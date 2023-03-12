Milk Can Diner Greendale
5636 Broad Street
Greendale, WI 53129
Breakfast
AM Apps
Banana Bread Mini Loaf
Caramelized Bananas, Icing, Vanilla Butter, Powdered Sugar
Breakfast Loaded Tots
Tater Tots, Chorizo Gravy, Shredded Cheddar, Sunny Up Egg, Scallions
Buff Chicken Loaded Tots
Frank's Red Hot, Fried Chicken, Ranch Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Scallions
Chili Loaded Tots
Milk Can Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream and Scallions
Milk Can Cheese Curds
Crispy Beer Battered Cheese Curds, Buttermilk Ranch
Milk Can Fries App
Milk Can Seasoning, Ketchup Add: Buttermilk Ranch, Herb Aioli, Tabasco Aioli, Remoulade, Basil Tarragon Mayo
Monkey Bread
Warm Cinnamon Bread Topped with Berry Icing and Candied Pecans
Onion Rings
Milk Can Seasoning, O-Ring Sauce
Pie Dough-Nuts
Fried Pie Crust Tossed Tossed Cinnamon Sugar Dipping Sauces: PB&J or Chocolate Milk Ganache
Cinnamon Roll
Cream Cheese Frosting
Pancakes & FR Toast
Classic Stack
Buttermilk Pancakes served with Orange Honey Butter, Maple Syrup and Whipped Cream Choose Classic, Blueberry or Chocolate Chip
French Toast
Custard Soaked Challah Bread, Orange Honey Butter, Maple Syrup, Powdered Sugar
Turtle French Toast
Challah Bread French Toast served with Butterscotch Cream, Oatmeal Streusel and Whipped Cream
Berry Stack
Buttermilk Pancakes served with Blackberry and Raspberry Sauce, Fresh Berries, Orange Honey Butter, Maple Syrup, Whipped Cream and Shatter Sugar
Chicken & Cornbread French Toast
Fried Chicken, Cornbread Pudding French Toast Sticks, Hot Honey, Orange Honey Butter, Powdered Sugar
Vanilla and Cherry French Toast
Omelets
Bacon, Mushroom, Ricotta Omelet
Crispy Bacon, Roasted Herb Mushroom, Fresh Cottage Cheese Cheese, Chive Comes with Cheesy Hashbrowns
Cheese Omelet
Hooks 5yr Cheddar, American, Chive Comes with Cheesy Hashbrowns
Denver Omelet
Up Hoff Pulled Ham, Hooks 5yr Cheddar, Red Bell Peppers, Grilled Onion, Chive Comes with Cheesy Hashbrowns
Veggie Omelet
Red Bell Pepper, Herb Roasted Mushrooms, Ricotta Cheese and Chives
Egg bake Special
Egg Bake with onion and bacon, apple cider vinaigrette salad with cherry tomatoes, and cheesy hashbrown casserole.
Classics
Biscuits & Gravy
Sausage Gravy or Chorizo gravy, Buttermilk Biscuit, Parsley Add: Egg
Corned Beef Hash
Corned Beef, Tater Tots, Onion, Tri-Color Pepper, Sauerkraut, Mustard Cream, Pickled Mustard Seed, Chive Oil Comes with Cheesy Hash Brown Casserole
MC Breakfast Sammie
Sausage Patty,Over Medium Egg American Cheese, Cheesy Hash, English Muffin, Cheesy Hash Casserole
Schmear & Lox
Gravlax, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Radish, Fried Capers, Dill, Onion Chive Cream Cheese, Everything Bagel, Cheesy Hash Casserole
Steak Egg And Cheese Bagel
Chicken Fried Steak, Over Medium Egg, Onion Chive Cream Cheese, Breakfast Sauce, Everything Bagel, Cheesy Hash Casserole
The Standard
Eggs Your Way, Cheesy Hash Casserole, Choice of Pulled Ham, Bacon or Sausage Patty, Buttered Toast
The Wisconsin
2 Eggs Your Way, Jones Bacon, Jones Sausage Links, and Pulled Ham with Cheesy Hash Brown Casserole and Choice of Toast
AM Entree & Benedict
Classic Benedict
Uphoff Pulled Ham, Poached Egg, Hollandaise Sauce, Chive, English Muffin Comes with Cheesy Hashbrowns
Southern Benedict
Fried Chicken, Poached Egg, Remoulade, Parsley, Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit Comes with Cheesy Hashbrowns
Salmon Benedict
Gravlax, Poached Egg, Chive Cream Cheese, Béarnaise Sauce,Mini Bagel, Everything Crumble Comes with Cheesy Hashbrowns
The Angry Chicken
Fried Chicken, Eggs Your Way, Chorizo Gravy, Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit, Hot Dust Cheesy Hashbrown
Steak & Tot Skillet
Top Sirloin, Onion, Roasted Mushrooms, Tater Tots,Clock Shadow Cheese Curds, Béarnaise Sauce Comes with Cheesy Hashbrowns
Country Fried Steak
Breaded Top Sirloin, Cheesy Hash Casserole, Roasted Mushrooms, Eggs Your Way, Buttered Toast, Béarnaise Comes with Cheesy Hashbrowns
Lunch
Soup & Salad
Bowl French Onion Soup
Caramelized Onion, Beef Broth, Garlic Crouton, Gruyere, Baguette
Cup Milk Can Chili
Classic Chili, Raw Onion, Shredded Cheddar, Sour Cream, Oyster Crackers
Bowl Milk Can Chili
Classic Chili, Raw Onion, Shredded Cheddar, Sour Cream, Oyster Crackers
Cup Tomato Bisque
San Marzano Tomatoes, Cream, Basil, Baguette
Bowl Tomato Bisque
San Marzano Tomatoes, Cream, Basil, Baguette Add: Cheddar French Bake It
Everything Caesar
Romaine, Parmesan, Everything Seasoning Crumble with Caesar Dressing
Side Everything Caesar
Romaine, Parmesan, Everything Seasoning Crumble with Caesar Dressing
House Salad
Romaine, Carrot, Cabbage, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion and Croutons with House-Made Buttermilk Ranch
Side House Salad
Romaine, Carrot, Cabbage, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion and Croutons with House-Made Buttermilk Ranch
Turkey Cobb Salad
Romaine, Carrot, Cabbage, Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese, Guacamole, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion and Croutons with House-Made Buttermilk Ranch
Sandwiches
Classic Hot Ham & Cheese
Uphoff Pulled Ham, Cheese Sauce, Mayo, Stone Ground Mustard, Pretzel Bun
Fish Sandwich
Hand-Breaded Cod, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Tartar Sauce on a Toasted Baguette
Meatloaf Sammie
Caramelized Meatloaf, Fried Onion Rings, American Cheese and Tomato Gastrique on Toasted Sourdough
Milk Can Chicken Diner Deluxe
Classic: Grilled or Fried, Pickle,Mayo Deluxe: Bacon,Swiss
Parm Crusted Grilled Cheese
American, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Gruyere, Parmesan Crusted Sourdough
Reuben
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, Thousand Island, Dark Rye
Shrimp Po-Boy
Breaded Gulf Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Remoulade, Baguette
Spicy Chicken
Nashville Hot Oil, Creamy Coleslaw, Spicy Mayo and House-Made Dill Pickles
Tuna Melt
Albacore Tuna Salad, Mayo, Cheddar Cheese, Multigrain
Veggie Sandwich
Balsamic Marinated Porabella Mushrooms, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Leaf Lettuce, Guacamole, Mozzarella, Garlic Mayo on Toasted Sourdough Bread
Welcome to the Club
Sliced Turkey, Slab Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Fin Herb Mayo, Lightly Toasted White Bread
Smashburgers - Cooked to Juicy, Well Done Perfection
MC Hamburger
Two Beef Patties, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo Please select only the toppings you do want on your burger
Milk Can Melt
Two Beef Patties, Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, Mayo, Pullman White Bread
Milk Can Cheese Burger
Two Beef Patties, American Cheese, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo Please select only the toppings you do want on your burger
Farmhouse Burger
Two Beef Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Horseradish Sauce
Jack’s Gold Standard
Two Beef Patties, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Cream Cheese, Onion Rings, BBQ Sauce
Breakfast Burger
Beef Patty, Sausage Patty, Pepper Jack, Sunny Side Up Egg, Tabasco Aioli, Pretzel Bun
Peno Popper
Two Beef Patties, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Pickled Jalapeños, Cream Cheese, Spicy Mayo
Milk Can SNGL Hamburger
One Beef Pattie, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo Please select only the toppings you do want on your burger
Milk Can SNGL Cheese Burger
One Beef Patty, American Cheese, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo Please select only the toppings you do want on your burger
Milk Can Melt SNGL
One Beef Patty, Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, Mayo, Pullman White Bread
Farmhouse SNGL
One Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Thousand Island
Jack's Gold Standard SNGL
One Beef Patty, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Cream Cheese, Onion Rings, BBQ Sauce
Peno Popper SNGL
One Beef Patty, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Pickled Jalapeños, Cream Cheese, Spicy Mayo
Kid's
Breakfast
Kid's Small Stack
Sourdough Buttermilk Pancakes served with Orange Honey Butter, Maple Syrup and Whipped Cream Add Blueberries or Chocolate Chips
Kid's French Toast
Traditional French Toast served with Orange Honey Butter, Maple Syrup and Powdered Sugar
Kid's Standard
1 Egg Your Way, Choice of Pulled Ham, Jones Bacon or Sausage, served with Cheesy Hash Casserole, Choice of Toast
Lunch
Dinner
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi Pasta and Cheese Sauce
Kids Chicken Bites
Hand-Breaded Chicken served with Buttermilk Ranch
Kids Fish Fry
One Piece of Hand Breaded Atlantic Cod, Tartar Sauce, Coleslaw Served with Rye Bread
Kids Fried Shrimp
Four Cornmeal Breaded Shrimp, Cocktail Sauce and Coleslaw Served With Rye Bread
Kid's Drink
Custard & Bakery
Scoop & Sundae
1 Scoop Custard
By the scoop fresh custard. 1, 2 or 3 scoops.
2 Scoop Custard
By the scoop fresh custard. 1, 2 or 3 scoops.
3 Scoop Custard
By the scoop fresh custard. 1, 2 or 3 scoops.
Banana Bread Sundae
2 Scoops Vanilla Custard, Caramelized Banana Bread Chunks, Banana Cream, Caramel Sauce, Vanilla Whip Cream, Cinnamon Sprinkle
Lemon Berry Sundae
2 Scoops Vanilla Custard, Lemon Curd, Mixed Berry Jam, Vanilla Whip Cream, Shortbread Streusel
Brownie Sundae
Warm Chocolate Brownie, 2 Scoops Chocolate Custard, Chopped Oreos, Hot Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream
PB Cookie Sundae
2 Scoops Chocolate Custard, Warm Peanut Butter Cookie, Peanut Butter Sauce, Hot Fudge, and Reese’s Chunks
Shake / Malt / Float
Cake & Pie
Banana Cream Pie Slice
Toasted Nilla Wafer Crust, Vanilla Pastry Cream, Fresh Bananas, Vanilla Whip Cream
French Silk Pie Slice
All Butter Pie Crust, Dark and Milk Chocolate Ganache, Vanilla Whip Cream
Key Lime Pie Slice
Toasted Coconut Graham Crust, Key Lime Cream, Vanilla Whip Cream
Full Banana Cream Pie
Vanilla Cookie Crust, French Pastry Cream, Fresh Bananas, and Topped with House-made Vanilla Whipped Cream and a Cookie Streusel
Full French Silk Pie
All Butter Crust, Dark Chocolate Ganache Base, Topped with Silky Whipped Milk Chocolate, topped with House-made Vanilla Whip Cream and Chocolate Savings
Full Key Lime Pie
Toasted Coconut Graham Crust, Filled with KeyLime Cream, Topped with House-made Vanilla Whip Cream, Toasted Coconut and Lime Zest
Champagne and Berries
Cookies & Pastry
Banana Bread 6 Pack
Brownie
Brownie 12 Pack
Brownie 6 Pack
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Brown Butter Cookie Dough, Callebaut Chocolate Chips
Chocolate Chip Cookie 12 Pack
Chocolate Chip Cookie 6 Pack
Cinnamon Roll 6 Pack
Cupcake
Cupcake 5 Pack
Peanut Butter Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie Dough, Rolled in Sugar
Peanut Butter Cookie 12 Pack
Peanut Butter Cookie 6 Pack
NA Beverages
Soda, Juice, Misc
Soda
Iced Tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Grapefruit Juice
Apple Juice
(SM) Orange Juice
(LG) Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Tomato Juice
Virgin Bloody
Cranberry Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Kid Soda
Kid's White Milk
Kid's Chocolate Milk
Kid's Juice Box
Kid's Orange Juice
Kid's Apple Juice
Kid's Cranberry Juice
Kid's Pineaple Juice
Kid's Grapefruit Juice
Fever Tree Ginger Beer
Water
Cocktails & Spirits
Classic Cocktails
Mimosas & Bloody's
Boozy Shakes
Banoffee Shake
Vanilla Custard, Butterscotch Schnapps, Vanilla Whip Cream, Butterscotch sauce, Toffee Bits, Slice of Banana Cream Pie
Brandy Old Fashioned Shake
Vanilla Custard, Luxardo Liqueur, Cointreau, Vanilla Whip Cream, Orange Slice, Maraschino Cherry
Caramel Apple Shake
Chocolate Brownie Shake
Vanilla Custard, Chocolate Ganache, Chocolate Cake Pieces, Godiva, Crème de Cocoa, Vanilla Whip Cream, Chocolate Sprinkles, Slice of Chocolate Cake
Cookie Butter Shake
Vanilla Custard, Bourbon, Stroopwaffle Cookie Butter Sauce, Vanilla Whip Cream, Speculoos Cookies
Beer & Wine
Bottle Beer
Coors Light
Miller Lite
Miller High Life
Lakefront Riverwest Stein Amber
New Glarus Spotted Cow
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Breckenridge Van Porter
Founders Breakfast Stout
Guinness
Kaliber NA
Odell Sippin' Pretty Sour
Phase 3 P3 Lager
Press Hard Seltzer
Raised Grain Oranje Juicy DIPA
Stone Tangerine Express
Surly Furious IPA 12oz
Third Space Happy Place
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer
Untitled Art Florida Seltzer
Urban Artifact Teak Fruit Tart
Wild State Pear Cider
Draft Beer
Wine
Carry-Out
Coffee & Espresso ToGo
Coffee ToGo
Decaf ToGo
Cold Brew ToGo
Latte ToGo
Mocha ToGo
Chai Latte ToGo
Americano ToGo
Breakfast in Bed Latte ToGo
Espresso, Milk, Rishi Chamomile Syrup and English Breakfast Tea
Iced Mexican Mocha
Turtle Latte
Marshmallow Cold Brew ToGo
Anodyne Cold Crew, House-Made Marshmallow Creamer
Espresso Shot - Single ToGo
Espresso Shot - Double ToGo
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Side / Sauce
Sides
Side - Fries
Side - Sweet Potato Fries
Side - Tots
Side - Rings
Side - Curds
Side - Quinoa Veg Mix
Side - Fruit
Side - Crispy Red Potato
Side - Cheesy Hash Cass
Side - Mac & Cheese
Side - Mashed Potato
Side - Mashed & Gravy
Side - Grilled Chicken
Side - Fried Chicken
Side - Spicy Chicken
Side - Buffalo Chicken
Side - Extra PC Fish
Side - Coleslaw
Side - Grilled Shrimp
Side - Fried Shrimp
Side - Xtra Pc Fish
Side Green Beans
Sauces
Side Ranch
Side Ring Sauce
Side CHZ Sauce
Side Garlic Aioli
Side Mayo
Side Tabasco Aioli
Side Balsamic Vinagrette
Side French
Side 1000 Island
Side Apple Cider Vin
Side Caesar
Side Remoulade
Side Hollandaise
Side Bernaise
Side Mushroom Gravy
Side Chorizo Gravy
Side Jam
Side BBQ
Side Sour Cream
Side Tartar Sauce
Breakfast Side
Side White Toast
Side Sourdough Toast
Side Multigrain Toast
Side Rye Toast
Side English Muffin
Side Buttermilk Biscuit
Side Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit
Side French Toast
Side Pancakes
Add Avocado
Add Mushroom
Add Onion
Add Tomato
Add Onions
Add Bell Peppers
Add Tomato
Add Cheddar Cheese
Add American Cheese
Add Swiss Cheese
Add Side Bacon
Add Side Pulled Ham
Add Side Sausage Link
Add Side Turkey Sausage
Add Side Steak Tip
Add Side Corned Beef Hash
Add Scrambled Egg (1)
Add Poached Egg (1)
Add Sunny Side Egg (1)
Add Over Easy Egg (1)
Add Over Medium Egg (1)
Add Over Hard Egg (1)
Add Egg Whites (1)
Add Scrambled Eggs (2)
Add Poached Eggs (2)
Add Sunny Side Eggs (2)
Add Easy Eggs (2)
Add Medium Eggs (2)
Add Hard Eggs (2)
Add Egg Whites (2)
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
A modern, American diner
5636 Broad Street, Greendale, WI 53129