M I L K +

review star

No reviews yet

49 E 900 S

SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84111

Appetizers

Avocado Fries

$10.00

Sliced Haas avocado with focaccia breading with citrus, black pepper and a hint of spice

Cauliflower Bites

$7.00

Siracha breaded deep fried and oven Roasted Cauliflower. Choice of dipping sauce.

Mac N Cheese Squares

$7.00

Jalapeno breaded mac and cheese squares deep fried to perfection. Try with our Siracha Ranch dressing for an extra kick!

Sliders

$10.00

2 beefy sliders on a brioche bun with havarti and cheddar cheeses, romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, with our house made dijon aioli and sweet pickles.

Cheese Balls

$9.00Out of stock

Breaded white cheddar curd and ghost pepper curd. Toned down with honey and mozzarella pearls.

Garden Salad

$8.00

Romaine and Cabbage topped with carrots, tomatoes, almonds, charred broccolini. Recommended with Citrus Honey Vinaigrette.

Fries

$5.00

Hefty steak Fries (Bears), Beer Battered Fries (Muscles), Shoestring Fries (Twinks) Tossed with herbs and oil.

Pork Belly Sliders

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Pork Belly, cucumber and carrot mint slaw, with house aioli and pineapple rum bbq sauce on a Hawaiian bun.

Shrimp Ceviche

$10.00Out of stock

Lime cured shrimp, pico de gallo, house made corn tortilla chips.

Main Milk

Bar Burger

$13.00

Knotty Bun and juicy hamburger with cheddar, provolone, romaine, tomato, and our house made jalapeno aioli and sweet pickles. Choice of fries.

Loaded Nachos

$8.00

Grilled chicken, house salsa and pico, shredded cheese, black beans all on top of tortilla chips. Special order: Buffalo Chicken Nachos

Wings

$12.00

Six of best wings in the valley, seasoned to perfection. Get them Naked or Saucy (Creamy Buffalo) with Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.

Chicks & Sticks

$11.00

Southern style battered chicken fingers with choice of fries and dipping sauce.

Mexi Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Quinoa and Rice, black beans, shredded cheese, grilled chicken, tortilla strips, cilantro, lettuce, and house made pico (tomato, jalapeno, lime, and spices). Served with Cilantro Ranch dressing.

Hawaiin Haystack

$12.00Out of stock

Quinoa and Rice, cream of chicken, diced chicken, cheese, celery, tortilla strips, pineapple, tomato, almonds, coconut, with a cherry on top. A Utah favorite you must try!

Buffalo Bowl

$12.00

Quinoa and Rice, breaded chicken, roasted cauliflower, diced celery, creamy buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbles.

Healthy Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Quinoa and Rice, grilled chicken, roasted cauliflower, broccolini, and almonds. Served with a side of house made honey citrus vinaigrette and mint garnish

Monte Milk

$14.00Out of stock

French bread with ham, turkey, havarti, cheddar grilled then tempora battered and fried. Dusted with powder sugar and a side of berry coulis. Come w/ Shoestring Fries

Hot dog

$3.00Out of stock

Nachos

$4.00Out of stock

Mac N Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Shell pasta with house made milky cheese sauce with rosemary panko.

SPECIAL TACOS

$5.00Out of stock

Al pastor tacos (3) Marinated pork, house made salsa verde, cilantro and fresh grilled pineapple on corn tortillas.

Pizza

Naked Pinsa

$8.00

Locally sourced authentic Pinsa dough from Legerra Romano in Pleasant Grove, UT. Butter and oil spread across and cooked to perfection. Served with a side of housemade Marinara.

Cheese Pinsa

Cheese Pinsa

$10.00

Locally sourced authentic Pinsa dough from Legerra Romano in Pleasant Grove, UT. Served with our housemade pizza sauce and topped with a five cheese blend.

Pepperoni Pinsa

Pepperoni Pinsa

$11.00

Locally sourced authentic Pinsa dough from Legerra Romano in Pleasant Grove, UT. Served with our housemade pizza sauce and topped with a five cheese blend and pepperonis.

Margherita Pinsa

$12.00

Desserts

Milk & Cookies

$4.00Out of stock

2 Gooey chocolate chip cookies and we are happy to get you some Milk to wash down!

Milk & Cookies, Seasonal

$5.00Out of stock

Ask what flavor we are serving!

Churro & Cream

$5.00

Bavarian cream filled churros with our house made creamy caramel

Tres Leches

$5.00Out of stock

House made Tres Leches cake topped with cinnamon, cherry, and whipped cream.

Donut Balls

$5.00

Our favorite house made glazed donut balls, fresh and delicious!

Grab & Go

Donut Balls (G/G)

$5.00

Our favorite house made glazed donut balls, fresh and delicious!

Fries (G/G)

$6.00

Hefty steak Fries (Bears), Beer Battered Fries (Muscles), Shoestring Fries (Twinks) Tossed with herbs and oil.

Chicks and Sticks (G/G)

$11.00

Southern style battered chicken fingers with chioce of fries and dipping sauce. Add Sausage links for $3

Mac N' Cheese Squares (G/G)

$9.00

Jalapeno breaded mac and cheese squares deep fried to perfection. Try with our Siracha Ranch dressing for an extra kick!

Churro & Cream (G/G)

$5.00

Bavarian cream filled churros with our house made creamy caramel

Milk & Cookies (G/G)

$4.00

2 Gooey chocolate chip cookies and we are happy to get you some Milk to wash down!

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fresca

$3.00

Water Cup

Milk

$2.00

Juice

Cranberry

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$5.00

AHA Raspberry Acai

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

AHA Lime Watermelon

$3.00

Coffee

Coke with Coffee

$4.00

Dunkin Donuts Iced Coffee

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Vanilla Cappuccno

$5.00

Black Coffee

$4.00

Mocha

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Energy/Misc

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull - SugarFree

$6.00

Red Bull - Coconut

$6.00

Red Bull - Red Edition

$6.00

Red Bull - Yellow Edition

$6.00

Monster Drink

$6.00

Body Armour Electrolites

$5.00

Body Armour

$4.00

Water

FIJI

$3.00

T-Shirts

Tee Shirt, Splash

$22.00

Tee Shirt, Logo

$22.00

Tee Shirt, Neon

$22.00

Tee Shirt, Drop

$22.00

Tee Shirt, Bottle

$22.00

Tee Shirt, Special

$22.00

Pride Pink Shirt

$24.00

Pride Purple Shirt

$24.00

Sweatshirts

Logo

$32.00

Beanies

MILK+

$13.00

SPLASH

$13.00

Hats

MILK+

$20.00

SPLASH

$20.00

BOTTLE

$20.00

Other Limited

Fans

$25.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

49 E 900 S, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84111

Directions

M I L K + image
M I L K + image
M I L K + image

