Milio's Waunakee
No reviews yet
242 N. Century ave.
Waunakee, WI 53597
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Sandwiches
Meatball Sub
Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone cheese on your choice of French or Wheat roll
Gourmet Ham & Cheese - $1.50 to Local Charity
A double portion of our new hardwood smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmanns® mayo. $1.50 of each sale goes to local charities!
#1 American Favorite
Smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#2 Texas Longhorn
Thinly-shaved roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#3 Big KaTuna
Homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet "secret" sauce & Hellmann's® mayo, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts
#4 Pilgrim's Pride
Roast turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo
#5 The Godfather
Capicola ham*, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & gourmet Italian dressing
#6 Veggie Delite
Provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
#7 BBLT
Natural applewood smoked bacon, MORE BACON, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#8 The Big Steer
Thinly-shaved roast beef, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, Dijon mustard & Hellmann's® mayo
#9 Italian Club
Capicola ham, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, gourmet Italian dressing & Hellmann's® mayo
#10 Double Beef & Cheese
Quarter pound of thinly-shaved roast beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#11 Turkey, Ham & Cheese
Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#12 The Californian
Roast turkey breast, double provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
#13 Turkey Classic
Roast turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
#14 Chicken Pesto Italiano
Roast chicken breast, basil pesto, spinach, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#15 Turkey Bacon Guac
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, spinach & tomatoes
#16 Chicken Bacon Club
Roast chicken breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#17 Milio's Classic
Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle slices & Hellmann's® mayo
Meal Deal
Sides
Brownie
A rich chocolate brownie made from pure melted chocolate with the special addition of semi-sweet chocolate chips on top. No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Reeses Pieces Cookie
Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie
East Coast Hots
Whole Kosher Dill Pickle
Guacamole
Lay's® Classic
Lay's® Sour Cream and Onion
Lay's® Oven Baked
Doritos® Nacho Cheese
SunChips® Harvest Cheddar
Miss Vickie's® Jalapeño Kettle Cooked
Miss Vickie's® BBQ Kettle Cooked
Miss Vickie's® Sea Salt & Vinegar Kettle Cooked
Cheetos
Extra Crackers
Drinks
Snack-wiches
#1 American Favorite Snack-wich
1/2 sandwich, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann’s® mayo. Includes your choice of side, and small soda.
#2 Texas Longhorn Snack-wich
1/2 sandwich, thinly-shaved roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes, Hellmann’s® mayo. Includes your choice of side, and small soda.
#3 Big Katuna Snack-wich
1/2 sandwich, homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet "secret" sauce, alfalfa sprouts, lettuce, tomatoes, Hellmann’s® mayo. Includes your choice of side, and small soda.
#4 Pilgrim's Pride Snack-wich
1/2 sandwich, roast turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo. Includes your choice of side, and small soda.
#5 Godfather Snack-wich
1/2 sandwich, Capicola ham, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & gourmet Italian dressing. Includes your choice of side, and small soda.
#6 Veggie Delite Snack-wich
1/2 sandwich, provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo. Includes your choice of side, and small soda.
Skinnys
Skinny #1 American Favorite
Smoked ham & provolone cheese
Skinny #2 Texas Longhorn
Thinly-shaved roast beef
Skinny #3 The Big Katuna
Homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet “secret” sauce & Hellmann’s® mayo
Skinny #4 Pilgrim's Pride
Roast turkey breast
Skinny #5 The Godfather
Capicola ham, Genoa salami & provolone cheese
Skinny #6 Veggie Delite
Provolone cheese & guacamole
Skinny Cheese
Double Provolone cheese
Skinny #7 BBLT
Natural applewood smoked bacon & MORE BACON
Skinny #8 The Big Steer
Thinly-shaved roast beef, smoked ham & provolone cheese
Skinny #9 Italian Club
Capicola ham, Genoa salami, smoked ham & provolone cheese
Skinny #10 Double Beef & Cheese
Quarter pound of thinly-shaved roast beef & provolone cheese