Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Italian

Milano Cafe & Deli

No reviews yet

269 E Palm Ave

Burbank, CA 91502

Milano Sandwich w/Chips
Cannoli (Choc Chip)
Penne Arrabbiata - Spicy Sauce w/ Garlic, Parsley & Chili Flakes/Parm

Salads

Caprese Salad w/ Arugula Basil Pesto Dressing

$8.99

Classic Caprese with our House Arugula & Basil Pesto.

Arugula Salad w/Shaved Parmesan, carrots & tomatoes (Lemon Vinaigrette)

$7.99

Each day we feature either Arugula or Baby Spinach, whichever looks freshest.

Kale Salad w/Apple, tomatoes, carrots & Parmesan (Honey Vinaigrette)

$7.99

Tricolored Kale is healthy and beautiful. Choose your toppings and dressing.

1/2 Kale & 1/2 Arugula Salad w/Apple, tomatoes, carrots & Parmesan (Honey Vinaigrette)

$7.99
Caesar Salad w/ House-made croutons, Parmesan (House-made Caesar)

$7.99

Romaine cut to perfect size for either a Caesar (dressing made with pasteurized eggs), Parmesan, croutons make it a House (Vegan) with the House Vinaigrette.

House Salad w/ Choice of Add-ins & House Vinaigrette

$7.99

Adelaide's very own favorite with Quinoa, veggies and grapefruit.

.. ADD Mozzarella, Parmesan

$1.99

.. ADD Bacon or Salami

$1.99

.. ADD Chicken Sm

$3.99

.. Add Chicken Lg

$6.99

.. Add Salmon Sm

$5.99

.. Add Salmon Lg

$8.99

.. ADD Shrimp

$5.99

.. ADD VEGAN: Cheese, Salami or Bacon (when available)

$2.99

..Add Avocado

$1.99

Side of Bread

Mini Baguette

$1.50

Baked inhouse for most of our sandwiches or as side to our entrees.

+Nine Grain

$1.50

+Focaccia

$1.99

All Sides

+Side French Fries (Vegan)

$3.99
+Side Mashed Potatoes (Sm $2.99, Lg $4.49) (Vegan)

$5.95
+Side Rosemary Pan Potatoes (Vegan)

$3.99
+Daily Rice White or Brazilian Style (Vegan)

$3.99

+Sauteed Peppers & Onions (Vegan)

$2.99
+Side Seasonal Veggies (Vegan)

$3.99
+Side Meatball

$1.99
+Side Italian Sausage

$3.99

Delicious Italian Sausage, hot or sweet

+Chicken Sm

$3.99

+Chicken Lg

$6.99

+Marinara

$1.00
+Side Bacon (per slice)

$1.50
+Mac & Cheese

$4.99+

Baked Pasta & Eggplant w/Focaccia

Milano Full Meal Deal

$19.99

3 Stuffed Shells, Meatball, Sausage, Caesar Salad (NO SUBSTITUTIONS EXCEPT HOUSE DRESSING FOR CAESAR)

Lasagna Bolognese w/Marinara & Focacia

$14.99
Eggplant Parmigiano w/Marinara & Focacia

$12.99
Stuffed Shells w/ Marinara & Focacia

$12.99

Meatballs/Sausage w/marinara & bread

$11.99

Choice Pork & Beef MB, Pork Sausage or combo w/ Marinara & Bread

Pasta Cooked to Order w/ Focaccia

Gluten Friendly Penne w/ Marinara & Basil (Parm, V)

$13.99
Penne w/ Angus Beef Bolognese/Parm

$13.99
Spaghetti Marinara w/2 meatballs or 1 Sausage

$13.99
Penne Arrabbiata - Spicy Sauce w/ Garlic, Parsley & Chili Flakes/Parm

$12.99
Rigatoni ala Checca - Pasta tossed w/ Oil, Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes & Parmesan

$13.99
Spaghetti with Marinara/Parm

$11.99
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio Peperoncino - Oil, Garlic & Pepperoncini/Parm

$11.99

Spaghetti Alfredo

$13.99

Pasta Carbonara/Parm

$14.99Out of stock
ADD ONS - EXTRA CHARGE

Vegan Pasta

Vegan Gluten Friendly Penne w/ Marinara & Basil (No Parm)

$13.99

Vegan Rigatoni ala Checca - Pasta tossed Oil, Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes (no Parm)

$13.99

Vegan Penne Arrabbiata - Spicy Sauce w/ Garlic, Parsley & Chili Flakes (No Parm)

$13.99

Vegan Spaghetti Aglio e Olio Peperoncino - Oil, Garlic & Pepperoncini (No Parm)

$11.99
Vegan Spaghetti with Marinara (No Parm)

$11.99

Mac & Cheese

+Mac & Cheese

$4.99+

Italian Add ons

+Side Meatball

$1.99
+Italian Sausage (ea)

$3.99

+Mary's Chicken Breast Grilled

$5.99

+Shrimp

$6.99
+Pepper & Onions

$3.49

+Seasonal Veggies

$3.99

+Marinara

$1.00

+Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$1.00

+Lemon Wedge

+Chili Flakes

Italian Meals

Milano Full Meal Deal

$19.99

3 Stuffed Shells, Meatball, Sausage, Caesar Salad (NO SUBSTITUTIONS EXCEPT HOUSE DRESSING FOR CAESAR)

Mary's Chicken Parmesan w/Focaccia & 2 Sides

$14.99
Mary's Chicken Milanese W/Focaccia & 2 Sides

$14.99

Italian Sides w/entre

+Side Meatball

$1.99
+Italian Sausage (ea)

$3.99
+Pepper & Onions

$3.49

+SIde of Pasta Marinara

$5.99

+Side of Pasta Aglio e Olio Peperoncino

$5.99

American Meals

NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Delmonico Steak (6oz, w/Potato or Rice & Veggie)

$19.99

Choose Plain, Italian (oregano & EVOO) or French (Peppercorn Sauce)

Roast Beef Dinner (w/Potato or Rice & Veggie)

$14.99

House-roasted top round Roast Beef cooked to perfection.

Turkey Dinner (w/ Potato or Rice & Veggie)

$13.99

House-roasted turkey breast cooked to perfection.

Mary's Grilled Chicken w/Potato or Rice & Veggie

$13.99

Chef's daily chicken.

!Daily Dinner MENU Special - in store only

$12.99

Seafood Meals

NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Grilled Salmon, Picatta Sauce w/Sauce of Lemon, Capers, Fresh Tomatoes Mashed Potato & Vegetables

$16.99

WIld caught Salmon simply grilled

Cod Sicilian Style

$15.99

Cod baked with fresh tomatoes & onions

Sides w/entre

+Side French Fries (Vegan)

$3.99
+Side Seasonal Veggies (Vegan)

$3.99
+Side Mashed Potatoes (Sm $2.99, Lg $4.49) (Vegan)

$5.95
+Side Rosemary Pan Potatoes (Vegan)

$3.99
+Daily Rice White or Brazilian Style (Vegan)

$3.99
+Side Meatball

$1.99
+Side Italian Sausage

$3.99

Delicious Italian Sausage, hot or sweet

+Side Bacon (per slice)

$1.50

+Mac & Cheese Side

$3.99

Italian Sandwiches w/Chips

Caprese Sand & Pesto w/Chips

$10.99

Tomato, mozzarella, pesto & arugula

Milano Sandwich w/Chips

$10.99

(4 oz) Mortadella, Capicola, Salami, Provolone on Baguette

Super Special Sand w/Chips

$12.99

6 oz Mortadella, Capicola, Salami & Provolone plus Peppers/Onions on Baguette.

Capicola & Provolone w/ Lettuce & Tomato

$10.99

Salami & Cheddar w/ Lettuce & Tomato

$10.99

Mortadella & Parmesan w/ Lettuce & Tomato

$10.99

Focaccia A La Diabla (Calabrese Salami, Parm & Arugula)

$11.99
Prosciutto & Parmesan Sand w/Arugula, Tomato EVOO w/Chips

$12.99
Eggplant Parm Sand w/Chips

$12.99
Meatball Sand w/Chips

$12.99
Italian Sausage Sand w/Chips

$12.99
Chicken Milanese Sand w/Chips

$13.99

Chicken Parm Sand w/Chips

$14.99
.. Add Meatball (ea)

$1.75
.. Add Sausage (ea)

$3.50

.. Add Peppers & Onions

$1.99

Angus Burgers w/Chips

Milano Burger Ground: 1/2 lb Angus Chuck w/Chips

$10.99

1/2 lb House-ground Angus Chuck w/ Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce & Onions w/ 2oz Chips

Bacon & Cheese Burger: 1/2 lb Angus Chuck w/Chips

$12.99

1/2 lb Angus House-Ground Chuck Burger with bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Chef's Burger - 1/2 lb Angus Chuck & Assorted veggies w/Fries

$15.99

1/2 lb Angus Chuck w/ Arugula, caramelized onions, cheddar, avocado

Chef's Bacon Burger - 1/2 lb Chef Burger w/ Bacon & Fries

$15.99

Hot Beef & Turkey Sandwiches

French Dip (w/Au Jus) w/Chips

$13.99
Philly Steak (peppers, onions, provolone) w/Chips

$14.99
Delmonico Open Face Steak (6 oz Steak, w/Rice, Potato or Veggie)

$17.99
Open Faced Turkey on 9Gr Bread w/Rice, Potato or Veggie

$14.99
Open Faced Roast Beef on 9Gr Bread w/Rice, Potato or Veggie

$14.99

Classic Sandwiches w/ Chips

Cold Turkey on 9 grain

$11.99
BLT(A) on 9 Grain

$11.99
Grilled Cheese

$8.99
Chicken Breast w/ Arugula - 9 grain

$13.99
Club w/Fresh Turkey, bacon, cheese on 9 grain

$13.99
Cold Roast Beef on 9 grain

$12.99

Ham & Provolone on 9 Grain

$10.99

Veget/Vegan Sandwiches w/ Chips

Vegan Grilled Veggie Sandwich w/Chips

$12.99
Vegan Shredded Mozzarella Caprese Sandwich w/Chips

$12.99

Ripe Tomato Slices topped with shredded Vegan Mozzarella EV Olive Oil and our house Arugula/Basil Pesto

Beyond Burger w/ Tomato & Lettuce w/Chips

$11.99

All Sides

+Side French Fries (Vegan)

$3.99
+Side Mashed Potatoes (Sm $2.99, Lg $4.49) (Vegan)

$5.95
+Side Rosemary Pan Potatoes (Vegan)

$3.99
+Daily Rice White or Brazilian Style (Vegan)

$3.99

+Sauteed Peppers & Onions (Vegan)

$2.99
+Side Seasonal Veggies (Vegan)

$3.99
+Side Meatball

$1.99
+Side Italian Sausage

$3.99

Delicious Italian Sausage, hot or sweet

+Side Bacon (per slice)

$1.50
+Mac & Cheese

$4.99+

+Avocado

$1.99

Side of Bread

Mini Baguette

$1.50

Baked inhouse for most of our sandwiches or as side to our entrees.

+Nine Grain

$1.50

Focaccia

$2.00

Espresso - Hot

Cafè Americano

$3.60

Espresso shots with hot water to create a light layer of crema.

Mocha, Dark

$4.40

Rich espresso with choice of bittersweet mocha sauce and steamed milk.

Macchiato

$3.50

Espresso European-style with dollop of steamed milk and foam.

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50

Espresso & steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup then topped with a caramel drizzle.

Espresso

$2.75

Smooth house medium Espresso Roast with rich flavor and notes of caramel chocolate and fruit is typically Italian

Espresso Con Panna

$2.90

Espres