Latin American
Mikuna Grill
385 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Our food experiences lead us to dinner tables in Lima, and family gatherings right here in New Mexico. Our recipes are generational and our passion for food spans decades.
48 N Angel Fire Rd, Angel Fire, NM 87710
