Milano's Pizza - 215 North 17th Street
No reviews yet
215 N 17th St
Niles, MI 49120
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Sandwiches
8" Italian Sub Sandwich
Ham, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella, with Italian Dressing
8" Turkey Combo Sandwich
Turkey, pepperoni, ham, onion, mushrooms, lettuce, cheddar & mozzarella cheese with salad dressing
8" Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella & salad dressing
8" Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Ham, Lettuce, pickle, mozzarella, & salad dressing
8" BLT Sandwich
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella & salad dressing
8" Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Philly steak, onion, green peppers, mozzarella & garlic cheese spread
8" Italian Meatball Sandwich
Italian meatballs, spaghetti sauce and mozzarella
8" Italian Beef Sandwich
Beef, mozzarella and au jus sauce
8" Beef Stromboli Sandwich
Beef, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, mozzarella with spaghetti sauce
8" Veggie Sandwich
Tomato, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, green olives, black olives, lettuce, cheddar & mozzarella with Italian dressing
8" Chicken Sandwich
Chicken, tomato, lettuce, mozzarella with salad dressing
8" Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Chicken, tomato, onion, lettuce, cheddar & mozzarella with Ranch dressing & hot sauce
8" Gyro
Tomato, onion, cucumber sauce
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken, onion, tomato, cheddar & mozzarella with Ranch dressing & hot sauce
16" Italian Sub Sandwich
Ham, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella, with Italian Dressing
16" Turkey Combo Sandwich
Turkey, pepperoni, ham, onion, mushrooms, lettuce, cheddar & mozzarella cheese with salad dressing
16" Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella & salad dressing
16" Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Ham, Lettuce, pickle, mozzarella, & salad dressing
16" BLT Sandwich
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella & salad dressing
16" Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Philly steak, onion, green peppers, mozzarella & garlic cheese spread
16" Italian Meatball Sandwich
Italian meatballs, spaghetti sauce and mozzarella
16" Italian Beef Sandwich
Beef, mozzarella and au jus sauce
16" Beef Stromboli Sandwich
Beef, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, mozzarella with spaghetti sauce
16" Veggie Sandwich
Tomato, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, green olives, black olives, lettuce, cheddar & mozzarella with Italian dressing
16" Chicken Sandwich
Chicken, tomato, lettuce, mozzarella with salad dressing
16" Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Chicken, tomato, onion, lettuce, cheddar & mozzarella with Ranch dressing & hot sauce
24" Italian Sub Sandwich
Ham, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella, with Italian Dressing
24" Turkey Combo Sandwich
Turkey, pepperoni, ham, onion, mushrooms, lettuce, cheddar & mozzarella cheese with salad dressing
24" Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella & salad dressing
24" Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Ham, Lettuce, pickle, mozzarella, & salad dressing
24" BLT Sandwich
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella & salad dressing
24" Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Philly steak, onion, green peppers, mozzarella & garlic cheese spread
24" Italian Meatball Sandwich
Italian meatballs, spaghetti sauce and mozzarella
24" Italian Beef Sandwich
Beef, mozzarella and au jus sauce
24" Beef Stromboli Sandwich
Beef, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, mozzarella with spaghetti sauce
24" Veggie Sandwich
Tomato, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, green olives, black olives, lettuce, cheddar & mozzarella with Italian dressing
24" Chicken Sandwich
Chicken, tomato, lettuce, mozzarella with salad dressing
24" Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Chicken, tomato, onion, lettuce, cheddar & mozzarella with Ranch dressing & hot sauce
Pizza
10" Cheese
10" Heartburn Pizza
Sausage, Mushrooms, green pepper, onion, pepperoni, ham, green & black olives
10" Combination Pizza
Sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion
10" Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch Pizza
Chicken, bacon, & ranch dressing
10" All Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham & bacon
10" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham & pineapple
10" Taco Pizza
Seasoned ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion & cheddar cheese
10" Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, green pepper, onion, green & black olives
10" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo sauce & chicken
10" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken & onion
10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken, ranch & hot sauce
10" BLT Pizza
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & salad dressing
10" Philly Pizza
Philly steak, onion, green pepper, mozzarella & garlic cheese spread
12" Cheese
12" Heartburn Pizza
Sausage, Mushrooms, green pepper, onion, pepperoni, ham, green & black olives
12" Combination Pizza
Sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion
12" Chicken, Bacon & Ranch
Chicken, bacon, & ranch dressing
12" All Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham & bacon
12" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham & pineapple
12" Taco Pizza
Seasoned ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion & cheddar cheese
12" Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, green pepper, onion, green & black olives
12" Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce & chicken
12" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken & onion
12" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, ranch & hot sauce
12" BLT Pizza
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & salad dressing
12" Philly Pizza
Philly steak, onion, green pepper, mozzarella & garlic cheese spread
14" Cheese Pizza
14" Heartburn Pizza
Sausage, Mushrooms, green pepper, onion, pepperoni, ham, green & black olives
14" Combination Pizza
Sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion
14" Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch Pizza
Chicken, bacon, & ranch dressing
14" All Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham & bacon
14" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham & pineapple
14" Taco Pizza
Seasoned ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion & cheddar cheese
14" Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, green pepper, onion, green & black olives
14" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo sauce & chicken
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken & onion
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken, ranch & hot sauce
14" BLT Pizza
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & salad dressing
14" Philly Pizza
Philly steak, onion, green pepper, mozzarella & garlic cheese spread
16" Cheese
16" Heartburn Pizza
Sausage, Mushrooms, green pepper, onion, pepperoni, ham, green & black olives
16" Combination Pizza
Sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion
16" Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Pizza
Chicken, bacon, & ranch dressing
16" All Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham & bacon
16" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham & pineapple
16" Taco Pizza
Seasoned ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion & cheddar cheese
16" Veggie
Mushrooms, green pepper, onion, green & black olives
16" Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce & chicken
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken & onion
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken, ranch & hot sauce
16" BLT Pizza
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & salad dressing
16" Philly Pizza
Philly steak, onion, green pepper, mozzarella & garlic cheese spread
Pastabilities
Sm Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce
Served with 2 pieces of garlic bread
Sm Spaghetti w/Meatballs
Served with 2 pieces of garlic bread
Lg Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce
Served with 4 pieces of garlic bread
Lg Spaghetti w/Meatballs
Served with 4 pieces of garlic bread
Lasagna
Served with 2 pieces of garlic bread
Meatball
16 oz Container Of Spaghetti Sauce
Sides & More
Bread Sticks with Cheese
5 sticks served with sauce
Bread Sticks
5 sticks served with sauce
Full Garlic Bread with Cheese
10 pieces
Half Garlic Bread with Cheese
6 pieces
Full Garlic Bread
10 pieces
Half Garlic Bread
6 pieces
Calzone
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese & 3 pizza toppings of your choice. Topped with garlic butter & Ramano cheese. Served with your choice of sauce.
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza Bread
Pizza Bread with Cheese
Half Lb. Buffalo Wings
approx 5-6 wings
Full Lb. Buffalo Wings
approx 10-12 wings
Chicken Strips with Fries
1/2 lb chicken strips with French fries
French Fries
Onion Rings
Chili
Mozzarella Sticks
6 sticks served with sauce
Mexican
Soft Taco
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese
Chicken Taco
Seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, & cheddar cheese
Steak Taco
Steak, lettuce, tomato, & cheddar cheese
Ground Beef Burrito
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, & burrito sauce
Chicken Burrito
Seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, & burrito sauce
Steak Burrito
Steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, & burrito sauce
Nacho Salad
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, & nacho chips
Chicken Nacho Salad
Seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, & nacho chips
Steak Nacho Salad
Salads
2 Liters
16.9 Oz.
Tea
Water
Sides
Chips
Garlic Butter
Pizza Sauce
Cheese Sauce
Meat Sauce
Alfredo Sauce
Side Ranch Dressing
Side Italian Dressing
Side BBQ
Side Honey Mustard
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
Sliced Banana Peppers
Side Hot Sauce
Cup Of Pepperoncinis
Cup Of Jalapenos
Crushed Red Pepper Packets
Parm Cheese Packets
Side Of Cucumber Sauce
Side Of Anchovies
Extra Cup Of Icing
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Pizza, Sandwiches, Lasagna, Spaghetti, Mexican, Salads
215 N 17th St, Niles, MI 49120