Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Italian

The Well - LoHi Denver

review star

No reviews yet

3210 Wyandot St

Denver, CO 80211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Starters

6 Garlic Knots

$4.00

12 Garlic Knots

$6.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.00

6 wings

$7.50

12 wings

$13.50

18 wings

$18.50

24 wings

$22.50

Salad

House Salad

$8.95

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Caprese Salad

$8.00

Half House Salad

$4.00

Half Caesar Salad

$4.00

Pizza

12" Pizza gluten free

$12.00

12" Pizza

$13.95

16" Pizza

$16.00

18" Pizza

$19.95

Specialty Pizza

12" Combo

$16.95

12" Hawaiian

$16.95

12" Veggie

$16.95

12" Four Meat

$16.95

12" The Bird

$16.95

12" The Bronco

$16.95

12" The Story

$16.95

12" The Don

$16.95

12" Margarita

$16.95

12" Hawaiian (Copy)

$16.95

16" Combo

$19.00

16" Hawaiian

$19.00

16" Veggie

$19.00

16" Four Meat

$19.00

16" The Bird

$19.00

16" The Bronco

$19.00

16" The Story

$19.00

16" The Don

$19.00

16" Margarita

$19.00

18" Combo

18" Hawaiian

18" Veggie

18" Four Meat

18" The Bird

18" The Bronco

18" The Story

18" The Don

18" Margarita

$23.95

Calzone

Combo Calzone

$14.95

Hawaiian Calzone

$14.95

Veggie Calzone

$14.95

Four Meat Calzone

$14.95

The Bird Calzone

$14.95

The Bronco Calzone

$14.95

The Story Calzone

$14.95

The Don Calzone

$14.95

BYO Calzone

$14.95

Stromboli

The Ari

$10.95

The Lil Michelle

$10.95

BYO Stromboli

$10.95

Pasta

Baked Ziti with Marinara

$10.50

Stuffed Shells with Marinara

$10.50

Rigatoni with Sausage and Peppers

$11.00

Meatball Lasagna

$12.50

Sausage Lasagna

$12.50

BYO Lasagna

$12.50

Paninis

Tony's Chicken Pesto

$11.00

Stefano's Meatball Press

$11.00

Nonno's Sausage and Peppers

$11.00

Sandwiches

The Dino

$11.00

The Bubba

$10.00

The Gabby

$10.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$4.00

Cheesecake

$4.00

Cookies (2)

$1.00

Sides

Marinara

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Salad Dressings

$1.00

WIng Sauce

$1.00

Chicken

$3.00

Meatballs 2

$3.00

Sausage Link

$3.00

radiator pizzas

10" Pizza

$6.50

Pizza Kit

kids pizza kit

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Cream Soda - Boylan

$2.50

Root Beer - Boylan

$2.50

Black Cherry - Boylan

$2.50

Grape - Boylan

$2.50

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Half & Half Tea

$2.25

Unsweetened Tea

$2.25

Sanpellegrino

$2.50

Pompelmo Sanpellegrino

$2.50

18" Speciality & 6 Wings

18" Speciality & 6 Wings

$28.00

Free 1/2 Dozen Garlic Knots

Free 1/2 Dozen Garlic Knots

Free 10" 1-Topping Pizza

Free 10"

Free Dozen Garlic Knots > $25

Free Dozen Garlic Knots > $25

1/2 off Calzone

1/2 off Combo Calzone

$6.00

1/2 off Hawaiian Calzone

$6.00

1/2 off Veggie Calzone

$6.00

1/2 off Four Meat Calzone

$6.00

1/2 off The Bird Calzone

$6.00

1/2 off The Bronco Calzone

$6.00

1/2 off The Story Calzone

$6.00

1/2 off B.A.

$6.00

1/2 off BYO Calzone

$6.00

Food

18" Combo

$43.00

18" Hawaiian

$43.00

18" Veggie

$43.00

18" Four Meat

$43.00

18" The Bronco

$43.00

18" The Bird

$43.00

18" The Don

$43.00

18" The Story

$43.00

10" Free

18" Two Topping

$22.00

6 wings

$43.00

6 wings

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a pizzeria and bar located in the LoHi neighborhood of Denver Colorado. Come down for the best pizza in town.

Website

Location

3210 Wyandot St, Denver, CO 80211

Directions

Gallery
The Well - LoHi Denver image
The Well - LoHi Denver image
The Well - LoHi Denver image

