- Home
- /
- Los Angeles
- /
- Fairfax
- /
- Dessert & Ice Cream
- /
- Milk Bar - Melrose
Milk Bar Melrose
2,294 Reviews
$$
7150 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
COOKIES
COOKIE 3 Deal
Choose 3 Milk Bar cookies - all individually wrapped.
COOKIE 6 Deal
Choose 6 Milk Bar cookies - all individually wrapped. Add a Tin to make it a gift!
COOKIE 12 Deal
Choose 12 Milk Bar cookies - all individually wrapped. Add a Tin to make it a gift!
COOKIE Compost
A sweet and salty kitchen sink cookie with chocolate chips in a graham cracker base — plus pretzels, potato chips, coffee, oats, and butterscotch.
COOKIE Confetti
Fluffy, chewy, sugary, and buttery, with a B’day punch of vanilla and rainbow sprinkles.
COOKIE Cornflake
A crunchy, chewy riff on the classic chocolate chip, packed with cornflakes and marshmallows.
COOKIE Chocolate Confetti
A cocoa-and-vanilla-packed revision of the classic Confetti Cookie, remixing chocolatey boxed cake mix flavors into a fun and fluffy cookie, studded with mini chocolate chips and rainbow sprinkles.
COOKIE Blueberry & Cream
A muffin top masquerading as a cookie. Sugar cookie dough, milk crumbs, and chewy dried blueberry morsels.
COOKIE Corn
A Milk Bar favorite. The down-home flavor of your favorite cornbread, captured in a cookie.
COOKIE GF Fruity Marshmallow
Crispy and chewy with notes of deep vanilla and bright lime, loaded up with marshmallows and fruity cereal. GLUTEN-FREE. NBD.
MERCH 6 ct Tin
MERCH 12 ct Tin
MERCH No Tin
HFI COOKIE Compost
A sweet and salty kitchen sink cookie with chocolate chips in a graham cracker base — plus pretzels, potato chips, coffee, oats, and butterscotch.
HFI COOKIE Confetti
Fluffy, chewy, sugary, and buttery, with a B’day punch of vanilla and rainbow sprinkles.
HFI COOKIE Cornflake
A crunchy, chewy riff on the classic chocolate chip, packed with cornflakes and marshmallows.
HFI COOKIE Blueberry & Cream
A muffin top masquerading as a cookie. Sugar cookie dough, milk crumbs, and chewy dried blueberry morsels.
HFI COOKIE Chocolate Confetti
A cocoa-and-vanilla-packed revision of the classic Confetti Cookie, remixing chocolatey boxed cake mix flavors into a fun and fluffy cookie, studded with mini chocolate chips and rainbow sprinkles.
HFI COOKIE Corn
A Milk Bar favorite. The down-home flavor of your favorite cornbread, captured in a cookie.
HFI 3 Cookie Deal
Choose 3 Milk Bar cookies - all fresh baked!
HFI 6 Cookie Deal
Choose 6 Milk Bar cookies - all fresh baked ready to enjoy!
HFI 12 Cookie Deal
Choose 12 Milk Bar cookies - all fresh baked and ready to enjoy!
CAKES
CAKE B'day Slice
Our bestselling Birthday Cake is inspired by the supermarket stuff we grew up with, and it took us over two years to get it just right: three tiers of rainbow-flecked vanilla Birthday cake layered with creamy Birthday frosting, crunchy Birthday crumbs, and rainbow sprinkles. Tastes like childhood.
CAKE Chocolate B'day Slice
The classic Birthday Cake, but make it chocolate. Decadent chocolate cake plus chocolate chips, layered with creamy Birthday frosting, crunchy Birthday crumbs, and rainbow sprinkles.
CAKE Apple Cider Doughnut Slice
What’s inside? Spiced doughnut cake, creamy frosting with doughnut sugar topping mixed right in, apple cider jam that’s got the tart of an apple with a mulled cider warmth to it, and caramelized doughnut crumbs sprinkled into almost every layer and on top. You can't send an apple orchard, but you can send Milk Bar.
CAKE GF B'day Slice
Our classic Birthday Cake, inspired by the supermarket stuff we grew up with — now made gluten-free! Three tiers of rainbow-flecked, gluten-free vanilla B'Day cake layered with creamy B'Day frosting and crunchy gluten-free B'Day crumbs. Tastes like childhood (y’know… without the gluten).
CAKE Pumpkin Coffee Cake Slice
CAKE 6" B'day
Our bestselling Birthday Cake is inspired by the supermarket stuff we grew up with, and it took us over two years to get it just right: three tiers of rainbow-flecked vanilla Birthday cake layered with creamy Birthday frosting, crunchy Birthday crumbs, and rainbow sprinkles. Tastes like childhood. Serves 6-8 people.
CAKE 6" Chocolate B'day
The classic Birthday Cake, but make it chocolate. Decadent chocolate cake plus chocolate chips, layered with creamy Birthday frosting, crunchy Birthday crumbs, and rainbow sprinkles. Serves 6-8 people.
CAKE 6" Apple Cider Doughnut
What’s inside? Spiced doughnut cake, creamy frosting with doughnut sugar topping mixed right in, apple cider jam that’s got the tart of an apple with a mulled cider warmth to it, and caramelized doughnut crumbs sprinkled into almost every layer and on top. You can't send an apple orchard, but you can send Milk Bar. Serves 6-8 people.
CAKE 6" GF B'day
Our classic Birthday Cake, inspired by the supermarket stuff we grew up with — now made gluten-free! Three tiers of rainbow-flecked, gluten-free vanilla B'Day cake layered with creamy B'Day frosting and crunchy gluten-free B'Day crumbs. Tastes like childhood (y’know… without the gluten). Serves 6-8 people.
CAKE 6" Pumpkin Coffee Cake
CAKE 10" Birthday
CAKE 10" Chocolate B'day
CAKE 10" GF Birthday
TRUFFLES
TRUFFLE Birthday 3pk
Rainbow-flecked, vanilla-infused cake bites, coated in a barely-there drizzle of white chocolate and rolled in B’day crumbs.
TRUFFLE Chocolate B'Day 3pk
Fudgy cake bites loaded with chocolate chips and rainbow sprinkles, coated in more chocolate and a dusting of chocolate cake crumbs.
TRUFFLE Apple Cider Donut 3pk
There wasn’t a middle ground between eating a slice of cake and devouring a doughnut hole until now. With a bright pop of apple flavor, a creamy white chocolate shell, and doughnut sugar sand all over, these gooey beauties are here for you breakfast, lunch, and dinner (dessert’s a given).
TRUFFLE GF Birthday 3pk
Made from Gluten-Free Birthday Cake, these rainbow-flecked, vanilla-happy, gluten-free goodies are coated in a barely-there white chocolate shell and rolled in B'Day sand.
TRUFFLE 3pk Deal
Choose from any three packs of truffles. Three truffles in each pack.
TRUFFLE Birthday 12pk
Rainbow-flecked, vanilla-infused cake bites, coated in a barely-there drizzle of white chocolate and rolled in B’day crumbs.
TRUFFLE Chocolate B'Day 12pk
Fudgy cake bites loaded with chocolate chips and rainbow sprinkles, coated in more chocolate and a dusting of chocolate cake crumbs.
TRUFFLE Apple Cider Doughnut 12pk
There wasn’t a middle ground between eating a slice of cake and devouring a doughnut hole until now. With a bright pop of apple flavor, a creamy white chocolate shell, and doughnut sugar sand all over, these gooey beauties are here for you breakfast, lunch, and dinner (dessert’s a given).
TRUFFLE 12pk Deal
TRUFFLE The Assorted Box
3 flavors, 1 tin–it’s a party. In this sampler box of our cult classic Cake Truffles, Birthday, Chocolate Birthday, and limited-time Strawberry Shortcake come to play. With six truffles per flavor, there's enough fun to go around.
MERCH 18ct Tin
PIE
PIE Whole Milk Bar
The iconic dessert was a happy accident born in the kitchen of wd~50 when there wasn’t much in the fridge. When Tosi served the simple, gooey pie (inspired by southern Chess Pie) at staff dinner, she never anticipated the reaction it got — and a signature pie was born! With a sticky, buttery, salty-sweet filling in a hearty oat cookie crust, Milk Bar Pie has been a Tosi favorite since the beginning. 10" pie serves 8-10.
PIE Slice Milk Bar
The iconic dessert was a happy accident born in the kitchen of wd~50 when there wasn’t much in the fridge. When Tosi served the simple, gooey pie (inspired by southern Chess Pie) at staff dinner, she never anticipated the reaction it got — and a signature pie was born! With a sticky, buttery, salty-sweet filling in a hearty oat cookie crust, Milk Bar Pie has been a Tosi favorite since the beginning.
PIE Whole Pumpkin Milk Bar
What if the most iconic pies came together to form what might be the ultimate fall pie? A treat that’s got a pecan pie’s consistency and a pumpkin pie’s flavor? Meet Pumpkin Milk Bar Pie: the gooeyest, butteriest, richest, fudgiest pie you'll ever meet packed with the quintessential pumpkin flavor you can't resist this time of year.
PIE Slice Pumpkin Milk Bar
What if the most iconic pies came together to form what might be the ultimate fall pie? A treat that’s got a pecan pie’s consistency and a pumpkin pie’s flavor? Meet Pumpkin Milk Bar Pie: the gooeyest, butteriest, richest, fudgiest pie you'll ever meet packed with the quintessential pumpkin flavor you can't resist this time of year.
BREADS
SOFT SERVE
SOFT SERVE Cereal Milk Cup
A creamy swirl inspired by the milk at the bottom of your cereal bowl (ideal for AM or PM consumption). Top with Cornflake Crunch.
SOFT SERVE Chocolate Cereal Milk Cup
SOFT SERVE Black and White Cereal Milk Cup
SOFT SERVE Build a Pint
A layered pint of ice cream with Cereal Milk Soft Serve and your choice of cake, sauce and topping.
SOFT SERVE Cookie Sundae
SOFT SERVE Cereal Milk Pint
A creamy swirl inspired by the milk at the bottom of your cereal bowl (ideal for AM or PM consumption). Top with Cornflake Crunch.
SOFT SERVE Chocolate Cereal Milk Pint
SOFT SERVE Black and White Cereal Milk Pint
ICE CREAM SAMMIE Birthday Cornflake Cookie
BUDNLE 2 Ice Cream Sammies
TOPPINGS
SOFTSERVE A La Mode
MILKSHAKES
MILKSHAKE Crunchy Cereal 12oz
Cereal Milk™ Soft Serve and Cornflake Crunch, blended into a corny, creamy, crunchy shake.
MILKSHAKE B'day 12oz
A sweet, sippable treat blending Cereal Milk™ Soft Serve with B’Day Cake Truffles.
MILKSHAKE Chocolate B'day 12oz
A sweet, sippable treat blending Cereal Milk™ Soft Serve with Fudge and Chocolate B’Day Cake Truffles.
MILKSHAKE Chocolate Crunchy Cereal Shake 12oz
MILKSHAKE Black and White Cereal Shake 12oz
MILKSHAKE Crunchy Cereal 7oz
MILKSHAKE B'day 7oz
MILKSHAKE Chocolate B'day 7oz
MILKSHAKE Chocolate Crunchy Cereal Shake 7oz
MILKSHAKE Black and White Cereal Shake 7oz
MILKSHAKE Cereal Milk 12oz
MILKSHAKE Cereal Milk 7oz
MILKSHAKE Chocolate Cereal Shake 12oz
MILKSHAKE Chocolate Cereal Milk Shake 7oz
BUNDLES
BUNDLE The Greatest Hits
All the Milk Bar classics in one gorgeous dessert spread. Includes a slice of Milk Bar Pie, a 3-pack of B’Day Cake Truffles, a Compost Cookie®, and a single serving of Cereal Milk™ Soft Serve with Cornflake Crunch.
BUNDLE Cake & Shake
The best dessert duo, choose a slice of cake to pair with a shake!
BUNDLE The OGs
BUNDLE Party Pack
The best gift duo, an assorted Truffle dozen and assorted 6 Cookie Tin.
BUNDLE The Classic
Classic, timeless: one 6” Birthday Cake, plus a dozen B’day Cake Truffles.
BUNDLE The Chocolatey Classic
Classic, but make it chocolate: one 6” Chocolate Birthday Cake, plus a dozen Chocolate B’day Cake Truffles!
BUNDLE Milk Bar Sampler
Have a little bit of everything! This sampler pack of classic Milk Bar treats gives you a taste of the greats, from a 3-pack each of our dreamy rainbow-vanilla B'Day Cake Truffles and Chocolate B'Day Cake Truffles and one of each cookie to a single slice of ooey-gooey Milk Bar Pie — all packaged in a slick windowed tin.
BUILD A TREAT
BUILD A HACKS
Banana Hazelnut Cake
This layer cakes takes the classic combo of banana and nut and dials it up several notches. Rich hazelnut ganache, dreamy banana cream and hazelnut crunch stacked between layers of fluffy banana cake, topped hazelnut frosting and chocolate crumb. Peanut butter who?!
Blueberry Cornflake Cookie
The perfect end of summer celebration takes cookie form. Salty, sweet corn cookie studded with cornflake crunch, dried blueberries, and white chocolate chips.
BUILD A Dulce de Leche Cake
A Milk Bar classic is back for a limited time and it's definitely going to be your new favorite Fall treat. Dulce de leche cake is layered with rich dulce de leche jam, dulce frosting, and milk crumbs.
BUILD A PB Caramel Candy Bar Cookie
XL Peanut butter cookie studded with caramel chips, mini chocolate chips, mini pretzels, mini chocolate peanut butter candies, peanuts and chocolate crumb, with a layer of gooey caramel inside. Perfect to get into the Halloween spirit.
BUILD A Cranberry Gingerbread Cake
BUILD A German Chocolate Jimbo Cookie
Banana Hazelnut Cake Slice
BUILD A Dulce de Leche Cake Slice
A Milk Bar classic is back for a limited time and it's definitely going to be your new favorite Fall treat. Dulce de leche cake is layered with rich dulce de leche jam, dulce frosting, and milk crumbs.
BUILD A Cranberry Gingerbread Cake Slice
Blueberry Cornflake Cookie Slice
BUILD A PB Caramel Candy Bar Cookie Slice
XL Peanut butter cookie studded with caramel chips, mini chocolate chips, mini pretzels, mini chocolate peanut butter candies, peanuts and chocolate crumb, with a layer of gooey caramel inside. Perfect to get into the Halloween spirit.
BUILD A German Chocolate Jimbo Cookie Slice
LAB
LAB Fruity Cereal Milk Ice Cream Sammie
LAB 2 Fruity Cereal Milk Ice Cream Sammies
LAB Strawberry Bell Truffle Single
LAB Strawberry Bell Truffle 2pk
LAB Malted Marshmallow Batter Brownie Whole
Inspired by our new Batter Bites frozen treats, this rich, deep, and perfectly gooey, these malty brownies are for fans of edge pieces and middle pieces alike. Topped with marshmallow for an extra bit of bounce.
LAB Malted Marshmallow Batter Brownie Half
LAB Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch Pie Whole
Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch Pie: We layer a smooth chocolate shell with a creamy combo of peanut butter and toasted rice cereal, then top it off with a crunchie chocolate-peanut coating. One bite and you'd never guess it's (accidentally) vegan and gluten free.
LAB Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch Pie Slice
Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch Pie: We layer a smooth chocolate shell with a creamy combo of peanut butter and toasted rice cereal, then top it off with a crunchie chocolate-peanut coating. One bite and you'd never guess it's (accidentally) vegan and gluten free.
MINI MART
TRUFFLE CAKE Chocolate Chip
TRUFFLE CAKE Chocolate Pretzel
TRUFFLE CAKE Cocoa Mint
TRUFFLE CAKE Lemon Pound Cake
TRUFFLE CAKE Coffee Cake
ICECREAM Birthday
ICECREAM Pie
ICECREAM Chocolate Peanut Butter
ICECREAM Cerealmilk
ICECREAM Cornflake Marshmallow
ICECREAM Chocolate Mint Cookies N' Cream
ICECREAM Fruity Cereal Milk
ICECREAM Chocolate Birthday Cake
Gooey Butter Cake Batter Bites
Peanut Butter Pretzel Batter Bites
Marshmallow Brownie Batter Bites
PAPER GOODS
SUPRISE & DELIGHT
DRINKS
HOT DRINKS
Americano 12oz
Americano 16oz
Cappuccino 12oz
Cappuccino 16oz
Cortado
Espresso
Hot Chocolate 12oz
Hot Chocolate 16oz
Latte 12oz
Latte 16oz
Macchiato
Mocha 12oz
Mocha 16oz
B'day Latte 12oz
B'day Latte 16oz
Cereal Milk Latte 12oz
Cereal Milk Latte 16oz
Cider Caramel Latte 12oz
Cider Caramel Latte 16oz
Milk Bar Pie Latte 12oz
Milk Bar Pie Latte 16oz
Black Tea
Cinnamon Tea
Earl Grey Tea
Green Tea
Peppermint Tea
Chai Tea Latte 12oz
Chai Tea Latte 16oz
ICED DRINKS
Cold Brew 12oz
Cold Brew 16oz
Iced Americano 12oz
Iced Americano 16oz
Iced Cappuccino 12oz
Iced Cappuccino 16oz
Iced Latte 12oz
Iced Latte 16oz
Iced Latte B'day 12oz
Iced Latte B'day 16oz
Iced Latte Cereal 12oz
Iced Latte Cereal 16oz
Iced Cider Caramel Latte 12oz
Iced Cider Caramel Latte 16oz
Iced Latte Milk Bar Pie 12oz
Iced Latte Milk Bar Pie 16oz
Iced Mocha 12oz
Iced Mocha 16oz
Iced Cortado 12oz
Iced Macchiato 12oz
Iced Espresso 12oz
Iced Black Tea 12oz
Iced Black Tea 16oz
Iced Cinnamon Tea 12oz
Iced Cinnamon Tea 16oz
Iced Earl Grey Tea 12oz
Iced Earl Grey Tea 16oz
Iced Green Tea 12oz
Iced Green Tea 16oz
Iced Peppermint Tea 12oz
Iced Peppermint Tea 16oz
Iced Chai Tea Latte 12oz
Iced Chai Tea Latte 16oz
MERCH MISC.
MERCH MB Candles
MERCH Birthday Bag
MERCH Cake Topper
MERCH Cake Wrapping Paper
MERCH Pink Script Wrapping Paper
MERCH MB Tape Wrapping Paper
MERCH Book All About Cookies Cookbook
MERCH Every Cake Has A Story
MERCH All About Cake Cookbook
MERCH Milk Bar Cookbook
MERCH Milk Bar Kids Cookbook
MERCH Milk Bar Life Cookbook
MERCH Momofuku Cookbook
MERCH Lighter
MERCH Cereal Milk Necklace Gold
MERCH Cereal Milk Necklace Silver
MERCH Notebook Soft Serve
MERCH Notebook Taxi
MERCH Pin Soft Serve
MERCH Pin MB Mix Tape
MERCH Pin Taxi
MERCH Patch High Fives
MERCH Patch Hot Hot Hot
MERCH Milk Canvas Tote
MERCH LG Don't Talk To Me Mug
MERCH B'day Card
MERCH Crown
MERCH Matchbox
MERCH Confetti Box
MERCH Cowbell
APPAREL
MERCH Black Beanie
MERCH MB White Baseball Cap
MERCH Pink Bandana
MERCH Black Bandana
MERCH Pink Scrunchie
MERCH Pink Hoodie
MERCH MB Sweatshirt S
MERCH MB Sweatshirt M
MERCH MB Sweatshirt L
MERCH MB Sweatshirt XL
MERCH MB Sweatshirt XXL
MERCH Cake Socks
MERCH MB Script Party Socks
MERCH Multicolored Socks
MERCH Tie-Dye Socks
MERCH It's My Bday T-Shirt
MERCH Jean Jacket
MERCH Black Jumpsuit
TREATS
CAKE 6" B'day
Our bestselling Birthday Cake is inspired by the supermarket stuff we grew up with, and it took us over two years to get it just right: three tiers of rainbow-flecked vanilla Birthday cake layered with creamy Birthday frosting, crunchy Birthday crumbs, and rainbow sprinkles. Tastes like childhood. Serves 6-8 people.
CAKE 6" Chocolate B'day
The classic Birthday Cake, but make it chocolate. Decadent chocolate cake plus chocolate chips, layered with creamy Birthday frosting, crunchy Birthday crumbs, and rainbow sprinkles. Serves 6-8 people.
CAKE 6" GF B'day Cake
PIE Whole Milk Bar
The iconic dessert was a happy accident born in the kitchen of wd~50 when there wasn’t much in the fridge. When Tosi served the simple, gooey pie (inspired by southern Chess Pie) at staff dinner, she never anticipated the reaction it got — and a signature pie was born! With a sticky, buttery, salty-sweet filling in a hearty oat cookie crust, Milk Bar Pie has been a Tosi favorite since the beginning. 10" pie serves 8-10.
TRUFFLE Birthday 12pk
Rainbow-flecked, vanilla-infused cake bites, coated in a barely-there drizzle of white chocolate and rolled in B’day crumbs.
TRUFFLE Chocolate B'Day 12pk
Fudgy cake bites loaded with chocolate chips and rainbow sprinkles, coated in more chocolate and a dusting of chocolate cake crumbs.
TRUFFLE 12pk Deal
12ct Cookie Tray
24ct Cookie Tray
6ct GF Cookie Tray
12ct GF Cookie Tray
TRUFFLE GF Birthday 12pk
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
7150 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046