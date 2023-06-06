Restaurant header imageView gallery

Milagros Latin Kitchen

13,002 Reviews

$$

1099 Middlefield Road

Redwood City, CA 94063

Popular Items

Traditional Guacamole

Traditional Guacamole

$11.95

Serranos, cilantro, red onion, tomato, lime, cotija cheese. Order it mild, medium, or spicy (VG)

Crispy Coconut Shrimp Taco

Crispy Coconut Shrimp Taco

$5.95

Shaved coconut-crusted wild shrimp + passionfruit-jalapeno salsa, cilantro, salsa fresca

Churrasco Steak Taco

Churrasco Steak Taco

$6.95

Cuban marinated skirt steak, chimichurri salsa, marinated red onions & smashed avocado (DF, GF)


Specialty Cocktails

Quart Milagros Margarita Mix

Quart Milagros Margarita Mix

$18.00

Freshly squeezed lime juice, organic agave nectar. Pair with your favorite at-home tequila, or one of our featured tequilas

Quart Mexican Hipster

Quart Mexican Hipster

$50.00

Jalapeno infused Herradura blanco Tequila, muddled cucumber, cold pressed lime juice, organic agave nectar, splash of soda

Quart Milagros Margarita

Quart Milagros Margarita

$48.00

Herradura Silver, freshly squeezed lime juice, agave nectar, ready to pour over ice

Quart Red Wine Sangria

Quart Red Wine Sangria

$41.00

Red wine infused with apple, pineapple, lemon and oranges, with Spanish brandy Quart serves 6 cocktails.

Pitcher Mangonada

$65.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Bottled Sprite

Bottled Sprite

$4.00
Housemade Lemonade

Housemade Lemonade

$5.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$5.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00
River City Root Beer

River City Root Beer

$4.00
Can of Diet Coke

Can of Diet Coke

$3.50
Can Of Squirt

Can Of Squirt

$3.50
Mandarin Jarritos

Mandarin Jarritos

$4.00
Pineapple Jarritos

Pineapple Jarritos

$4.00
Strawberry Jarritos

Strawberry Jarritos

$4.00

Tamarind Jarritos

$4.00

Cup of Coffee

$2.75

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$5.00

Kids Apple Juice

$5.00

Kids Milk

$5.00Out of stock

Kids Orange Juice

$5.00

Kids Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Schweppes Soda Water

$3.00
Topo Chico Mineral Water

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00

Small Plates

Sauteed wild shrimp ,queso blend, pico de gallo mixed cabbage and escabeche dressing.
Salsa Trio

Salsa Trio

$3.95

Salsa roja, tomatillo salsa + charred pineapple salsa, warm sea-salt tortilla chips (VG)

Traditional Guacamole

Traditional Guacamole

$11.95

Serranos, cilantro, red onion, tomato, lime, cotija cheese. Order it mild, medium, or spicy (VG)

Mahi Mahi Ceviche

Mahi Mahi Ceviche

$12.95

Wild mahi-mahi, lime juice, red onion, jicama, serranos, cilantro, tomatoes, warm sea-salt tortilla chips (GF)

Spiced Cauilflower

Spiced Cauilflower

$8.95

Sautéed cauliflower, citrus vinaigrette, jalapenos, cotija cheese, sweet avocado crema, cilantro

Taquitos de Pollo

Taquitos de Pollo

$9.95

Four pitman farms chicken taquitos, green cabbage, queso fresco, crema, guacamole, pico de gallo, cilantro

Ahi Poke

$15.95

Fresh Ahi Tuna, Roma Tomatoes, Avocado, Mangoes, Cilantro, Serranos, Red Onions, Seasame seeds with a Soy Ginger Glaze

Mole Lettuce Cups

Mole Lettuce Cups

$12.95

4 lettuce cups with pitman farms pulled chicken, Oaxacan mole sauce, marinated red onions, radish, cilantro, queso fresco + toasted peanuts *Contains Nuts*

Crispy Yucca Fries

Crispy Yucca Fries

$6.95

Flash fried, tossed with chili-salt & cilantro, served with Osuna dipping sauce (VG)

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.95

Four jalapeños stuffed with Oaxaca and manchego cheeses, cilantro, el rancho dipping sauce (VG)

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.95

Poblanos, garlic mushrooms, epazote, baby spinach, fire-roasted tomato, salsa, sour cream, balsamic reduction, guacamole (VG)

Milagros Quesadilla

Milagros Quesadilla

Marinated flank steak or pulled spit-roasted chicken, cotija, Oaxaca & manchego cheeses, caramelized onions, pico de gallo, spicy chipotle BBQ sauce

Cup of Tortilla Soup

Cup of Tortilla Soup

$5.95

Mary’s chicken, rich tomato broth, pico de gallo, Oaxaca + manchego cheeses, tortilla strips, cilantro, chopped avocado cup (GF)

Bowl of Tortilla Soup

Bowl of Tortilla Soup

$9.75

Mary’s chicken, rich tomato broth, pico de gallo, Oaxaca + manchego cheeses, tortilla strips, cilantro, chopped avocado cup

Half & Half - Rice and Beans

Half & Half - Rice and Beans

$3.95

Your choice of Milagros red rice, cilantro lime brown rice, black beans, or refried beans

Bowl of Pozole

$13.95

Slow cooked natural coleman ranch pork & white hominy, guajillo, tomato broth, spiced cabbage, radish, red onions

Cup of Pozole

$6.95

Slow cooked natural coleman ranch pork & white hominy, guajillo, tomato broth, spiced cabbage, radish, red onions

Taqueria

Roasted Carnitas Taco

Roasted Carnitas Taco

$4.95

Coleman ranch pulled pork carnitas, chipotle aioli, spicy bbq sauce, cilantro, salsa fresca & queso fresco (GF)

Chipotle Chicken Taco

Chipotle Chicken Taco

$4.95

Tomato braised Mary’s pulled chicken, marinated red onions, sour cream, queso fresco, micro cilantro (GF)

Crispy Coconut Shrimp Taco

Crispy Coconut Shrimp Taco

$5.95

Shaved coconut-crusted wild shrimp + passionfruit-jalapeno salsa, cilantro, salsa fresca

Chili-Lime Cauliflower Taco

Chili-Lime Cauliflower Taco

$4.95

Cauliflower, kale, & quinoa sautéed in garlic, lime, & cumin - served with cashew crema, pico de gallo, micro cilantro (GF, Vegan, Contains Nuts)

Mahi Mahi Taco

Mahi Mahi Taco

$5.95

Pan-seared local wild mahi-mahi, habanero-mango sauce, green monster salsa, micro cilantro, marinated red onions (GF)

Churrasco Steak Taco

Churrasco Steak Taco

$6.95

Cuban marinated skirt steak, chimichurri salsa, marinated red onions & smashed avocado (DF, GF)

Crispy Avocado Taco

$4.95

Pickled red onion, cilantro, lime, chipotle aioli, cotija

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$4.95

Grilled red chili marinated Coleman ranch pork, roasted pineapple salsa, cilantro (DF, GF)

Chili Spiced Salmon Taco

Chili Spiced Salmon Taco

$7.95

Chili lime spiced salmon, chimichurri, pico de gallo (GF)

Ahi Tuna Taco

Ahi Tuna Taco

$7.95

Blackened ahi tuna taco in a buttered lettuce cup topped with cabbage mix, carrot, citrus vinaigrette, crispy onions , sesame seeds and mamas secret sauce

Baja Fish Taco

$5.95

Beer battered and flash fried local wild mahi-mahi, spicy cabbage slaw, cilantro, pico de gallo

Family Style Roasted Carnitas Tacos - 6

Family Style Roasted Carnitas Tacos - 6

$26.00

Pint Coleman Ranch roasted pork carnitas, two white corn tortillas per taco, and all the toppings: chipotle aioli, spicy bbq sauce, cilantro, salsa fresca, queso fresco. Pint - makes 6 tacos (GF)

Family Style Roasted Carnitas Tacos - 12

Family Style Roasted Carnitas Tacos - 12

$52.00

Coleman Ranch roasted pork carnitas, two white corn tortillas per taco, and all the toppings: chipotle aioli, spicy bbq sauce, cilantro, salsa fresca, queso fresco. makes 12 tacos (GF)

Family Style Chipotle Chicken Tacos - 6

Family Style Chipotle Chicken Tacos - 6

$26.00

Everything you need to 6 assemble tacos -Braised Pitman Farms shredded chicken, two white corn tortillas per taco, and all the toppings: garlic crema, marinated red onion, queso fresco (GF)

Family Style Chipotle Chicken Tacos 12

Family Style Chipotle Chicken Tacos 12

$52.00

Everything you need to assemble 12 tacos -Braised Pitman Farms shredded chicken, two white corn tortillas per taco, and all the toppings: garlic crema, marinated red onion, queso fresco (GF)

Family Style Chili Lime Cauliflower Tacos - 6

Family Style Chili Lime Cauliflower Tacos - 6

$26.00

Everything you need to assemble 6 tacos -Cauliflower, kale,& quinoa sautéed in garlic, lime & cumin, two white corn tortillas per taco, and all the toppings: cashew crema, corn salsa, micro cilantro (GF, Vegan, Contains Nuts)

Family Style Chili Lime Cauliflower Tacos - 12

Family Style Chili Lime Cauliflower Tacos - 12

$52.00

Everything you need to assemble 12 tacos- Cauliflower, kale,& quinoa sautéed in garlic, lime & cumin, two white corn tortillas per taco, and all the toppings: cashew crema, corn salsa, micro cilantro (GF, Vegan, Contains Nuts)

Family Style Al Pastor Tacos - 6

Family Style Al Pastor Tacos - 6

$26.00

Everything you need to assemble 6 tacos- Grilled Coleman Ranch pork marinated in red chili, two white corn tortillas per taco, and all the toppings: roasted pineapple salsa, cilantro (DF, GF)

Family Style Al Pastor Tacos - 12

Family Style Al Pastor Tacos - 12

$52.00

Everything you need to assemble 12 tacos- Grilled Coleman Ranch pork marinated in red chili, two white corn tortillas per taco, and all the toppings: roasted pineapple salsa, cilantro (DF, GF)

Family Style Churrasco Steak Tacos - 6

Family Style Churrasco Steak Tacos - 6

$34.00

Everything you need to assemble 6 tacos-Marinated skirt steak, two white corn tortillas per taco, and all the toppings: chimichurri salsa, marinated red onions, guacamole. Pint - makes 6 tacos (DF, GF)

Family Style Churrasco Steak Tacos - 12

Family Style Churrasco Steak Tacos - 12

$68.00

Everything you need to assemble 6 tacos-Marinated skirt steak, two white corn tortillas per taco, and all the toppings: chimichurri salsa, marinated red onions, guacamole. Quart - makes 12 tacos (DF, GF)

Quesabirria Trio

Quesabirria Trio

$15.95

Three crispy birria tacos with caramelized onions and melted cheese, served with radish, grilled jalapeno and consommé *Contains Sesame Seeds*

Bowls & Salads

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$11.95

Black beans, jicama, peppers, guacamole, cotija cheese, toasted pumpkin seeds, cilantro, baby spinach, kale, and iceberg lettuce, serrano-lime vinaigrette (GF) add Grilled Carne Asada $6 add Braised Pitman Farms Chicken $4 add Lemon Shrimp $6

Super Bueno Bowl

Super Bueno Bowl

$12.95

Roasted sweet potato, quinoa & cauliflower, baby kale, roasted zucchini, pumpkin seeds, sliced avocado, grilled red onions, chipotle cashew crema (contains nuts) Add Chili Lime Spiced Salmon +8 Add Pitman Farms Chicken +4

Ahi Tuna Rice Bowl

$15.95

Ancho crusted seared ahi tuna, cilantro lime brown rice, cabbage slaw, peppers, avocado wasabi crema, soy glaze, cilantro (DF)

Chili Lime Salmon Bowl

Chili Lime Salmon Bowl

$15.95

Chili Lime Salmon, cilantro-lime brown rice, roasted peppers, chimichurri, Pico De Gallo (GF)

Coconut Shrimp Rice Bowl

Coconut Shrimp Rice Bowl

$14.95

Crispy coconut shrimp, cilantro-lime brown rice, roasted peppers, passionfruit, jalapeño, cilantro, salsa fresca

Wild Mahi Mahi Bowl

Wild Mahi Mahi Bowl

$14.95

Spice seared wild mahi-mahi, cilantro lime brown rice, roasted peppers habanero-mango sauce, green monster salsa, micro cilantro, marinated red onions (GF)

Roasted Carnitas Bowl

Roasted Carnitas Bowl

$13.95

Slow roasted pork carnitas, cilantro-lime brown rice, roasted peppers, chipotle crema, spicy bbq sauce, cilantro, salsa fresca & queso fresco (GF)

Chipotle Chicken Bowl

Chipotle Chicken Bowl

$13.95

Chipotle Tinga marinated chicken, cilantro brown rice, fire roasted peppers, marinated red onions, sour cream, queso fresco cilantro (GF)

Churrasco Steak Bowl

Churrasco Steak Bowl

$15.95

Churrasco marinated steak, cilantro lime brown rice, roasted red peppers, chimichurri, pickled red onions, avocado (GF, DF)

Al Pastor Bowl

Al Pastor Bowl

$13.95

Grilled red chili marinated Coleman Ranch pork, cilantro lime brown rice, roasted peppers, pineapple salsa, radish, cilantro (GF, DF)

Mahi Mahi Tostada

Mahi Mahi Tostada

$18.95

Spiced and seared wild mahi-mahi, citrus cabbage slaw, black beans, cilantro, chipotle aioli, guacamole

Special Plates

Carnitas Nortenas

Carnitas Nortenas

$19.75

Slow-roasted natural Coleman ranch pork carnitas, onion, guacamole, tomatillo, red rice, choice of refried of black beans, pico de gallo, cilantro, lettuce cups, corn or flour tortillas

Quesabirria Trio

Quesabirria Trio

$15.95

Three crispy birria tacos with caramelized onions and melted cheese, served with radish, grilled jalapeno and consommé *Contains Sesame Seeds*

Joe's Favorite Salmon Fajitas

Joe's Favorite Salmon Fajitas

$26.95

Chili-lime spiced salmon, grilled peppers & onions , pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, choice of refried or black beans, and lettuce cups, corn or flour tortillas

Veggie Fajitas

$14.95

Cauliflower, zucchini, grilled peppers & onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, choice of refried or black beans, red rice & lettuce cups, corn or flour tortillas

Chicken Sizzling Skillet Fajitas

Chicken Sizzling Skillet Fajitas

$18.95

Citrus Achiote Mary's Chicken, grilled peppers & onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, choice of refried or black beans, red rice & lettuce cups, corn or flour tortillas

Flank Steak Sizzling Skillet Fajitas

Flank Steak Sizzling Skillet Fajitas

$26.00

Chile de arbol angus flank steak, grilled peppers & onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, choice of refried or black beans, red rice & choice of lettuce cups, corn or flour tortillas

Shrimp Sizzling Skillet Fajitas

Shrimp Sizzling Skillet Fajitas

$26.00

Grilled white gulf shrimp, grilled peppers & onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, choice of refried or black beans, red rice, lettuce cups, corn or flour tortillas

Combination Fajitas

Combination Fajitas

$26.95

Grilled white gulf shrimp, mary's chicken, chile de arbol flank steak, grilled peppers & onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, choice of refried or black beans, red rice, lettuce cups, corn or flour tortillas

Enchiladas del Mar

Enchiladas del Mar

$21.95

Fresh shrimp, mahi-mahi, rock crab, salmon topped with house-made tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, cilantro crema, served with red rice and choice of black or refried beans

Family Style Enchiladas del Mar - 6

$34.00

Platter of six fresh shrimp, mahi-mahi, rock crab, salmon enchiladas topped with house-made tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, cilantro crema, served with family sized red rice and black beans. Packaged in oven safe containers, ready for reheating.

Family Style Enchiladas del Mar - 12

$68.00

Platter of twelve fresh shrimp, mahi-mahi, rock crab, salmon enchiladas topped with house-made tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, cilantro crema, served with family sized red rice and black beans. Packaged in oven safe containers, ready for reheating.

Enchiladas Suizas

Enchiladas Suizas

$16.95

Slow-roasted Pitman Farm's chicken enchiladas, caramelized onions, roasted poblano pepper sauce, topped with melted cheese served with red rice and choice of black or refried beans

Family Style Enchiladas Suizas - 6

$32.00

Platter of six Slow-roasted Pitman Farms’ chicken enchiladas, caramelized onions, roasted poblano pepper sauce, topped with melted cheese served with family size red rice and choice of black or refried beans. Packaged in oven safe containers, ready for reheating.

Family Style Enchiladas Suizas - 12

$64.00

Platter of twelve Slow-roasted Pitman Farms’ chicken enchiladas, caramelized onions, roasted poblano pepper sauce, topped with melted cheese served with family size red rice and choice of black or refried beans. Packaged in oven safe containers, ready for reheating.

Artichoke Enchiladas

Artichoke Enchiladas

$15.95

Garlic roasted artichoke hearts, kale, quinoa, potato, toasted pumpkin seeds, cashew crema, rancho sauce, served with red rice and choice of vegan black beans or refried beans (contains meat)

Family Style Artichoke Enchiladas - 6

$26.00

Platter of six garlic roasted artichoke hearts, kale, quinoa, potato, toasted pumpkin seeds, cashew crema, rancho sauce, served with family style red rice and choice of vegan black beans or refried beans (contains meat). Packaged in oven safe containers, ready for reheating.

Family Style Artichoke Enchiladas - 12

$52.00

Platter of twelve garlic roasted artichoke hearts, kale, quinoa, potato, toasted pumpkin seeds, cashew crema, rancho sauce, served with family style red rice and choice of vegan black beans or refried beans (contains meat). Packaged in oven safe containers, ready for reheating.

Chicken Mole Enchiladas

Chicken Mole Enchiladas

$16.95

Slow-roasted Pitman Farms’ rotisserie chicken, sweet potatoes, dark Oaxacan mole sauce, cilantro, queso fresco served with red rice and choice of black or refried beans *Contains Nuts*

Family Style Chicken Mole Enchiladas - 6

$32.00

Platter of 6 Slow-roasted Pitman Farms’ rotisserie chicken, sweet potatoes, dark Oaxacan mole sauce, cilantro, queso fresco served with family sized red rice and choice of black or refried beans. Packaged in oven safe containers, ready for reheating. *Contains Nuts*

Family Style Chicken Mole Enchiladas - 12

$64.00

Platter of twelve Slow-roasted Pitman Farms’ rotisserie chicken enchiladas, sweet potatoes, dark Oaxacan mole sauce, cilantro, queso fresco served with family sized red rice and choice of black or refried beans. Packaged in oven safe containers, ready for reheating. *Contains Nuts*

Milagros Burrito

Choice of mary's chicken, carne asada, or slow-roasted natural Coleman ranch pulled pork carnitas in tomatillo sauce, served w/ red rice, black beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, hand smashed guacamole

Sides

Chips and Housemade Salsa - Half Pint

$2.95

Choice of Milagros red salsa, tomatillo salsa, or roasted pineapple salsa, served with sea-salt tortilla chips

Chips and Housemade Salsa - Full Pint

$5.95

Choice of Milagros red salsa, tomatillo salsa, or roasted pineapple salsa, served with sea-salt tortilla chips

Chips and Housemade Salsa - Quart

$8.95

Choice of Milagros red salsa, tomatillo salsa, or roasted pineapple salsa, served with sea-salt tortilla chips

Half Pint of Red Rice

Half Pint of Red Rice

$1.95

With cilantro and fresh lime

Pint of Red Rice

Pint of Red Rice

$3.95

With cilantro and fresh lime

Quart of Red Rice

Quart of Red Rice

$7.95

With cilantro and fresh lime

Half Pint of Beans

Half Pint of Beans

$1.95

Traditional pinto beans, vegetarian black beans or spicy refried beans

Pint of Beans

Pint of Beans

$3.95
Quart of Beans

Quart of Beans

$7.95

One Dozen Corn Tortillas

$4.95

One Dozen Flour Tortillas

$4.95

Side of Guacamole

$4.00

Side of Cashew Crema

$1.95

Four Corn Tortillas

$1.95

Four Flour Tortillas

$2.95

Four Lettuce Cups

$1.95

Side of Cheese

$1.00

Side of Salsa Fresca

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00
Desserts

Deep fried vanilla ice cream , whipped cream corn flakes , cinnamon dusted flour tortilla and caramel sauce.
Warm Chocolate Cake

Warm Chocolate Cake

$9.00
Churros

Churros

$8.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Taco Entree

Kids Chicken Taco Entree

$7.95
Kids Steak Taco Entree

Kids Steak Taco Entree

$7.95
Kids Mahi Mahi Taco Entree

Kids Mahi Mahi Taco Entree

$7.95

Kids Salmon Taco Entree

$7.95
Kids Enchilada

Kids Enchilada

$7.95
Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito

Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito

$7.95
Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$7.95
Kids Taco Salad

Kids Taco Salad

$7.95
Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Kids Apple Juice

$5.00

Kids Milk

$5.00Out of stock

Kids Orange Juice

$5.00

Kids Pineapple Juice

$5.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:00 am
Milagros Latin Kitchen - 1099 Middlefield Rd, Redwood City, CA 94063

Website

Location

1099 Middlefield Road, Redwood City, CA 94063

Directions

Milagros Latin Kitchen image
Milagros Latin Kitchen image

