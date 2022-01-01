Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Milio's Iowa City

review star

No reviews yet

1621 S First Avenue

Iowa City, IA 52240

Popular Items

#9 Italian Club
#12 The Californian
#1 American Favorite

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$8.39

Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone cheese on your choice of French or Wheat roll

Gourmet Ham & Cheese - $1.50 to Local Charity

Gourmet Ham & Cheese - $1.50 to Local Charity

$8.59

A double portion of our new hardwood smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmanns® mayo. $1.50 of each sale goes to local charities!

#1 American Favorite

#1 American Favorite

$7.79

Smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo

#2 Texas Longhorn

#2 Texas Longhorn

$7.79

Thinly-shaved roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo

#3 Big KaTuna

#3 Big KaTuna

$7.79

Homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet "secret" sauce & Hellmann's® mayo, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts

#4 Pilgrim's Pride

#4 Pilgrim's Pride

$7.79

Roast turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo

#5 The Godfather

#5 The Godfather

$7.79

Capicola ham*, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & gourmet Italian dressing

#6 Veggie Delite

#6 Veggie Delite

$7.79

Provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo

#7 BBLT

#7 BBLT

$9.19

Natural applewood smoked bacon, MORE BACON, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo

#8 The Big Steer

#8 The Big Steer

$9.19

Thinly-shaved roast beef, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, Dijon mustard & Hellmann's® mayo

#9 Italian Club

#9 Italian Club

$9.19

Capicola ham, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, gourmet Italian dressing & Hellmann's® mayo

#10 Double Beef & Cheese

#10 Double Beef & Cheese

$9.19

Quarter pound of thinly-shaved roast beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo

#11 Turkey, Ham & Cheese

#11 Turkey, Ham & Cheese

$9.19

Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo

#12 The Californian

#12 The Californian

$9.19

Roast turkey breast, double provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo

#13 Turkey Classic

#13 Turkey Classic

$8.49

Roast turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo

#14 Chicken Pesto Italiano

#14 Chicken Pesto Italiano

$8.49

Roast chicken breast, basil pesto, spinach, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo

#15 Turkey Bacon Guac

#15 Turkey Bacon Guac

$9.29

Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, spinach & tomatoes

#16 Chicken Bacon Club

#16 Chicken Bacon Club

$9.29

Roast chicken breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo

#17 Milio's Classic

#17 Milio's Classic

$9.29

Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle slices & Hellmann's® mayo

Meal Deal

Drink and a Side

Drink and a Side

$3.90

Sides

Brownie

Brownie

$2.69

A rich chocolate brownie made from pure melted chocolate with the special addition of semi-sweet chocolate chips on top. No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99
Reeses Pieces Cookie

Reeses Pieces Cookie

$1.99
Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.99
East Coast Hots

East Coast Hots

$0.89
Whole Kosher Dill Pickle

Whole Kosher Dill Pickle

$1.99
Guacamole

Guacamole

$0.89
Lay's® Classic

Lay's® Classic

$1.99
Lay's® Sour Cream and Onion

Lay's® Sour Cream and Onion

$1.99
Lay's® Oven Baked

Lay's® Oven Baked

$1.99
Doritos® Nacho Cheese

Doritos® Nacho Cheese

$1.99
SunChips® Harvest Cheddar

SunChips® Harvest Cheddar

$1.99
Miss Vickie's® Jalapeño Kettle Cooked

Miss Vickie's® Jalapeño Kettle Cooked

$1.99
Miss Vickie's® BBQ Kettle Cooked

Miss Vickie's® BBQ Kettle Cooked

$1.99
Miss Vickie's® Sea Salt & Vinegar Kettle Cooked

Miss Vickie's® Sea Salt & Vinegar Kettle Cooked

$1.99
Cheetos

Cheetos

$1.99

Extra Crackers

Drinks

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

Gatorade Cool Blue Raspberry

Gatorade Cool Blue Raspberry

$2.69
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.29
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.69
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

$2.69

Snack-wiches

#1 American Favorite Snack-wich

#1 American Favorite Snack-wich

$7.49

1/2 sandwich, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo. Includes your choice of side, and small soda.

#2 Texas Longhorn Snack-wich

#2 Texas Longhorn Snack-wich

$7.49

1/2 sandwich, thinly-shaved roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes, Hellmann's® mayo. Includes your choice of side, and small soda.

#3 Big Katuna Snack-wich

#3 Big Katuna Snack-wich

$7.49

1/2 sandwich, homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet "secret" sauce, alfalfa sprouts, lettuce, tomatoes, Hellmann's® mayo. Includes your choice of side, and small soda.

#4 Pilgrim's Pride Snack-wich

#4 Pilgrim's Pride Snack-wich

$7.49

1/2 sandwich, roast turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo. Includes your choice of side, and small soda.

#5 Godfather Snack-wich

#5 Godfather Snack-wich

$7.49

1/2 sandwich, Capicola ham, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & gourmet Italian dressing. Includes your choice of side, and small soda.

#6 Veggie Delite Snack-wich

#6 Veggie Delite Snack-wich

$7.49

1/2 sandwich, provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo. Includes your choice of side, and small soda.

Skinnys

Skinny #1 American Favorite

Skinny #1 American Favorite

$6.79

Smoked ham & provolone cheese

Skinny #2 Texas Longhorn

Skinny #2 Texas Longhorn

$6.79

Thinly-shaved roast beef

Skinny #3 The Big Katuna

Skinny #3 The Big Katuna

$6.79

Homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet "secret" sauce & Hellmann's® mayo

Skinny #4 Pilgrim's Pride

Skinny #4 Pilgrim's Pride

$6.79

Roast turkey breast

Skinny #5 The Godfather

Skinny #5 The Godfather

$6.79

Capicola ham, Genoa salami & provolone cheese

Skinny #6 Veggie Delite

Skinny #6 Veggie Delite

$6.79

Provolone cheese & guacamole

Skinny Cheese

Skinny Cheese

$6.79

Double Provolone cheese

Skinny #7 BBLT

Skinny #7 BBLT

$8.19

Natural applewood smoked bacon & MORE BACON

Skinny #8 The Big Steer

Skinny #8 The Big Steer

$8.19

Thinly-shaved roast beef, smoked ham & provolone cheese

Skinny #9 Italian Club

Skinny #9 Italian Club

$8.19

Capicola ham, Genoa salami, smoked ham & provolone cheese

Skinny #10 Double Beef & Cheese

Skinny #10 Double Beef & Cheese

$8.19

Quarter pound of thinly-shaved roast beef & provolone cheese

Skinny #11 Turkey, Ham & Cheese

Skinny #11 Turkey, Ham & Cheese

$8.19

Roast turkey breast, smoked ham & provolone cheese

Skinny #12 The Californian

Skinny #12 The Californian

$8.19

Roast turkey breast, double provolone cheese & guacamole

Skinny #13 Turkey Classic

Skinny #13 Turkey Classic

$7.49

Roast turkey breast & provolone cheese

Skinny #14 Chicken Pesto Italiano

Skinny #14 Chicken Pesto Italiano

$7.49

Roast chicken breast



Skinny #15 Turkey Bacon Guac

$8.19

Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon & guacamole

Skinny #16 Chicken Bacon Club

Skinny #16 Chicken Bacon Club

$8.19

Roast chicken breast & natural applewood smoked bacon

Skinny #17 Milio's Classic

Skinny #17 Milio's Classic

$7.59

Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, pickle slices & Wisconsin cheddar cheese

Catering

Super Subs Party Platter - Small

Super Subs Party Platter - Small

$39.20

Comes with 5 subs and feeds approximately 5-10 people. A tasty assortment of our delicious sandwiches 2x #1 American Favorite, 2x #4 Pilgrim's Pride, 1x #6 Veggie Delite. Cut and arranged for easy serving.

Favorites Party Platter - Small

Favorites Party Platter - Small

$43.40

Comes with 5 subs and feeds approximately 5-10 people. A tasty assortment of our delicious sandwiches #1 American Favorite, #4 Pilgrim's Pride, #9 Italian Club, #12 Californian, #16 Chicken Bacon Club. Cut and arranged for easy serving.

Calorie Conscious Party Platter - Small

Calorie Conscious Party Platter - Small

$42.00

Comes with 5 subs and feeds approximately 5-10 people. A tasty assortment of our delicious sandwiches 2x #4 Pilgrim's Pride, 1x #6 Veggie Delite, 2x #15 Turkey Bacon Guac. Cut and arranged for easy serving.

Meat Lovers Party Platter - Small

Meat Lovers Party Platter - Small

$46.20

Comes with 5 subs and feeds approximately 5-10 people. A tasty assortment of our delicious sandwiches #8 Big Steer, 2x #9 Italian Club, #16 Chicken Bacon Club, #17 Milio's Classic. Cut and arranged for easy serving.

Super Subs Party Platter - Large

Super Subs Party Platter - Large

$69.00

Comes with 9 subs and feeds approximately 10-18 people. A tasty assortment of our delicious sandwiches 2x #1 American Favorite, 2x #2 Texas Longhorn, 2x #4 Pilgrim's Pride, 2x #5 The Godfather, 1x #6 Veggie Delite. Cut and arranged for easy serving.

Favorites Party Platter - Large

Favorites Party Platter - Large

$76.00

Comes with 9 subs and feeds approximately 10-18 people. A tasty assortment of our delicious sandwiches 2x #1 American Favorite, 2x #4 Pilgrim's Pride, 2x #9 Italian Club, 2x #12 The Californian, 1x #16 Chicken Bacon Club. Cut and arranged for easy serving.

Calorie Conscious Party Platter - Large

Calorie Conscious Party Platter - Large

$73.00

Comes with 9 subs and feeds approximately 10-18 people. A tasty assortment of our delicious sandwiches 3x #4 Pilgrim's Pride, 2x #6 Veggie Delite, 2x #14 Chicken Pesto Italiano, 2x #15 Turkey Bacon Guac. Cut and arranged for easy serving.

Meat Lovers Party Platter - Large

Meat Lovers Party Platter - Large

$81.60

Comes with 9 subs and feeds approximately 10-18 people. A tasty assortment of our delicious sandwiches 1x #7 BBLT, 1x #8 Big Steer, 2x #9 Italian Club, 1x #10 Double Beef & Cheese, 2x #16 Chicken Bacon Club, 2x #17 Milio's Classic. Cut and arranged for easy serving.

Pickle Platter

Pickle Platter

$15.19+

Small platter comes with 6 whole pickles sliced into quarters (24 spears). Large comes with 12 pickles sliced into quarters (48 spears).

Cookie Platter

Cookie Platter

$15.19+

A sweet assortment of our chewy, freshly baked cookies. Cookie Platters are available in 1/2 dozen or baker’s dozen platters. Cookie flavors vary by location, please call store for details.

Box Lunch

Box Lunch

Milio’s box lunches include a sandwich (served on your choice of bread or wrap), bag of chips and an assorted cookie, with mayo and Dijon mustard on the side.

Soup

Bowl Soup

Bowl Soup

$5.29
Cup Soup

Cup Soup

$4.29

Extra Crackers

Soup Combos

#1 Half American Favorite

#1 Half American Favorite

$9.29

1/2 sandwich smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann’s® mayo & choice of cup or bowl of soup.

#2 Half Texas Longhorn

#2 Half Texas Longhorn

$9.29

1/2 sandwich thinly-shaved roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann’s® mayo & choice of cup or bowl of soup.

#3 Half Big KaTuna

#3 Half Big KaTuna

$9.29

1/2 sandwich homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet “secret” sauce & Hellmann’s® mayo, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts & choice of cup or bowl of soup.

#4 Half Pilgrim’s Pride

#4 Half Pilgrim’s Pride

$9.29

1/2 sandwich roast turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo & choice of cup or bowl of soup.

#5 Half The Godfather

#5 Half The Godfather

$9.29

1/2 sandwich Capicola ham, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & gourmet Italian dressing & choice of cup or bowl of soup.

#6 Half Veggie Delite

#6 Half Veggie Delite

$9.29

1/2 sandwich provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo & choice of cup or bowl of soup.

#1 American Favorite

#1 American Favorite

$12.99

Smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo & choice of cup or bowl of soup and drink.

#2 Texas Longhorn

#2 Texas Longhorn

$12.99

Thinly-shaved roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo & choice of cup or bowl of soup and drink.

#3 Big KaTuna

#3 Big KaTuna

$12.99

Homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet "secret" sauce & Hellmann's® mayo, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts & choice of cup or bowl of soup and drink.

#4 Pilgrim’s Pride

#4 Pilgrim’s Pride

$12.99

Roast turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo & choice of cup or bowl of soup and drink.

#5 The Godfather

#5 The Godfather

$12.99

Capicola ham, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & gourmet Italian dressing & choice of cup or bowl of soup.

#6 Veggie Delite

#6 Veggie Delite

$12.99

Provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo & choice of cup or bowl of soup and drink.

#7 BBLT

#7 BBLT

$14.59

Natural applewood smoked bacon, MORE BACON, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann’s® mayo, choice of cup or bowl of soup & a large drink.

#8 The Big Steer

#8 The Big Steer

$14.59

Thinly-shaved roast beef, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, Dijon mustard & Hellmann’s® mayo, choice of cup or bowl of soup & a large drink.

#9 Italian Club

#9 Italian Club

$14.59

Capicola ham, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, gourmet Italian dressing & Hellmann’s® mayo, choice of cup or bowl of soup & a large drink.

#10 Double Beef & Cheese

#10 Double Beef & Cheese

$14.59

Quarter pound of thinly-shaved roast beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann’s® mayo, choice of cup or bowl of soup & a large drink.

#11 Turkey, Ham & Cheese

#11 Turkey, Ham & Cheese

$14.59

Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann’s® mayo, choice of cup or bowl of soup & a large drink

#12 The Californian

#12 The Californian

$14.59

Roast turkey breast, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo, choice of cup or bowl of soup & a large drink.

#13 Turkey Classic

#13 Turkey Classic

$13.49

Roast turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo, choice of cup or bowl of soup & a large drink

#14 Chicken Pesto Italiano

#14 Chicken Pesto Italiano

$13.49

Roast chicken breast, basil pesto, spinach, tomatoes & Hellmann’s® mayo, choice of cup or bowl of soup & a large drink.

#15 Turkey Bacon Guac

#15 Turkey Bacon Guac

$14.59

Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, tomatoes & spinach, choice of cup or bowl of soup & a large drink.

#16 Chicken Bacon Club

#16 Chicken Bacon Club

$14.59

Roast chicken breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann’s® mayo, choice of cup or bowl of soup & a large drink.

#17 Milio's Classic

#17 Milio's Classic

$14.59

Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle slices & Hellmann’s® mayo, choice of cup or bowl of soup & a large drink.

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$12.99

Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone cheese on your choice of French or Wheat roll & choice of cup or bowl of soup and drink.

Local Matters Donation

$1 Dollar Donation

$1 Dollar Donation

$1.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1621 S First Avenue, Iowa City, IA 52240

Directions

Gallery
Milio's image
Milio's image

