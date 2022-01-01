Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

Milestone Provisions

9 Reviews

610 1st St, Suite #2

Napa, CA 94559

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

San Pelli Sparkling

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.75

Pomegranate

$3.50Out of stock

Tangerine

$3.50Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.50

Melograno

$3.50

Aranciata

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Maine Root Beer

$2.75

Blood Org Essenza

$3.50Out of stock

Aranciate Rossa

$3.50

Limonata

$3.50

Beer

Montucky Cold Snack

$6.00Out of stock

16oz can

IPA, Drakes

$6.00Out of stock

16oz can

Cider, Brooks Dry

$7.50

16oz can

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$6.00

16oz can

Trumer Pilsner

$7.50

Rolling Rock

$7.50

Shiner Bock

$7.50Out of stock

Wine - BOTTLE

Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00Out of stock

Ultraviolet, St Helena, 2017

Chardonnay

$45.00

Matthiasson, Napa Valley, 2019

Rose

$45.00

Lorenza, California, 2018

Pinot Noir

$44.00

Poco A Poco

$50.00

Camp Chardonnay

$45.00

DD Beverages

DD San Pelli Sparkling

$3.13

DD Coke

$3.44

DD Diet Coke

$3.44

DD Maine Root Beer

$4.38

DD Bottled Water

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Butchery, Eatery & Creamery at the Oxbow Market in Napa Valley offering sustainable California beef from Five Dot Ranch, California Country cooking, and home-spun ice cream.

Website

Location

610 1st St, Suite #2, Napa, CA 94559

Directions

Gallery
Milestone Provisions image
Milestone Provisions image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kara's Cupcakes - Napa
orange starNo Reviews
610 First Street Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Soda Canyon Store
orange star4.1 • 433
4006 Silverado Trail Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
Bouchon Bakery - Yountville
orange starNo Reviews
6528 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Bouchon Bakery Yountville Catering
orange starNo Reviews
6528 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Good Day Cafe
orange star4.5 • 4,683
314 Georgia St Vallejo, CA 94590
View restaurantnext
Gott's Roadside
orange starNo Reviews
933 Main St Saint Helena, CA 94574
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Napa

Bistro Don Giovanni
orange star4.7 • 9,755
4110 Howard lane Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
Tarla Mediterranean Grill
orange star4.3 • 4,400
1480 1st St Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Gott's Roadside
orange star4.1 • 4,075
Oxbow Public Market 644 First Street Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
La Morenita Market
orange star4.6 • 3,319
2434 Jefferson Street Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
La Taquiza Fish Tacos - 2007 Redwood Rd # 104
orange star4.6 • 2,900
2007 Redwood Rd # 104 Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
Ca' Momi Osteria - 1141 1st St
orange star4.3 • 1,896
1141 1st St Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Napa
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Vacaville
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Winters
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Benicia
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston