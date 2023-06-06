- Home
Milagros Latin Kitchen
13,002 Reviews
$$
1099 Middlefield Road
Redwood City, CA 94063
Popular Items
Traditional Guacamole
Serranos, cilantro, red onion, tomato, lime, cotija cheese. Order it mild, medium, or spicy (VG)
Crispy Coconut Shrimp Taco
Shaved coconut-crusted wild shrimp + passionfruit-jalapeno salsa, cilantro, salsa fresca
Churrasco Steak Taco
Cuban marinated skirt steak, chimichurri salsa, marinated red onions & smashed avocado (DF, GF)
Specialty Cocktails
Quart Milagros Margarita Mix
Freshly squeezed lime juice, organic agave nectar. Pair with your favorite at-home tequila, or one of our featured tequilas
Quart Mexican Hipster
Jalapeno infused Herradura blanco Tequila, muddled cucumber, cold pressed lime juice, organic agave nectar, splash of soda
Quart Milagros Margarita
Herradura Silver, freshly squeezed lime juice, agave nectar, ready to pour over ice
Quart Red Wine Sangria
Red wine infused with apple, pineapple, lemon and oranges, with Spanish brandy Quart serves 6 cocktails.
Pitcher Mangonada
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Mexican Coke
Bottled Sprite
Housemade Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea
River City Root Beer
Can of Diet Coke
Can Of Squirt
Mandarin Jarritos
Pineapple Jarritos
Strawberry Jarritos
Tamarind Jarritos
Cup of Coffee
Martinelli's Apple Juice
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Milk
Kids Orange Juice
Kids Pineapple Juice
Schweppes Soda Water
Topo Chico Mineral Water
Horchata
Small Plates
Salsa Trio
Salsa roja, tomatillo salsa + charred pineapple salsa, warm sea-salt tortilla chips (VG)
Traditional Guacamole
Serranos, cilantro, red onion, tomato, lime, cotija cheese. Order it mild, medium, or spicy (VG)
Mahi Mahi Ceviche
Wild mahi-mahi, lime juice, red onion, jicama, serranos, cilantro, tomatoes, warm sea-salt tortilla chips (GF)
Spiced Cauilflower
Sautéed cauliflower, citrus vinaigrette, jalapenos, cotija cheese, sweet avocado crema, cilantro
Taquitos de Pollo
Four pitman farms chicken taquitos, green cabbage, queso fresco, crema, guacamole, pico de gallo, cilantro
Ahi Poke
Fresh Ahi Tuna, Roma Tomatoes, Avocado, Mangoes, Cilantro, Serranos, Red Onions, Seasame seeds with a Soy Ginger Glaze
Mole Lettuce Cups
4 lettuce cups with pitman farms pulled chicken, Oaxacan mole sauce, marinated red onions, radish, cilantro, queso fresco + toasted peanuts *Contains Nuts*
Crispy Yucca Fries
Flash fried, tossed with chili-salt & cilantro, served with Osuna dipping sauce (VG)
Jalapeno Poppers
Four jalapeños stuffed with Oaxaca and manchego cheeses, cilantro, el rancho dipping sauce (VG)
Veggie Quesadilla
Poblanos, garlic mushrooms, epazote, baby spinach, fire-roasted tomato, salsa, sour cream, balsamic reduction, guacamole (VG)
Milagros Quesadilla
Marinated flank steak or pulled spit-roasted chicken, cotija, Oaxaca & manchego cheeses, caramelized onions, pico de gallo, spicy chipotle BBQ sauce
Cup of Tortilla Soup
Mary’s chicken, rich tomato broth, pico de gallo, Oaxaca + manchego cheeses, tortilla strips, cilantro, chopped avocado cup (GF)
Bowl of Tortilla Soup
Mary’s chicken, rich tomato broth, pico de gallo, Oaxaca + manchego cheeses, tortilla strips, cilantro, chopped avocado cup
Half & Half - Rice and Beans
Your choice of Milagros red rice, cilantro lime brown rice, black beans, or refried beans
Bowl of Pozole
Slow cooked natural coleman ranch pork & white hominy, guajillo, tomato broth, spiced cabbage, radish, red onions
Cup of Pozole
Slow cooked natural coleman ranch pork & white hominy, guajillo, tomato broth, spiced cabbage, radish, red onions
Taqueria
Roasted Carnitas Taco
Coleman ranch pulled pork carnitas, chipotle aioli, spicy bbq sauce, cilantro, salsa fresca & queso fresco (GF)
Chipotle Chicken Taco
Tomato braised Mary’s pulled chicken, marinated red onions, sour cream, queso fresco, micro cilantro (GF)
Crispy Coconut Shrimp Taco
Shaved coconut-crusted wild shrimp + passionfruit-jalapeno salsa, cilantro, salsa fresca
Chili-Lime Cauliflower Taco
Cauliflower, kale, & quinoa sautéed in garlic, lime, & cumin - served with cashew crema, pico de gallo, micro cilantro (GF, Vegan, Contains Nuts)
Mahi Mahi Taco
Pan-seared local wild mahi-mahi, habanero-mango sauce, green monster salsa, micro cilantro, marinated red onions (GF)
Churrasco Steak Taco
Cuban marinated skirt steak, chimichurri salsa, marinated red onions & smashed avocado (DF, GF)
Crispy Avocado Taco
Pickled red onion, cilantro, lime, chipotle aioli, cotija
Al Pastor Taco
Grilled red chili marinated Coleman ranch pork, roasted pineapple salsa, cilantro (DF, GF)
Chili Spiced Salmon Taco
Chili lime spiced salmon, chimichurri, pico de gallo (GF)
Ahi Tuna Taco
Blackened ahi tuna taco in a buttered lettuce cup topped with cabbage mix, carrot, citrus vinaigrette, crispy onions , sesame seeds and mamas secret sauce
Baja Fish Taco
Beer battered and flash fried local wild mahi-mahi, spicy cabbage slaw, cilantro, pico de gallo
Family Style Roasted Carnitas Tacos - 6
Pint Coleman Ranch roasted pork carnitas, two white corn tortillas per taco, and all the toppings: chipotle aioli, spicy bbq sauce, cilantro, salsa fresca, queso fresco. Pint - makes 6 tacos (GF)
Family Style Roasted Carnitas Tacos - 12
Coleman Ranch roasted pork carnitas, two white corn tortillas per taco, and all the toppings: chipotle aioli, spicy bbq sauce, cilantro, salsa fresca, queso fresco. makes 12 tacos (GF)
Family Style Chipotle Chicken Tacos - 6
Everything you need to 6 assemble tacos -Braised Pitman Farms shredded chicken, two white corn tortillas per taco, and all the toppings: garlic crema, marinated red onion, queso fresco (GF)
Family Style Chipotle Chicken Tacos 12
Everything you need to assemble 12 tacos -Braised Pitman Farms shredded chicken, two white corn tortillas per taco, and all the toppings: garlic crema, marinated red onion, queso fresco (GF)
Family Style Chili Lime Cauliflower Tacos - 6
Everything you need to assemble 6 tacos -Cauliflower, kale,& quinoa sautéed in garlic, lime & cumin, two white corn tortillas per taco, and all the toppings: cashew crema, corn salsa, micro cilantro (GF, Vegan, Contains Nuts)
Family Style Chili Lime Cauliflower Tacos - 12
Everything you need to assemble 12 tacos- Cauliflower, kale,& quinoa sautéed in garlic, lime & cumin, two white corn tortillas per taco, and all the toppings: cashew crema, corn salsa, micro cilantro (GF, Vegan, Contains Nuts)
Family Style Al Pastor Tacos - 6
Everything you need to assemble 6 tacos- Grilled Coleman Ranch pork marinated in red chili, two white corn tortillas per taco, and all the toppings: roasted pineapple salsa, cilantro (DF, GF)
Family Style Al Pastor Tacos - 12
Everything you need to assemble 12 tacos- Grilled Coleman Ranch pork marinated in red chili, two white corn tortillas per taco, and all the toppings: roasted pineapple salsa, cilantro (DF, GF)
Family Style Churrasco Steak Tacos - 6
Everything you need to assemble 6 tacos-Marinated skirt steak, two white corn tortillas per taco, and all the toppings: chimichurri salsa, marinated red onions, guacamole. Pint - makes 6 tacos (DF, GF)
Family Style Churrasco Steak Tacos - 12
Everything you need to assemble 6 tacos-Marinated skirt steak, two white corn tortillas per taco, and all the toppings: chimichurri salsa, marinated red onions, guacamole. Quart - makes 12 tacos (DF, GF)
Quesabirria Trio
Three crispy birria tacos with caramelized onions and melted cheese, served with radish, grilled jalapeno and consommé *Contains Sesame Seeds*
Bowls & Salads
Chopped Salad
Black beans, jicama, peppers, guacamole, cotija cheese, toasted pumpkin seeds, cilantro, baby spinach, kale, and iceberg lettuce, serrano-lime vinaigrette (GF) add Grilled Carne Asada $6 add Braised Pitman Farms Chicken $4 add Lemon Shrimp $6
Super Bueno Bowl
Roasted sweet potato, quinoa & cauliflower, baby kale, roasted zucchini, pumpkin seeds, sliced avocado, grilled red onions, chipotle cashew crema (contains nuts) Add Chili Lime Spiced Salmon +8 Add Pitman Farms Chicken +4
Ahi Tuna Rice Bowl
Ancho crusted seared ahi tuna, cilantro lime brown rice, cabbage slaw, peppers, avocado wasabi crema, soy glaze, cilantro (DF)
Chili Lime Salmon Bowl
Chili Lime Salmon, cilantro-lime brown rice, roasted peppers, chimichurri, Pico De Gallo (GF)
Coconut Shrimp Rice Bowl
Crispy coconut shrimp, cilantro-lime brown rice, roasted peppers, passionfruit, jalapeño, cilantro, salsa fresca
Wild Mahi Mahi Bowl
Spice seared wild mahi-mahi, cilantro lime brown rice, roasted peppers habanero-mango sauce, green monster salsa, micro cilantro, marinated red onions (GF)
Roasted Carnitas Bowl
Slow roasted pork carnitas, cilantro-lime brown rice, roasted peppers, chipotle crema, spicy bbq sauce, cilantro, salsa fresca & queso fresco (GF)
Chipotle Chicken Bowl
Chipotle Tinga marinated chicken, cilantro brown rice, fire roasted peppers, marinated red onions, sour cream, queso fresco cilantro (GF)
Churrasco Steak Bowl
Churrasco marinated steak, cilantro lime brown rice, roasted red peppers, chimichurri, pickled red onions, avocado (GF, DF)
Al Pastor Bowl
Grilled red chili marinated Coleman Ranch pork, cilantro lime brown rice, roasted peppers, pineapple salsa, radish, cilantro (GF, DF)
Mahi Mahi Tostada
Spiced and seared wild mahi-mahi, citrus cabbage slaw, black beans, cilantro, chipotle aioli, guacamole
Special Plates
Carnitas Nortenas
Slow-roasted natural Coleman ranch pork carnitas, onion, guacamole, tomatillo, red rice, choice of refried of black beans, pico de gallo, cilantro, lettuce cups, corn or flour tortillas
Quesabirria Trio
Three crispy birria tacos with caramelized onions and melted cheese, served with radish, grilled jalapeno and consommé *Contains Sesame Seeds*
Joe's Favorite Salmon Fajitas
Chili-lime spiced salmon, grilled peppers & onions , pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, choice of refried or black beans, and lettuce cups, corn or flour tortillas
Veggie Fajitas
Cauliflower, zucchini, grilled peppers & onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, choice of refried or black beans, red rice & lettuce cups, corn or flour tortillas
Chicken Sizzling Skillet Fajitas
Citrus Achiote Mary's Chicken, grilled peppers & onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, choice of refried or black beans, red rice & lettuce cups, corn or flour tortillas
Flank Steak Sizzling Skillet Fajitas
Chile de arbol angus flank steak, grilled peppers & onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, choice of refried or black beans, red rice & choice of lettuce cups, corn or flour tortillas
Shrimp Sizzling Skillet Fajitas
Grilled white gulf shrimp, grilled peppers & onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, choice of refried or black beans, red rice, lettuce cups, corn or flour tortillas
Combination Fajitas
Grilled white gulf shrimp, mary's chicken, chile de arbol flank steak, grilled peppers & onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, choice of refried or black beans, red rice, lettuce cups, corn or flour tortillas
Enchiladas del Mar
Fresh shrimp, mahi-mahi, rock crab, salmon topped with house-made tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, cilantro crema, served with red rice and choice of black or refried beans
Family Style Enchiladas del Mar - 6
Platter of six fresh shrimp, mahi-mahi, rock crab, salmon enchiladas topped with house-made tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, cilantro crema, served with family sized red rice and black beans. Packaged in oven safe containers, ready for reheating.
Family Style Enchiladas del Mar - 12
Platter of twelve fresh shrimp, mahi-mahi, rock crab, salmon enchiladas topped with house-made tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, cilantro crema, served with family sized red rice and black beans. Packaged in oven safe containers, ready for reheating.
Enchiladas Suizas
Slow-roasted Pitman Farm's chicken enchiladas, caramelized onions, roasted poblano pepper sauce, topped with melted cheese served with red rice and choice of black or refried beans
Family Style Enchiladas Suizas - 6
Platter of six Slow-roasted Pitman Farms’ chicken enchiladas, caramelized onions, roasted poblano pepper sauce, topped with melted cheese served with family size red rice and choice of black or refried beans. Packaged in oven safe containers, ready for reheating.
Family Style Enchiladas Suizas - 12
Platter of twelve Slow-roasted Pitman Farms’ chicken enchiladas, caramelized onions, roasted poblano pepper sauce, topped with melted cheese served with family size red rice and choice of black or refried beans. Packaged in oven safe containers, ready for reheating.
Artichoke Enchiladas
Garlic roasted artichoke hearts, kale, quinoa, potato, toasted pumpkin seeds, cashew crema, rancho sauce, served with red rice and choice of vegan black beans or refried beans (contains meat)
Family Style Artichoke Enchiladas - 6
Platter of six garlic roasted artichoke hearts, kale, quinoa, potato, toasted pumpkin seeds, cashew crema, rancho sauce, served with family style red rice and choice of vegan black beans or refried beans (contains meat). Packaged in oven safe containers, ready for reheating.
Family Style Artichoke Enchiladas - 12
Platter of twelve garlic roasted artichoke hearts, kale, quinoa, potato, toasted pumpkin seeds, cashew crema, rancho sauce, served with family style red rice and choice of vegan black beans or refried beans (contains meat). Packaged in oven safe containers, ready for reheating.
Chicken Mole Enchiladas
Slow-roasted Pitman Farms’ rotisserie chicken, sweet potatoes, dark Oaxacan mole sauce, cilantro, queso fresco served with red rice and choice of black or refried beans *Contains Nuts*
Family Style Chicken Mole Enchiladas - 6
Platter of 6 Slow-roasted Pitman Farms’ rotisserie chicken, sweet potatoes, dark Oaxacan mole sauce, cilantro, queso fresco served with family sized red rice and choice of black or refried beans. Packaged in oven safe containers, ready for reheating. *Contains Nuts*
Family Style Chicken Mole Enchiladas - 12
Platter of twelve Slow-roasted Pitman Farms’ rotisserie chicken enchiladas, sweet potatoes, dark Oaxacan mole sauce, cilantro, queso fresco served with family sized red rice and choice of black or refried beans. Packaged in oven safe containers, ready for reheating. *Contains Nuts*
Milagros Burrito
Choice of mary's chicken, carne asada, or slow-roasted natural Coleman ranch pulled pork carnitas in tomatillo sauce, served w/ red rice, black beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, hand smashed guacamole
Sides
Chips and Housemade Salsa - Half Pint
Choice of Milagros red salsa, tomatillo salsa, or roasted pineapple salsa, served with sea-salt tortilla chips
Chips and Housemade Salsa - Full Pint
Choice of Milagros red salsa, tomatillo salsa, or roasted pineapple salsa, served with sea-salt tortilla chips
Chips and Housemade Salsa - Quart
Choice of Milagros red salsa, tomatillo salsa, or roasted pineapple salsa, served with sea-salt tortilla chips
Half Pint of Red Rice
With cilantro and fresh lime
Pint of Red Rice
With cilantro and fresh lime
Quart of Red Rice
With cilantro and fresh lime
Half Pint of Beans
Traditional pinto beans, vegetarian black beans or spicy refried beans
Pint of Beans
Quart of Beans
One Dozen Corn Tortillas
One Dozen Flour Tortillas
Side of Guacamole
Side of Cashew Crema
Four Corn Tortillas
Four Flour Tortillas
Four Lettuce Cups
Side of Cheese
Side of Salsa Fresca
Side of Sour Cream
Salsa Trio
Salsa roja, tomatillo salsa + charred pineapple salsa, warm sea-salt tortilla chips (VG)
Desserts
Kids
Kids Chicken Taco Entree
Kids Steak Taco Entree
Kids Mahi Mahi Taco Entree
Kids Salmon Taco Entree
Kids Enchilada
Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito
Kids Quesadilla
Kids Taco Salad
Kids Chicken Tenders
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Milk
Kids Orange Juice
Kids Pineapple Juice
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:00 am
