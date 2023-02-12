Mildred's in the Crossroads
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Established in Downtown Overland Park, Mildred’s has been a staple in the local cafe scene for over 25 years. What started in the mid 1990’s as a simple “Ma & Pa” has grown into one of the most popular breakfast and lunch establishments in the downtown area. With an abundant variety of scratch made baked goods, extensive specialty coffee and espresso bar, notably delicious sandwiches, salads and soups, Mildred’s has all your bases covered. The “Standard Breakfast Sandwich” is known to many as being the ultimate breakfast sandwich in the city. Come try one today at either of our two Kansas City locations.
Location
1901 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64108
