

Cake (Slice)

$3.00

Pie (Slice)

$3.00

Banana Pudding

$3.00

Daily Dessert Special

$3.50

Drinks

Tea

$2.75

Option of 1/2 Gallon

Kool-Aid

$2.75

Option of 1/2 Gallon

Lemonade

$2.75

Option of 1/2 Gallon

Soda

$2.75

Coffee

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Half n Half Tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Half Tea and Half Lemonade

Cup of (Water or Ice)

$0.50