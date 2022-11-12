Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Latin American

Mikhuna

No reviews yet

905 North Main Street

McAllen, TX 78501

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
ur aim is to bring the flavors of Peru and nikkei to the Rio Grande Valley, while providing a culinary experience that can't be found anywhere else. When you dine at MIKHUNA, you can expect Peruvian flavors that are exotic yet balanced. On our menu, you'll find indigenous Peruvian recipes, Japanese-influenced nikkei plates, and modern flavors you might encounter today in the streets of Lima. Our aim is to bring the flavors of Peru to the Rio Grande Valley Exploration and curiosity encompass all that we do at Mikhuna. Many of our traditional dishes pay homage to nikkei's beautiful heritage, but we also understand that at the heart of Peruvian culture, you'll find a spirit of collaboration, innovation, and community. So take a seat at our table, make your reservation today.

905 North Main Street, McAllen, TX 78501

Directions

