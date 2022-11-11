Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Mild 2 Spicy Lakeview

10,968 Reviews

$$

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago

Chicago, IL 60614

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala
Vegtable Samosa

Veg Appetizers

Aloo Pappadi Chaat

Aloo Pappadi Chaat

$8.50

Boiled potato served with fried dough wafers, onion, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, yogurt, and cilantro.

Aloo Tikki Chaat

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$8.50

Deep fried mashed potato with chickpea, onion, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, yogurt, and cilantro.

Baby Corn Manchurian

Baby Corn Manchurian

$9.25

Fried baby corn sautéed with onions and tossed in Manchurian sauce. Served with green and tamarind chutney.

Bhendi Kurkure

Bhendi Kurkure

$8.75

Batter fried sliced okra seasoned with spices.

Chili Pakora

Chili Pakora

$6.50

Green chili dipped in homemade batter, fried to golden brown.

Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$9.25

Golden fried cauliflower florets sautéed with spring onions tossed in Manchurian sauce.

Idly

Idly

$6.75

Steamed savory cake with homemade rice and lentil flour fermented overnight. Served with coconut chutney and sambar (lentil and vegetable stew).

Kale Cheese Samosa

Kale Cheese Samosa

$6.00

Deep fried triangular pastry filled with seasoned kale, and homemade cheese.

Kale Pakora

Kale Pakora

$6.50

Kale dipped in homemade batter, fried to golden brown.

Khaman Dokla

Khaman Dokla

$7.25

Steamed savory cake with homemade fermented chickpea flour garnished with mustard seeds, green chilies, and shredded coconut.

Mixed Pakora

Mixed Pakora

$6.50

2pcs Chili Pakora, 2pcs Kale Pakora, and 2pcs Potato Pakora.

Paneer Manchurian

Paneer Manchurian

$9.50

Homemade cheese marinated in spices, fried, and sautéed with spring onions tossed in Manchurian sauce.

Papad

Papad

$3.00

Thin disc-shaped savory wafer.

Potato Pakora

Potato Pakora

$6.50

Potato dipped in homemade batter, fried to golden brown.

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$8.50

Mashed vegetable samosa served with chickpea, onion, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, yogurt, and cilantro.

Vada

Vada

$7.25

Homemade fried savory lentil donut.

Vegtable Samosa

Vegtable Samosa

$5.75

Deep fried triangular pastry filled with seasoned mashed potatoes and peas.

Non-Veg Appetizers

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$9.50

Boneless chicken marinated in spices and deep fried.

Chilli Chicken

Chilli Chicken

$9.50

Boneless chicken marinated in ginger & garlic pasta, chili sauce, black pepper, soy sauce, deep fried, and sautéed with onion and bell pepper.

Chicken Keema Samosa

Chicken Keema Samosa

$7.75

Deep fried triangular pastry filled with seasoned minced chicken and peas.

Soup

Mixed Vegtable Soup

Mixed Vegtable Soup

$4.00
Rasam

Rasam

$4.50

Traditional south Indian soup made with tamarind pulp, tomato, lentil, cumin, pepper, garlic, red chili, coriander, and curry leaves.

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$6.00
Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$4.00

Vegetarian Curries

Aloo Bhendi

Aloo Bhendi

$13.75

Okra and potato cubes cooked in homemade gravy and spices. Served with basmati rice.

Aloo Gobi Masala

Aloo Gobi Masala

$13.75

Cauliflower florets and potato cubes cooked in homemade gravy and spices. Served with basmati rice.

Aloo Saag

Aloo Saag

$13.50

Spinach and potatoes with special spices. Served with basmati rice.

Baingan Bartha

Baingan Bartha

$13.50

Oven baked eggplant, mashed and sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and green peas. Served with basmati rice.

Bhendi Masala

Bhendi Masala

$14.00

Okra cooked in homemade gravy and sautéed with onions and tomato. Served with basmati rice.

Channa Masala

Channa Masala

$13.50

Chickpeas cooked in thick gravy with aromatic herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice.

Channa Saag

Channa Saag

$13.50

Chickpeas, and spinach with special spices. Served with basmati rice.

Dum Aloo

Dum Aloo

$13.50

Potatoes cooked in creamy tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice.

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$13.75

Shredded mixed vegetables and potatoes formed into rectangular cubes and deep fried, cashew nut sauce, and cream. Served with basmati rice.

Mixed Vegetable Curry

Mixed Vegetable Curry

$13.50

Mixed vegetables cooked in homemade gravy, and spices. Served with basmati rice.

Mixed Vegetable Korma

Mixed Vegetable Korma

$13.50

Mixed vegetables cooked in homemade curry powder, coconut and cashew nut sauce. Served with basmati rice.

Mixed Vegetable Makhani

Mixed Vegetable Makhani

$13.50

Mixed vegetables cooked in homemade onion-tomato gravy and cream. Served with basmati rice.

Mixed Vegtable Vindaloo

Mixed Vegtable Vindaloo

$13.50

Mixed vegetables cooked in spicy homemade sauce, hint of vinegar, herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice.

Paneer Curries

Mutter Paneer

Mutter Paneer

$14.50

Homemade cheese, and green peas in curry sauce. Served with basmati rice.

Paneer Jalfrize

Paneer Jalfrize

$14.50

Homemade cheese sautéed with julienne onion, bell peppers and onion sauce. Served with basmati rice.

Paneer Kadai

Paneer Kadai

$14.50

Homemade cheese sautéed with cubed onion, green chili, crushed red peppers, bell peppers, and spicy gravy. Served with basmati rice.

Paneer Makhani

Paneer Makhani

$14.75

Homemade cheese cooked in tomato based creamy sauce, herbs, and spices. Served with basmati rice.

Saag Paneer

Saag Paneer

$14.75

Homemade cheese and spinach in creamy sauce. Served with basmati rice.

Tofu Curries

Tofu Jalfrize

Tofu Jalfrize

$14.50

Tofu sautéed with julienne onion, bell peppers and onion sauce. Served with basmati rice.

Tofu Kadai

Tofu Kadai

$14.50

Tofu sautéed with cubed onion, green chili, crushed red peppers, bell peppers, and spicy gravy. Served with basmati rice.

Tofu Makhani

Tofu Makhani

$14.75

Tofu cooked in tomato based creamy sauce, herbs, and spices. Served with basmati rice.

Tofu Saag

Tofu Saag

$14.75

Tofu and spinach in creamy sauce. Served with basmati rice.

Lentil Curries

Daal Makhani

$12.75

Black lentils, kidney beans, split chickpeas cooked with tomato and onion gravy, fresh ground spices, cream, and butter. Served with basmati rice.

Daal Palak

$13.00

Spinach and split chickpeas cooked with special homemade spices. Served with basmati rice.

Daal Thaduka

$12.50

Yellow lentils cooked homemade ginger garlic pasta, and curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Curries

Butter Chicken

$16.75

Marinated boneless chicken dark meat cooked in tomato-based sauce, herbs and spices, butter and cream. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Curry

$16.50

Boneless chicken white meat cooked in curry sauce and spices. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Jalfrize

$16.50

Boneless chicken white meat sautéed with julienne onion, bell peppers and mild onion sauce. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Kadai

$16.50

Boneless chicken white meat sautéed with cubed onion, green chili, crushed red peppers, bell peppers, and spicy gravy. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Korma

$16.75

Boneless chicken white meat cooked in homemade gravy, cream, and cashew nut sauce. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Madras

$16.75

Boneless chicken white meat cooked in curry sauce, coconut and almond gravy, curry leaves and spices. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.75

Marinated boneless chicken white meat cooked in tomato-based sauce, cream, herbs, and spices. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Saag

$16.50

Boneless marinated white meat, and spinach with herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Sheesh Kabab Masala

$16.75

Minced chicken with added spices, skewered, cooked in clay oven and sautéed with curry sauce, onion, and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Vindaloo

$16.50

Boneless chicken white meat cooked in spicy homemade sauce, hint of vinegar, herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice.

Goat Curries

Goat Curry

$18.75

Goat cooked in curry sauce and spices. Served with basmati rice.

Goat Kadai

$18.75

Goat sautéed with cubed onion, green chili, crushed red peppers, bell peppers, and spicy gravy. Served with basmati rice.

Goat Korma

$19.00

Goat cooked in homemade gravy, cream, and cashew nut sauce. Served with basmati rice.

Goat Madras

$19.00

Goat cooked in curry sauce, coconut and almond gravy, curry leaves and spices. Served with basmati rice.

Goat Vindaloo

$18.75

Goat cooked in spicy homemade sauce, hint of vinegar, herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice.

Lamb Curries

Lamb Curry

$17.50

Boneless lamb cooked in curry sauce and spices. Served with basmati rice.

Lamb Do Piyaza

$17.50

Boneless lamb cooked in curry sauce and roasted onion. Served with basmati rice.

Lamb Korma

$17.75

Boneless lamb cooked in homemade gravy, cream, and cashew nut sauce. Served with basmati rice.

Lamb Madras

$17.75

Boneless lamb cooked in curry sauce, coconut and almond gravy, curry leaves and spices. Served with basmati rice.

Lamb Makhani

$17.75

Boneless lamb cooked in tomato based creamy sauce, herbs, and spices. Served with basmati rice.

Lamb Rogan Josh

$17.50

Boneless lamb cooked in tomato gravy, herbs, and spices. Served with basmati rice.

Lamb Saag

$17.75

Boneless lamb and spinach with herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice.

Lamb Vindaloo

$17.50

Boneless lamb and potato cooked in spicy homemade sauce, hint of vinegar, herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice.

Seafood Curries

Fish Madras

$16.00

Fish fillet in curry sauce, coconut and almond gravy, curry leaves and spices. Served with basmati rice.

Fish Tikka Masala

$16.00

Fish fillet cooked in tomato-based sauce, cream, herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice.

Shrimp Madras

$16.50

Shrimp cooked in curry sauce, coconut and almond gravy, curry leaves and spices. Served with basmati rice.

Dosas

Butter Dosa

$10.75

Thin savory crepe with butter. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.

Cheese Dosa

$11.50

Thin savory crepe with cheese. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.

Cheese Masala Dosa

$12.00

Thin savory crepe filled with cheese, and seasoned potatoes and onions. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.

Chicken Keema Dosa

$14.25

Thin savory crepe filled with minced seasoned chicken. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.

Egg Dosa

$12.50

Thin savory crepe layered and blended with egg omelet. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.

Masala Dosa

$10.75

Thin savory crepe filled with seasoned potatoes and onions. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.

Mysore Dosa

$11.50

Thin savory crepe layered with spicy chutney. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.

Mysore Masala Dosa

$11.75

Thin savory crepe layered with spicy chutney and filled with seasoned potatoes and onions. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.

Paneer Burji Dosa

$14.00

Thin savory crepe filled with minced homemade cheese, sautéed with spices. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.

Paper Dosa

$10.50

Large thin savory crepe. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.

Rava Dosa

$11.00

Thin savory wheat crepe. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.

Rava Masala Dosa

$11.25

Thin savory wheat crepe filled with seasoned potatoes and onions. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.

Spinach And Cheese Dosa

$12.75

Thin savory crepe filled with cheese and spinach. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.

Tandoori

Chicken Sheesh Kabab

$15.75

Minced Chicken with herbs, spices, chopped onion and bell pepper and skewered. Served with Mint & Tamarind chutney.

Chicken Tikka

$14.75

Boneless chicken white meat with herbs and spices. Served with Mint & Tamarind chutney.

Hariyali Chicken Tikka

$14.75

Boneless chicken white meat marinated in homemade green paste. Served with Mint & Tamarind chutney.

Malai Chicken Tikka

$14.75

Boneless chicken white meat marinated in sour cream and cashew nut paste. Served with Mint & Tamarind chutney.

Mixed Chicken Tikka

$13.50

2pcs Chicken Tikka, 2pcs Hariyali Chicken Tikka, and 2pcs Malai Chicken Tikka. Served with Mint & Tamarind chutney.

Tandoori Chicken Half

$13.75

Chicken marinated in yogurt with herbs and spices. Served with Mint & Tamarind chutney.

Tandoori Chicken Full

$19.25

Chicken marinated in yogurt with herbs and spices. Served with Mint & Tamarind chutney.

Rice Varieties

Cumin Rice

$5.00

Cumin and basmati rice cooked in aromatic herbs and spices. Served with Raitha.

Peas Pulav

$6.50

Green peas and basmati rice cooked in aromatic herbs and spices. Served with Raitha.

Spinach Rice

$6.75

Special prepared spinach base and basmati rice cooked in aromatic herbs and spices. Served with Raitha.

Vegetable Biryani

$10.50

Mixed vegetables and basmati rice cooked in aromatic herbs and spices. Served with Raitha.

Tofu Biryani

$11.50

Tofu and basmati rice cooked in aromatic herbs and spices. Served with Raitha.

Chicken Biryani

$15.25

Boneless chicken and basmati rice cooked in aromatic herbs and spices. Served with Raitha.

Goat Biryani

$18.25

Goat and basmati rice cooked in aromatic herbs and spices. Served with Raitha.

Lamb Biryani

$16.25

Lamb and basmati rice cooked in aromatic herbs and spices. Served with Raitha.

Breads

Aloo Paratha

$4.00

Flatbread stuffed and cooked with potato and spices.

Batura

$7.00

Deep fried all-purpose flour bread until puffy.

Butter Naan

$3.50

Traditional flatbread with butter.

Channa Batura

$13.25

Deep fried all-purpose flour bread until puffy, served with chickpea curry.

Chappathi

$2.75

Wheat flatbread cooked on grill.

Chicken Keema Kulcha

$5.00

Flatbread stuffed and cooked with minced chicken, spices and herbs.

Chilli Naan

$4.00

Flatbread cooked with green chilies, spices and herbs.

Garlic Naan

$4.50

Flatbread cooked with garlic and spices.

Gobi Paratha

$4.00

Flatbread stuffed and cooked with cauliflower and spices.

Mint Paratha

$4.00

Flatbread cooked with dry mint.

Onion Kulcha

$4.50

Flatbread stuffed and cooked with onions.

Paneer Kulcha

$4.75

Flatbread stuffed and cooked with homemade cheese.

Paratha

$4.00

Layered flatbread cooked on clay oven.

Plain Naan

$3.00

Traditional Indian flatbread.

Poori

$6.00

Deep fried wheat bread until puffy.

Poori Bhaji

$9.00

Deep fried wheat bread until puffy, served with potato masala made with onion, green chilies and boiled potatoes.

Roti

$3.50

Wheat flatbread.

Beverages

Black Coffee

$2.50

Fresh Lime Soda

$4.00

Mango Lassi

$4.50

Masala Chai

$3.75

Soda

$3.00

South Indian Coffee

$3.75

Tea

$2.50

Desserts

Carrot Halwa

$4.50

Shredded carrots cooked in mill, butter, and sugar.

Gulab Jamun

$4.50

Golden fried pastry soaked in sweet syrup.

Ice Cream

$4.50

Flavors: Mango, Vanilla, Flood, or Pista

Rasamalai

$4.50

Homemade cheese poached in milk.

Rice Kheer

$4.50

Traditional Indian rice pudding.

Sides

Coconut Chutney

$2.75

Tamarind Chutney

$2.75

Green Chutney

$2.75

Makhani Sauce

$4.75

Mango Achar

$4.00

Mango Chutney

$4.00

Raitha

$3.25

Rice

$3.25

Sambar

$3.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thank you for choosing Mild 2 Spicy!

Location

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago, IL 60614

