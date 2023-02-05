Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mikey's Late Night Slice

review star

No reviews yet

268 South Fourth Street

Columbus, OH 43215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Catering

Catering Cheezy Breadsticks

$25.00

Catering Garlicky Breadsticks

$20.00

Extras

Garlicky Breadsticks

Garlicky Breadsticks

$6.88

The best part of our pizza is the garlicky bread stick crust.

Cheezy Breadsticks

Cheezy Breadsticks

$8.27

Gooey melted cheese on our already delicious garlicky bread sticks.

Unicorn Bars

Unicorn Bars

$5.51

A Huge Colorful, Glittery, Gooey, Fruity, Krispy Treat.

Side Garlic Sauce

Side Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Late Night Slice's original bomb-ass buttery garlic sauce of delicious garlicky goodness that great for dipping.

Side Unicorn Sauce

Side Unicorn Sauce

$0.50

Unicorn Sauce, formerly known by a more infamous name, is the same delicious tangy, smokey, and now SPICY AF, too!

Side Ranch

Side Ranch

$0.50

Our magical Ranch blend of buttermilk, garlic and onion flavors mixed with mild heat of aged chiles and red peppers that adds a Bold twist to the classic ranch seasoning.

Side Spicy Unicorn Sauce

Side Spicy Unicorn Sauce

$0.50

Straight from the 'Corn's Horn, and SPICY AF! Our latest and greatest sauce bottle is everything you love about the original Unicorn Sauce, but with a serious kick!

Side Vegan Ranch

Side Vegan Ranch

$0.50

Creamy, flavorful, and tastes just like classic homemade ranch.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Known for by-the-slice service and late night hours, Mikey’s Late Night Slice is everything the name implies and more. Our raving fans know that we are committed to quality pizza and an excellent experience, and do it all with uniquely irreverent style and humor.

Location

268 South Fourth Street, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
orange star4.4 • 3,318
248 South 4th Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Little Palace Food + Liquor - 240 South 4th Street
orange starNo Reviews
240 South 4th Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Columbus Commons
orange star4.5 • 809
160 S High Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Downtown Columbus Commons, OH
orange star4.4 • 845
132 S High St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Way Down Yonder Beignets & Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
386 E Main St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Katzinger's Deli German Village
orange starNo Reviews
475 S 3rd St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbus

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston