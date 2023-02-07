Mikey's Late Night Slice
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Known for by-the-slice service and late night hours, Mikey’s Late Night Slice is everything the name implies and more. Our raving fans know that we are committed to quality pizza and an excellent experience, and do it all with uniquely irreverent style and humor.
Location
668 Grandview Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215
Gallery
