1601 19th, suite 150

Denver, CO 80202

Popular Items

STEAK TACO
CHICKEN TACO
PORK PASTOR TACO

APPETIZER

CHIPS CON SALSA

CHIPS CON SALSA

$6.50

CORN CHIPS WITH GREEN OR RED SALSA

CHIPS CON GUACAMOLE

CHIPS CON GUACAMOLE

$8.75
CHIPS CON QUESO

CHIPS CON QUESO

$7.50
NACHOS

NACHOS

$11.00

PINTO BEAN PUREE, MORITA QUESO, MEXICAN CREMA, PICO DE GALLO, PICKLED JALAPENOS, GUACAMOLE, PICKLED RED ONION, CILANTRO ADD ANY PROTEIN +3.50 STEAK, PORK PASTOR, CHICKEN, ROASTED CAULIFLOWER, CHORIZO

STREET TACOS

STEAK TACO

STEAK TACO

$4.75

MARINATED STEAK, LIME RED ONION, CILANTRO, MORITA SALSA (RED SALSA)

PORK PASTOR TACO

PORK PASTOR TACO

$4.25

ACHIOTE SPICY PORK, CHARRED PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO, FRESH ONION, RED SALSA

CHICKEN TACO

CHICKEN TACO

$4.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, PICO DE GALLO, RADISH, CILANTRO, RED SALSA

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER TACO

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER TACO

$4.00

SMOKED CAULIFLOWER, PICO DE GALLO, PICKLED LIME RED ONION, CILANTRO, AVO-TOMATILLO SALSA

CHORIZO CON QUESO TACO

CHORIZO CON QUESO TACO

$4.75

SPICY GROUND PORK, OAXACA CHEESE, FRESH ONION, CILANTRO, RADISH, GREEN SALSA

MACHETES

MACHETE STEAK

MACHETE STEAK

$13.00

CORN QUESADILLA WITH OAXACA CHEESE AND MARINATED STEAK, TOPPED WITH CREMA, LIME RED ONION, PICO DE GALLO, CILANTRO, GREEN OR RED SALSA

MACHETE PASTOR

$13.00

CORN QUESADILLA WITH OAXACA CHEESE AND ACHIOTE SPICY PORK, TOPPED WITH CREMA, LIME RED ONION, PICO DE GALLO, CILANTRO, GREEN OR RED SALSA

MACHETE CHICKEN

$13.00

CORN QUESADILLA WITH OAXACA CHEESE AND GRILLED CHICKEN, TOPPED WITH CREMA, LIME RED ONION, PICO DE GALLO, CILANTRO, GREEN OR RED SALSA

MACHETE CAULIFLOWER

$13.00

CORN QUESADILLA WITH OAXACA CHEESE AND ROASTED CAULIFLOWER TOPPED WITH CREMA, LIME RED ONION, PICO DE GALLO, CILANTRO, RED OR GREEN SALSA

MACHETE CHORIZO

$13.00

CORN QUESADILLA WITH OAXACA CHEESE AND SPICY GROUND PORK TOPPED WITH CREMA, LIME RED ONION, PICO DE GALLO, CILANTRO, RED OR GREEN SALSA

MACHETE CHEESE

$9.50

CORN MEXICAN QUESADILLA OAXACA CHEESE INSIDE, TOPPED WITH CREMA, LIME RED ONION, PICO DE GALLO, CILANTRO, RED OR GREEN SALSA

BURRITOS

STEAK BURRITO

STEAK BURRITO

$13.50

FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH MARINATED STEAK, RICE, PINTO BEAN PUREE, OAXACA CHEESE, CREMA, PICO DE GALLO, LIME RED ONION, MORITA QUESO, GREEN OR RED SALSA MAKE IT A BOWL

PORK PASTOR BURRITO

$13.00

FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH ACHIOTE SPICY PORK, RICE, PINTO BEAN PUREE, OAXACA CHEESE, CREMA, PICO DE GALLO, LIME RED ONION, MORITA QUESO, GREEN OR RED SALSA MAKE IT A BOWL!

CHICKEN BURRITO

$12.50

FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH GRILLED CHICKEN, RICE, PINTO BEAN PUREE, OAXACA CHEESE, CREMA, PICO DE GALLO, LIME RED ONION, MORITA QUESO, GREEN OR RED SALSA MAKE IT A BOWL!

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER BURRITO

$12.00

FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH ROASTED CAULIFLOWER, RICE, PINTO BEAN PUREE, OAXACA CHEESE, CREMA, PICO DE GALLO, LIME RED ONION, MORITA QUESO, RED OR GREEN SALSA MAKE IT A BOWL!

CHORIZO BURRITO

$13.50

FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH SPICY GROUND PORK, RICE, PINTO BEAN PUREE, OAXACA CHEESE, CREMA, PICO DE GALLO, LIME RED ONION, MORITA QUESO, RED OR GREEN SALSA. MAKE IT A BOWL!

BOWL STEAK

BOWL STEAK

$13.50

BOWL PASTOR

$13.00

BOWL CHICKEN

$12.50

BOWL CAULIFLOWER

$12.00

BOWL CHORIZO

$13.50

GUAC BURRITO

$12.00

SIDES

SIDE BIG RICE

$2.50

SIDE BIG PINTO BEAN PUREE

$2.50

SIDE PICO DE GALLO SMALL 2oz

$2.50

SIDE SMALL GREEN SALSA

$2.50

SIDE SMALL RED SALSA

$2.50

SIDE SMALL GUACAMOLE

$2.50

SIDE SMALL CHIPS

$2.50

Green salsa BIG 6oz

$4.00

Red salsa BIG 6 oz

$4.00

Bag chips BIG

$3.50

TO GO

SIDE BIG QUESO

$5.50

SIDE BIG GUAC

$6.25

Side Protein

$3.50

DRINKS

Coke can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Fanta Can

$2.00Out of stock

Orange soda

Diet can

$2.00

Arrowhead

$2.00

Water

$2.75

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA STEAK

QUESADILLA STEAK

$12.50

12.5” FLOUR TORTILLA FOLDED AND FILLED WITH OAXACA CHEESE AND STEAK, TOPPED WITH PICO DE GALLO, PICKLED RED ONION, CILANTRO, MEXICAN CREMA, GREEN OR RED SALSA ON THE SIDE

QUESADILLA PASTOR

$12.50

12" FLOUR TORTILLA FOLDED, FILLED WITH OAXACA CHEESE AND PORK PASTOR, TOPPED WITH PICO DE GALLO AND MEXICAN CREMA, GREEN OR RED SALSA ON THE SIDE

QUESADILLA CHICKEN

$12.50

12" FLOUR TORTILLA FOLDED AND FILLED WITH OAXACA CHEESE AND GRILLED CHICKEN, TOPPED WITH PICO AND MEXICAN CREMA, RED OR GREEN SALSA ON THE SIDE

QUESADILLA FLOWER

$12.50

12" FLOUR TOERTILLA FOLDED, FILLED WITH OAXACA CHEESE AND ROASTED CAULIFLOWER, TOPPED WITH PICO DE GALLO AND MEXICAN CREMA, GREEN OR RED SALSA ON THE SIDE

QUESADILLA CHORIZO

$12.50

12" FLOUR TORTILLA, FOLDED AND FILLED WITH OAXACA CHEESE AND CHORIZO, TOPPED WITH PICO DE GALLO AND MEXICAN CREMA, GREEN OR RED SALSA ON THE SIDE

QUESADILLA CHEESE

$9.00

12" flour tortilla filled with oaxaca cheese and folded. Topped with pico de gallo, mexican crema, red or green salsa on the side

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican food that makes your mouth water

Location

1601 19th, suite 150, Denver, CO 80202

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

