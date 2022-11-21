- Home
- /
- Verona
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- Milio's - Verona
Milio's Verona
No reviews yet
1011 N Edge Trail
Verona, WI 53593
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Sandwiches
Meatball Sub
Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone cheese on your choice of French or Wheat roll
Gourmet Ham & Cheese - $1.50 to Local Charity
A double portion of our new hardwood smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmanns® mayo. $1.50 of each sale goes to local charities!
#1 American Favorite
Smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#2 Texas Longhorn
Thinly-shaved roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#3 Big KaTuna
Homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet "secret" sauce & Hellmann's® mayo, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts
#4 Pilgrim's Pride
Roast turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo
#5 The Godfather
Capicola ham*, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & gourmet Italian dressing
#6 Veggie Delite
Provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
#7 BBLT
Natural applewood smoked bacon, MORE BACON, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#8 The Big Steer
Thinly-shaved roast beef, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, Dijon mustard & Hellmann's® mayo
#9 Italian Club
Capicola ham, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, gourmet Italian dressing & Hellmann's® mayo
#10 Double Beef & Cheese
Quarter pound of thinly-shaved roast beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#11 Turkey, Ham & Cheese
Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#12 The Californian
Roast turkey breast, double provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
#13 Turkey Classic
Roast turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
#14 Chicken Pesto Italiano
Roast chicken breast, basil pesto, spinach, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#15 Turkey Bacon Guac
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, spinach & tomatoes
#16 Chicken Bacon Club
Roast chicken breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#17 Milio's Classic
Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle slices & Hellmann's® mayo
Meal Deal
Sides
Brownie
A rich chocolate brownie made from pure melted chocolate with the special addition of semi-sweet chocolate chips on top. No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.