Milk & Honey
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Closed for the season! See you spring 2023 xo
Location
3 Old Firehouse Lane, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Asticou Inn & Restaurant - 15 Peabody Drive
No Reviews
15 Peabody Drive Northeast Harbor, ME 04662
View restaurant