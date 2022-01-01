Restaurant header imageView gallery

Milk & Honey

3 Old Firehouse Lane

Northeast Harbor, ME 04662

Popular Items

Egg sandwich
Chicken schnitzel
Bành mì

Sandwiches

Vegplant

$10.00

Smoky eggplant spread, roasted vegetables, and quinoa-almond tabbouleh on focaccia.

Brisket

$12.00

root beer-braised brisket, pickled vegetables, horseradish mayo, and sauerkraut on focaccia.

Bành mì

$11.00

Roasted local tofu OR pork, pickled vegetables, cilantro, and miso spread (vegan) on baguette.

Chicken schnitzel

$12.00

Crispy chicken breast, cabbage-fennel slaw, fried potatoes, mayo, dijon mustard on focaccia.

Turkey meatball sub

$11.00

with house ricotta, red sauce, green sauce, provolone on baguette

Italian

$12.00

prosciutto, mortadella, smoked ham, provolone, olive-caper spread, and pickled vegetables on focaccia.

Smoked turkey-gruyère

$12.00

with cabbage-fennel slaw and broiled gruyère on focaccia.

Dijon chicken salad sandwich

$11.00

with string beans, red onion, lettuce on sourdough.

Plain Jane

$10.00

Ham or turkey, cheddar or provolone, lettuce and mayo, on sourdough.

PB&J

$6.00

with house-made fruit preserves or pepper jelly, on sourdough.

Lil salad

$4.00

just salad greens with vinaigrette

Savories

Egg sandwich

$6.00

Buttermilk biscuit, pepper jelly, cheddar-chive frittata. + smoked bacon or ham .50.

Quiche w purple potato, smoked trout, lemon

$4.50

Quiche w prosciutto, basil, ricotta

$4.50

Dijon chicken salad (8 oz container)

$8.00

Falafel

$2.50

with lemon-tahini sauce

Farro salad

$5.00

with tomato, radicchio, ricotta salata

Quinoa tabbouleh

$6.00

with toasted almonds and cucumbers

Cabbage-fennel slaw

$5.00Out of stock

Lemon-horseradish potato salad

$5.00

Fox Family potato chips (plain- 7oz Bag)

$5.00

Pastries

Doughnut - Cinnamon sugar

$3.00

Doughnut - Spiced honey glaze

$2.75

Apple Cider Doughnut

$3.00

Buttermilk biscuit

$3.00

Scone with roasted squash, cacao nib, smoked sea salt

$3.50

Scone with pear, cheddar, and honeycomb

$3.50

Chai-almond scone

$3.50

Plum crumb cake

$3.50

with lemon-poppy glaze

Sweets

Cheesecake with salty pumpkin caramel

$5.00

Butterscotch-rye blondie

$3.50

Bittersweet chocolate brownie

$3.50

Brown butter rice krispy treat (GF)

$2.50

Lemon-elderflower meringue bar

$3.50

Ginger-apple crumb bar

$3.00

Citrus spice pound cake

$3.00

Granola-yogurt parfait

$6.00

our maple-olive oil granola, plain yogurt, fruit compote

Chocolate chip cookie with Maine sea salt

$1.75

Molasses-ginger cookie

$1.75

Oatmeal-cherry cookie

$1.75

Hippie cookie

$1.75

pecans, dates, milk choc, coconut

Maple-olive oil granola, 1 lb. bag

$10.00

Coffee/Tea

Small 44 North coffee (10oz)

$2.50

Large 44 North coffee (16oz)

$3.50

Hot tea

$2.50

Make your selection in the shop - we carry Two Leaves and a Bud Teas, and a few other nice ones

Iced 44 North Coffee (16oz)

$3.50

44 North Coffee Beans(12 oz)

$14.75

Cold Drinks

Honey-lemon iced tea

$3.00

Maple-oat iced chai

$4.25

Maine Root beer

$2.75

Small Perrier (11oz)

$2.00

Green Bee Blueberry Dream honey soda

$2.75

Pigeon Cove - Pineapple Chamonmille kombucha

$3.50

Pigeon Cove hibiscus-ginger kombucha

$3.50

Green Bee lemon sparking water

$2.75

San Pellegrino blood orange soda

$2.75

San Pellegrino grapefruit soda

$2.75

Boxed water

$2.50

Cider

$3.00Out of stock

Wine

Kobal Bajta Belo

$45.00

Complex, dry skin-contact wine

Kramarovci

$42.00

Sturdy, dry, complex chard from Slovenia.

El Oso y La Alemana

$35.00

Malvasia/verdejo blend - unusual, sparky, medium-bodied white

I Brand & Family

$45.00

complex, pinkish-orange Central Coast wine. so special and nice!

Dinamo Nucleo X

$25.00

Orange trebbiano from Umbria - citrusy, easy drinking

Mas de Cabres

$24.00

Bright, fresh rosé, mourvedre/cinsault blend

Chidaine rosé

$38.00

La Petite Marquise Crémant de Loire

$32.00

Classic, aromatic French sparkling wine

Turbullent Gamay

$48.00

Delicate, balanced sparkling rosé

Cellario E Grino (1L)

$40.00

Spontaneously fermented, light, spicy red. We like it chilled.

Glou Glou

$28.00

Bright, delightful 100% gamay from Beaujolais

Petit Jo

$30.00

Guidobono Nebbiolo

$30.00

Beer

Breezey

$8.00

Kolsch-style, Bunker

Machine Pilz

$8.00

Bohemian-style pilsner from Bunker Brewing Co.

Surf Casting

$6.00

Oxbow farmhouse ale with lime and sea salt

Grizacca

$6.00

Hexen

$16.00

750ml bottle - farmhouse ale with elderflower and honey, Oxbow

Peeper

$12.00

Lunch

$12.00

Veridian

$8.00

Banded Brewing's hazy IPA

Farm Flor Cider

$6.00

Lagunitas Non-Alcoholic IPA

$5.00

Clean and zesty like their classic IPA

Restaurant info

Closed for the season! See you spring 2023 xo

3 Old Firehouse Lane, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662

