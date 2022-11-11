Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Salad

Miknan's Main Street Pub

148 Reviews

$

107 N Main St

Fayette, MO 65248

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN BITES
CLASSIC BURGER
DOUBLE CLASSIC

Starters

CHICKEN BITES

$8.99

CORN NUGGETS

$8.99

FRIED GREEN BEANS

$8.99Out of stock

FRIED PICKLES

$7.99

QUESADILLA

$8.99

JALAPENO CHEDDAR BITES

$8.99

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.99Out of stock

ONION STRINGS

$7.99

SWEET POT FRIES

$7.99

SOUP OF THE DAY

$7.99Out of stock

Salad

GRILLED CHICKEN CESAR SALAD

$12.99

SESAME GINGER SALAD

$9.99

SIMPLY SALAD

$9.99

STEAK SALAD

$12.99

HOUSE SALAD

$3.50

Taco Salad

$12.99

SANDWICHES

BBQ CHICKEN SAND

$10.99

BLT

$9.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN SAND

$10.99
CATFISH

CATFISH

$9.99

Breaded and Fried Catfish nuggets served with a house-made sauce, coleslaw, and choice of Falcon side. The sandwich is on a hoagie roll with lettuce and tomato.

CHICKEN PARMESAN SAND

$10.99

CHRISWHICH

$10.99

CLASSIC CHICKEN SAND

$10.99
Crispy Chicken Ceasar Wrap

Crispy Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$10.99

melted mozzarella, lettuce, Parmesan, Caesar dressing and crispy chicken in a tortilla wrap

KICKIN' CHICKEN

$10.99

LOADED GRILLED CHEESE

$9.99

TILAPIA SANDWICH

$10.99

PESTO CHICKEN SAND

$10.99
PHILLY STEAK SANDWICH

PHILLY STEAK SANDWICH

$10.99

REUBEN

$9.99

TENDERLOIN

$9.99

VEGETARIAN SANDWICH

$12.99

PHILLY STEAK OMELETTE

$12.99

Taco Salad Wrap

$12.99

PIZZA WRAP

$8.99

MEATBALL MARINARA SUB

$12.99

Chili Cheese Dog

$10.99

CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP

$10.99

CHICKEN STRIP BASKET

$12.99Out of stock

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$10.99Out of stock

FRENCH DIP

$12.99Out of stock

HONEY BOURBON STEAK SANDWICH

$14.99Out of stock

RIBEYE SANDWICH

$14.99Out of stock
STEAK EGG CHEESE MELT

STEAK EGG CHEESE MELT

$10.99Out of stock

Seasoned chop steak egg and American cheese melted on Texas toast.

TACO GRILLED CHEESE

$12.99Out of stock

Chili Omelette

$8.99Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Burgers

BBQ BURGER

$12.99

bacon, melted cheddar, house-made BBQ sauce and piled high onion strings

CHILI CHEESE BURGER

$14.99
CLASSIC BURGER

CLASSIC BURGER

$10.99

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle. Choose any one Falcon Side with meal. $2.99 to upgrade to an Eagle Side.

DOUBLE CLASSIC

DOUBLE CLASSIC

$14.99

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle. Choose any one Falcon Side with meal. $2.99 to upgrade to an Eagle Side.

FREVERT BURGER

$12.99

topped with pepper-jack, caramelized onion, bacon, and a house made tangy mayo

FIREFIGHTER BURGER

FIREFIGHTER BURGER

$14.99

Chipotle mayo, lettuce, burger patty, pepper-jack cheese, and grilled onion, red bell peppers, and jalapenos

FRISCO MELT

$12.99

grilled burger patty with grilled onions, American and Swiss cheese, and Frisco sauce on Texas toast

GRILLED CHEESE BURGER GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE BURGER GRILLED CHEESE

$14.99

Miknan's famous burger patty with melted cheddar, topped with bacon nestled between two grilled cheeses as the bun.

LOADED GRILLED CHEESE BURGER

$14.99

bacon, melted pepper-jack, grilled tomato, & chipotle ranch on toasted Texas toast

MICMAC' BURGER

$14.99

melted cheddar, bacon, house made BBQ sauce, and a pile of mac & cheese

MIK BREAKFAST BURGER

$14.99Out of stock

topped with fried egg, bacon, hash browns and American cheese

MOZZ STICK BURGER

$14.99

4 mozzarella cheese sticks, bacon, and melted cheddar on grilled Texas toast

PATTY MELT

$12.99

sauteed onions and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread

PESTO BURGER

$12.99

topped with melted mozzarella, roasted red bell peppers, a balsamic reduction, and pesto

REUBEN BURGER

REUBEN BURGER

$14.99

loaded with corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, & topped with sauerkraut

SAWYER BURGER

$12.99

topped with sauteed mushrooms, swiss and a house-made steak sauce

SOUTHWEST BURGER

$12.99

jalapeños piled on melted cheddar and house-made chipotle mayo

SESAME GINGER BURGER

$14.99Out of stock
ULTIMATE BACON CHEESE BURGER

ULTIMATE BACON CHEESE BURGER

$14.99

American, Swiss, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese melted on top of bacon and a burger patty

Burrito Burger

$12.99Out of stock

Chorizo Queso

$14.99

KIDS MEAL

CHEESE TORTILLA PIZZA

$6.99

KIDS BURGER

$6.99

KIDS CATFISH

$6.99

KIDS CHICKEN BITES

$6.99

KIDS CORN DOG

$6.99Out of stock

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$6.99

KIDS STEAK

$6.99Out of stock

Kids Pasta

$6.99

PASTA

GARLIC PARMESAN CHICKEN ALFREDO PASTA

$12.00

GARLIC PARMESAN SHRIMP ALFREDO PASTA

$14.99

CHICKEN PARMESAN PASTA

$12.00

MEATBALL MARINARA PASTA

$12.00

PESTO CHICKEN PASTA

$12.00

PESTO SHRIMP PASTA

$14.00

FALCON SIDES

BAKED POTATO

BAKED POTATO

$2.00Out of stock

Served with Butter and Sour Cream. Load it with Cheddar and Bacon for $1.99

CHIPS

$2.00

FRIES

$2.00

HOUSE SALAD

$3.50

SAUTEED GREEN BEANS

$2.00

NO SIDE

EAGLE SIDES

BURGER PATTY

$4.99

CORN NUGGETS

$4.99

FRIED GREEN BEANS

$4.99Out of stock

FRIED PICKLES

$4.99

MAC & CHEESE

$4.99

ONION STRINGS

$4.99

Shrimp Skewer

$5.00

SWEET POT FRIES

$4.99

CHILI

$4.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$2.99

SAUCES

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

BBQ sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Corn Nugget Sauce

$0.50

Creamy Italian

$0.50

French

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Light Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Steak Sauce

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

NONE

Dessert

CHEESECAKE CHIMIS

$6.00

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$6.00Out of stock

MILK SHAKE

$5.00

Merchandise

T-Shirt

Hoodie

Koozie

$5.00

Mug

Out of stock

Tumbler

Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

107 N Main St, Fayette, MO 65248

Directions

Gallery
Miknan's Main Street Pub image
Miknan's Main Street Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beckett's
orange star4.5 • 28
510 1ST ST Glasgow, MO 65254
View restaurantnext
Addison's South- Columbia
orange starNo Reviews
4005 Frontgate Dr. Columbia, MO 65203
View restaurantnext
Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.1 • 870
38 N 8th St Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
CJ's Hot Wings - 704 E Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
704 E Broadway Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
Addison's Downtown- Columbia
orange star4.4 • 1,509
709 Cherry Street Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
44 Canteen
orange star4.5 • 689
21 N 9th St Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fayette

Emmet's Kitchen & Tap - Fayette, MO
orange star4.8 • 290
111 N Main St. Fayette, MO 65248
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fayette
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Sedalia
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Jefferson City
review star
No reviews yet
Warrensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Blue Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Quincy
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Kearney
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Lees Summit
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston