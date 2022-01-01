Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Milestone 229

1,084 Reviews

$$

229 Civic Center Dr.

Columbus, OH 43215

Order Again

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.95

Soda

Diet Pepsi

$3.95

Soda

Mountain Dew

$3.95

Soda

Sierra Mist

$3.95

Soda

Dr. Pepper

$3.95

Soda

Pink Lemonade

$3.95

Soda

Ginger Ale

$3.95

Coffee

$3.95

Hot Tea

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Ginger Beer

$3.95

Pellegrino

$4.50

Gassed Water

Fiji

$4.50

Still Water

Boylan's Root Beer

$4.50

Vintage Bottled Soda

Boylan's Creme Soda

$4.50

OJ

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Water

Captain's List

Champalou Chenin Blanc

$46.00

Domaine Francois Villiard Mairant Blanc

$70.00

Robert Mondavi

$150.00

Honig Sav Blanc

$60.00

Cantine Patria Etna Bianca

$46.00

Blindfold

$48.00

Far Niente Chard

$96.00

Campagne Laurent-Perrier Demi Sec Harmony

$76.00

Champagne Laurent-Perrier LA CUVEE brut

$80.00

Champagne Perrier-Jouet Brut Blason Rose

$115.00

Charles Heidsick Blanc de Blanc

$150.00

Escarpment Pinot Noir

$70.00

Goldeneye Pinot Noir

$72.00

Uggiano Brunello

$78.00

Marrietta Cellars Angel Zin

$75.00

Torbreck GSM Steading

$60.00

Duckhorn Merlot

$76.00

La Storia Petite Sirah

$60.00

Heitz Cab Sav

$95.00

Faust Cab Sav

$100.00

Black Stallion Cab

$120.00

Nickel and Nickel

$150.00

Quintessa

$200.00

Banquet Buttons

Banquet Chocolate Cake

Banquet Lunch Buffalo

$23.00

Banquet Lunch Burger

$23.00

Banquet Lunch Cauliflower

$23.00

Banquet Lunch Chicken

$23.00

Banquet Lunch Chicken wrap

$23.00

Banquet Lunch Roasted Chicken Salad

$23.00

Banquet Lunch Turkey Melt

$23.00

Banquet Pretzel Bread

Banquet Salad

Banquet Soup

check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:55 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday10:55 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:55 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:55 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:55 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:55 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:55 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

229 Civic Center Dr., Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

Milestone 229 image
Milestone 229 image
Milestone 229 image

