Sandwiches

Milio's Verona

review star

No reviews yet

1011 N Edge Trail

Verona, WI 53593

Popular Items

#1 American Favorite
#13 Turkey Classic
#4 Pilgrim's Pride

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$8.39

Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone cheese on your choice of French or Wheat roll

Gourmet Ham & Cheese - $1.50 to Local Charity

$8.39

A double portion of our new hardwood smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmanns® mayo. $1.50 of each sale goes to local charities!

#1 American Favorite

$7.29

Smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo

#2 Texas Longhorn

$7.29

Thinly-shaved roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo

#3 Big KaTuna

$7.29

Homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet "secret" sauce & Hellmann's® mayo, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts

#4 Pilgrim's Pride

$7.29

Roast turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo

#5 The Godfather

$7.29

Capicola ham*, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & gourmet Italian dressing

#6 Veggie Delite

$7.29

Provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo

#7 BBLT

$8.69

Natural applewood smoked bacon, MORE BACON, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo

#8 The Big Steer

$8.69

Thinly-shaved roast beef, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, Dijon mustard & Hellmann's® mayo

#9 Italian Club

$8.69

Capicola ham, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, gourmet Italian dressing & Hellmann's® mayo

#10 Double Beef & Cheese

$8.69

Quarter pound of thinly-shaved roast beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo

#11 Turkey, Ham & Cheese

$8.69

Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo

#12 The Californian

$8.69

Roast turkey breast, double provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo

#13 Turkey Classic

$7.99

Roast turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo

#14 Chicken Pesto Italiano

$7.99

Roast chicken breast, basil pesto, spinach, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo

#15 Turkey Bacon Guac

$8.79

Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, spinach & tomatoes

#16 Chicken Bacon Club

$8.79

Roast chicken breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo

#17 Milio's Classic

$8.79

Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle slices & Hellmann's® mayo

Meal Deal

Drink and a Side

$3.90

Sides

Brownie

$2.69

A rich chocolate brownie made from pure melted chocolate with the special addition of semi-sweet chocolate chips on top. No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.89
Reeses Pieces Cookie

$1.89
Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.89
East Coast Hots

$0.89
Whole Kosher Dill Pickle

$1.89
Guacamole

$0.89
Lay's® Classic

$1.89
Lay's® Sour Cream and Onion

$1.89
Lay's® Oven Baked

$1.89
Doritos® Nacho Cheese

$1.89
SunChips® Harvest Cheddar

$1.89
Miss Vickie's® Jalapeño Kettle Cooked

$1.89
Miss Vickie's® BBQ Kettle Cooked

$1.89
Miss Vickie's® Sea Salt & Vinegar Kettle Cooked

$1.89
Cheetos

$1.89

Extra Crackers

Drinks

Fountain Soda

Gatorade Cool Blue Raspberry

$2.69
Bottled Water

$2.29
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.69
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

$2.69