Milagros Latin Kitchen

Family Style Chili Lime Cauliflower Tacos - 6

$26.00

Everything you need to assemble 6 tacos -Cauliflower, kale,& quinoa sautéed in garlic, lime & cumin, two white corn tortillas per taco, and all the toppings: cashew crema, corn salsa, micro cilantro (GF, Vegan, Contains Nuts)