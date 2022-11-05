Pizza
Salad
Milanese Pizza
1,645 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy Milanese's amazing pizza, hoagies, cheesesteaks, and delicious pasta dishes! Use the Promo Code "5OFF" to get 5% off your order of $20 or more! (Offer expires 6/30/2019)
519 Howard St, Riverton, NJ 08077
