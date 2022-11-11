Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Milano's Pizza Flint, TX

21146 Texas 155

Flint, TX 75762

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Large One Topping Pizza/Create Your Own
Lg Milano's Supreme

Cheese Pizza & Calzone

Small Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Med Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Large Cheese Pizza

$10.99

14" Delicious, cheesy pizza

XL Cheese Pizza

$12.99

One Topping & Create Your Own

Small One Topping Pizza/Create Your Own

$6.99

Med One Topping Pizza/Create Your Own

$9.99

Large One Topping Pizza/Create Your Own

$11.99

14" One topping pizza

XL One Topping Pizza/Create Your Own

$13.99

Large Pepperoni

$11.99

Small Specialty Pizzas & Calzones

Sm Milano's Supreme

$8.99

Sm Meat Combo

$8.99

Sm Veggie Combo

$8.99

Sm Taco Pizza

$8.99

Sm Hawaiian Pizza

$8.99

Sm Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$8.99

Sm Spinach Chicken Alfredo

$8.99

Sm Chicken Alfredo Supreme

$8.99

Sm Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$8.99

Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza

$8.99

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$8.99

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$8.99

Sm Steak Ranch Pizza

$8.99

Medium Specialty Pizzas & Calzones

Med Milano's Supreme

$13.99

Med Meat Combo

$13.99

Med Veggie Combo

$13.99

Med Taco Pizza

$13.99

Med Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99

Med Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$13.99

Med Spinach Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Med Chicken Alfredo Supreme

$13.99

Med Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$13.99

Med BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Med Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Med Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$13.99

Med Steak Ranch Pizza

$13.99

Large Specialty Pizzas & Calzones

Lg Milano's Supreme

$15.99

14" Pepperoni, Hamburger, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers

Lg Meat Combo

$15.99

14" Pepperoni, Hamburger, Canadian Bacon, Sausage

Lg Veggie Combo

$15.99

14" Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatos

Lg Taco Pizza

$15.99

14" Chicken or Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese

Lg Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

14" Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

Lg Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$15.99

14" Chicken and Rich Alfredo Sauce

Lg Spinach Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

14" Chicken, Spinach, Rich Alfredo Sauce

Lg Chicken Alfredo Supreme

$15.99

14" Chicken, Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatos, Rich Alfredo Sauce

Lg Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$15.99

14" Philly Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatos

Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99

14" Chicken and Sweet BBQ Sauce

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

14" Chicken and Buffalo Sauce

Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.99

14" Chicken and Homemade Ranch Sauce

Lg Steak Ranch Pizza

$15.99

14" Steak and Homemade Ranch Sauce

XL Specialty Pizzas & Calzones

XL Milano's Supreme

$17.99

XL Meat Combo

$17.99

XL Veggie Combo

$17.99

XL Taco Pizza

$17.99

XL Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99

XL Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$17.99

XL Spinach Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

XL Chicken Alfredo Supreme

$17.99

XL Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$17.99

XL BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99

XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

XL Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.99

XL Steak Ranch Pizza

$17.99

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara

$6.99

8 pc

Wings

$6.99

8 pc

Pepperoni Rolls with Ranch

$6.99

8 pc

Small Cheesy Bread Sticks

$5.99

8" Garlic butter and cheese

Medium Cheesy Bread Sticks

$8.99

12" Garlic butter and cheese

Large Cheesy Bread Sticks

$10.99

14" Garlic butter and cheese

Parmesan Puffs

$5.99

Delicious puffed dough smothered in garlic butter and parmesan cheese with marinara sauce.

Salads

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, tomato, carrots, black & green olives, cheese, and croutons

Chef Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, tomato, carrots, black & green olives, cheese, ham, and pepperoni

Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, tomato, carrots, grilled chicken, and cheese

Pasta

Lasagna with Meat Sauce

$7.99

3-Layer lasagna with ground beef, ricota, and other cheese, topped with mozzarella and baked in rich marinara sauce

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$7.99

Noodles mixed with rich marinara sauce and ground beef, covered with mozzarella cheese

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$7.99

Noodles mixed with marinara sauce and hearty meatballs, covered with mozzarella cheese

Manicotti

$7.99

Noodles generously filled with ricotta cheese, covered with mozzarella cheese, and baked in marinara sauce

Chicken Alfredo

$7.99

Noodles mixed with rich alfredo sauce and chicken, covered with mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$7.99

Noodles mixed with rich marinara sauce and chicken, covered with mozzarella cheese

Extra Bread Stick

$0.75

Sandwiches

All Meat Sandwich

$5.99

Ham, pepperoni, beef, sausage, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and creamy italian

Submarine Sandwich

$5.99

Ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and creamy itilian

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and creamy italian

Meatball Sandwich

$5.99

Meatballs, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and creamy italian

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$6.99

Philly steak, mozzarella cheese, onion, and green pepper

Hawaiian Sandwich

$5.99

Ham, pineapple, mozzaarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and creamy italian

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, sweet BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce

Veggie Lover Sandwich

$5.99

Red onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and creamy italian

Extra Bag of Chips

$1.00

Dessert

Apple Pizza - Small

$6.99

8" Pizza with apple filling, streusel, powdered sugar, and icing

Apple PIzza - Medium

$8.99

12" Pizza with apple filling, streusel, powdered sugar, and icing

Chocolate Pizza - Small

$7.99

8" Pizza with Nutella topping, powdered sugar, and icing

Chocolate Pizza - Medium

$9.99

12" Pizza with Nutella topping, powdered sugar, and icing

Cinnamon PIzza - Small

$5.99

8" Pizza with butter, cinnamon, powdered sugar, and icing

Cinnamon Pizza - Medium

$8.99

12" Pizza with butter, cinnamon, powdered sugar, and icing

Cannoli

$3.49

2 pc Tube-shaped dough filled with sweet, creamy filling

Dipping Sauce

Extra Ranch Cup

$0.50

Extra Garlic Butter Cup

$0.50

Extra Marinara Cup

$0.50

Extra BBQ Cup

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese Cup

$0.50

Extra Pizza Sauce Cup

$0.50

Extra Buffalo Sauce Cup

$0.50

Extra Creamy Italian Cup

$0.50

Beverages

2 Liter Soda

$2.99

Canned Soda

$0.99

Tea

$1.79

Energy & Specialty Drinks

$2.50

Water

$0.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza, pasta, salad, sandwiches, wings, and dessert. Delivery, carry-out, or dine-in. Let us do the cooking; you just relax and enjoy your delicious Milano's Pizza!

Location

21146 Texas 155, Flint, TX 75762

