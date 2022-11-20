Milano Italian Grille
5400 Southwest College Road Suite 104
Ocala, FL 34474
Popular Items
Appetizers
Caprese
Fresh Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, EVOO, and Balsamic Reduction
Calamari Fritti
Flash fried Calamari and Perpperoncini with Lemon and spicy marinara
Chicken Wings
Jumbo Chicken wings with choice of house made sauces
Mussels or Clams Fra Diavolo
Choice of Fresh black mussels or Middle Neck Clams in a delicate Fra Diavolo sauce
Garlic Knots
Fresh made Garlic Knots tossed in Garlic Olive Oil
Fried Mozzarella
House made Mozzarella Cremoso served with marinara and pesto sauce
Meatballs al Forno
Hand made Meatballs Marinara baked with Mozzarella and Parmesan served with garlic crostinis
Pepperoni Rolls
Hand rolled pepperoni rolls stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella, served with house marinara sauce
Bruschetta Toscana
Crostinis layered with Basil pesto, Sundried Tomato Pesto, Fresh tomato and Mozzarella, garlic EVOO and Fresh basil
Garlic Parm Fries
Soups & Salads
Pasta Fagoli Bowl
Cup of White bean soup
Soup of the Day Bowl
Bowl of soup of day
House Salad
Fresh Mixed Greens and Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olives with House Garlic Parmesan Dressing
Antipasto Salad
Fresh Romaine and Greens Mixed with Cherry Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini and Assorted Italian Meats and Cheeses
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine house made croutons, grated parmesan
Bravo Salad
Crisp romaine, feta cheese, candied pistachio, dried cranberries, mandarin orange slices
Grilled Salmon Salad
Fresh mixed Greens and Romaine Hearts, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes and Capers, topped with Grilled Salmon, finished with house Honey- Balsamic
Side Caesar
Side Salad
Soup Of Day Cup
Pasta Fagioli Cup
Seafood
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp Tossed in Lemon Garlic White Wine Sauce, Served over your Choice of Pasta
Seafood Risotto
Seared Sea Scallops, Shrimp and Mussels, Sautéed with Cherry Tomatoes and Asparagus, in a Lobster Cream Sauce, Served Over Parmesan Risotto
Spaghetti & Clams
Fresh Little Neck Clams and Chopped Clams Sautéed with Garlic in Your Choice of Red or White Wine Clam Sauce, Tossed with Spaghetti
Snapper Francese
Lightly Fried Egg Battered Snapper, Sautéed in White Wine and Lemon Sauce, Served over Your Choice of Pasta
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Gulf Shrimp Sautéed in a Slightly Spicy Fra Diavolo Red Sauce, Served over Spaghetti
Fish & Chips
Fresh Haddock Prepared Italian Style with Seasoned Bread Crumbs and Gently Fried, Paired with Garlic Parmesan Fries and Coleslaw
Chicken/Veal
Chicken Marsala
Seared Chicken Sautéed with Mushrooms in Marsala Wine Sauce
Chicken Piccata
Seared Chicken Lightly Sautéed in White Wine, Lemon and Caper Sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded Chicken Baked with Mozzarella and House Red Sauce
Chicken Francese
Pan Seared Egg Battered Chicken Sautéed in White Wine and Lemon Sauce
Veal Marsala
Seared Veal Sautéed with Mushrooms in Marsala Wine Sauce
Veal Piccata
Seared Veal Lightly Sautéed in White Wine, Lemon and Caper Sauce
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded OR Veal Baked with Mozzarella and House Red Sauce
Veal Francese
Pan Seared Egg Battered Veal Sautéed in White Wine and Lemon Sauce
Chef Specialties
Lobster Ravioli
Stuffed with lobster, Topped with Shrimp in a Lobster Cream Sauce
Wild Mushroom Ravioli
Stuffed with Wild Mushrooms, Topped with Gulf Shrimp, Sautéed Spinach and Cherry Tomatoes in a Pistachio Sauce
Salmon Alla Grirlia
Grilled Salmon with a Lemon Butter Sauce, Garlic Mashed Potato and Grilled Asparagus
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded Eggplant Baked with House Red Sauce and Mozzarella, Served with Choice of Pasta
Eggplant Rollatini
Mozzarella and Spinach Stuffed Eggplant, Rolled and Baked with Marinara Sauce and Topped with Melted Mozzarella
Braised Short Rib & Truffle Parmesan Risotto
Short Rib Braised in a Red Wine, Served with Truffle Parmesan Risotto and Mushroom Demi-Glace
Pork Osso Bucco
26oz Tender Pork Shank, Slow Roasted for 14 Hours, Topped with a Marsala Wine and Mushroom Butter Sauce, Served over Creamy Parmesan Risotto
Surf & Turf
Grilled 8oz Sirloin with Seared Diver Scallops served with Garlic Mashed Potato and Steamed Broccoli
Salmon Oscar
Grilled Salmon Topped with Crab, Hollandaise, Garlic and Asparagus, Paired with Parmesan Risotto
Milano Stuffed Chicken
Stuffed with Ricotta and Mozzarella, Baked and Topped with Half House Red Sauce and Half Alfredo Sauce
Imported Pasta
Cheese Stuffed Shells
Jumbo Shells Stuffed with Ricotta Cheese, Topped with Marinara Baked to Perfection with Mozzarella and Grated Parmesan
Vegetarian Penne
Penne, Roasted Garlic, Mix Vegetables-Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes, Asparagus, Kalamata Olives Sprinkled with Parmesan and Olive Oil
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Classic Spaghetti and House Made Meatballs Prepared with Spaghetti Sauce
Lasagna
Layers of Lasagna Baked with House Bolognese and Mozzarella
Chicken Penne Ala Vodka
Grilled Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon, Onions and Spinach, Tossed with Penne Pasta in a Creamy Vodka Sauce, Topped with Shaved Parmesan
Chicken Alfredo
Seared Chicken with our Famous Fettuccine Alfredo or your choice of side
Build your own Pasta
Build Your Own
Signature NY 10"
Thin New York Style Pizza, Topped with House Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese
Signature NY 14"
Thin New York Style Pizza, Topped with House Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese
Signature NY 16"
Thin New York Style Pizza, Topped with House Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese
Gluten Free 13"
Cauliflower / Gluten Free
Sicilian Style
Delicious Thick Crusted and Rectangular Pizza, Topped with our Housemade Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
Calzone & Stromboli
Gluten Free Specialty Pizza
Margherita Gluten Free
Tomato Sauce base with Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and Olive Oil Drizzle
Meatball Ricotta Gluten Free
House made meatballs and fresh ricotta
Hawaiian Gluten Free
Ham, Pineapple and Mozzarella
Vegetarian Delight Gluten Free
Tomato Sauce, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Spinach, topped with Mozzarella and Fresh Tomatoes
Meat Lovers Gluten Free
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs and Ham
Milano Delux Gluten Free
Sausage, Meatballs, Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, and Green Peppers
Buffalo Chicken Gluten Free
Ranch Base with Buffalo Chicken mozzarella and Buffalo Sauce Drizzle
Steakhouse Gluten Free
Alfredo Sauce, Tender Filet Tips, Caramelized Onion and Mozzarella, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
Mediterranean Gluten Free
Fresh Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Ricotta and Mozzarella
Chicken Bacon Ranch Gluten Free
Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon and Ranch Dressing
Bianca Gluten Free
Ricotta Cheese, Spinach and Mozzarella
Shrimp Scampi Gluten Free
Olive Oil Base with Grilled Shrimp, Roasted Garlic, Lemon Butter and Mozzarella
BBQ Chicken Gluten Free
Alfredo Base with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Tangy BBQ Sauce and Gorgonzola Crumble, Mozzarella
Specialty 10"
Margherita 10"
Tomato Sauce base with Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and Olive Oil Drizzle
Meatball Ricotta 10"
House made meatballs and fresh ricotta
Hawaiian 10"
Ham, Pineapple and Mozzarella
Vegetarian Delight 10"
Tomato Sauce, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Spinach, topped with Mozzarella and Fresh Tomatoes
Meat Lovers 10"
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs and Ham
Milano Delux 10"
Sausage, Meatballs, Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, and Green Peppers
Buffalo Chicken 10"
Ranch Base with Buffalo Chicken mozzarella and Buffalo Sauce Drizzle
Steakhouse 10"
Alfredo Sauce, Tender Filet Tips, Caramelized Onion and Mozzarella, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
Mediterranean 10"
Fresh Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Ricotta and Mozzarella
Chicken Bacon Ranch 10"
Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon and Ranch Dressing
Bianca 10"
Ricotta Cheese, Spinach and Mozzarella
Shrimp Scampi 10"
Olive Oil Base with Grilled Shrimp, Roasted Garlic, Lemon Butter and Mozzarella
BBQ Chicken 10"
Alfredo Base with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Tangy BBQ Sauce and Gorgonzola Crumble, Mozzarella
Specialty 14"
Margherita 14"
Tomato Sauce base with Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and Olive Oil Drizzle
Meatball Ricotta 14"
House made meatballs and fresh ricotta
Hawaiian 14"
Ham, Pineapple and Mozzarella
Vegetarian Delight 14"
Tomato Sauce, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Spinach, topped with Mozzarella and Fresh Tomatoes
Meat Lovers 14"
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs and Ham
Milano Delux 14"
Sausage, Meatballs, Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, and Green Peppers
Buffalo Chicken 14"
Ranch Base with Buffalo Chicken mozzarella and Buffalo Sauce Drizzle
Steakhouse 14"
Alfredo Sauce, Tender Filet Tips, Caramelized Onion and Mozzarella, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
Mediterranean 14"
Fresh Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Ricotta and Mozzarella
Chicken Bacon Ranch 14"
Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon and Ranch Dressing
Bianca 14"
Ricotta Cheese, Spinach and Mozzarella
Shrimp Scampi 14"
Olive Oil Base with Grilled Shrimp, Roasted Garlic, Lemon Butter and Mozzarella
BBQ Chicken 14"
Alfredo Base with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Tangy BBQ Sauce and Gorgonzola Crumble, Mozzarella
Specialty 16"
Margherita 16"
Tomato Sauce base with Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and Olive Oil Drizzle
Meatball Ricotta 16"
House made meatballs and fresh ricotta
Hawaiian 16"
Ham, Pineapple and Mozzarella
Vegetarian Delight 16"
Tomato Sauce, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Spinach, topped with Mozzarella and Fresh Tomatoes
Meat Lovers 16"
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs and Ham
Milano Delux 16"
Sausage, Meatballs, Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, and Green Peppers
Buffalo Chicken 16"
Ranch Base with Buffalo Chicken mozzarella and Buffalo Sauce Drizzle
Steakhouse 16"
Alfredo Sauce, Tender Filet Tips, Caramelized Onion and Mozzarella, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
Mediterranean 16"
Fresh Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Ricotta and Mozzarella
Chicken Bacon Ranch 16"
Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon and Ranch Dressing
Bianca 16"
Ricotta Cheese, Spinach and Mozzarella
Shrimp Scampi 16"
Olive Oil Base with Grilled Shrimp, Roasted Garlic, Lemon Butter and Mozzarella
BBQ Chicken 16"
Alfredo Base with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Tangy BBQ Sauce and Gorgonzola Crumble, Mozzarella
Sicilian Specialty
Margherita Sicilian
Tomato Sauce base with Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and Olive Oil Drizzle
Meatball Ricotta Sicilian
House made meatballs and fresh ricotta
Hawaiian Sicilian
Ham, Pineapple and Mozzarella
Vegetarian Delight Sicilian
Tomato Sauce, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Spinach, topped with Mozzarella and Fresh Tomatoes
Meat Lovers Sicilian
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs and Ham
Milano Delux Sicilian
Sausage, Meatballs, Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, and Green Peppers
Buffalo Chicken Sicilian
Ranch Base with Buffalo Chicken mozzarella and Buffalo Sauce Drizzle
Steakhouse Sicilian
Alfredo Sauce, Tender Filet Tips, Caramelized Onion and Mozzarella, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
Mediterranean Sicilian
Fresh Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Ricotta and Mozzarella
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sicilian
Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon and Ranch Dressing
Bianca Sicilian
Ricotta Cheese, Spinach and Mozzarella
Shrimp Scampi Sicilian
Olive Oil Base with Grilled Shrimp, Roasted Garlic, Lemon Butter and Mozzarella
BBQ Chicken Sicilian
Alfredo Base with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Tangy BBQ Sauce and Gorgonzola Crumble, Mozzarella
Specials
Chicken Kyiv
Prosciutto Mozz Bruschetta
Pierogies
Arancini
Big rice ball stuffed with meat bolognese sauce, green peas, mozzarella and provolone cheese, served with red house sauce.
Cioppino
Italian Seafood Stew. Freshly cooked Scallops, Mussels, Shrimp and Cod Filets in a bright, aromatic, slightly spicy tomato-wine Base, served with crostinis and a roasted potatoes.
Ribeye & Polenta
10oz Garlic Marinated ribeye with blistered tomatoes and onions, served over creamy parmesan-rosemary polenta
Chicken cacciatore
Pumpkin Ravioli
Desserts
Tiramisu
Layers of delicate Espresso liqueur soaked lady finger cookies and Marscapone finished with Cocoa
Limoncello cake
Fluffy sponge cake layers, brushed with Limoncello syrup, filled with lemon curd and frosted with decadent mascarpone cheese frosting
Cannoli
Stuffed with Creamy Vanilla Ricotta and Chocolate Chip Filling, Topped with Chocolate syrup and powder Sugar
Chocolate Fudge Cake
Seven layer chocolate cake with a fudge frosting and whipped cream
Molten Lava Cake
Chocolate caked filled with a molten Belgian chocolate center, served with Vanilla ice cream
Lemoncello Flute
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Casual Italian Family Owned Restaurant with Dine-in, Take Out and Catering Options. Live Music Mon, Wed, Sat
5400 Southwest College Road Suite 104, Ocala, FL 34474