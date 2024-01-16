- Home
Mil Sabores 2925 Fairfield Avenue
2925 Fairfield Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06605
Main Menu
Appetizer
- Tequeños
5 Venezuelan Fried Dough Cheese Sticks$8.00
- Salchipapa
Fries, Hotdog, Chip Sticks, Queso Fresco, Grated Cheese$12.00
- Esquite
Corn, Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Tajin, Lime$8.00
- Guac & Chips
Avocado, Cilantro, Onion, Jalapeños, Lime, Fresh Cut Chips$14.00
- Birria Rolls
Chrispy Flour Tortillas, Birria, Cheese, Cilantro, Onions, Radishes, Lime, Consome$12.00
- Pataconcitos
Chrispy Green Plaintain Cups, 1 Carne Asada, 1 Carne Mechada, 1 Shrimp, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo$16.00
- Arepita Sampler
3 Fried Arepitas, 1 Carne Mechada, 1 Pernil, 1 Reina Pepiada$13.00
- Empanada
Fried Venezuelan Style Empanada$7.00
- Empanada Operada
Black Beans, Sweet plantains, Shredded Cheese, Avocado$12.00
- Shrimp Rolls
Chrispy Flour Tortillas, Sauteed Shrimp Peppers, Onions, Cheese Chipotle Aioli$15.00
- Ceviche Tostada
Shrimp, Lime, Mango,Onion, Cilantro, Avocado, light Serrano Peppers, Habanero$7.00
- Nachos$17.00
- Kids Chicken Tender & Fries$12.00
Tacos
- Carne Asada Taco
Grilled Steak, Soft Corn Tortilla, CIlantro, Onion, Lime, Radishes$4.75
- Al Pastor Taco
Marintated Pork,Pineapple, Soft Corn Tortilla, Cilantro, Onion, Lime, Radishes$4.75
- Pollo Taco
Grilled Chicken, Soft Corn Tortilla, Cilantro, Onion, Lime, Radishes$4.75
- Chorizo Taco
Spicy Sausage, Soft Corn Tortilla, Cilantro, Onion, Lime, Radishes$4.75
- Carnitas Taco
Pulled Pork, Soft Corn Tortilla, Cilantro, Onion, Lime, Radishes$4.75
- Camaron Taco
Grilled Shrimp, Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli$5.75
- Baja Pescado Taco
beer battered Cod Fish, Slaw, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli$5.75
- Veggie Taco
Rice, Black Beans, Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Avocado$5.00
- Cochinita Pibil Taco
Achiote Slow Cook Pull Pork, Pickled Onions$4.75
- Tinga De Pollo Taco
Shredded Chicken, Chipotle Adobo Sauce, Pickled Onions$4.75
Quesadilla
- Carne Asada Quesadilla
Grilled Steak, Flour Tortilla, Mix Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream$17.00
- Al Pastor Quesadilla
Al Pastor, Flour Tortilla, Mix Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream$17.00
- Pollo Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken, Flour Tortilla, Mix Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream$17.00
- Chorizo Quesadilla
Spicy Sausage, Flour Tortilla, Mix Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream$17.00
- Carnitas Quesadilla
Pulled Pork, Flour Tortilla, Mix Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream$17.00
- Tinga De Pollo Quesadilla
Shredded Chicken in Chipotle Adobo Sauce, Flour Tortilla, Mix Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream$17.00
- Camaron (Gobernador) Quesadilla
Grilled Shrimp, Peppers, Onions, Flour Tortilla, Mix Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream$19.00
- Veggie Quesadilla
Spinach, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Beans, Flour Tortilla, Mix Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream$19.00
- Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
- Shredded Chicken Quesadilla$17.00
Nachos
- Regular Nachos (No Meat)
Tortilla Chips, Refried Beans, Cheese, Tomato, Cilantro, Onion, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapeños$12.00
- Carne Asada Nachos
Grilled Steak, Tortilla Chips, Refried Beans, Cheese, Tomato, Cilantro, Onion, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapeños$17.00
- Al Pastor Nachos
Marinated Pork, Pineapple, Tortilla Chips, Refried Beans, Cheese, Tomato, Cilantro, Onion, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapeños$17.00
- Pollo Nachos
Grilled Chicken, Tortilla Chips, Refried Beans, Cheese, Tomato, Cilantro, Onion, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapeños$17.00
- Chorizo Nachos
Spicy Sausage, Tortilla Chips, Refried Beans, Cheese, Tomato, Cilantro, Onion, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapeños$17.00
- Carnitas Nachos
Pulled Pork, Tortilla Chips, Refried Beans, Cheese, Tomato, Cilantro, Onion, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapeños$17.00
- Surf & Turf Nachos$19.00
Torta
- Milanesa De Pollo Torta
Breaded Chicken, Refried Beans, Cheese, Avocado, Mayo, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Jalapeño$14.00
- MIlanesa De Res Torta
Breaded Beef, Refried Beans, Cheese, Avocado, Mayo, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Jalapeño$14.00
- Carne Asada Torta
Grilled Steak, Refried Beans, Cheese, Avocado, Mayo, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Jalapeño$14.00
- Al Pastor Torta
Marinated Pork, Pineapple, Refried Beans, Cheese, Avocado, Mayo, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Jalapeño$14.00
- Chorizo Torta
Spicy Sausage, Refried Beans, Cheese, Avocado, Mayo, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Jalapeño$14.00
- Carnitas Torta
Pulled Pork, Refried Beans, Cheese, Avocado, Mayo, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Jalapeño$14.00
Cachapa
- Cachapa Tradicional
Cachapa, Sour Cream, Cheese$15.00
- Cachapa Carne Mechada
Cachapa,Shredded Flank Steak, Sour Cream, Cheese$18.00
- Cachapa Pollo Mechado
Cachapa, Shredded Chicken, Sour Cream, Cheese$18.00
- Cachapa Pernil
Cachapa, Pulled Pork, Sour Cream, Cheese$18.00
- Cachapa Carne Asada
Cachapa, Grilled Steak, Sour Cream, Cheese$18.00
Burrito
- Carne Asada Burrito
Grilled Steak, Flour Tortilla, Refried Beans, Cheese, Cilantro, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Chipotle Sour Cream$14.00
- Al Pastor Burrito
Marinated Pork, Pineapple, Flour Tortilla, Refried Beans, Cheese, Cilantro, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Chipotle Sour Cream$14.00
- Pollo Burrito
Grilled Chicken, Flour Tortilla, Refried Beans, Cheese, Cilantro, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Chipotle Sour Cream$14.00
- Chorizo Burrito
Spicy Sausage, Flour Tortilla, Refried Beans, Cheese, Cilantro, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Chipotle Sour Cream$14.00
- Carnitas Burrito
Pulled Pork, Flour Tortilla, Refried Beans, Cheese, Cilantro, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Chipotle Sour Cream$14.00
- Tinga De Pollo Burrito
Shredded Chicked, Chipotle Adobo Sauce, Flour Tortilla, Refried Beans, Cheese, Cilantro, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Chipotle Sour Cream$14.00
- Baja Pescado Burrito
beer battered Cod Fish, White Rice, Black Beans, Slaw, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli$16.00
- Veggie Burrito
Rice, Black Beans, Cheese, Peppers, Onion, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Chipotle Sour Cream$15.00
- Surf & Turf Burrito$19.00
Burrito Bowl
- Carne Asada Bowl
Grilled Steak, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Aioli$15.00
- Al Pastor Bowl
Marinated Pork, Pineapple, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Aioli$15.00
- Pollo Bowl
Grilled Chicken, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Aioli$15.00
- Chorizo Bowl
Spicy Sausage, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Aioli$15.00
- Carnitas Bowl
Pulled Pork, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Aioli$15.00
- Birria Bowl
Shredded Beef, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Aioli$16.00
- Camaron Bowl
Grilled Shrimp, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Aioli$17.00
- Veggie Fajita Bowl
Peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Aioli$16.00
- Burrito Bowl Mixto$18.00
- Surf & Turf Bowl$19.00
Birria Special
- 3 Birria QuesiTacos 1 Consome Combo (Cheese)
3 Birria Tacos With Cheese, Cilantro, Onion, Radish, Lime, Consome$21.00
- 3 Birria Tacos 1 Consome Combo
3 Birria Tacos, Cilantro, Onion, Radish, Lime, Consome$20.00
- Birria Quesadilla 1 Consome
Birra, Flour Tortilla, Cheese, Cilantro, Onion, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, 1 Consome$21.00
- Birria Pizzadilla
Birria, 3 Flour Tortillas, Cheese, Cilantro, Onion, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo$30.00
- Birria Torta
Birria, Torta Roll, Cheese, Cilantro, Onion, Lettuce, Guacamole$14.00
- Birria Burrito
Birria, Flour Tortilla, Cheese, Rice, Lettuce, Cilantro, Onion, Guacamole$14.00
- Birria Nachos
Birria, Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese, Cilantro, Onion, Sour Cream, Avocado Sauce, Pickled Jalapeño$17.00
- Birria Platter
BIrria, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Tortillas, Consome, Cilantro, Onion$24.00
- Birria Ramen
Birria Short Rib, Ramen Noodles, Egg, Cilantro, Onion, Radish$16.00
- Birria Consome
BIrria Soup, Cilantro, Onion, Lime, Radish$5.00
Arepa
- Arepa Mil Sabores
Pulled Pork, Sweet Plantain, Avocado,Cheese$14.00
- Arepa Pabellon
Shredded Flank Steak, Sweet Plantains, Black Beans, Cheese$14.00
- Arepa La Mexicana
Grilled Steak, Pico De Gallo, Avocado$14.00
- Arepa Vegetariana
Black Beans, Sweet plantains, Shredded Cheese, Avocado$14.00
- Arepa La Gringa
Grilled Chicken, Ham, Gouda Cheese, Avocado$14.00
- Arepa Reina Pepiada
Avocado Chicken Salad, Avocado$14.00
- Arepa El Arepon
Shredded Flank Steak, Shredded Chicken, Pull Pork, Sweet Plantain, Gouda Cheese,Onion, Avocado$16.50
- Arepa La Toxica
Grilled Shrimp,Spanish Chorizo, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Gouda Cheese$16.50
- Arepa Llanera
Picanha Steak, Queso De Mano, Tomato, Avocado, Chimchurri$16.50
- Arepa Tumba Rancho
Fried Battered Arepa,Grtilled Steak, Grilled Chicken, Slaw, Grated Cheese, House Sauces$16.50
- Arepa Cabimera
Fried Arepa, Shredded Flank Steak,Egg, Fried Cheese, Slaw, Avocado, House Sauces$16.50
- Arepa Pelua
Shredded Flank Steak, Gouda Cheese$12.00
- Arepa Catira
Shredded Chicken, Gouda Cheese$12.00
- Arepa Rumbera
Pulled Pork, Gouda Cheese$12.00
- Viuda
Plain Arepa$7.00
- Arepa Con Queso$10.00
- 36oz Container Guacamole$22.00
- Half Tray Guacamole$65.00
- Full Tray Guacamoles$120.00
- 36oz Container Pico De Gallo$18.00
- Half Tray Pico De Gallo$55.00
- Full Tray Pico De Gallo$110.00
- Half Tray Cilantro$25.00
- Half Tray Chop Onion$25.00
- Half Tray Of Limes$25.00
- Half Tray Tortillas 2Pk$25.00
- 8oz Container Salsa Verde$7.00
- 16oz Container Salsa Verde$14.00
- 36oz Container Salsa Verde$25.00
- 8oz Container Salsa Roja$7.00
- 16oz Container Salsa Roja$14.00
- 36oz Container Salsa Roja$25.00
- 8oz Container Guasacaca$7.00
- 16oz Container Guasacaca$14.00
- 36oz Container Guasacaca$25.00
- 8oz Container Pink Sauce$7.00
- 16oz Container Pink Sauce$14.00
- 36oz Container Pink Sauce$25.00
- 8oz Container Sour Cream$7.00
- 16oz Container Sour Cream$14.00
- 36oz Container Sour Cream$25.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2925 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06605