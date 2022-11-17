Restaurant header imageView gallery

Milano Italian Restaurant- Shelbyville KY

11 Reviews

$$

1745 Midland Trail

Shelbyville, KY 40065

Popular Items

Pepperoni Calzone
Combo Calzone
Meat Lovers Pizza

Antipasti

(New)Beef Arancini

$10.99

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$12.99

Grandma's Alfredo Dip

$6.99

Bruschetta Da Milano

$8.99

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Spicy Diablo Calamari Fritti

$12.99

Cheese Bread w/ Red Sauce

$7.99

Calamari

$11.99

Caprese Salad

$8.99

Cheese Red Potatoes

$8.99

Italian Style Cheese Bread

$6.99

Shrimp Pesto

$9.99

Prosciutto Crudo

$13.99

Fried Onions Rings

$7.99

Bruschetta and Capre Salad

$10.99

Lasagna Fritti

$9.99

Baked Tomate

$6.99

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$8.99

Pepperoni Calzone

$8.99

Meat Lovers Calzone

$10.99

Ham Calzone

$8.99

Italian Meatball Calzone

$9.99

Stromboli Calzone

$8.99

Spinach Calzone

$8.99

Veggie Calzone

$8.99

Combo Calzone

$9.99

Hawaiian Calzone

$9.99

Mexican Calzone

$9.99

Sausage Roll Calzone

$9.99

Grandpa's Calzone

$10.99

Cheeseburger Calzone

$9.99

Seafood Calzone

$19.99

Godfathers Challenge

$39.99

Anziano & Bambini

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$6.99

Kids Spag Meat Sauce

$6.99

Kid Spaguetti Marinera

$6.99

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.99

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$6.99

Kids Meat Ravioli

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders With Fries

$6.99

Kids Tricolor Tortellini

$6.99

Pasta

Baked Lasagna

$12.99

Baked Spaghetti

$9.99

Baked Ziti

$10.99

Catalina Florentine

$13.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.99

Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

Shrimp Fettuccine

$14.99

Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

Meat Ravioli

$11.99

Cheese Ravioli

$10.99

Chicken Spinach Cannelloni

$13.99

Lobster Ravioli

$14.99

Italian Sausage & Pepper Pasta

$12.99

Pasta Milano

$15.99

Pasta DaVinci

$16.99

Penne Pesto

$13.99

Pick 3

$19.99

Ravioli Grande E Ole

$15.99

Chicken Sorrento

$15.99

Tri Colored Tortellini

$13.99

Zuppa Di Vongole

$15.99

Meat Manicotti

$13.99

Manicotti

$11.99

Tortellini Buddeke

$15.99

Penne Catona

$15.99

Spaguetti Alla Micci

$12.99

Pasta Napoletana

$16.99

Penne Salmone

$16.99

Chicken Parmesan "Pizza Style"

$15.99

Penne Catona

$16.99

Rack Of Lamb

$22.99

Pasta Napoletana

$16.99

Spaguetti Alla Michi

$14.99

Pollo Vitello

Parmigana

$14.99

Cacciatore

$16.99

Piccata

$16.99

Marsala

$15.99

Vesuvio

$16.99

Pizzaiola

$16.99

Zingara

$16.99

Francese

$16.99

Saltimboca Ala Romana

$16.99

Sorrento

$16.99

Insalata

House Salad

$4.99

Feta Salad

$6.99

Caesar Salad

$4.99

Family Salad For (5)

$15.99

Family Tuscan Salad

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

Grilled Salmon Salad

$12.99

Grilled Salmon Caesar

$12.99

Antipasta Salad

$8.99

Italian Shrimp Kabob Salad

$13.99

Chef Salad

$8.99

Sandwiches

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.99

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$8.99

Ham, Turkey, & Meatball Sub

$9.99

Turkey Cheese Club Sub

$8.99

Italian Sub

$8.99

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$11.99

(New)stromboli Sub

$9.99

Specialità Dalla Casa

Pollo Florentine

$16.99

Carbonara

$16.99

Penna Catona

$15.99

Spaghetti Alla Amici

$15.99

Lobster Langostino

$24.99

Tour of Italy

$18.99

Salmon & Veggies

$15.99

Chicken & Veggies

$13.99

Penne Salmon

$15.99

Gamberi Taverna

$15.99

Gamberi Fra Diablo

$17.99

Shrimp Scampi

$15.99

Mediterraneo

$20.99

Grill Salmon Florentino

$18.99

Rack Of Lamb

$22.99

Suppa Di Vongole

$15.99

Frutti Di Mare

$21.99

Scallopini Alfredo

$15.99

Spicy Shrimp And Scallop Alfredo

$20.99

Steak Filet & Gnocchi

$22.99

Spicy Tuscan Garlic Chicken

$18.99

(New)Seafood Fettucine Alfredo

$20.99

(New)Vistecca Di Milanos

$26.99

(New)cajun Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

(New) Salmon &shrimp Picatta

$21.99

(New)spaguetti Con Vongole

$20.99

Specialita Vegetarie

Puttanesca

$13.99

Primavera

$14.99

Penne Con Verdure Mista

$13.99

Vegan Sorrento

$13.99

Pomodoro

$12.99

Fettucine Furiose

$14.99

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.99

Eggpant Rollini

$16.99

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.99+

Chicken Carbonara

$17.99+

Combo Pizza

$16.99+

Feta Cheese Pizza

$16.99+

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99+

Margarita Pizza

$15.99+

Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99+

Mexican Pizza

$16.99+

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.99+

Spinach Pizza Pie

$16.99+

Veggie Pizza

$16.99+

White Pizza Pie

$16.99+

Shrimp Pesto Pizza

$17.99+

Cheeseburger Pizza

$17.99+

Grandpa's Pizza

$16.99+

Lati

Side Shrimp (12)

$12.00

Side Shrimp (6)

$7.99

Side Salmon

$8.00

Side Scallops

$8.00

Side Steak

$12.00

Side Chicken Breast

$4.00

Side Breaded Chicken

$4.00

Side Italian Sausage

$4.00

Side Meatballs (5)

$7.99

TO GO Bread

$3.00

Side Fries

$2.75

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Side Sautéed Mushrooms

$4.00

Dinner Salad No Meat

$7.99

Side Mozzarella

$1.50

Side Of Mixed Veggies

$4.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Veal

$6.00

Side Mussels (7)

$6.00

Side Clams (7)

$6.00

Side Red Potatoes

$3.00

Side Potatoes Chips

$2.00

Side Banna Peppers

$2.50

SideFetta Cheese

$3.00

Side Sauted Onions

$4.00

Side Plain Pasta

$5.00

Side Sauces

Side Meat Sauce

$4.00

Side Alfredo

$4.00

Side Garlic Butter

$1.99

Side Pesto Sauce

$4.00

Side Pink Sauce

$4.00

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side Marinera

$1.00

20 Oz Marinera

$8.00

20 Oz Cup Alfredo Sauce

$8.00

Dolci

Cannoli Cake

$6.49

Homemade Cannoli Shells

$6.49

Tiramisu

$6.49

Mascarpone Cheese Cake

$6.49

Spomoni Ice Cream

$6.49

Limoncello Moscapone

$6.49

Chocolate Layer Cake

$6.49

Strawberry Layer Cake

$6.49

(New) Ny Style Cheesecake

$6.49

berry Cream Marscaponecake

$6.49

Pan Deals

Baked Ziti Family Deal

$35.00

Cheese Ravioli Family Deal

$35.00

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Family Deal

$35.00

Chicken Parmsan Family Deal

$35.00

Fettuccine Alfredo Family Deal

$35.00

Italian Sausage & Pepper Pasta Family Deal

$35.00

Manicotti Family Deal

$35.00

Meat Ravioli Family Deal

$35.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs Family Deal

$35.00

Family Deal Lasagna

$35.00

Spaguetti Meatsauce Family Deal

$35.00

Family Dealz Tricolor Tortellini

$35.00

Family Deal Tortellini

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1745 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, KY 40065

