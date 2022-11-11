Milano's Pizza Flint, TX
21146 Texas 155
Flint, TX 75762
Cheese Pizza & Calzone
One Topping & Create Your Own
Small Specialty Pizzas & Calzones
Sm Milano's Supreme
Sm Meat Combo
Sm Veggie Combo
Sm Taco Pizza
Sm Hawaiian Pizza
Sm Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Sm Spinach Chicken Alfredo
Sm Chicken Alfredo Supreme
Sm Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Sm Steak Ranch Pizza
Medium Specialty Pizzas & Calzones
Med Milano's Supreme
Med Meat Combo
Med Veggie Combo
Med Taco Pizza
Med Hawaiian Pizza
Med Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Med Spinach Chicken Alfredo
Med Chicken Alfredo Supreme
Med Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Med BBQ Chicken Pizza
Med Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Med Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Med Steak Ranch Pizza
Large Specialty Pizzas & Calzones
Lg Milano's Supreme
14" Pepperoni, Hamburger, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers
Lg Meat Combo
14" Pepperoni, Hamburger, Canadian Bacon, Sausage
Lg Veggie Combo
14" Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatos
Lg Taco Pizza
14" Chicken or Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese
Lg Hawaiian Pizza
14" Canadian Bacon and Pineapple
Lg Chicken Alfredo Pizza
14" Chicken and Rich Alfredo Sauce
Lg Spinach Chicken Alfredo
14" Chicken, Spinach, Rich Alfredo Sauce
Lg Chicken Alfredo Supreme
14" Chicken, Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatos, Rich Alfredo Sauce
Lg Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
14" Philly Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatos
Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza
14" Chicken and Sweet BBQ Sauce
Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza
14" Chicken and Buffalo Sauce
Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
14" Chicken and Homemade Ranch Sauce
Lg Steak Ranch Pizza
14" Steak and Homemade Ranch Sauce
XL Specialty Pizzas & Calzones
XL Milano's Supreme
XL Meat Combo
XL Veggie Combo
XL Taco Pizza
XL Hawaiian Pizza
XL Chicken Alfredo Pizza
XL Spinach Chicken Alfredo
XL Chicken Alfredo Supreme
XL Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
XL BBQ Chicken Pizza
XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza
XL Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
XL Steak Ranch Pizza
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara
8 pc
Wings
8 pc
Pepperoni Rolls with Ranch
8 pc
Small Cheesy Bread Sticks
8" Garlic butter and cheese
Medium Cheesy Bread Sticks
12" Garlic butter and cheese
Large Cheesy Bread Sticks
14" Garlic butter and cheese
Parmesan Puffs
Delicious puffed dough smothered in garlic butter and parmesan cheese with marinara sauce.
Salads
Pasta
Lasagna with Meat Sauce
3-Layer lasagna with ground beef, ricota, and other cheese, topped with mozzarella and baked in rich marinara sauce
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Noodles mixed with rich marinara sauce and ground beef, covered with mozzarella cheese
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Noodles mixed with marinara sauce and hearty meatballs, covered with mozzarella cheese
Manicotti
Noodles generously filled with ricotta cheese, covered with mozzarella cheese, and baked in marinara sauce
Chicken Alfredo
Noodles mixed with rich alfredo sauce and chicken, covered with mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parmesan
Noodles mixed with rich marinara sauce and chicken, covered with mozzarella cheese
Extra Bread Stick
Sandwiches
All Meat Sandwich
Ham, pepperoni, beef, sausage, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and creamy italian
Submarine Sandwich
Ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and creamy itilian
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and creamy italian
Meatball Sandwich
Meatballs, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and creamy italian
Grilled Steak Sandwich
Philly steak, mozzarella cheese, onion, and green pepper
Hawaiian Sandwich
Ham, pineapple, mozzaarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and creamy italian
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, sweet BBQ sauce
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce
Veggie Lover Sandwich
Red onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and creamy italian
Extra Bag of Chips
Dessert
Apple Pizza - Small
8" Pizza with apple filling, streusel, powdered sugar, and icing
Apple PIzza - Medium
12" Pizza with apple filling, streusel, powdered sugar, and icing
Chocolate Pizza - Small
8" Pizza with Nutella topping, powdered sugar, and icing
Chocolate Pizza - Medium
12" Pizza with Nutella topping, powdered sugar, and icing
Cinnamon PIzza - Small
8" Pizza with butter, cinnamon, powdered sugar, and icing
Cinnamon Pizza - Medium
12" Pizza with butter, cinnamon, powdered sugar, and icing
Cannoli
2 pc Tube-shaped dough filled with sweet, creamy filling
Dipping Sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Pizza, pasta, salad, sandwiches, wings, and dessert. Delivery, carry-out, or dine-in. Let us do the cooking; you just relax and enjoy your delicious Milano's Pizza!
