Charity

We support Opportunity Scholars! They CONNECTS families, schools, and businesses to create a LOW COST career pathway to high paying jobs for low/middle income high school students; creating economic mobility in underrepresented groups, while building a pipeline of professional and technical workers to grow LOCAL businesses. By connecting students, families, educators, and businesses, Opportunity Scholars builds a pipeline of professional, career, and technology workers to invigorate local economies. EVERY student — regardless of life circumstance — will be empowered for success!