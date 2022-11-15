  • Home
  • /
  • Niles
  • /
  • Milano's Pizza - 215 North 17th Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Milano's Pizza - 215 North 17th Street

review star

No reviews yet

215 N 17th St

Niles, MI 49120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Cheese
Bread Sticks with Cheese
14" Cheese Pizza

Sandwiches

8" Italian Sub Sandwich

$6.25

Ham, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella, with Italian Dressing

8" Turkey Combo Sandwich

$6.25

Turkey, pepperoni, ham, onion, mushrooms, lettuce, cheddar & mozzarella cheese with salad dressing

8" Turkey Sandwich

$6.25

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella & salad dressing

8" Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

Ham, Lettuce, pickle, mozzarella, & salad dressing

8" BLT Sandwich

$6.25

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella & salad dressing

8" Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$7.25

Philly steak, onion, green peppers, mozzarella & garlic cheese spread

8" Italian Meatball Sandwich

$6.25

Italian meatballs, spaghetti sauce and mozzarella

8" Italian Beef Sandwich

$7.25

Beef, mozzarella and au jus sauce

8" Beef Stromboli Sandwich

$7.25

Beef, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, mozzarella with spaghetti sauce

8" Veggie Sandwich

$6.25

Tomato, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, green olives, black olives, lettuce, cheddar & mozzarella with Italian dressing

8" Chicken Sandwich

$6.75

Chicken, tomato, lettuce, mozzarella with salad dressing

8" Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.25

Chicken, tomato, onion, lettuce, cheddar & mozzarella with Ranch dressing & hot sauce

8" Gyro

$5.25

Tomato, onion, cucumber sauce

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.25

Chicken, onion, tomato, cheddar & mozzarella with Ranch dressing & hot sauce

16" Italian Sub Sandwich

$12.25

Ham, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella, with Italian Dressing

16" Turkey Combo Sandwich

$12.25

Turkey, pepperoni, ham, onion, mushrooms, lettuce, cheddar & mozzarella cheese with salad dressing

16" Turkey Sandwich

$12.25

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella & salad dressing

16" Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$12.25

Ham, Lettuce, pickle, mozzarella, & salad dressing

16" BLT Sandwich

$12.25

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella & salad dressing

16" Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$14.25

Philly steak, onion, green peppers, mozzarella & garlic cheese spread

16" Italian Meatball Sandwich

$12.25

Italian meatballs, spaghetti sauce and mozzarella

16" Italian Beef Sandwich

$14.25

Beef, mozzarella and au jus sauce

16" Beef Stromboli Sandwich

$14.25

Beef, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, mozzarella with spaghetti sauce

16" Veggie Sandwich

$12.25

Tomato, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, green olives, black olives, lettuce, cheddar & mozzarella with Italian dressing

16" Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

Chicken, tomato, lettuce, mozzarella with salad dressing

16" Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.25

Chicken, tomato, onion, lettuce, cheddar & mozzarella with Ranch dressing & hot sauce

24" Italian Sub Sandwich

$18.25

Ham, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella, with Italian Dressing

24" Turkey Combo Sandwich

$18.25

Turkey, pepperoni, ham, onion, mushrooms, lettuce, cheddar & mozzarella cheese with salad dressing

24" Turkey Sandwich

$18.25

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella & salad dressing

24" Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$18.25

Ham, Lettuce, pickle, mozzarella, & salad dressing

24" BLT Sandwich

$18.25

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella & salad dressing

24" Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$21.25

Philly steak, onion, green peppers, mozzarella & garlic cheese spread

24" Italian Meatball Sandwich

$18.25

Italian meatballs, spaghetti sauce and mozzarella

24" Italian Beef Sandwich

$21.25

Beef, mozzarella and au jus sauce

24" Beef Stromboli Sandwich

$21.25

Beef, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, mozzarella with spaghetti sauce

24" Veggie Sandwich

$18.25

Tomato, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, green olives, black olives, lettuce, cheddar & mozzarella with Italian dressing

24" Chicken Sandwich

$19.75

Chicken, tomato, lettuce, mozzarella with salad dressing

24" Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$21.25

Chicken, tomato, onion, lettuce, cheddar & mozzarella with Ranch dressing & hot sauce

Pizza

10" Cheese

$6.50

10" Heartburn Pizza

$11.00

Sausage, Mushrooms, green pepper, onion, pepperoni, ham, green & black olives

10" Combination Pizza

$10.00

Sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion

10" Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch Pizza

$10.75

Chicken, bacon, & ranch dressing

10" All Meat Pizza

$10.75

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham & bacon

10" Hawaiian Pizza

$8.50

Ham & pineapple

10" Taco Pizza

$10.75

Seasoned ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion & cheddar cheese

10" Veggie Pizza

$10.00

Mushrooms, green pepper, onion, green & black olives

10" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$10.00

Alfredo sauce & chicken

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.00

BBQ sauce, chicken & onion

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.50

Chicken, ranch & hot sauce

10" BLT Pizza

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & salad dressing

10" Philly Pizza

$10.75

Philly steak, onion, green pepper, mozzarella & garlic cheese spread

12" Cheese

$8.75

12" Heartburn Pizza

$14.50

Sausage, Mushrooms, green pepper, onion, pepperoni, ham, green & black olives

12" Combination Pizza

$12.00

Sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion

12" Chicken, Bacon & Ranch

$13.75

Chicken, bacon, & ranch dressing

12" All Meat Pizza

$13.75

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham & bacon

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$11.25

Ham & pineapple

12" Taco Pizza

$13.75

Seasoned ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion & cheddar cheese

12" Veggie Pizza

$12.00

Mushrooms, green pepper, onion, green & black olives

12" Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

Alfredo sauce & chicken

12" BBQ Chicken

$12.00

BBQ sauce, chicken & onion

12" Buffalo Chicken

$13.75

Chicken, ranch & hot sauce

12" BLT Pizza

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & salad dressing

12" Philly Pizza

$13.75

Philly steak, onion, green pepper, mozzarella & garlic cheese spread

14" Cheese Pizza

$10.25

14" Heartburn Pizza

$17.50

Sausage, Mushrooms, green pepper, onion, pepperoni, ham, green & black olives

14" Combination Pizza

$14.50

Sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion

14" Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch Pizza

$16.75

Chicken, bacon, & ranch dressing

14" All Meat Pizza

$16.75

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham & bacon

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$12.75

Ham & pineapple

14" Taco Pizza

$16.75

Seasoned ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion & cheddar cheese

14" Veggie Pizza

$14.50

Mushrooms, green pepper, onion, green & black olives

14" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$15.25

Alfredo sauce & chicken

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.25

BBQ sauce, chicken & onion

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.75

Chicken, ranch & hot sauce

14" BLT Pizza

$15.25

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & salad dressing

14" Philly Pizza

$18.75

Philly steak, onion, green pepper, mozzarella & garlic cheese spread

16" Cheese

$12.50

16" Heartburn Pizza

$20.75

Sausage, Mushrooms, green pepper, onion, pepperoni, ham, green & black olives

16" Combination Pizza

$17.50

Sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion

16" Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Pizza

$19.75

Chicken, bacon, & ranch dressing

16" All Meat Pizza

$20.25

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham & bacon

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$14.75

Ham & pineapple

16" Taco Pizza

$20.25

Seasoned ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion & cheddar cheese

16" Veggie

$17.50

Mushrooms, green pepper, onion, green & black olives

16" Chicken Alfredo

$18.50

Alfredo sauce & chicken

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.50

BBQ sauce, chicken & onion

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.75

Chicken, ranch & hot sauce

16" BLT Pizza

$18.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & salad dressing

16" Philly Pizza

$21.75

Philly steak, onion, green pepper, mozzarella & garlic cheese spread

Pastabilities

Sm Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce

$5.75

Served with 2 pieces of garlic bread

Sm Spaghetti w/Meatballs

$6.75

Served with 2 pieces of garlic bread

Lg Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce

$9.75

Served with 4 pieces of garlic bread

Lg Spaghetti w/Meatballs

$10.75

Served with 4 pieces of garlic bread

Lasagna

$6.45

Served with 2 pieces of garlic bread

Meatball

$1.25

16 oz Container Of Spaghetti Sauce

$2.50

Sides & More

Bread Sticks with Cheese

$6.45

5 sticks served with sauce

Bread Sticks

$5.45

5 sticks served with sauce

Full Garlic Bread with Cheese

$6.45

10 pieces

Half Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.25

6 pieces

Full Garlic Bread

$3.95

10 pieces

Half Garlic Bread

$2.95

6 pieces

Calzone

$8.95

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese & 3 pizza toppings of your choice. Topped with garlic butter & Ramano cheese. Served with your choice of sauce.

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza Bread

$6.95

Pizza Bread with Cheese

$4.25

Half Lb. Buffalo Wings

$5.95

approx 5-6 wings

Full Lb. Buffalo Wings

$10.95

approx 10-12 wings

Chicken Strips with Fries

$6.95

1/2 lb chicken strips with French fries

French Fries

$1.95

Onion Rings

$2.95

Chili

$3.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.45

6 sticks served with sauce

Ribs

1/2 lb. Rib Tips w/French Fries

$6.45

1 lb. Rib Tips w/French Fries

$11.95

Mexican

Soft Taco

$1.95

Ground beef, lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese

Chicken Taco

$2.25

Seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, & cheddar cheese

Steak Taco

$2.50

Steak, lettuce, tomato, & cheddar cheese

Ground Beef Burrito

$6.95

Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, & burrito sauce

Chicken Burrito

$7.45

Seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, & burrito sauce

Steak Burrito

$8.45

Steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, & burrito sauce

Nacho Salad

$6.95

Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, & nacho chips

Chicken Nacho Salad

$7.45

Seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, & nacho chips

Steak Nacho Salad

$8.45

Salads

Chopped romaine, tomato, onion, croutons, & dressing

Salad

$2.95Out of stock

Sweet Endings

12” Cinnamon & Sugar Dessert Pizza

$8.95

With glazed icing

2 Liters

2 Liter Pepsi

$2.75

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$2.75

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$2.75

2 Liter Diet Mountain Dew

$2.75Out of stock

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$2.75Out of stock

2 Liter Mug Root Beer

$2.75

2 Liter Cherry Pepsi

$2.75

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$2.75

2 Liter Orange Crush

$2.75

16.9 Oz.

16.9 oz Pepsi

$1.75

16.9 oz Diet Pepsi

$1.75

16.9 oz Mountain Dew

$1.75

16.9 oz Mug Root Beer

$1.75

16.9 oz. Cherry Pepsi

$1.75

16.9 oz. Dr. Pepper

$1.75Out of stock

16.9 oz Orange

$1.75

16.9 Oz Diet Mountain Dew

$1.75Out of stock

16.9 oz Sprite

$1.75Out of stock

16.9 oz Diet Coca-cola

$1.75

16.9 oz Coca-cola

$1.75

Tea

Lipton's Sweet Tea

$1.75

Lipton's Unsweet Tea

$1.75

Lipton's Rasberry Tea

$1.75

Lipton's Peach Tea

$1.75

Green Citrus Tea

$1.75Out of stock

Extra Sweet Tea

$1.75Out of stock

Peach Hibiscus

$1.75Out of stock

Water

Aquafina

$1.00

Sides

Chips

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Meat Sauce

$0.75

Alfredo Sauce

$1.25

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Side Italian Dressing

$0.75

Side BBQ

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Sliced Banana Peppers

$0.75

Side Hot Sauce

$0.75

Cup Of Pepperoncinis

$0.50Out of stock

Cup Of Jalapenos

$0.50

Crushed Red Pepper Packets

Parm Cheese Packets

Side Of Cucumber Sauce

$0.75

Side Of Anchovies

$1.50Out of stock

Extra Cup Of Icing

$1.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza, Sandwiches, Lasagna, Spaghetti, Mexican, Salads

Location

215 N 17th St, Niles, MI 49120

Directions

Gallery
Milano's Pizza image
Milano's Pizza image
Milano's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Nuggett - 202 East Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
202-204 E Main Street Niles, MI 49120
View restaurantnext
Pigs by Bigs - 40 River St
orange starNo Reviews
40 River St Niles, MI 49120
View restaurantnext
Create - 1245 South 11th St
orange starNo Reviews
1245 South 11th St Niles, MI 49120
View restaurantnext
Prime Table Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 718
1915 S 11th St Niles, MI 49120
View restaurantnext
Slaps
orange starNo Reviews
2809 South 11th Street Niles, MI 49120
View restaurantnext
Lehmans Farmhouse - Buchanan, MI
orange star4.2 • 452
204 N. Red Bud Trail Buchanan, MI 49107
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Niles

Prime Table Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 718
1915 S 11th St Niles, MI 49120
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Niles
Buchanan
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Granger
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
South Bend
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Mishawaka
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Elkhart
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Benton Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
New Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston