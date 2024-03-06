Mile End Deli
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
97 Hoyt St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Canteen at Chelsea Piers Fitness - Schermerhorn Street
No Reviews
265 Schermerhorn Street Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurant