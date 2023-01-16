  • Home
A map showing the location of Milan Bar & Grill 7202 hwy 21 port wentworth ga

Milan Bar & Grill 7202 hwy 21 port wentworth ga

No reviews yet

7202 hwy 21 port wentworth ga

Port Wentworth, GA 31407

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak & Gravy
Milan's Burger
Low Country Bag

APPS

Buffalo chicken dip

$10.00

Creamy buffalo chicken dip with choice of chips or baguettes.

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.00

Battered shrimp tossed in mild buffalo sauce

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Battered and fried pickle chips served with house made Ranch

Macaroni & Cheese BItes

$7.00

Macaroni and cheese bites fried to perfection.

Mushroom Caps

$8.00

6 mushrooms stuffed with crab and parmesan cheese.

Spinach Dip

$9.00

Served with your choice of chips or baguettes.

Wings

$9.00

6 wings tossed in choice of sauce

Zucchini Sticks

$9.00

Lightly battered and fried zucchini sticks

Oyster

Fried Oyster LARGE app

$19.00

10 fried oysters served with cocktail sauce

Fried Oyster SMALL

$12.00

5 fried oysters served with cocktail sauce

Garlic Lemon Oysters

$14.00

6 Oysters with Garlic & Lemon butter served on the half shell

Oyster Shells 12 PC

$19.00

Steamed or raw

Oyster Shells 6pc

$11.00

Steamed or raw

Rockefeller

$14.00

6 oyster baked with spinach, parmesan and garlic.

Sp. Garlic Oyster

$14.00

6 Oysters roasted with Spicy Garlic butter served on the half shell.

Soups

Beef &Vegetable Soup

$8.00

Chowder

$8.00Out of stock

Salads

BLT Salad

$8.00

Full sized salad with romaine, red tomato, and of course bacon.

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Full Salad

$10.00

Full sized salad with romaine, tomato, onions, cucumber, croutons and a hard boiled egg.

Spinach Salad

$9.00

Fresh Spinach leaves with onions, bacon, almonds, parmesan cheese, tomato, croutons and a hard boiled egg.

SIDE Salad

$4.00

SIDE Caesar

$4.00

Dinner All Day

Alfredo

$16.00

Choice of chicken or shrimp

Catfish FRIED

$16.00

2 catfish filets served with two sides

Catfish GRILL

$16.00

Two Catfish filets served with two sides.

Catfish Sandwich Fried

$14.95

Chicken Sandwich FRIED

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich GRILL

$14.00

Fried Tenders

$13.00

Crispy breaded tenders served with two sides.

GRILL Tenders

$13.00

Low Country Bag

$18.00

Shrimp, sausage, corn and potatoes tossed in our garlic butter sauce.

Milan's Burger

$13.00

Half pound of angus beef grilled to perfection.

Oyster Platter

$19.00

10 fried oysters with 2 sides.

Pork Chop GRILL

$14.00

Pork Chops FRIED

$14.00

Portobello Burger

$11.95Out of stock

Grilled Portobello Mushroom Caps topped with sauteed onions, Gouda cheese, lettuce and tomato. Perfect for vegetarians!

Scampi

$17.00

Cooked with our house White Wine Garlic butter sauce

Seafood Lasagna

$22.00Out of stock

Baked daily with spinach, alfredo sauce, clams, crab, scallops and shrimp.

Sh/ Fish & Grits FRIED

$15.00

Choice of Fish or Shrimp with grits. Topped with Mushrooms, onions and bell peppers.

Sh/Fish &Grits GRILL

$15.00

Choice of Fish or Shrimp with grits. Topped with Mushrooms, onions and bell peppers.

Shrimp Platter

$16.00

Smotherd Pork Chops

$14.00Out of stock

Steak & Gravy

$16.00

Fresh cubed steaks with our house gravy.

T-Bone Steak

$26.95

14 oz T-Bone Steak cooked to preference with choice of two sides.

Turkey Wings

$14.00

Oven roasted turkey wings with gravy cooked with celery, onion and bell peppers.

Lunch 11-330 (M-Fr)

Lunch available daily from 11am - 3pm. Each meal comes with 1 side

L- Pork Chops FRIED

$10.95Out of stock

L- Burger

$10.95Out of stock

L- Catfish FRIED

$10.95Out of stock

L- Catfish GRILL

$10.95Out of stock

L- Ch Alfredo

$10.95Out of stock

L- Fried Oyster

$10.95Out of stock

L- Pork Chops GRILL

$10.95Out of stock

L- Shrimp FRIED

$10.95Out of stock

L- Shrimp GRILL

$10.95Out of stock

L- Tenders

$10.95Out of stock

L- Wings

$10.95Out of stock

Wings tossed in your choice of sauce with 1 side.

L-Smothered Pork Chops

$10.95Out of stock

Kids Menu

KID- Corn Dog

$6.95

KID- Grilled Cheese

$6.95

KID- Popcorn Shrimp

$6.95

Sides

Broccoli

$4.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Butter Corn

$4.00

Cabbage

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Mash Potato

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Ranch

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

White Rice

$4.00

Grits +Chz

$5.00

2 Corn Muffins

$1.00

1 Garlic Bread

$1.00

Veggie Mix

$1.00

Black Eyed Peas

$4.00Out of stock

ADD ONS

ADD 1 PC Garlic Toast

$1.50

ADD 2 PC Garlic Toast

$2.95

ADD Bacon

$2.00

ADD Catfish

$4.00

ADD Chicken

$4.00

Add On Burger Patty

$7.00

ADD Shrimp

$7.00

EXTRA CHEESE

$1.00

EXTRA Sauce

$2.95

Add On Pork Chop

$6.00

Soda

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Cherry Coke

$2.95

Coffe

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Half Swt/UN

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Orange Fanta

$2.95

Pibb

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Soda Water

Sprite

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

UN Tea

$2.95

Water

Water Bottle

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Kid Drink

Juice/ BAR

Cranberry

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Orange J

$2.95

Pineapple

$2.95

Tonic

$2.50

Red Bull Reg

$3.50

Red Bull SF

$3.50

Red Bull Flavor

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

VIRGIN Daiquiri

$6.00

VIRGIN Pina Colada

$6.00

Zing Zang

$5.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$6.95

Molten Chic Chip Cake

$7.95

Peach Cobbler

$5.95Out of stock

Pecan Cobbler

$6.95

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Enjoy a relaxed atmosphere with Southern cooking and side of karaoke!

7202 hwy 21 port wentworth ga, Port Wentworth, GA 31407

Directions

Photos coming soon!

