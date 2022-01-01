Mikey's Pizza imageView gallery

Mikey's Pizza

234 Reviews

$

611 Third Street

Unit D

Crested Butte, CO 81224

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$5.99

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$6.99

Side of Pasta Salad

$5.00

Ranch L

$1.25

Ranch S

$0.75

Side Of Marinara

$2.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.99+

Romaine, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, onion, sunflower seeds, banana pepper, croutons

Chef Salad

$9.49+

Garden salad, turkey, ham, pepperoni, provolone, cheddar, olive salad

Caesar Salad

$7.49+

Romaine, caesar, parmesan, croutons, tomato

Greek Salad

$7.99+

Romaine, olive salad, bell pepper, feta, banana pepper, cucumber, tomato, onion, croutons, sunflower seeds

Caprese Salad

$7.99+

Romaine, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic reduction

Sandwiches

Oven baked on a fresh hoagie, with your choice of Mikey's homemade pasta salad or chips

Meat Muffaletta

$14.50

Meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni, mushroom, black olives, onion, bell pepper, garlic, Mikey's Marinara, provolone, mozzarella

Meatball Sub

$14.50

Housemade beef and pork meatballs, baked with Mikey's Marinara, mozzarella, provolone

The Cheesesteak

$14.50

House Roasted Sirloin, onions, bell peppers, green chili, american, mozzarella, cheddar

The Cheesesteak Extreme

$15.75

House Roasted Sirloin, onions, bell peppers, green chili, mushrooms, arugula, american, mozzarella, cheddar, blue cheese, mayo

The Gangster

$14.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted red pepper, provolone, mozzarella, basil, mayo

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.50

Breaded chicken, Mikey's Marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar

Cajun Chicken

$14.50

Spicy grilled chicken, green chili, cheddar, mozzarella, mayo

The Gobbler

$14.50

Turkey, provolone, spinach, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella and mayo

Veggie Muffaletta

$14.50

Pesto, black olives, spinach, tomatoes, onions, roasted red pepper, mushrooms, peppers, mozzarella, provolone, Mikey's Marinara

The Caprese

$14.50

Spinach, tomato, fresh mozzarella, arugula, basil, balsamic reduction

BLT

$14.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Grinder

$14.50

Borger

$12.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

White Chocolate Mac Cookie

$2.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.75

Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.00

Specialty Pies

Bacon Bleu

$19.00+

Bacon, blue cheese, diced arugula, onion

Barbeque Chicken

$19.00+

BBQ chicken, bacon, pineapple, onion

Cali Dreamin

$19.00+

Sun-dried tomato, sausage, blue cheese, mushroom, roasted red pepper, garlic, basil

Canadian Express

$19.00+

Ham, pineapple, jalapeño, basil

Gunny Trail

$19.00+

Seasoned ricotta base, arugula, bacon, roasted red pepper, black olive, mushroom, hint of onion

Meat Supreme

$19.00+

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, onion, bell pepper, mushroom

Mushroom Man

$19.00+

Mushroom, blue cheese, roasted red pepper, garlic, arugula, truffle oil

Paradise Pie

$19.00+

Sausage, onion, feta, roasted red pepper

Southwest Chicken

$19.00+

Chipotle chicken, green chili, roasted red pepper, tomato, onion, jalapeño

The Greek

$19.00+

Feta, spinach, tomato, olive, basil, oregano, garlic, green peppers, roasted red pepper

The Margheritta

$19.00+

Olive oil with a hint of red sauce, fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

The Meathead

$19.00+

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, meatball, bacon

The Rocket Man

$19.00+

Olive oil fresh garlic base, provolone, ham, tossed arugula, roasted red peppers

The Sausage Lady

$19.00+

Sausage, mushroom, onion, garlic, roasted red pepper, blue cheese

Veggie Dee

$19.00+

Mushroom, tomato, spinach, basil, garlic, roasted red pepper, bell pepper, onion

Cowboy

$19.00+

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$14.00+

Pizza Rolls

Pepperoni Pizza Roll

$9.99

Marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella

Spinach Pizza Roll

$9.99

Marinara, mozzarella, provolone, basil, spinach, tomato

Sausage Pizza Roll

$10.49

Marinara, sausage, potato, onion, pepper, mozzarella

Calzones

Calzone

$13.99

Ricotta, Mikey's Marinara, mozzarella, one topping

Pasta

Shell Pasta w/ Marinara

$10.49

Shell pasta tossed in Mikey's Marinara, baked with cheese, garlic bread

Drinks

Can Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Canada Dry Gingerale

$2.00

Coke Bottle (small)

$3.00

Gatorade

$2.25

Root Bear Or Ginger Bear

$3.00

Izze Cans

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.00

La Croix

$2.00

Sprite Bottle

$2.25

San Pelligringo

$2.50

San Pelligrino Water

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Dr. Mt. Dew.

$1.00

Nakeds

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

611 Third Street, Unit D, Crested Butte, CO 81224

Directions

Gallery
Mikey's Pizza image

