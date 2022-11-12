Mik's Bar and Grill 105 S Norwood St

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

Mik's Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

105 S Norwood St

Wallace, NC 28466

Popular Items

Curly Fries
Hawaiian Burger
12 Traditional Chicken Wings

Starters

App Loaded Sidewinders

$9.50

Sidewinders smothered with beer cheese and loaded with chili, bacon and sour cream

App Mik's Chips

$6.00

Choice of ranch, blue cheese or beer cheese

Appetizer Combo

$14.00

Wings, mozzarella sticks and chicken tenders

Fried Pickles

$8.50

Battered with a side of ranch

Fried Mushroom

$8.50

Battered with a side of ranch

Garlic Cheese Curds

$9.00

Lightly breaded, seasoned and served with ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Battered, fried and served with marinara

Nachos and Cheese

$7.50

Nacho chips with beer cheese

Smokey Rolls

$10.00Out of stock

(When Available) Egg rolls filled with Hickory smoked BBQ and pimento cheese. Served with Southern Style BBQ sauce. (Substitute beef brisket for $1.00)

Fried Zucchini

Wings

Traditional or Boneless Wings. 1 flavor wing and 1 sauce per 6 wings.

6 Traditional Chicken Wings

$7.50

12 Traditional Chicken Wings

$15.00

18 Traditional Chicken Wings

$23.00

24 Traditional Chicken Wings

$30.00

30 Traditional Chicken Wings

$36.00

6 Boneless Chicken Wings

$7.00

12 Boneless Chicken Wings

$13.00

18 Boneless Chicken Wings

$19.00

24 Boneless Chicken Wings

$25.00

Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$12.00

Hearty plate of tortilla chips topped with diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, broccoli, onions, beer cheese and boom boom sauce

Beef Nachos

$12.00

Hearty plate of tortilla chips topped with diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, broccoli, onions, beer cheese and boom boom sauce

Brisket Nachos

$15.00

Hearty plate of tortilla chips topped with diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, broccoli, onions, beer cheese and boom boom sauce

Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Hearty plate of tortilla chips topped with diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, broccoli, onions, beer cheese and boom boom sauce

Salmon Nachos

$15.50

Hearty plate of tortilla chips topped with diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, broccoli, onions, beer cheese and boom boom sauce

Shrimp Nachos

$13.00

Hearty plate of tortilla chips topped with diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, broccoli, onions, beer cheese and boom boom sauce

Steak Nachos

$16.00Out of stock

Hearty plate of tortilla chips topped with diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, broccoli, onions, beer cheese and boom boom sauce

Turkey Nachos

$13.00Out of stock

Hearty plate of tortilla chips topped with diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, broccoli, onions, beer cheese and boom boom sauce

Veggie Nachos

$10.00

Hearty plate of tortilla chips topped with diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, broccoli, onions, beer cheese and boom boom sauce

Salads

Boom Boom Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens with grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and shredded cheese topped with our popular boom boom sauce.

Chicken Garden Salad

$13.00

Grilled or fried chicken over mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, diced onions and shredded cheese.

Garden Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, diced onions and shredded cheese.

Mik's Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, cucumbers, sun-dried tomatoes drizzled with a balsamic glaze. (Add chicken or shrimp for $4.00)

Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Grilled or fried shrimp over mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, diced onions and shredded cheese.

Smoked Salmon Salad

$17.50

(When Available) Hickory smoked salmon over mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, diced onions and shredded cheese.

Soups

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Cup with a Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Cup with BLT

$9.50

Cup with Side Salad

$10.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Grilled or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and ranch.

Chicken Bacon and Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Grilled or fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and ranch.

Fried Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Fried chicken, shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, broccoli and boom boom sauce on grilled tortilla.

Fried Shrimp Wrap

$13.00

Fried shrimp, shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, broccoli and boom boom sauce on grilled tortilla.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, broccoli and boom boom sauce on grilled tortilla.

Grilled Shrimp Wrap

$13.00

Grilled shrimp, shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, broccoli and boom boom sauce on grilled tortilla.

Smoked Salmon Wrap

$17.50

Smoked salmon, shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, broccoli and boom boom sauce on grilled tortilla.

Burgers

Carolina Burger

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, chili and slaw

Classic Hamburger

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles

Hawaiian Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, grilled pineapple, mozzarella cheese and balsamic vinegar glaze

Hot Blue Burger

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and blue cheese

Mik's Cheeseburger

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, red pepper relish and pepper jack cheese

Southern Style Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, onion ring and BBQ sauce

The Champ Burger

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, bacon, macaroni and beer cheese and boom boom sauce.

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked over Hickory with coleslaw

BLT

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce and tomato on Texas toast

Brisket Sandwich

$14.50

Hickory smoked Beef brisket, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Caribbean Jerk Chicken

$12.50

Grilled chicken, jerk sauce, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Homemade chicken salad served on a croissant with lettuce and tomato.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$13.50

Lettuce, tomato and boom boom sauce

Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Battered Cod with lettuce, tomato and tartar

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and boom boom sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and boom boom sauce

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken, grilled pineapple, mozzarella cheese and balsamic vinegar glaze.

Shrimp Burger

$13.00

Fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato and coleslaw

Southern Style Brisket Sandwich

$15.50

Hickory smoked Beef brisket, onion ring and BBQ sauce

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Ribeye steak, American cheese and grilled onions on Texas toast

The Cuban

$13.00

Hickory smoked BBQ, ham, pepper jack, mustard and pickles

Turkey Club

$14.00Out of stock

Hickory smoked turkey breast, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas toast.

2 Miks Style Hot Dogs

$8.00

Entree

Angus Ribeye Steak

$29.00

Choice of 2 sides and optional Texas toast. (Please select below)

Angus Sirloin Steak

$20.00

Choice of 2 sides optional Texas toast (please select below)

BBQ Plate

$14.50

Hickory smoked with choice of 2 sides and optional Texas toast (Please select when ordering)

Boom Boom Chicken

$16.00

Grilled chicken smothered in shredded cheddar and Monteray Jack cheese, bacon and boom boom sauce. Choice of 2 sides and Texas toast.

Brisket Plate

$19.00

Choice of 2 sides and optional Texas toast (Please select below).

Chicken Platter

$14.00

Grilled or fried chicken with choice of 2 sides and Texas toast.

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Golden fried with choice of side

Chicken Teriyaki

$13.00

Chopped grilled chicken mixed with broccoli tossed in teriyaki sauce

Fish and Chips

$13.00

Battered Cod with Mik's chips or curly fries

Full Rack of Ribs

$33.00

Hickory smoked and basted in BBQ sauce with a choice of 2 sides

Half Rack of Ribs

$21.00

Hickory smoked and basted in BBQ sauce with choice of 2 sides

Kevin Special

$15.00

Pick 2 Seafood Platter

$18.00

Served with choice of 2 sides

Pick 3 Seafood Platter

$23.00

Served with choice of 2 sides

Salmon Platter

$18.50

Hickory Smoked with choice of 2 sides

Smoked Salmon Tacos

$17.50

Hickory smoked salmon, slaw and boom boom sauce in cold tortilla

Smoked Turkey Platter

$15.00

Hickory smoked turkey breast with choice of 2 sides and optional Texas toast.

Angus New York Strip

$24.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese and Side

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog and Side

$6.00

Kids Corn Dog Nuggets and Side

$7.00

Kids Shrimp and Side

$8.50

Fried or grilled

Kids Chicken Tenders and Side

$8.50

Fried or grilled

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Corn on the Cob

$3.50

Cup of Applesauce

$3.50

Curly Fries

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Grilled Broccoli

$3.50

Hush Puppies

$3.50

Macaroni and Beer Cheese

$3.50

Mik's Chips

$3.50

No Side

Onion Rings

$3.50

Side Salad

$5.50

Side Sidewinder Potatoes

$3.50

Sweet Potato Casserole

$3.50

Side Okra

$3.50

Sp Tater Tots

$3.50

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Mr. Pibb

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Sun Drop

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Coffee

$1.50

Kid's Drink

$1.50

Club Soda

$1.95

Desserts

Dessert

$7.00

These desserts rotate in our bakery case. Specific dessert will need to be selected at time of pickup and is based on availability.

Lemon Meringue Pie

$6.50

Pumpkin Pie

$6.50

Cobbler

$6.50

Extras

Add Bacon

$1.50

Add Balsamic Glaze

$0.35

Add Beer Cheese

$0.75

Add Blue Cheese

$0.35

Add Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Add Honey Mustard

$0.35

Add Marinara

$0.35

Add Ranch

$0.35

Add Texas Toast

$0.75

Extra Blue Cheese (2)

$0.70

Extra Extra Blue Cheese (3)

$1.05

Extra Extra Ranch (3)

$1.05

Extra Ranch (2)

$0.70

Xtra Bbq

$0.35

Xtra Sour Cream

$0.35

20 oz Cup Boom Boom

$6.00

Cinnamon Butter

$0.75

Hot Dog No Bun, Plain

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Wallace's neighborhood bar and grill

Location

105 S Norwood St, Wallace, NC 28466

Directions

