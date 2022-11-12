Mik's Bar and Grill 105 S Norwood St
105 S Norwood St
Wallace, NC 28466
Starters
App Loaded Sidewinders
Sidewinders smothered with beer cheese and loaded with chili, bacon and sour cream
App Mik's Chips
Choice of ranch, blue cheese or beer cheese
Appetizer Combo
Wings, mozzarella sticks and chicken tenders
Fried Pickles
Battered with a side of ranch
Fried Mushroom
Battered with a side of ranch
Garlic Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded, seasoned and served with ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
Battered, fried and served with marinara
Nachos and Cheese
Nacho chips with beer cheese
Smokey Rolls
(When Available) Egg rolls filled with Hickory smoked BBQ and pimento cheese. Served with Southern Style BBQ sauce. (Substitute beef brisket for $1.00)
Fried Zucchini
Wings
Nachos
BBQ Nachos
Hearty plate of tortilla chips topped with diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, broccoli, onions, beer cheese and boom boom sauce
Beef Nachos
Hearty plate of tortilla chips topped with diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, broccoli, onions, beer cheese and boom boom sauce
Brisket Nachos
Hearty plate of tortilla chips topped with diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, broccoli, onions, beer cheese and boom boom sauce
Chicken Nachos
Hearty plate of tortilla chips topped with diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, broccoli, onions, beer cheese and boom boom sauce
Salmon Nachos
Hearty plate of tortilla chips topped with diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, broccoli, onions, beer cheese and boom boom sauce
Shrimp Nachos
Hearty plate of tortilla chips topped with diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, broccoli, onions, beer cheese and boom boom sauce
Steak Nachos
Hearty plate of tortilla chips topped with diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, broccoli, onions, beer cheese and boom boom sauce
Turkey Nachos
Hearty plate of tortilla chips topped with diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, broccoli, onions, beer cheese and boom boom sauce
Veggie Nachos
Hearty plate of tortilla chips topped with diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, broccoli, onions, beer cheese and boom boom sauce
Salads
Boom Boom Chicken Salad
Mixed greens with grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and shredded cheese topped with our popular boom boom sauce.
Chicken Garden Salad
Grilled or fried chicken over mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, diced onions and shredded cheese.
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, diced onions and shredded cheese.
Mik's Salad
Mixed greens with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, cucumbers, sun-dried tomatoes drizzled with a balsamic glaze. (Add chicken or shrimp for $4.00)
Shrimp Salad
Grilled or fried shrimp over mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, diced onions and shredded cheese.
Smoked Salmon Salad
(When Available) Hickory smoked salmon over mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, diced onions and shredded cheese.
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and ranch.
Chicken Bacon and Ranch Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and ranch.
Fried Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken, shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, broccoli and boom boom sauce on grilled tortilla.
Fried Shrimp Wrap
Fried shrimp, shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, broccoli and boom boom sauce on grilled tortilla.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, broccoli and boom boom sauce on grilled tortilla.
Grilled Shrimp Wrap
Grilled shrimp, shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, broccoli and boom boom sauce on grilled tortilla.
Smoked Salmon Wrap
Smoked salmon, shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, broccoli and boom boom sauce on grilled tortilla.
Burgers
Carolina Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, chili and slaw
Classic Hamburger
Lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
Hawaiian Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, grilled pineapple, mozzarella cheese and balsamic vinegar glaze
Hot Blue Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and blue cheese
Mik's Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, red pepper relish and pepper jack cheese
Southern Style Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, onion ring and BBQ sauce
The Champ Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, bacon, macaroni and beer cheese and boom boom sauce.
Sandwiches
BBQ Sandwich
Smoked over Hickory with coleslaw
BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on Texas toast
Brisket Sandwich
Hickory smoked Beef brisket, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Caribbean Jerk Chicken
Grilled chicken, jerk sauce, lettuce and tomato
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade chicken salad served on a croissant with lettuce and tomato.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato and boom boom sauce
Fish Sandwich
Battered Cod with lettuce, tomato and tartar
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and boom boom sauce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and boom boom sauce
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, grilled pineapple, mozzarella cheese and balsamic vinegar glaze.
Shrimp Burger
Fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato and coleslaw
Southern Style Brisket Sandwich
Hickory smoked Beef brisket, onion ring and BBQ sauce
Steak Sandwich
Ribeye steak, American cheese and grilled onions on Texas toast
The Cuban
Hickory smoked BBQ, ham, pepper jack, mustard and pickles
Turkey Club
Hickory smoked turkey breast, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas toast.
2 Miks Style Hot Dogs
Entree
Angus Ribeye Steak
Choice of 2 sides and optional Texas toast. (Please select below)
Angus Sirloin Steak
Choice of 2 sides optional Texas toast (please select below)
BBQ Plate
Hickory smoked with choice of 2 sides and optional Texas toast (Please select when ordering)
Boom Boom Chicken
Grilled chicken smothered in shredded cheddar and Monteray Jack cheese, bacon and boom boom sauce. Choice of 2 sides and Texas toast.
Brisket Plate
Choice of 2 sides and optional Texas toast (Please select below).
Chicken Platter
Grilled or fried chicken with choice of 2 sides and Texas toast.
Chicken Tenders
Golden fried with choice of side
Chicken Teriyaki
Chopped grilled chicken mixed with broccoli tossed in teriyaki sauce
Fish and Chips
Battered Cod with Mik's chips or curly fries
Full Rack of Ribs
Hickory smoked and basted in BBQ sauce with a choice of 2 sides
Half Rack of Ribs
Hickory smoked and basted in BBQ sauce with choice of 2 sides
Kevin Special
Pick 2 Seafood Platter
Served with choice of 2 sides
Pick 3 Seafood Platter
Served with choice of 2 sides
Salmon Platter
Hickory Smoked with choice of 2 sides
Smoked Salmon Tacos
Hickory smoked salmon, slaw and boom boom sauce in cold tortilla
Smoked Turkey Platter
Hickory smoked turkey breast with choice of 2 sides and optional Texas toast.
Angus New York Strip
Kids
Sides
Baked Potato
Coleslaw
Corn on the Cob
Cup of Applesauce
Curly Fries
Green Beans
Grilled Broccoli
Hush Puppies
Macaroni and Beer Cheese
Mik's Chips
No Side
Onion Rings
Side Salad
Side Sidewinder Potatoes
Sweet Potato Casserole
Side Okra
Sp Tater Tots
Non-alcoholic Beverages
Desserts
Extras
Add Bacon
Add Balsamic Glaze
Add Beer Cheese
Add Blue Cheese
Add Grilled Shrimp
Add Honey Mustard
Add Marinara
Add Ranch
Add Texas Toast
Extra Blue Cheese (2)
Extra Extra Blue Cheese (3)
Extra Extra Ranch (3)
Extra Ranch (2)
Xtra Bbq
Xtra Sour Cream
20 oz Cup Boom Boom
Cinnamon Butter
Hot Dog No Bun, Plain
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wallace's neighborhood bar and grill
105 S Norwood St, Wallace, NC 28466