Mildred's in the Crossroads

review star

No reviews yet

1901 Wyandotte Street

Kansas City, MO 64108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Breakfast

The Standard Sandwich

The Standard Sandwich

$7.99

Steamed eggs, bacon, american swiss and dijon-mayo on your choice of wheat, sourdough, marble rye, jalapeño, ciabatta or brioche bun (+1.29)

Chipotle Breakfast Wrap

Chipotle Breakfast Wrap

$8.49

Steamed eggs, bacon, breakfast potatoes, cheddar and chipotle aioli wrapped in a flour tortilla

Vegetarian Sandwich

Vegetarian Sandwich

$8.49

Steamed eggs, american swiss, pepper-dijon mayo, tomato, spinach, red onion and quacamole on toasted wheat bread

Chile-Basil Sandwich

Chile-Basil Sandwich

$8.49

Steamed eggs, bacon, cheddar, chile-basil aioli and spinach on toasted ciabatta bread

Breakfast Hash

Breakfast Hash

$8.49

Steamed eggs, bacon, breakfast potatoes, cheddar, arugula and chipotle aioli

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$9.49

Served with bacon.

Quiche

$5.99

Bacon, Broccoli, Cheddar - OR - Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach, Feta

Guacamole Toast (V)

Guacamole Toast (V)

$5.49

One slice of toast with our house made guacamole, sunflower seeds, radish, green onion and dill on your choice of wheat, sourdough, marble rye, or jalapeño

Vegan Breakfast Hash (GF)

Vegan Breakfast Hash (GF)

$9.49

Scrambled tofu, potato, plant based chorizo, arugula and chipotle ' "aioli"

Vegan Breakfast Wrap

Vegan Breakfast Wrap

$9.49

Scrambled tofu, potato, plant based chorizo and chipotle "aioli" wrapped in a flour tortilla

Lunch Sandwiches

Guacamole Chicken Club

Guacamole Chicken Club

$10.99+

House made guacamole, grilled chicken thigh, bacon, provolone, spinach and tomato on toasted ciabatta bread

Cranberry Turkey

Cranberry Turkey

$9.99+

Sliced turkey breast, swiss cheese, field greens and cranberry-dijon mayo on wheat bread

Ham+Swiss

Ham+Swiss

$10.99+

Smoked ham, roasted garlic mayo, pickle, tomato, arugula and swiss cheese on grilled brioche bun

Cubano

Cubano

$10.99

Citrus braised pork, smoked ham, swiss cheese, pickle and roasted garlic mayo on grilled ciabatta

Pot Roast

Pot Roast

$10.99

Brisket pot roast, onion jam, swiss cheese, arugula and pickle on grilled brioche bun

Classic BLT

Classic BLT

$9.99+

Smoked bacon, tomato, field greens and dijon-mayo on wheat bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken, apple, celery, raisin, red onion, honey, dijon, mayo, lemon, dill and field greens on toasted ciabatta bread

Chipotle Turkey Wrap

Chipotle Turkey Wrap

$10.99

Sliced turkey breast, charred corn salsa, chipotle aioli, spinach and guacamole wrapped in a flour tortilla

Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$12.99Out of stock

Smoked salmon paté, bacon, tomato jam, sliced tomato and arugula on toasted wheat bread

Vegan Hummus Wrap

$9.99

House made hummus, cucumber, carrot, tomato, sunflower seeds, and spinach wrapped in a flour tortilla

Hummus Wrap

Hummus Wrap

$9.99

House made hummus, cucumber, carrot, tomato, sunflower seeds, spinach and roasted red pepper pesto wrapped in flour tortilla

Meatloaf Sandwich (Seasonal)

Meatloaf Sandwich (Seasonal)

$12.49

Our beloved meatloaf sandwich is back! House made meatloaf with tomato jam, provolone and arugula on toasted ciabatta bread. Served with Chips.

Salads

Traditional Cobb

Traditional Cobb

$10.99+

Grilled chicken thigh atop field greens, hickory smoked bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, guacamole, green onion and bleu cheese with our red wine vinaigrette

Spinach + Apricot Salad

Spinach + Apricot Salad

$10.49+

Flat leaf spinach, hickory smoked bacon, sunflower seeds, dried apricots, green onion and parmesan cheese with our bleu cheese dressing

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$10.49+

Grilled chicken thigh, romaine lettuce, house made croutons and parme- san cheese with our classic caesar dressing

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$10.49+

Spinach, arugula, tomato, cucumber, scallion, croutons, radish, hard boiled egg and parmesan with our house made ranch dressing

Charred Corn + Guacamole Salad

Charred Corn + Guacamole Salad

$10.49+

Romaine & arugula, queso fresco, radish, sunflower seeds, tomato, charred corn salsa and guacamole with our green chile ranch dressing

Soup

Cup Tomato Basil

$4.99

Bowl Tomato Basil

$5.79
Cup of Seasonal Beer Cheese Soup

Cup of Seasonal Beer Cheese Soup

$4.99
Bowl of Seasonal Beer Cheese Soup

Bowl of Seasonal Beer Cheese Soup

$5.79

Coffee, Tea + Smoothies (online)

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Includes one refill

Latte

$3.75+

Mocha Latte

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Americano

$3.00+

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Milly's Iced Au Lait

$4.00+

Our cold brew coffee with milk & vanilla

Mocha Frappe

$4.25+

White Chocolate Mocha Latte

$4.25+

Espresso

$2.75

Macchiato

$3.25

Cortado

$3.25

Shot in the Dark

$3.50+

Café au Lait

$3.25+

Our house roast coffee with steamed milk.

Hot Cocoa

$2.75+

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Hugo Tea Co.

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Mango Black (unsweetened) by Hugo Tea Co.

Matcha Tea Latte

$3.75+

Hot Tea

$3.00

Various selections by Hugo Tea Co.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$3.95+

Strawberries, Apple Juice, and Banana

Pomegranate Rosemary Latte

$4.25+

Chai Cider

$3.75+

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$4.75+

Artisan Kombucha

$3.50+

Box Coffee Tote

$24.99

Cherry Mocha Latte

$4.75+

Soft Drinks and Juices (online)

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

James Lemonade

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Sparkling Water

$1.99

Natalie's Orange Juice

$3.99

Natalie's Grapefruit Juice

$3.99

Pastry (Online)

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$1.99

Brioche Cinnamon Roll

$3.49

Granola Bar (GF/V)

$2.39

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

$2.79

Spiced Apple Coffee Cake

$3.29Out of stock

Gooey Butter Cake

$3.29

Maple Pecan Scone

$3.49

Chocolate Croissant

$4.59

Earl Grey Cake

$3.29

Peppermint Marshmallow Brownie (GF)

$3.29
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Established in Downtown Overland Park, Mildred’s has been a staple in the local cafe scene for over 25 years. What started in the mid 1990’s as a simple “Ma & Pa” has grown into one of the most popular breakfast and lunch establishments in the downtown area. With an abundant variety of scratch made baked goods, extensive specialty coffee and espresso bar, notably delicious sandwiches, salads and soups, Mildred’s has all your bases covered. The “Standard Breakfast Sandwich” is known to many as being the ultimate breakfast sandwich in the city. Come try one today at either of our two Kansas City locations.

Website

Location

1901 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64108

Directions

