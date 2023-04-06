Main picView gallery

Wyatt's at Broken Tee 2101 W Oxford Ave

2101 W Oxford Ave

Englewood, CO 80110

Food

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00
Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$10.00

Apps

Burrata

$12.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Nachos

$10.00

Bowl Pork Green Chili

$7.00

Wings

$14.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad BLT

$11.00

Chicken Tenders Basket

$13.00

Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Classic Beer Brat

$8.00

Crispy Chicken Sandy

$12.00

French Dip

$12.00

Hot Dog

$6.00
Pimento Cheese Sandwich

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Rotating Brat

$8.00

Smash Burger

$7.00+

Turkey Club

$11.00

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Sides

Chips

$2.00+

Cup Pork Green Chili

$4.00

Fries

$4.00+

Onion Rings

$7.00

Tater Tots

$4.00+

Dessert

Brownie a la Mode

$8.00

Milk & Cookies

$8.00

Scoop of Vanilla

$3.00

Cookie

$4.00

Poker

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Wings

$13.00

Fries

$4.00+

Tater Tots

$5.00+

Poppers

$6.00

Specials

Monday Charcuterie

$5.00

Charcoochie/Wine combo

$10.00

Wright Way Friday's

$10.00

Prime Rib

$33.00

1/2 Price Pimento Sandwich

$4.50

Snack Bar

Snacks

Arnold Palmer

$3.00
Basic Chips

Basic Chips

$2.00

Cheetos

$2.00
Cheez-Its

Cheez-Its

$2.00
Chex Mix

Chex Mix

$2.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Crakers

$2.00

Doritos

$2.00

Gatorade

$3.00
Goldfish

Goldfish

$2.00

Granola Bar

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.00
Jerky

Jerky

$4.00
Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00
M&M's

M&M's

$3.00

Monster

$4.00
Peanuts

Peanuts

$2.00
Popcorn

Popcorn

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Skittles

$3.00

Smart Water

$3.00
Snickers

Snickers

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

Strawberry Ice Cream

$3.00

Sun Chips

$2.00

Watet Small

$2.00

Merchandise

Shirts

T-Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:59 pm
Restaurant info

Your gathering place with tasty food and drink!

Location

2101 W Oxford Ave, Englewood, CO 80110

Directions

Main pic

