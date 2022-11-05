Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad

Milanese Pizza

1,645 Reviews

$

519 Howard St

Riverton, NJ 08077

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Plain Cheese
Boardwalk
Cheesesteak

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Chicken Tenders With Fries

$9.25

Buffalo Tenders With Fries

$9.25

Sweet & Sassy Tenders With Fries

$9.25

Breaded Eggplant

$8.95

Fried ravioli

$7.95

Garlic Breadsticks With Cheese

$5.25

Garlic Breadsticks WITHOUT cheese

$5.00

Garlic Knots (6)

$3.00

Milanese Sampler

$29.99

10 Boneless Wings

$13.95

Sampler mot,fries,fried rav,chick

$10.50

Roni Garlic Knots(6)

$3.75

Mac And Cheese Bites

$7.99

Curly Fries

$3.75

Small French Fries

$3.50

Large French Fries

$4.25

Waffle Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Sm Bacon wiz fries

$6.50

Large bacon wiz fries

$7.50

Sm Bacon ranch mot fries

$6.50

Lg bacon ranch mot Fries

$7.50

Soup & Salads

Cheesesteak Salad

$10.50

Turkey Blt Salad

$9.95

Cobb Salad

$9.95

Apple Walnut Salad

$9.95

House Salad

$6.75

Chef Salad

$9.25

Tuna Salad

$11.25

Caesar Salad

$7.25

Spinach Salad

$7.25

Caprese Salad

$9.25

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.50

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$9.95

Soup Of The Day

$3.50

Wings

10 Wings

$13.95

20 Wings

$27.50

10 Wing Dings

$13.95

20 Wing Dings

$27.50

Sweet & Sassy Sauce

$3.50

10 boneless wings

$13.95

20 boneless wings

$27.50

Dinners

Spaghetti With Tomato Sauce

$10.00

Meat Lasagna

$12.75

Baked Ziti

$12.75

Manicotti

$11.95

Ravioli

$11.95

Stuffed Shells

$11.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.50

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.50

Red clams with pasta

$14.00

White clams with pasta

$14.00

Alfredo sauce pasta

$13.95

Alfredo sauce with broccoli pasta

$13.25

Alfredo Sauce Pasta With Grilled Chicken

$15.50

Alfredo Pasta With Broccoli And Grilled Chicken

$15.95

Cheese & Chicken Steaks

Plain Steak

$8.25

Cheesesteak

$8.95

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$9.50

Mushroom Cheesesteak

$9.50

Pizza Steak With Provolone Cheese

$9.50

Pepperoni Cheesesteak

$10.95

Bacon & Cheddar Cheesesteak

$10.95

Pepper Cheesesteak

$9.50

Chicken Steak

$8.25

Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.95

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.50

Spinach Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.50

Mushroom Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.50

Vegan Chs Stk

$9.95Out of stock

Mexican chs STK with pineapple and chipolte peppers

$10.95

Brussetta chicken cheese steak

$10.95

Brussetta cheese steal

$10.25

Cold Subs & Wraps

American Sub

$9.25

Italian Hoagie

$9.25

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$9.75

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.25

Tuna & Cheese Sub

$9.25

Mixed Cheese Sub

$9.25

Chicken Caesar Wrap W Ff

$9.25

Tuna & Cheese Wrap W Ff

$9.25

Chicken Ranch Wrap W Ff

$9.25

Buffalo Chicken Wrap W Ff

$9.25

Pesto Chicken Wrap W Ff

$9.25

Cheesesteak Wrap W Ff

$9.25

Seeded Roll

Club Sandwiches

Turkey Club W Ff

$9.75

Ham & Cheese Club W Ff

$9.50

Italian Club W Ff

$9.50

Tuna Club W Ff

$9.50

BLT Club With French Fries

$9.50

Hot Subs

Sweet & Sassy Chicken Tender Sandwich

$9.00

Margherita Chicken Sub

$9.00

Fat Cat

$9.00

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwhich

$9.00

Sausage Parmigiana Sandwhich

$9.00

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sandwhich

$9.00

Cheeseburger Sub

$9.00

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwhich

$9.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwhich

$9.00

Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwhich

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Special Sandwhich

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.75

Chicken Cacciatore Sandwhich

$9.00

Shea special , grilled chicken let tom,mayo,prov

$9.00

Seeded Roll

Burgers

Hamburger W ff

$7.00

Cheeseburger W ff

$7.50

Deluxe Cheeseburger W ff

$8.50

Bacon Cheeseburger W ff

$8.50

Mushroom Cheeseburger W ff

$8.50

Pizza Burger W ff

$8.50

Panini Sandwiches

Chicken Tender Panini

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Panini

$9.50

Pesto Chicken Panini W Fries

$9.50

Italian Panini

$9.50

Roma Panini

$9.50

Milano Panini

$9.50

Sausage & Spinach Panini

$9.50

Tuna & Melted Provolone Panini

$9.50

Chicken Parm Panini

$9.50

Chicken Florentine Panini

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$9.50

Sweet And Sassy Panini

$9.50

Veal Parm Panini

$9.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.00

Cannoli

$3.50

Chocolate Mousse

$4.00

Zeppoles

$5.50

Big Chips

$4.49

Small Chips

$0.75

Small Lays Chips

$0.50

Nutella pizza

$10.99

Slices

Regular Slice

$1.88

White Slice

$1.88

Roni Slice

$2.60

Saus Slice

$2.60

Bacon Slice

$3.00

Mush Slice

$2.60

Buff Slice

$3.10

Tomato & Broc Slice

$3.00

BW Slice

$3.10

Marg Slice

$3.00

Specialty Slice

$3.00

Roni Roll

$3.75

Sic Slice

$3.00

Roni Bw Slice

$3.30

Meatlover Slice

$3.25

Works Slice

$3.25

Vegan Slice

$3.00

Upside Down Slice

$2.75

Saus Roni BW

$3.50

White Cheddar Slice

$3.00

Fajita Slice

$3.00

Round Bw Slice

$2.75

Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice

$3.25

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

Side Of Blue Chs

$0.50

Side Of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Of Bbq Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Hot

$0.50

Side Of Mild

$0.50

Nutella Slice

$3.00

Specialty Pizzas

The Works

$14.00+

Veggie Lovers

$14.00+

Cheesesteak Pizza

$14.00+

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00+

Barbecue

$14.00+

White Special

$14.00+

Hawaiian

$14.00+

Meat Lovers

$14.00+

Chicken & Broccoli

$14.00+

Chicken Cacciatore

$14.00+

Bacon, Chicken & Ranch

$14.00+

Balsamic Chicken

$14.00+

General Tso’s Chicken

$12.50+

1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

$0.00+

Vegan Pizza

$14.00+

NY Style Pizza

Plain Cheese

$11.25+

White

$11.25+

No Cheese

$11.25+

Gluten Free

$12.25

Margherita

$11.50+

Sicilian

$11.00+

Boardwalk

$11.50+

Upside Down Pizza

$11.25+

White Cheddar Pizza

$11.50+

Strombolis

Cheesesteak Stromboli

$16.75

Pizza Steak Stromboli

$16.75

Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli

$16.75

Buffalo Stromboli

$16.75

Traditional Stromboli

$16.75

Veggie Stromboli

$16.75

Pepperoni & Cheese Stromboli

$16.75

Sliced Meatball & Cheese Stromboli

$16.75

Meat Lovers Stromboli

$17.75

Cheese Calzone

$9.50

Steak Calzone

$12.00

Pizza Turnover

$9.50

Steak Pizza Turnover

$13.00

The Original Panzarotti

$6.00

Everyday Specials

2 Cranberry Walnut Salads With Chicken & Cheesy Bread Sticks

$21.99

2 Large Pizzas with 1 Topping Each

$30.99

Square Boardwalk with 10 Sweet And Sassy

$28.95

Large Plain Pizza With 20 Wings

$38.99

2 L

2L Mt Dew

$2.90

2LPepsi

$2.90

2L Sierra mist

$2.90

2L Pepsi diet

$2.90

2L Pepsi zero

$2.90

2L Orange Crush

$2.90

2L Ice Tea

$2.90

2L Ginger Ale

$2.90

2L Root Beer

$2.90

Fountain

Pepsi

$1.75+

Pepsi diet

$1.75+

Pepsi cherry

$1.75+

Birch beer

$1.75+

Sierra mist

$1.75+

Ice tea

$1.75+

Lemonade

$1.75+

Gatorade

$1.75+

Boost

Boost Slushie

$1.75+
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy Milanese's amazing pizza, hoagies, cheesesteaks, and delicious pasta dishes! Use the Promo Code "5OFF" to get 5% off your order of $20 or more! (Offer expires 6/30/2019)

Website

Location

519 Howard St, Riverton, NJ 08077

Directions

Gallery
Milanese Pizza image
Milanese Pizza image
Milanese Pizza image
Milanese Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza - Mayfair
orange starNo Reviews
4010 Cottman Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19135
View restaurantnext
The Taste of Brazil - Philadelphia PA
orange star4.3 • 1,483
6222 Bustleton Ave Philadelphia, PA 19149
View restaurantnext
Tacconelli’s Pizzeria - Maple Shade
orange star4.5 • 755
27 W Main St Maple Shade, NJ 08052
View restaurantnext
Vinny's Pizza & Italian Restaurant NJ - 801 Burlington Ave
orange star4.7 • 231
801 Burlington Ave Delanco, NJ 08075
View restaurantnext
Circles + Squares (No Phone DM for HELP) - 2513 Tulip St
orange starNo Reviews
2513 Tulip St philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown - 965 Frankford Ave
orange star4.5 • 17
965 Frankford Ave Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Riverton
Maple Shade
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Moorestown
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Mount Laurel
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Cherry Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Jenkintown
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Haddonfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Philadelphia
review star
Avg 4.4 (581 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston