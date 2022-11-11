Mild 2 Spicy Lakeview
Popular Items
Veg Appetizers
Aloo Pappadi Chaat
Boiled potato served with fried dough wafers, onion, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, yogurt, and cilantro.
Aloo Tikki Chaat
Deep fried mashed potato with chickpea, onion, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, yogurt, and cilantro.
Baby Corn Manchurian
Fried baby corn sautéed with onions and tossed in Manchurian sauce. Served with green and tamarind chutney.
Bhendi Kurkure
Batter fried sliced okra seasoned with spices.
Chili Pakora
Green chili dipped in homemade batter, fried to golden brown.
Gobi Manchurian
Golden fried cauliflower florets sautéed with spring onions tossed in Manchurian sauce.
Idly
Steamed savory cake with homemade rice and lentil flour fermented overnight. Served with coconut chutney and sambar (lentil and vegetable stew).
Kale Cheese Samosa
Deep fried triangular pastry filled with seasoned kale, and homemade cheese.
Kale Pakora
Kale dipped in homemade batter, fried to golden brown.
Khaman Dokla
Steamed savory cake with homemade fermented chickpea flour garnished with mustard seeds, green chilies, and shredded coconut.
Mixed Pakora
2pcs Chili Pakora, 2pcs Kale Pakora, and 2pcs Potato Pakora.
Paneer Manchurian
Homemade cheese marinated in spices, fried, and sautéed with spring onions tossed in Manchurian sauce.
Papad
Thin disc-shaped savory wafer.
Potato Pakora
Potato dipped in homemade batter, fried to golden brown.
Samosa Chaat
Mashed vegetable samosa served with chickpea, onion, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, yogurt, and cilantro.
Vada
Homemade fried savory lentil donut.
Vegtable Samosa
Deep fried triangular pastry filled with seasoned mashed potatoes and peas.
Non-Veg Appetizers
Chicken 65
Boneless chicken marinated in spices and deep fried.
Chilli Chicken
Boneless chicken marinated in ginger & garlic pasta, chili sauce, black pepper, soy sauce, deep fried, and sautéed with onion and bell pepper.
Chicken Keema Samosa
Deep fried triangular pastry filled with seasoned minced chicken and peas.
Soup
Vegetarian Curries
Aloo Bhendi
Okra and potato cubes cooked in homemade gravy and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Aloo Gobi Masala
Cauliflower florets and potato cubes cooked in homemade gravy and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Aloo Saag
Spinach and potatoes with special spices. Served with basmati rice.
Baingan Bartha
Oven baked eggplant, mashed and sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and green peas. Served with basmati rice.
Bhendi Masala
Okra cooked in homemade gravy and sautéed with onions and tomato. Served with basmati rice.
Channa Masala
Chickpeas cooked in thick gravy with aromatic herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Channa Saag
Chickpeas, and spinach with special spices. Served with basmati rice.
Dum Aloo
Potatoes cooked in creamy tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Malai Kofta
Shredded mixed vegetables and potatoes formed into rectangular cubes and deep fried, cashew nut sauce, and cream. Served with basmati rice.
Mixed Vegetable Curry
Mixed vegetables cooked in homemade gravy, and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Mixed Vegetable Korma
Mixed vegetables cooked in homemade curry powder, coconut and cashew nut sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Mixed Vegetable Makhani
Mixed vegetables cooked in homemade onion-tomato gravy and cream. Served with basmati rice.
Mixed Vegtable Vindaloo
Mixed vegetables cooked in spicy homemade sauce, hint of vinegar, herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Paneer Curries
Mutter Paneer
Homemade cheese, and green peas in curry sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Paneer Jalfrize
Homemade cheese sautéed with julienne onion, bell peppers and onion sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Paneer Kadai
Homemade cheese sautéed with cubed onion, green chili, crushed red peppers, bell peppers, and spicy gravy. Served with basmati rice.
Paneer Makhani
Homemade cheese cooked in tomato based creamy sauce, herbs, and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Saag Paneer
Homemade cheese and spinach in creamy sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Tofu Curries
Tofu Jalfrize
Tofu sautéed with julienne onion, bell peppers and onion sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Tofu Kadai
Tofu sautéed with cubed onion, green chili, crushed red peppers, bell peppers, and spicy gravy. Served with basmati rice.
Tofu Makhani
Tofu cooked in tomato based creamy sauce, herbs, and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Tofu Saag
Tofu and spinach in creamy sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Lentil Curries
Daal Makhani
Black lentils, kidney beans, split chickpeas cooked with tomato and onion gravy, fresh ground spices, cream, and butter. Served with basmati rice.
Daal Palak
Spinach and split chickpeas cooked with special homemade spices. Served with basmati rice.
Daal Thaduka
Yellow lentils cooked homemade ginger garlic pasta, and curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Curries
Butter Chicken
Marinated boneless chicken dark meat cooked in tomato-based sauce, herbs and spices, butter and cream. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken white meat cooked in curry sauce and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Jalfrize
Boneless chicken white meat sautéed with julienne onion, bell peppers and mild onion sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Kadai
Boneless chicken white meat sautéed with cubed onion, green chili, crushed red peppers, bell peppers, and spicy gravy. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Korma
Boneless chicken white meat cooked in homemade gravy, cream, and cashew nut sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Madras
Boneless chicken white meat cooked in curry sauce, coconut and almond gravy, curry leaves and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Marinated boneless chicken white meat cooked in tomato-based sauce, cream, herbs, and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Saag
Boneless marinated white meat, and spinach with herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Sheesh Kabab Masala
Minced chicken with added spices, skewered, cooked in clay oven and sautéed with curry sauce, onion, and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Vindaloo
Boneless chicken white meat cooked in spicy homemade sauce, hint of vinegar, herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Goat Curries
Goat Curry
Goat cooked in curry sauce and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Goat Kadai
Goat sautéed with cubed onion, green chili, crushed red peppers, bell peppers, and spicy gravy. Served with basmati rice.
Goat Korma
Goat cooked in homemade gravy, cream, and cashew nut sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Goat Madras
Goat cooked in curry sauce, coconut and almond gravy, curry leaves and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Goat Vindaloo
Goat cooked in spicy homemade sauce, hint of vinegar, herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Lamb Curries
Lamb Curry
Boneless lamb cooked in curry sauce and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Lamb Do Piyaza
Boneless lamb cooked in curry sauce and roasted onion. Served with basmati rice.
Lamb Korma
Boneless lamb cooked in homemade gravy, cream, and cashew nut sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Lamb Madras
Boneless lamb cooked in curry sauce, coconut and almond gravy, curry leaves and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Lamb Makhani
Boneless lamb cooked in tomato based creamy sauce, herbs, and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Lamb Rogan Josh
Boneless lamb cooked in tomato gravy, herbs, and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Lamb Saag
Boneless lamb and spinach with herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Lamb Vindaloo
Boneless lamb and potato cooked in spicy homemade sauce, hint of vinegar, herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Seafood Curries
Fish Madras
Fish fillet in curry sauce, coconut and almond gravy, curry leaves and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Fish Tikka Masala
Fish fillet cooked in tomato-based sauce, cream, herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Shrimp Madras
Shrimp cooked in curry sauce, coconut and almond gravy, curry leaves and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Dosas
Butter Dosa
Thin savory crepe with butter. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.
Cheese Dosa
Thin savory crepe with cheese. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.
Cheese Masala Dosa
Thin savory crepe filled with cheese, and seasoned potatoes and onions. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.
Chicken Keema Dosa
Thin savory crepe filled with minced seasoned chicken. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.
Egg Dosa
Thin savory crepe layered and blended with egg omelet. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.
Masala Dosa
Thin savory crepe filled with seasoned potatoes and onions. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.
Mysore Dosa
Thin savory crepe layered with spicy chutney. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.
Mysore Masala Dosa
Thin savory crepe layered with spicy chutney and filled with seasoned potatoes and onions. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.
Paneer Burji Dosa
Thin savory crepe filled with minced homemade cheese, sautéed with spices. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.
Paper Dosa
Large thin savory crepe. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.
Rava Dosa
Thin savory wheat crepe. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.
Rava Masala Dosa
Thin savory wheat crepe filled with seasoned potatoes and onions. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.
Spinach And Cheese Dosa
Thin savory crepe filled with cheese and spinach. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.
Tandoori
Chicken Sheesh Kabab
Minced Chicken with herbs, spices, chopped onion and bell pepper and skewered. Served with Mint & Tamarind chutney.
Chicken Tikka
Boneless chicken white meat with herbs and spices. Served with Mint & Tamarind chutney.
Hariyali Chicken Tikka
Boneless chicken white meat marinated in homemade green paste. Served with Mint & Tamarind chutney.
Malai Chicken Tikka
Boneless chicken white meat marinated in sour cream and cashew nut paste. Served with Mint & Tamarind chutney.
Mixed Chicken Tikka
2pcs Chicken Tikka, 2pcs Hariyali Chicken Tikka, and 2pcs Malai Chicken Tikka. Served with Mint & Tamarind chutney.
Tandoori Chicken Half
Chicken marinated in yogurt with herbs and spices. Served with Mint & Tamarind chutney.
Tandoori Chicken Full
Chicken marinated in yogurt with herbs and spices. Served with Mint & Tamarind chutney.
Rice Varieties
Cumin Rice
Cumin and basmati rice cooked in aromatic herbs and spices. Served with Raitha.
Peas Pulav
Green peas and basmati rice cooked in aromatic herbs and spices. Served with Raitha.
Spinach Rice
Special prepared spinach base and basmati rice cooked in aromatic herbs and spices. Served with Raitha.
Vegetable Biryani
Mixed vegetables and basmati rice cooked in aromatic herbs and spices. Served with Raitha.
Tofu Biryani
Tofu and basmati rice cooked in aromatic herbs and spices. Served with Raitha.
Chicken Biryani
Boneless chicken and basmati rice cooked in aromatic herbs and spices. Served with Raitha.
Goat Biryani
Goat and basmati rice cooked in aromatic herbs and spices. Served with Raitha.
Lamb Biryani
Lamb and basmati rice cooked in aromatic herbs and spices. Served with Raitha.
Breads
Aloo Paratha
Flatbread stuffed and cooked with potato and spices.
Batura
Deep fried all-purpose flour bread until puffy.
Butter Naan
Traditional flatbread with butter.
Channa Batura
Deep fried all-purpose flour bread until puffy, served with chickpea curry.
Chappathi
Wheat flatbread cooked on grill.
Chicken Keema Kulcha
Flatbread stuffed and cooked with minced chicken, spices and herbs.
Chilli Naan
Flatbread cooked with green chilies, spices and herbs.
Garlic Naan
Flatbread cooked with garlic and spices.
Gobi Paratha
Flatbread stuffed and cooked with cauliflower and spices.
Mint Paratha
Flatbread cooked with dry mint.
Onion Kulcha
Flatbread stuffed and cooked with onions.
Paneer Kulcha
Flatbread stuffed and cooked with homemade cheese.
Paratha
Layered flatbread cooked on clay oven.
Plain Naan
Traditional Indian flatbread.
Poori
Deep fried wheat bread until puffy.
Poori Bhaji
Deep fried wheat bread until puffy, served with potato masala made with onion, green chilies and boiled potatoes.
Roti
Wheat flatbread.
