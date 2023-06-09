Restaurant header imageView gallery

Milano's Pizza Caney City

No reviews yet

4576 State Highway 198

Malakoff, TX 75148

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

MILANO'S PIZZAS!

Cheese Pizzas & Calzones

Keep in simple, and cheesy! Kids (and adults) love our Milano's Cheese Pizza and Calzones!

S (8") Cheese Pizza

$6.49

M (12") Cheese Pizza

$9.99

L (14") Cheese Pizza

$11.99

XL (16") Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Create Your Own Pizzas & Calzones

Create your own Milano's masterpiece!

S (8") Create Your Own

$7.49

M (12") Create Your Own

$10.99

L (14") Create Your Own

$12.99

XL (16") Create Your Own

$14.99

S (8") Specialty Pizzas & Calzones

Our delicious small specialty pizzas are 8", cut into six slices.

S Milano's Supreme

$9.49

S Meat Combo

$9.49

S Veggie Combo

$9.49

S Taco Pizza

$9.49

S Hawaiian Pizza

$9.49

S Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$9.49

S Spinach Chicken Alfredo

$9.49

S Chicken Alfredo Supreme

$9.49

S Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$9.49

S BBQ Chicken Pizza

$9.49

S Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.49

S Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$9.49

M (12") Specialty Pizzas & Calzones

Our delicious medium specialty pizzas are 12", cut into eight slices.

M Milano's Supreme

$14.99

M Meat Combo

$14.99

M Veggie Combo

$14.99

M Taco Pizza

$14.99

M Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99

M Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$14.99

M Spinach Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

M Chicken Alfredo Supreme

$14.99

M Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$14.99

M BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

M Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

M Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.99

L (14") Specialty Pizzas & Calzones

L Milano's Supreme

$16.99

14" Pepperoni, Hamburger, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers

L Meat Combo

$16.99

14" Pepperoni, Hamburger, Canadian Bacon, Sausage

L Veggie Combo

$16.99

14" Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatos

L Taco Pizza

$16.99

14" Chicken or Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese

L Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

14" Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

L Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$16.99

14" Chicken and Rich Alfredo Sauce

L Spinach Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

14" Chicken, Spinach, Rich Alfredo Sauce

L Chicken Alfredo Supreme

$16.99

14" Chicken, Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatos, Rich Alfredo Sauce

L Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$16.99

14" Philly Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatos

L BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

14" Chicken and Sweet BBQ Sauce

L Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

14" Chicken and Buffalo Sauce

L Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.99

14" Chicken and Homemade Ranch Sauce

XL (16") Specialty Pizzas & Calzones

XL Milano's Supreme

$18.99

XL Meat Combo

$18.99

XL Veggie Combo

$18.99

XL Taco Pizza

$18.99

XL Hawaiian Pizza

$18.99

XL Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$18.99

XL Spinach Chicken Alfredo

$18.99

XL Chicken Alfredo Supreme

$18.99

XL Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$18.99

XL BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.99

XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.99

XL Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.99

APPETIZERS, PASTA, SALADS, SANDWICHES, & DESSERTS!

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara

$6.99

8 pc

Wings

$7.99

8 pc

Pepperoni Rolls with Ranch

$6.99

8 pc

Small Cheesy Bread Sticks

$5.99

8" Garlic butter and cheese

Medium Cheesy Bread Sticks

$8.99

12" Garlic butter and cheese

Large Cheesy Bread Sticks

$10.99

14" Garlic butter and cheese

Parmesan Puffs

$5.99

Delicious puffed dough smothered in garlic butter and parmesan cheese with marinara sauce.

Salads

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, tomato, carrots, black & green olives, cheese, and croutons

Chef Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, tomato, carrots, black & green olives, cheese, ham, and pepperoni

Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, tomato, carrots, grilled chicken, and cheese

Pasta

Lasagna with Meat Sauce

$8.49Out of stock

3-Layer lasagna with ground beef, ricota, and other cheese, topped with mozzarella and baked in rich marinara sauce

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$7.99

Noodles mixed with rich marinara sauce and ground beef, covered with mozzarella cheese

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$7.99

Noodles mixed with marinara sauce and hearty meatballs, covered with mozzarella cheese

Manicotti

$7.99

Noodles generously filled with ricotta cheese, covered with mozzarella cheese, and baked in marinara sauce

Chicken Alfredo

$8.49

Noodles mixed with rich alfredo sauce and chicken, covered with mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$8.49

Noodles mixed with rich marinara sauce and chicken, covered with mozzarella cheese

Extra Bread Stick

$0.75

Sandwiches

All Meat Sandwich

$7.99

Ham, pepperoni, beef, sausage, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and creamy italian

Submarine Sandwich

$6.99

Ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and creamy itilian

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and creamy italian

Meatball Sandwich

$6.99

Meatballs, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and creamy italian

Philly Steak Sandwich

$7.99

Philly steak, mozzarella cheese, onion, and green pepper

Hawaiian Sandwich

$6.99

Ham, pineapple, mozzaarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and creamy italian

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, sweet BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce

Veggie Lover Sandwich

$6.99

Red onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and creamy italian

Extra Bag of Chips

$1.00

Dessert

Apple Pizza - Small

$7.99

8" Pizza with apple filling, streusel, powdered sugar, and icing

Apple PIzza - Medium

$9.99

12" Pizza with apple filling, streusel, powdered sugar, and icing

Chocolate Pizza - Small

$7.99

8" Pizza with Nutella topping, powdered sugar, and icing

Chocolate Pizza - Medium

$9.99

12" Pizza with Nutella topping, powdered sugar, and icing

Cinnamon PIzza - Small

$5.99

8" Pizza with butter, cinnamon, powdered sugar, and icing

Cinnamon Pizza - Medium

$8.99

12" Pizza with butter, cinnamon, powdered sugar, and icing

Cannoli

$4.49

2 pc Tube-shaped dough filled with sweet, creamy filling

Dipping Sauce

Extra Ranch Cup

$0.50

Extra Garlic Butter Cup

$0.50

Extra Marinara Cup

$0.50

Extra BBQ Cup

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese Cup

$0.50

Extra Pizza Sauce Cup

$0.50

Extra Buffalo Sauce Cup

$0.50

Extra Creamy Italian Cup

$0.50

BEVERAGES

2 Liter Soda

$2.99

Canned Soda

$0.99Out of stock

Tea

$1.79Out of stock

Energy & Specialty Drinks

$2.50

Water

$0.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Pizza, pasta, salad, sandwiches, wings, and dessert. Delivery, carry-out, or dine-in. Let us do the cooking; you just relax and enjoy your delicious Milano's Pizza!

Location

4576 State Highway 198, Malakoff, TX 75148

