Mildred's Big City Food
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3445 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Royal Park Plaza
No Reviews
3822 Newberry Rd. Gainesville, FL 32607
View restaurant
Gator's Dockside - Gainesville
No Reviews
3842 W Newberry Road, Suite 1A Gainesville, FL 32607
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Gainesville
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Archer Road
4.4 • 1,454
3841 SW Archer Road Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurant