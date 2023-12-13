Milford Diner
No reviews yet
1042 N Walnut St
Milford, DE 19963
Breakfast Specials
BREAKFAST SPECIALS *
Belgian waffle with hand breaded chicken strips
- Sunshine Breakfast Burrito$10.00
- 222 CAKE/BAC$8.00
- 222 CAKE/LINKS$8.00
- 222 FRTST/BAC$8.00
- 222 FRTST/LINKS$8.00
- 111 CAKE/BAC$5.00
- 111 CAKE/LINK$5.00
- 111 FRTST/BAC$5.00
- 111 FRTST/LINK$5.00
- BISC & GRAVY W/ HF$10.00
- SUNSHINE BOWL$12.00
- HAYSTACK$14.00
- Chorizo & Eggs$13.00
- Pork Roll & Eggs$13.00Out of stock
- Chipped Beef W/ HB$13.00Out of stock
- Sausage Quickie$7.00
- Country Fried Steak W/ Eggs$13.00Out of stock
- Corned Beef Hash W/ Eggs$14.00Out of stock
- Steak & Eggs$22.00Out of stock
- Steak Tips$22.00Out of stock
- Grilled Pork Chop & Eggs$10.00Out of stock
- Mason Dixon$15.00Out of stock
BREAKFAST SIDES
- Cold Cereal w/Milk$3.00
- Egg$2.00
- Egg White$3.00
- Tomatoes Sliced (3)$4.00+
- Shred Hashbrowns/Side$5.00
- Fried Potato Chunks/Side$4.00
- Cup Sausage Gravy$5.00
- Cup Chip Beef Gravy$6.00
- Cup County Gravy$5.00
- Bacon$1.00
- Sausage Link$2.00
- Turkey Bacon$1.50
- Scrapple$2.50
- Sausage Patty$4.00
- Turkey Patty$5.00
- Ham Steak$6.00
- Chorizo Link$5.00
- Corned Beef Hash$10.00
- Mortadella /Side$4.00
- Bologna/Side$4.00Out of stock
- Pork Roll/Side$9.00Out of stock
- Fried O/P/Side$1.00
- Side Onion$1.00+
- Side Peppers$1.00+
- Slice Cheese$1.00
- Fruit Cup$5.00Out of stock
- Grits$4.00+Out of stock
- Cheesy Grits$4.75+Out of stock
- Extra Cheesy Grits$5.50+Out of stock
- Tater Tots/Side$4.00
- FF/Side$4.00
- Curly Fries/Side$5.00
- Sweet PotatoTots/Side$5.00
- Toast$2.00
- Specialty Toast$2.00
- Biscuit$2.00
- Grilled Biscuit$2.00
- Oven Biscuit$2.00
- English Muffin$2.00
- Plain Bagel$2.00
- Everything Bagel$2.00
- Cinn Raisin Bagel$2.00
- Egg Bagel$2.00
- Kaiser/Hard Roll$2.00
- Croissant$2.00
- Hoagie Roll$3.00
- Hamb Bun$2.00
- Whole Banana$1.00
- Grapefruit Half$1.50
- Grapefruit Whole$3.00
- Applesauce/Side$4.00
- Dill Pickles/Side$1.00
- Cottage Cheese/Side$4.00
- ICE CREAM/1 SCOOP$3.00Out of stock
- ICE CREAM/2 SCOOPS$5.00Out of stock
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Platters
- 2 Egg MORTD Combo$8.00
- TWO Egg Breakfast$7.00
- ONE Egg Breakfast$5.00
- 2 Egg BAC(4) Combo$9.00
- 2 Egg LINKS(2) Combo$9.00
- 2 Egg SCRAP Combo$9.00
- 2 Egg S/PATTY Combo$9.00
- 2 Egg TURK/PATTY Combo$10.00
- 2 Egg TURK/BAC(2) Combo$10.00
- 2 Egg HAM Combo$11.00
- 2 Egg CHORIZO Combo$13.00
- Mini Bacon Combo$4.00
- 2 Egg BOLOGNA Combo$7.00Out of stock
Omelets
- Build Your Own Omelet$7.00
- Cheese Omelet$8.00
- Plain Omelet$7.00
- Veggie Omelet$11.00
- Western Omelet$9.00
- Denver Omelet$10.00
- Meat Lovers$12.00
- Mortadella Western Omelet$8.00
- Sussex Omelet$8.00
- Cheese Burger Omelet$12.00
- Chorizo Omelet$10.00
- Chili Omelet$11.00
- Philly Omelet$10.00
- Gyro Omelet$12.00Out of stock
- Crab Omelet$12.00Out of stock
- Chicken Fajita Omelet$12.00Out of stock
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Mortd Egg Cheese Sand$7.00
- (BEC)Bac Egg Cheese Sand$7.00
- (SEC)Links Egg Cheese Sand$7.00
- (SEC)S/Patty Egg Cheese Sand$7.00
- (SCEC)Scrapple Egg Cheese Sand$6.00
- (HEC)Ham Egg Cheese Sand$7.00
- Turkey Bac Egg Cheese Sand$8.00
- Turkey Sausage Egg Cheese Sand$8.00
- Scrapple Sand$5.00
- BEC w/Chili$8.00
- SEC W/ Sausage Gravy$8.00
- The BELT$11.00
- Pork Roll Egg Cheese Sand$8.00
- Egg Sand$3.00
- Egg & Cheese Sand$4.00
- Breakfast Meat Sand$5.00
- Egg & Meat Sand$7.00
- Meat & Cheese Sand$6.00
- Buc Sandwich$15.00
- Brisket Egg & Cheese Sand$10.00Out of stock
- Bolog Egg Cheese Sand$6.00Out of stock
Cakes/Waffles/FrTst
- Pancake(1)$2.25
- Short Pancakes$4.00
- Full Pancakes$6.00
- French Toast(1)$2.25
- Short French Toast$4.00
- Full French Toast$6.00
- Waffle$8.00
- (5) Silver Dollar Pancakes$4.00
- DOUBLE CAKE/SCRAP/EGGS$9.50
- DOUBLE CAKE/SPATTY/EGGS$11.00
- DOUBLE CAKE/TURKBAC/EGGS$10.00
- DOUBLE CAKE/TURKPATTY/EGGS$12.00
- DOUBLE CAKE/HAM/EGGS$13.00
- DOUBLE CAKE/CHORIZO/EGGS$12.00
- DOUBLE FRTST/SCRAP/EGGS$9.50
- DOUBLE FRTST/SPATTY/EGGS$11.00
- DOUBLE FRTST/TURKBAC/EGGS$10.00
- DOUBLE FRTST/TURKPATTY/EGGS$12.00
- DOUBLE FRTST/HAM/EGGS$13.00
- DOUBLE FRTST/CHORIZO/EGGS$12.00
- SINGLE CAKE/SCRAP/EGG$6.75
- SINGLE CAKE/SPATTY/EGG$8.25
- SINGLE CAKE/TURKBAC/EGG$5.75
- SINGLE CAKE/TURKPATTY/EGG$9.25
- SINGLE CAKE/HAM/EGG$10.25
- SINGLE CAKE/CHORIZO/EGG$9.25
- SINGLE FRTST/SCRAP/EGG$6.75
- SINGLE FRTST/SPATTY/EGG$8.25
- SINGLE FRTST/TURKBAC/EGG$5.75
- SINGLE FRTST/TURKPATTY/EGG$9.25
- SINGLE FRTST/HAM/EGG$10.25
- SINGLE FRTST/CHORIZO/EGG$9.25
- TRIPLE CAKE/BAC/EGGS$14.00
- TRIPLE CAKE/LINKS/EGGS$17.00
- TRIPLE CAKE/SCRAPPLE/EGGS$13.50
- TRIPLE CAKE/SPATTY/EGGS$15.00
- TRIPLE CAKE/TURKEY BAC/EGGS$15.50
- TRIPLE CAKE/TKPATTY/EGGS$16.00
- TRIPLE CAKE/HAM/EGGS$17.00
- TRIPLE CAKE/CHORIZO/EGGS$16.00
- TRIPLE FRTST/BAC/EGGS$14.00
- TRIPLE FR TST/LINKS/EGGS$17.00
- TRIPLE FR TST/SCRAPPLE/EGGS$13.50
- TRIPLE FRTST/SPATTY/EGGS$15.00
- TRIPLE FRTST/TURKEY BAC/EGGS$15.50
- TRIPLE FRTST/TKPATTY/EGGS$16.00
- TRIPLE FRTST/HAM/EGGS$17.00
- TRIPLE FRTST/CHORIZO/EGGS$16.00
Lunch Menu
Lunch Specials
- Ham and Mortadella Sub$10.00+
- Turkey Club Wrap$13.00Out of stock
- Rachel Sandwich$12.00Out of stock
- Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$10.00Out of stock
- Chicken Fajita Wrap$13.00+Out of stock
- Pastrami Ruben$13.00Out of stock
- Ruben Sandwich$12.00Out of stock
- BBQ Brisket Sandwich$13.00Out of stock
- Brisket Grilled Cheese$10.00Out of stock
- Roast Beef Sandwich$11.00Out of stock
- Open Face Hot Beef Sandwich$11.00Out of stock
- Jambalaya$10.00+Out of stock
- Shrimp Salad Sandwich$13.00Out of stock
- Shrimp Salad Melt$14.00Out of stock
- Chicken Cheese Steak$11.00Out of stock
- Chicken Tender Basket$11.00Out of stock
- Fried Shrimp Po Boy$13.00Out of stock
- Fried Shrimp Basket$12.00Out of stock
- Gyro Sand on Pita$12.00Out of stock
- Bacon Garden Salad$12.00Out of stock
- Flounder Sandwich$13.00Out of stock
- Tuna Garden Salad$12.00Out of stock
- Garden Salad$7.00Out of stock
- Grilled Chicken Garden Salad$12.00Out of stock
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00Out of stock
- Chicken Salad Garden Salad$12.00Out of stock
- Sausage Roll$12.00Out of stock
- Fried Flounder Basket$13.00Out of stock
- Italian Sandwich$12.00Out of stock
- Muffaletta$12.00Out of stock
- Turkey Salad Sandwich$11.00Out of stock
- Turkey Salad Melt$13.00Out of stock
- Cod Basket$13.00Out of stock
- Catfish Basket$13.00Out of stock
- Hot Turkey Sand$13.00Out of stock
- Meatball Parm Sand$13.00Out of stock
- Cold Meatloaf Sandwich$11.00Out of stock
- Crab Cake Sandwich$15.00Out of stock
- Crab Cake Melt$18.00Out of stock
- Flounder Platter$15.00Out of stock
- Crab Cake Platter$18.00Out of stock
- Stuffed Shrimp Platter$18.00Out of stock
- Chopped Steak Platter$12.00+Out of stock
- Meatloaf Platter$13.00Out of stock
- Pork Chop Platter$18.00Out of stock
- Ribeye Steak Platter$25.00Out of stock
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$12.00Out of stock
- Spaghetti & Sauce$8.00Out of stock
- Goulash$10.00Out of stock
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.00Out of stock
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$13.00Out of stock
- Grilled Pork Chop Sandwich$15.00Out of stock
- Philly Pork Chop Sand$15.00Out of stock
- Cuban Sandwich$12.00Out of stock
- Prime Rib Sandwich$12.00+Out of stock
- French Dip$12.00Out of stock
- Chick/Brocc Alfredo$12.00Out of stock
- Italian Sub$13.00Out of stock
- Sloppy Joe$10.00Out of stock
- Hot Dog$2.00Out of stock
- Shrimp Alfredo$13.00Out of stock
- Mini Meatball Platter$12.00Out of stock
- Baked Half Chicken Platter$15.00Out of stock
- Ham and Cabbage$15.00Out of stock
- Corned Beef & Cabbage$15.00Out of stock
- Thanksgiving Sandwich$8.00Out of stock
- Soup & Grilled Cheese$6.50+Out of stock
Burgers
Grilled Cheeses
Cold Sandwiches
- B.L.T.$10.00
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.00
- Grilled Chick Salad Sand$11.00
- Ham & Cheese Sub$12.00+
- Cold Ham/Swiss on Rye$10.00
- Cold Ham & Cheese Sand$10.00
- Cold Ham Sandwich$9.00
- Cold Mortadella & Cheese Sand$6.00
- Cold Turkey Sandwich$9.00Out of stock
- Cold Bologna & Cheese Sand$5.00Out of stock
- Egg Salad Sandwich$10.00Out of stock
- Turkey Salad Sandwich$11.00Out of stock
- Poached Chick Salad w/ Grapes$11.00Out of stock
Clubs
Starters
Lunch Sides
- Chips$3.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Curly Fries$5.00
- Tater Tots$4.00
- Sweet Potato Tots$5.00
- Onion Rings$6.00
- Shredd Potato$5.00
- Home Fries$4.00
- Applesauce$4.00
- Scoop Tuna Salad$5.00
- Scoop Chicken Salad$5.00
- Side Garlic Toast$1.50
- Cup Fruit$5.00Out of stock
- Coleslaw$4.00Out of stock
- Pea Salad$4.00Out of stock
- Potato Salad$4.00Out of stock
- Italian Pasta Salad$4.00Out of stock
- Scoop Poached Chick Salad W/ Grapes$5.00Out of stock
- Scoop Turkey Salad$5.00Out of stock
- Cottage Cheese$4.00Out of stock
- Pickled Beets$4.00Out of stock
- Cucumber Salad$4.00Out of stock
- Broccoli Salad$4.00Out of stock
- Mac Salad$4.00Out of stock
- Green Beans$4.00Out of stock
- Stewed Tomatoes$4.00Out of stock
- Veg Medley$4.00Out of stock
- Side Mash W/ Gravy$5.00Out of stock
- Side DRY Mash$4.00Out of stock
- Mac & Cheese$4.00Out of stock
- Au Gratin Potato/side$4.00Out of stock
Meat Add On's
Beverages
All Beverages
- Water
- Fountain Drinks$2.75
- FUNKY PEPSI$2.75
- Bottle Orange Soda$3.00
- Bottle Root Beer$3.00
- Coffee$2.00
- Hot Tea$2.00
- Hot Chocolate$2.50
- Unsweet Iced Tea$2.75
- Sweet Iced Tea$2.75
- Sweet Green Tea$2.75
- Unsweet Green Tea$2.75
- HALF SWEET/UNSWEET TEA$2.75
- Arnold Palmer W/ SWEET$2.75
- Arnold Palmer W/ UNSWEET$2.75
- Orange Juice$2.50+
- Apple Juice$2.75+
- Chocolate Milk$2.50+
- Milk$2.25+
- Strawberry Milk$2.50+
- Tomato Juice$2.25+
- V-8 Juice$2.25+
- Pineapple Juice$2.75+
- Cranberry Juice$2.50+
- Grapefruit Juice$2.50+
- Grape Juice$2.50+
- CRAN-APPLE$3.25+
- Pomegrante$3.25+
- TO GO REFILL$0.25
- Ice Cream Floats$8.00
- Milkshake/Malt$10.00
Cold Brew Drinks
- Pumpkin Spice$6.00
- Carmel Apple Latte$6.00
- Raspberry Chocolate Latte$6.00
- Strawberry Chocolate Latte$6.00
- Cherry Chocolate Latte$6.00
- Mounds Bar Latte$6.00
- Peppermint Patty$6.00
- Caramel Iced Latte$6.00
- Nutella Iced Latte$6.00
- Smores Latte$6.00
- Hazelnut Iced Latte$6.00
- Vanilla Iced Latte$6.00
- Irish Cream Latte$6.00
- Americano Iced Latte$6.00
- Black Cold Brew$6.00
Specialty Juices & Drinks
Wholesale Menu
Desserts
- Cheesecake$6.00+Out of stock
- ICE CREAM/2 SCOOPS$5.00Out of stock
- ICE CREAM/1 SCOOP$3.00Out of stock
- Blueberry Muffin$2.00+Out of stock
- Banana Nut Muffin$2.00+Out of stock
- Rice Pudding$2.50+Out of stock
- W/Raisins Rice Pudding$2.50+Out of stock
- Bread Pudding$2.50+Out of stock
- W/Raisins Bread Pudding$2.50+Out of stock
- Strawberry Pretzel Salad$8.00Out of stock
- Mixed Berry Pretzel Salad$8.00Out of stock
- Mandarin Orange Pretzel Salad$8.00Out of stock
- Black Cherry Pretzel Salad$8.00Out of stock
- Slice Cream Pie$3.50Out of stock
- Scone$2.50+Out of stock
- Banana Pudding$2.50+Out of stock
- Whole Cream Pie$21.00Out of stock
- Fried Apple Pie$5.00Out of stock
- Cookies$0+Out of stock
- Biscotti$1.00Out of stock
- Fruit and Granola Parfait$5.00Out of stock
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake$2.50Out of stock
Soup/Chili/Stew
- Quart of Hot Soup$12.00
- Quart of Cold Soup$12.00
- Pint of Hot Soup$9.00
- Pint of Cold Soup$9.00
- Quart of Hot Chili$13.00
- Quart of Cold Chili$13.00
- Pint of Hot Chili$10.00
- Pint of Cold Chili$10.00
- Pint of Hot Clam Chowder$10.00
- Pint of Cold Clam Chowder$10.00
- Quart of Hot Clam Chowder$13.00
- Quart of Cold Clam Chowder$13.00
- Hot Stew$10.00+
- Cold Stew$10.00+
- Pint Maryland Crab$11.00
- Quart Maryland Crab$14.00