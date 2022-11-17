Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Mikuna Grill

385 Reviews

$$

48 N Angel Fire Rd

Angel Fire, NM 87710

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Ceviche

$16.00

Calamari

$15.00

Papa La Huancaina

$10.00

Yucca Fries

$10.00

Trufle Fries

$9.00

Chile Relleno

$18.00

Fire Cracker Wings

$15.00

Anticuchos

$15.00

Soup and Salads

Carapulcra cup

$8.00

Carapulcra bowl

$10.00

Carapulcra meal

$16.00

Greak salad Small

$8.00

full Greak salad

$12.00

Mikuna farmers Small

$8.00

full Mikuna farmers

$12.00

Baby kale ceaser Small

$8.00

full Baby kale ceaser

$12.00

Grilled chicken

$8.00

Shrimp

$12.00

Salmon

$15.00

Sm Baby Kale Caesar Salad

$6.00

Sm Mikuna Farmer's Salad

$6.00

Sm Greek Salad

$6.00

Lg Baby Kale Caesar Salad

$10.00

Lg Mikuna Farmer's Salad

$10.00

Lg Greek Salad

$10.00

Cup Green Posole

$4.00

Cup Carapulcra

$4.00

Bowl Green Posole

$7.00

Bowl Carapulcra

$7.00

Entrees

Arroz con Mariscos

$30.00

Lomo Saltado

$28.00

Chicken Fried Ribeye

$25.00

Aji De Gallina

$22.00

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Chupe de camarones plate

$30.00

Carapulcra Plate

$16.00

Pasta

Tallarines Verdes con Ribeye

$28.00

Creamy Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Tallarin a la huancaina

$30.00

From the Grill

Build Your Own Burger

$17.00

Ribeye

$40.00

Elk Tenderloin

$40.00

Children's Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Linguini & Marinara

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Desserts

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Choco Passion

$10.00

Alfajores

$10.00

Leche Asada

$10.00

Lemon Pie

$10.00

lava cake

$10.00

ice cream

$4.00

Turtle cheescake

$10.00

Happy Hour Food

HH CEVICHE

$7.50

HH FIRECRACKER WINGS

$5.00

HH CHICKEN BROCHETTES

$5.50

HH CHILE FRIES

$5.50

HH HOUSE CHICKEN SALAD

$7.00

N/A Bverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Peruvian Beverages

Inca Kola

$3.50

Chichamorada

$3.00

Passion Fruit

$3.00

Wine

HOUSE RED

$7.00

HOUSE WHITE

$7.00

Sangria

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

HAPPY HOUR MARGARITA

$5.00

HAPPY HOUR RED WINE

$5.00

HAPPY HOUR WHITE WINE

$5.00

14 Hands Chardonnay Bottle

$25.00

14 Hands Chardonnay Glass

$7.00

Chateau St Jean Chardonnay Bottle

$38.00

Chateau St Jean Chardonnay Glass

$10.00

Chateau St Michelle Chardonnay Bottle

$38.00

Chateau St Michelle Chardonnay Glass

$10.00

Chianti Bolla Bottle

$30.00

Chianti Bolla Glass

$9.00

Chianti Gabbiano Bottle

$40.00

Chianti Gabbiano Glass

$11.00

Copola Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$70.00

Intrinsic Bottle

$55.00

Intrinsic Glass

$15.00

Josh Merlot Bottle

$50.00

Josh Merlot Glass

$13.00

Kim Crawford Bottle

$40.00

Kim Crawford Glass

$11.00

Lindemans Moscato Bottle

$25.00

Lindemans Moscato Glass

$7.00

Lindemans Pinot Grigio Bottle

$25.00

Lindemans Pinot Grigio Glass

$7.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$35.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$10.00

Rodney Strong Pinot Noir Bottle

$60.00

Montevina Bottle

$32.00

Montevina Glass

$8.00

Santa Margherita Bottle

$60.00

Twomey Bottle

$170.00

Twomey Glass

$20.00

Northstar Bottle

$110.00

Angeline Bottle

$40.00

Angeline Glass

$11.00

Septima Bottle

$42.00

Septima Glass

$12.00

Silver Oak Bottle

$140.00

Copola glass

$17.00

Giesen bottle

$42.00

Giesen glass

$12.00

Bellagio bottle

$40.00

Bellagio glass

$10.00

Clos du bois bottle

$40.00

Clos du bois glass

$11.00

il fauno bottle

$60.00

il fauno glass

$18.00

Red wine

St Francis Pinot Noir Glass

$14.00

St Francis Pinot Noir Bottle

$56.00

Montes Alpha Malbec Glass

$13.00

Montes Alpha Malbec Bottle

$52.00

Conundrum Glass

$10.00

Conundrum Bottle

$40.00

Tenuta di Arceno Glass

$20.00

Tenuta di Arceno Bottle

$80.00

Earthquake glass

$10.00

Earthquake Bottle

$40.00

Michael David glass

$10.00

Michael David Bottle

$40.00

House Red

$8.00

White Wine

Bisol Jeio Prosecco Glass

$12.00

Bisol Jeio Prosecco Bottle

$50.00

King Estate Glass

$13.00

King Estate Bottle

$55.00

Pighin Pinot Grigio Glass

$12.00

Pighin Pinot Grigio Bottle

$50.00

Starmont Chardonnay Glass

$13.00

Starmont Chardonnay Bottle

$55.00

Klinker Brick Glass

$12.00

Klinker Brick Bottle

$50.00

St Francis Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$10.00

St Francis Bottle

$38.00

Royal tokaji Glass

$15.00

Royal tokaji Bottle

$60.00

Luna Nuda Glass

$10.00

Luna Nuda Bottle

$38.00

house white

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our food experiences lead us to dinner tables in Lima, and family gatherings right here in New Mexico. Our recipes are generational and our passion for food spans decades.

Website

Location

48 N Angel Fire Rd, Angel Fire, NM 87710

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Popular restaurants in Angel Fire

The Bakery & Café @ Angel Fire
orange star4.1 • 707
3420 Mountain View Blvd,Ste A Angel Fire, NM 87710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Angel Fire
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (107 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston