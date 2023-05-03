Restaurant header imageView gallery

MiLina Colombian Steak House

review star

No reviews yet

267 Washington Rd

Sayreville, NJ 08872

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Gin 1 oz

Well Gin 1 oz

$8.00

Beefeater 1 oz

$9.00

Bombay Saphire 1 oz

$9.00

Tanqueray 1 oz

$9.00

Bombay Original 1 oz

$9.00

Fords Gin 1 oz

$9.00

Fleishchmanns 1 oz

$9.00

Plymouth Gin 1 oz

$9.00

Calvert oz

$9.00

Green Tea Shots

$9.00

Vodka 1 oz

Well Vodka 1 oz

$8.00

Belvedere 1 oz

$9.00

Ketel One Botanic 1 oz

$9.00

Ketel One 1 oz

$9.00

Absolut 1 oz

$9.00

Skyy 1 oz

$9.00

Tequila 1 oz

Well Tequila 1 oz

$8.00

Don Julio Blanco 1 oz

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado 1 oz

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo 1 oz

$13.00

Don Julio 1942 1 oz

$32.00

Patron Anejo 1 oz

$14.00

Patron XO Café 1 oz

$11.00

Patron Reposado 1 oz

$12.00

Patron Silver 1 oz

$11.00

Cuervo Gold 1 oz

$19.00

Patron Extra Anejo 1 oz

$15.00

Herradura cristalino Anejo 1 oz

$13.00

Clase Azul 1 oz

$32.00

Cincoro anejo 1 oz

$25.00

Liqueurs & Cordials 1 oz

Cointreau

$12.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Licor 43

$11.00

Chambord

$11.00

Disaronno

$12.00

Baileys

$11.00

Aguardiente

$8.00

Sambvca

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jack Fire

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

267 Washington Rd, Sayreville, NJ 08872

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Köy Turkish Grill - East Brunswick
orange starNo Reviews
336 NJ-18 East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View restaurantnext
K-Pot Korean BBQ and Hot Pot - East Brunswick
orange starNo Reviews
300 State Route 18 East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View restaurantnext
Mama suegra cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3292 Washington Road Sayreville, NJ 08859
View restaurantnext
Mr. Subs - East Brunswick
orange starNo Reviews
723 NJ 18 SOUTH EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ 08816
View restaurantnext
Mike's Pizza - Parlin
orange starNo Reviews
1016 US Route 9 Old Bridge, NJ 08857
View restaurantnext
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Sayreville
orange starNo Reviews
986 Route 9 South Parlin, NJ 08859
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Sayreville
Parlin
review star
No reviews yet
Edison
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Old Bridge
review star
No reviews yet
Matawan
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Metuchen
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
New Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Keyport
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Iselin
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Piscataway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston