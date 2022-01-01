Restaurant header imageView gallery
Rita's Catering Milestones-410 Totten Pond Road - NO NUTS

410 Totten Pond Road

Waltham, MA 02451

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
For more than 50 years, Rita’s has been serving delicious food made from scratch to social clients, businesses, organizations, and flight professionals in the Greater Boston area. We are proud to offer updated menus with a variety of individually packaged, healthy meals and snacks to address the ever changing needs of our clients

410 Totten Pond Road, Waltham, MA 02451

