Mikey's Pizza Pit Stop Rochester, Indiana

265 Reviews

$$

114 e 7th st

Rochester, IN 46975

Bread Sticks
14" Large
Garlic Bread

SOFT DRINKS

TOGO DRINK

SMOOTHIES

Strawberry

$3.99

Banana

$3.99

Raspberry

$3.99

Peach

$3.99

Lime

$3.99

Pina colada

$3.99

EXTRA ONSIDE SAUCES

Ex CHEESE CUP

$0.80

Ex PIZZA SAUCE CUP

$0.80

Ex RANCH CUP

$0.80

Ex SALSA CUP

$0.80

Ex SOUR CREAM CUP

$0.80

Mayo Cup

$0.80

Blue Chz Cup

$0.80

HBBQ CUP

$0.80

CHIPOTLE BBQ CUP

$0.80

SWEET & SPICY BBQ CUP

$0.80

GARLIC BUTTER

$0.80

Honey Mustard

$0.80

HOT CUP

$0.80

Honey Siracha Cup

$0.80

MILD CUP

$0.80

XX-HOT CUP

$0.80

OCTANE CUP

$0.80

Teriyaki Cup

$0.80

THAI CUP

$0.80

RANCH BOWL

$2.00

SALSA BOWL

$2.00

CHEESE BOWL

$2.50

Extra Dressing

Ranch Cup

$0.80

French Cup

$0.80

Italian Dressing Cup

$0.80

Poppyseed Cup

$0.80

Fat Free Cup misc.

$0.80

Extra Dressing

$0.80

Appetizers

Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$5.99
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.99

The Sampler

$12.99

Pit Crew Nachos

$13.99

Veggie Basket

$9.99

Loaded Potato Wedge

$12.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Loaded Fries

$12.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Cauliflower

$7.99

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.99

Full Wedge

$6.99

Full Fries

$6.99

Tortilla Chips

$5.99

Wings

5 Traditional Wings

5 Traditional Wings

$8.99

10 Traditional Wings

$15.49

20 Traditional Wings

$27.99
5 Boneless Wings

5 Boneless Wings

$6.99

10 Boneless Wings

$12.99

20 Boneless Wings

$20.99
Chicken Strip Basket

Chicken Strip Basket

$13.99

14’’ Specialty Pizza

14’’ Racers Supreme

$19.99

14’’ Five Meat

$19.99

14’’ Pepperoni Extreme

$19.99

14’’ Tuscan

$19.99

14’’ Sicilian

$19.99

14’’ Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

14’’ Deluxe Cheeseburger

$19.99

14’’ Chicken BBQ

$19.99

14’’ Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.99

14’’ Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

14’’ Loaded Veggie

$19.99

14’’ Loaded White

$19.99
14’’ Taco

14’’ Taco

$19.99

14’’ Hawaiian

$19.99

14’’ White Pizza

$12.99

14’’ Winner’s Circle

$24.99

16’’ Specialty Pizza

16’’ Racers Supreme

$24.99

16’’ Five Meat

$24.99

16’’ Pepperoni Extreme

$24.99

16’’ Tuscan

$24.99

16’’ Sicilian

$24.99

16’’ Buffalo Chicken

$24.99

16’’ Deluxe Cheeseburger

$24.99

16’’ Chicken BBQ

$24.99

16’’ Chicken Alfredo

$24.99

16’’ Loaded Veggie

$24.99

16’’ Loaded White

$24.99
16’’ Taco

16’’ Taco

$24.99

16’’ Hawaiian

$24.99

16’’ White Pizza

$15.99

16’’ Winner’s Circle

$29.99

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.99

10’’ Specialty Half & Half

10’’ Half & Half

$11.99

14’’ Specialty Half & Half

14’’ Half & Half

$19.99

16’’ Specialty Half & Half

16’’ Half & Half

$24.99

Build Your Own Pizza

10" Small

$8.99

14" Large

$12.99

16" XLarge

$16.99

Sandwiches

Spicy Italian Club

$11.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.99

Stromboli

$10.99
Tenderloin

Tenderloin

$11.99
Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99
Roast Beef Burnout

Roast Beef Burnout

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken BBQ

$11.99

Pizza Sub

$10.99

Veggie Sub

$9.99

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Chicken Parmesan

$11.99
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$11.99
Fish

Fish

$12.99

Pastas

Pasta Supreme

$13.99

Baked Spaghetti

$10.99

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$13.99

Baked Mostaccioli

$10.99

BAKED MEATBALLS

$14.99

Chicken Parmesan PASTA

$14.99

RED Lasagna

$13.99

Plain Alfredo

$12.99

Chicken Fettuccine

$14.99

Shrimp Fettuccine

$14.99

Cajun Shrimp Fettuccine (Spicy)

$14.99

Cajun Chicken Fettuccine (Spicy)

$14.99

WHITE Lasagna

$13.99

Deluxe Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Butter Noodles

$8.99

Mexican Dishes

Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$11.99
Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Pit Crew Nachos

$13.99

Salads

Tossed Salad

$5.50

Chef Salad

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Taco Salad

$9.99

Soups

Chili

Chili

$7.50
Broccoli Cheddar

Broccoli Cheddar

$7.50

Desserts

Large Cookie

Large Cookie

$5.99
Large Brownie

Large Brownie

$5.99
Funnel Fries

Funnel Fries

$8.99Out of stock
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

New Hours Monday thru Wednesday 11am to 7pm Thursday & Friday 11am to 9pm Saturday 11am to 4pm

Location

114 e 7th st, Rochester, IN 46975

Directions

Mikey's Pizza Pit Stop image
Mikey's Pizza Pit Stop image
Mikey's Pizza Pit Stop image
Mikey's Pizza Pit Stop image

