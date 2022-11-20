Restaurant header imageView gallery

Milano Italian Grille

review star

No reviews yet

5400 Southwest College Road Suite 104

Ocala, FL 34474

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Signature NY 16"
Chicken Parmigiana
Calzone

Appetizers

Caprese

$11.99

Fresh Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, EVOO, and Balsamic Reduction

Calamari Fritti

$14.99

Flash fried Calamari and Perpperoncini with Lemon and spicy marinara

Chicken Wings

$15.99

Jumbo Chicken wings with choice of house made sauces

Mussels or Clams Fra Diavolo

$13.99

Choice of Fresh black mussels or Middle Neck Clams in a delicate Fra Diavolo sauce

Garlic Knots

$4.99+

Fresh made Garlic Knots tossed in Garlic Olive Oil

Fried Mozzarella

$9.99

House made Mozzarella Cremoso served with marinara and pesto sauce

Meatballs al Forno

$12.99

Hand made Meatballs Marinara baked with Mozzarella and Parmesan served with garlic crostinis

Pepperoni Rolls

Pepperoni Rolls

$10.99

Hand rolled pepperoni rolls stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella, served with house marinara sauce

Bruschetta Toscana

$11.99

Crostinis layered with Basil pesto, Sundried Tomato Pesto, Fresh tomato and Mozzarella, garlic EVOO and Fresh basil

Garlic Parm Fries

$3.99

Soups & Salads

Pasta Fagoli Bowl

$5.99

Cup of White bean soup

Soup of the Day Bowl

$5.99

Bowl of soup of day

House Salad

$8.99

Fresh Mixed Greens and Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olives with House Garlic Parmesan Dressing

Antipasto Salad

$14.99

Fresh Romaine and Greens Mixed with Cherry Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini and Assorted Italian Meats and Cheeses

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Crisp romaine house made croutons, grated parmesan

Bravo Salad

$8.99

Crisp romaine, feta cheese, candied pistachio, dried cranberries, mandarin orange slices

Grilled Salmon Salad

$16.99

Fresh mixed Greens and Romaine Hearts, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes and Capers, topped with Grilled Salmon, finished with house Honey- Balsamic

Side Caesar

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Soup Of Day Cup

$3.99

Pasta Fagioli Cup

$3.99

Seafood

Shrimp Scampi

$22.99

Shrimp Tossed in Lemon Garlic White Wine Sauce, Served over your Choice of Pasta

Seafood Risotto

$26.99

Seared Sea Scallops, Shrimp and Mussels, Sautéed with Cherry Tomatoes and Asparagus, in a Lobster Cream Sauce, Served Over Parmesan Risotto

Spaghetti & Clams

$23.99

Fresh Little Neck Clams and Chopped Clams Sautéed with Garlic in Your Choice of Red or White Wine Clam Sauce, Tossed with Spaghetti

Snapper Francese

$23.99

Lightly Fried Egg Battered Snapper, Sautéed in White Wine and Lemon Sauce, Served over Your Choice of Pasta

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$22.99

Gulf Shrimp Sautéed in a Slightly Spicy Fra Diavolo Red Sauce, Served over Spaghetti

Fish & Chips

$17.99

Fresh Haddock Prepared Italian Style with Seasoned Bread Crumbs and Gently Fried, Paired with Garlic Parmesan Fries and Coleslaw

Chicken/Veal

Chicken Marsala

$18.99

Seared Chicken Sautéed with Mushrooms in Marsala Wine Sauce

Chicken Piccata

$18.99

Seared Chicken Lightly Sautéed in White Wine, Lemon and Caper Sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.99

Breaded Chicken Baked with Mozzarella and House Red Sauce

Chicken Francese

$18.99

Pan Seared Egg Battered Chicken Sautéed in White Wine and Lemon Sauce

Veal Marsala

$21.99

Seared Veal Sautéed with Mushrooms in Marsala Wine Sauce

Veal Piccata

$21.99

Seared Veal Lightly Sautéed in White Wine, Lemon and Caper Sauce

Veal Parmigiana

$21.99

Breaded OR Veal Baked with Mozzarella and House Red Sauce

Veal Francese

$21.99

Pan Seared Egg Battered Veal Sautéed in White Wine and Lemon Sauce

Chef Specialties

Lobster Ravioli

$23.99

Stuffed with lobster, Topped with Shrimp in a Lobster Cream Sauce

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$21.99

Stuffed with Wild Mushrooms, Topped with Gulf Shrimp, Sautéed Spinach and Cherry Tomatoes in a Pistachio Sauce

Salmon Alla Grirlia

$21.99

Grilled Salmon with a Lemon Butter Sauce, Garlic Mashed Potato and Grilled Asparagus

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.99

Breaded Eggplant Baked with House Red Sauce and Mozzarella, Served with Choice of Pasta

Eggplant Rollatini

$17.99

Mozzarella and Spinach Stuffed Eggplant, Rolled and Baked with Marinara Sauce and Topped with Melted Mozzarella

Braised Short Rib & Truffle Parmesan Risotto

$23.99

Short Rib Braised in a Red Wine, Served with Truffle Parmesan Risotto and Mushroom Demi-Glace

Pork Osso Bucco

$27.99

26oz Tender Pork Shank, Slow Roasted for 14 Hours, Topped with a Marsala Wine and Mushroom Butter Sauce, Served over Creamy Parmesan Risotto

Surf & Turf

$27.99

Grilled 8oz Sirloin with Seared Diver Scallops served with Garlic Mashed Potato and Steamed Broccoli

Salmon Oscar

$22.99

Grilled Salmon Topped with Crab, Hollandaise, Garlic and Asparagus, Paired with Parmesan Risotto

Milano Stuffed Chicken

$20.99

Stuffed with Ricotta and Mozzarella, Baked and Topped with Half House Red Sauce and Half Alfredo Sauce

Imported Pasta

Cheese Stuffed Shells

$15.99

Jumbo Shells Stuffed with Ricotta Cheese, Topped with Marinara Baked to Perfection with Mozzarella and Grated Parmesan

Vegetarian Penne

$16.99

Penne, Roasted Garlic, Mix Vegetables-Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes, Asparagus, Kalamata Olives Sprinkled with Parmesan and Olive Oil

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.99

Classic Spaghetti and House Made Meatballs Prepared with Spaghetti Sauce

Lasagna

$16.99

Layers of Lasagna Baked with House Bolognese and Mozzarella

Chicken Penne Ala Vodka

$18.99

Grilled Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon, Onions and Spinach, Tossed with Penne Pasta in a Creamy Vodka Sauce, Topped with Shaved Parmesan

Chicken Alfredo

$18.99

Seared Chicken with our Famous Fettuccine Alfredo or your choice of side

Build your own Pasta

Spaghetti

$9.99

Penne

$9.99

Fettuccini

$9.99

Angel Hair

$9.99

Gluten Free Pasta

$11.99

Build Your Own

Signature NY 10"

$9.99

Thin New York Style Pizza, Topped with House Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese

Signature NY 14"

$12.99

Thin New York Style Pizza, Topped with House Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese

Signature NY 16"

$14.99

Thin New York Style Pizza, Topped with House Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese

Gluten Free 13"

$13.99

Cauliflower / Gluten Free

Sicilian Style

$19.99

Delicious Thick Crusted and Rectangular Pizza, Topped with our Housemade Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

Calzone & Stromboli

Stromboli

$11.99

Salami and Mozzarella Cheese, Baked in Pizza Dough

Calzone

Calzone

$10.99

Filled with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese, Baked with Garlic oil and Parmesan Cheese

Gluten Free Specialty Pizza

Margherita Gluten Free

$17.99

Tomato Sauce base with Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and Olive Oil Drizzle

Meatball Ricotta Gluten Free

$17.99

House made meatballs and fresh ricotta

Hawaiian Gluten Free

$17.99

Ham, Pineapple and Mozzarella

Vegetarian Delight Gluten Free

$17.99

Tomato Sauce, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Spinach, topped with Mozzarella and Fresh Tomatoes

Meat Lovers Gluten Free

$19.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs and Ham

Milano Delux Gluten Free

$21.99

Sausage, Meatballs, Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, and Green Peppers

Buffalo Chicken Gluten Free

$19.99

Ranch Base with Buffalo Chicken mozzarella and Buffalo Sauce Drizzle

Steakhouse Gluten Free

$19.99

Alfredo Sauce, Tender Filet Tips, Caramelized Onion and Mozzarella, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze

Mediterranean Gluten Free

$19.99

Fresh Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Ricotta and Mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch Gluten Free

$19.99

Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon and Ranch Dressing

Bianca Gluten Free

$17.99

Ricotta Cheese, Spinach and Mozzarella

Shrimp Scampi Gluten Free

$20.99

Olive Oil Base with Grilled Shrimp, Roasted Garlic, Lemon Butter and Mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Gluten Free

$18.99

Alfredo Base with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Tangy BBQ Sauce and Gorgonzola Crumble, Mozzarella

Specialty 10"

Margherita 10"

$11.99

Tomato Sauce base with Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and Olive Oil Drizzle

Meatball Ricotta 10"

$11.99

House made meatballs and fresh ricotta

Hawaiian 10"

$11.99

Ham, Pineapple and Mozzarella

Vegetarian Delight 10"

$12.99

Tomato Sauce, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Spinach, topped with Mozzarella and Fresh Tomatoes

Meat Lovers 10"

$13.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs and Ham

Milano Delux 10"

$13.99

Sausage, Meatballs, Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, and Green Peppers

Buffalo Chicken 10"

$11.99

Ranch Base with Buffalo Chicken mozzarella and Buffalo Sauce Drizzle

Steakhouse 10"

$13.99

Alfredo Sauce, Tender Filet Tips, Caramelized Onion and Mozzarella, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze

Mediterranean 10"

$12.99

Fresh Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Ricotta and Mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch 10"

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon and Ranch Dressing

Bianca 10"

$11.99

Ricotta Cheese, Spinach and Mozzarella

Shrimp Scampi 10"

$13.99

Olive Oil Base with Grilled Shrimp, Roasted Garlic, Lemon Butter and Mozzarella

BBQ Chicken 10"

$12.99

Alfredo Base with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Tangy BBQ Sauce and Gorgonzola Crumble, Mozzarella

Specialty 14"

Margherita 14"

$16.99

Tomato Sauce base with Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and Olive Oil Drizzle

Meatball Ricotta 14"

$16.99

House made meatballs and fresh ricotta

Hawaiian 14"

$16.99

Ham, Pineapple and Mozzarella

Vegetarian Delight 14"

$16.99

Tomato Sauce, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Spinach, topped with Mozzarella and Fresh Tomatoes

Meat Lovers 14"

$18.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs and Ham

Milano Delux 14"

$20.99

Sausage, Meatballs, Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, and Green Peppers

Buffalo Chicken 14"

$18.99

Ranch Base with Buffalo Chicken mozzarella and Buffalo Sauce Drizzle

Steakhouse 14"

$18.99

Alfredo Sauce, Tender Filet Tips, Caramelized Onion and Mozzarella, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze

Mediterranean 14"

$18.99

Fresh Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Ricotta and Mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch 14"

$18.99

Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon and Ranch Dressing

Bianca 14"

$16.99

Ricotta Cheese, Spinach and Mozzarella

Shrimp Scampi 14"

$19.99

Olive Oil Base with Grilled Shrimp, Roasted Garlic, Lemon Butter and Mozzarella

BBQ Chicken 14"

$17.99

Alfredo Base with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Tangy BBQ Sauce and Gorgonzola Crumble, Mozzarella

Specialty 16"

Margherita 16"

$18.99

Tomato Sauce base with Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and Olive Oil Drizzle

Meatball Ricotta 16"

$18.99

House made meatballs and fresh ricotta

Hawaiian 16"

$17.99

Ham, Pineapple and Mozzarella

Vegetarian Delight 16"

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Spinach, topped with Mozzarella and Fresh Tomatoes

Meat Lovers 16"

$21.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs and Ham

Milano Delux 16"

$22.99

Sausage, Meatballs, Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, and Green Peppers

Buffalo Chicken 16"

$20.99

Ranch Base with Buffalo Chicken mozzarella and Buffalo Sauce Drizzle

Steakhouse 16"

$21.99

Alfredo Sauce, Tender Filet Tips, Caramelized Onion and Mozzarella, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze

Mediterranean 16"

$20.99

Fresh Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Ricotta and Mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch 16"

$21.99

Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon and Ranch Dressing

Bianca 16"

$18.99

Ricotta Cheese, Spinach and Mozzarella

Shrimp Scampi 16"

$22.99

Olive Oil Base with Grilled Shrimp, Roasted Garlic, Lemon Butter and Mozzarella

BBQ Chicken 16"

$19.99

Alfredo Base with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Tangy BBQ Sauce and Gorgonzola Crumble, Mozzarella

Sicilian Specialty

Margherita Sicilian

$23.99

Tomato Sauce base with Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and Olive Oil Drizzle

Meatball Ricotta Sicilian

$23.99

House made meatballs and fresh ricotta

Hawaiian Sicilian

$22.99

Ham, Pineapple and Mozzarella

Vegetarian Delight Sicilian

$23.99

Tomato Sauce, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Spinach, topped with Mozzarella and Fresh Tomatoes

Meat Lovers Sicilian

$26.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs and Ham

Milano Delux Sicilian

$27.99

Sausage, Meatballs, Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, and Green Peppers

Buffalo Chicken Sicilian

$25.99

Ranch Base with Buffalo Chicken mozzarella and Buffalo Sauce Drizzle

Steakhouse Sicilian

$26.99

Alfredo Sauce, Tender Filet Tips, Caramelized Onion and Mozzarella, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze

Mediterranean Sicilian

$25.99

Fresh Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Ricotta and Mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sicilian

$26.99

Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon and Ranch Dressing

Bianca Sicilian

$23.99

Ricotta Cheese, Spinach and Mozzarella

Shrimp Scampi Sicilian

$27.99

Olive Oil Base with Grilled Shrimp, Roasted Garlic, Lemon Butter and Mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Sicilian

$24.99

Alfredo Base with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Tangy BBQ Sauce and Gorgonzola Crumble, Mozzarella

Specials

Chicken Kyiv

$20.99Out of stock

Prosciutto Mozz Bruschetta

$9.99

Pierogies

$15.99Out of stock

Arancini

$9.99

Big rice ball stuffed with meat bolognese sauce, green peas, mozzarella and provolone cheese, served with red house sauce.

Cioppino

Cioppino

$26.99

Italian Seafood Stew. Freshly cooked Scallops, Mussels, Shrimp and Cod Filets in a bright, aromatic, slightly spicy tomato-wine Base, served with crostinis and a roasted potatoes.

Ribeye & Polenta

Ribeye & Polenta

$26.99Out of stock

10oz Garlic Marinated ribeye with blistered tomatoes and onions, served over creamy parmesan-rosemary polenta

Chicken cacciatore

$21.99

Pumpkin Ravioli

$21.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$7.99

Layers of delicate Espresso liqueur soaked lady finger cookies and Marscapone finished with Cocoa

Limoncello cake

$7.99

Fluffy sponge cake layers, brushed with Limoncello syrup, filled with lemon curd and frosted with decadent mascarpone cheese frosting

Cannoli

$4.99

Stuffed with Creamy Vanilla Ricotta and Chocolate Chip Filling, Topped with Chocolate syrup and powder Sugar

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$7.99

Seven layer chocolate cake with a fudge frosting and whipped cream

Molten Lava Cake

$7.99

Chocolate caked filled with a molten Belgian chocolate center, served with Vanilla ice cream

Lemoncello Flute

$7.99Out of stock

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual Italian Family Owned Restaurant with Dine-in, Take Out and Catering Options. Live Music Mon, Wed, Sat

Website

Location

5400 Southwest College Road Suite 104, Ocala, FL 34474

Directions

