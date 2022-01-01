Mil Bakery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2748 West 8th Street, Suite 107, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Umaya LA - 3322 Wilshire Boulevard Unit 100
No Reviews
3322 Wilshire Boulevard Unit 100 Los Angeles, CA 90010
View restaurant
Chimmellier - 2748 W 8th St Unit 107
No Reviews
2748 W 8th St Unit 107 Los Angeles, CA 90005
View restaurant
Tiger Sugar - LA Koreatown - Chapman Plaza
No Reviews
3465 West 6th Street Los Angeles, CA 90020
View restaurant