- Home
- /
- Burbank
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Milano Cafe & Deli
Milano Cafe & Deli
No reviews yet
269 E Palm Ave
Burbank, CA 91502
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Salads
Caprese Salad w/ Arugula Basil Pesto Dressing
Classic Caprese with our House Arugula & Basil Pesto.
Arugula Salad w/Shaved Parmesan, carrots & tomatoes (Lemon Vinaigrette)
Each day we feature either Arugula or Baby Spinach, whichever looks freshest.
Kale Salad w/Apple, tomatoes, carrots & Parmesan (Honey Vinaigrette)
Tricolored Kale is healthy and beautiful. Choose your toppings and dressing.
1/2 Kale & 1/2 Arugula Salad w/Apple, tomatoes, carrots & Parmesan (Honey Vinaigrette)
Caesar Salad w/ House-made croutons, Parmesan (House-made Caesar)
Romaine cut to perfect size for either a Caesar (dressing made with pasteurized eggs), Parmesan, croutons make it a House (Vegan) with the House Vinaigrette.
House Salad w/ Choice of Add-ins & House Vinaigrette
Adelaide's very own favorite with Quinoa, veggies and grapefruit.
.. ADD Mozzarella, Parmesan
.. ADD Bacon or Salami
.. ADD Chicken Sm
.. Add Chicken Lg
.. Add Salmon Sm
.. Add Salmon Lg
.. ADD Shrimp
.. ADD VEGAN: Cheese, Salami or Bacon (when available)
..Add Avocado
Side of Bread
All Sides
+Side French Fries (Vegan)
+Side Mashed Potatoes (Sm $2.99, Lg $4.49) (Vegan)
+Side Rosemary Pan Potatoes (Vegan)
+Daily Rice White or Brazilian Style (Vegan)
+Sauteed Peppers & Onions (Vegan)
+Side Seasonal Veggies (Vegan)
+Side Meatball
+Side Italian Sausage
Delicious Italian Sausage, hot or sweet
+Chicken Sm
+Chicken Lg
+Marinara
+Side Bacon (per slice)
+Mac & Cheese
Baked Pasta & Eggplant w/Focaccia
Milano Full Meal Deal
3 Stuffed Shells, Meatball, Sausage, Caesar Salad (NO SUBSTITUTIONS EXCEPT HOUSE DRESSING FOR CAESAR)
Lasagna Bolognese w/Marinara & Focacia
Eggplant Parmigiano w/Marinara & Focacia
Stuffed Shells w/ Marinara & Focacia
Meatballs/Sausage w/marinara & bread
Choice Pork & Beef MB, Pork Sausage or combo w/ Marinara & Bread
Pasta Cooked to Order w/ Focaccia
Gluten Friendly Penne w/ Marinara & Basil (Parm, V)
Penne w/ Angus Beef Bolognese/Parm
Spaghetti Marinara w/2 meatballs or 1 Sausage
Penne Arrabbiata - Spicy Sauce w/ Garlic, Parsley & Chili Flakes/Parm
Rigatoni ala Checca - Pasta tossed w/ Oil, Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes & Parmesan
Spaghetti with Marinara/Parm
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio Peperoncino - Oil, Garlic & Pepperoncini/Parm
Spaghetti Alfredo
Pasta Carbonara/Parm
ADD ONS - EXTRA CHARGE
Vegan Pasta
Vegan Gluten Friendly Penne w/ Marinara & Basil (No Parm)
Vegan Rigatoni ala Checca - Pasta tossed Oil, Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes (no Parm)
Vegan Penne Arrabbiata - Spicy Sauce w/ Garlic, Parsley & Chili Flakes (No Parm)
Vegan Spaghetti Aglio e Olio Peperoncino - Oil, Garlic & Pepperoncini (No Parm)
Vegan Spaghetti with Marinara (No Parm)
Mac & Cheese
Italian Add ons
Italian Meals
Italian Sides w/entre
American Meals
Delmonico Steak (6oz, w/Potato or Rice & Veggie)
Choose Plain, Italian (oregano & EVOO) or French (Peppercorn Sauce)
Roast Beef Dinner (w/Potato or Rice & Veggie)
House-roasted top round Roast Beef cooked to perfection.
Turkey Dinner (w/ Potato or Rice & Veggie)
House-roasted turkey breast cooked to perfection.
Mary's Grilled Chicken w/Potato or Rice & Veggie
Chef's daily chicken.
!Daily Dinner MENU Special - in store only
Seafood Meals
Sides w/entre
+Side French Fries (Vegan)
+Side Seasonal Veggies (Vegan)
+Side Mashed Potatoes (Sm $2.99, Lg $4.49) (Vegan)
+Side Rosemary Pan Potatoes (Vegan)
+Daily Rice White or Brazilian Style (Vegan)
+Side Meatball
+Side Italian Sausage
Delicious Italian Sausage, hot or sweet
+Side Bacon (per slice)
+Mac & Cheese Side
Italian Sandwiches w/Chips
Caprese Sand & Pesto w/Chips
Tomato, mozzarella, pesto & arugula
Milano Sandwich w/Chips
(4 oz) Mortadella, Capicola, Salami, Provolone on Baguette
Super Special Sand w/Chips
6 oz Mortadella, Capicola, Salami & Provolone plus Peppers/Onions on Baguette.
Capicola & Provolone w/ Lettuce & Tomato
Salami & Cheddar w/ Lettuce & Tomato
Mortadella & Parmesan w/ Lettuce & Tomato
Focaccia A La Diabla (Calabrese Salami, Parm & Arugula)
Prosciutto & Parmesan Sand w/Arugula, Tomato EVOO w/Chips
Eggplant Parm Sand w/Chips
Meatball Sand w/Chips
Italian Sausage Sand w/Chips
Chicken Milanese Sand w/Chips
Chicken Parm Sand w/Chips
.. Add Meatball (ea)
.. Add Sausage (ea)
.. Add Peppers & Onions
Angus Burgers w/Chips
Milano Burger Ground: 1/2 lb Angus Chuck w/Chips
1/2 lb House-ground Angus Chuck w/ Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce & Onions w/ 2oz Chips
Bacon & Cheese Burger: 1/2 lb Angus Chuck w/Chips
1/2 lb Angus House-Ground Chuck Burger with bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Chef's Burger - 1/2 lb Angus Chuck & Assorted veggies w/Fries
1/2 lb Angus Chuck w/ Arugula, caramelized onions, cheddar, avocado
Chef's Bacon Burger - 1/2 lb Chef Burger w/ Bacon & Fries
Hot Beef & Turkey Sandwiches
Classic Sandwiches w/ Chips
Veget/Vegan Sandwiches w/ Chips
All Sides
+Side French Fries (Vegan)
+Side Mashed Potatoes (Sm $2.99, Lg $4.49) (Vegan)
+Side Rosemary Pan Potatoes (Vegan)
+Daily Rice White or Brazilian Style (Vegan)
+Sauteed Peppers & Onions (Vegan)
+Side Seasonal Veggies (Vegan)
+Side Meatball
+Side Italian Sausage
Delicious Italian Sausage, hot or sweet
+Side Bacon (per slice)
+Mac & Cheese
+Avocado
Side of Bread
Espresso - Hot
Cafè Americano
Espresso shots with hot water to create a light layer of crema.
Mocha, Dark
Rich espresso with choice of bittersweet mocha sauce and steamed milk.
Macchiato
Espresso European-style with dollop of steamed milk and foam.
Caramel Macchiato
Espresso & steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup then topped with a caramel drizzle.
Espresso
Smooth house medium Espresso Roast with rich flavor and notes of caramel chocolate and fruit is typically Italian
Espresso Con Panna
Espres