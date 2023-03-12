Restaurant header imageView gallery

Milk Can Diner Greendale

5636 Broad Street

Greendale, WI 53129

Popular Items

Milk Can Cheese Burger
Jack’s Gold Standard
Welcome to the Club

Vintage Delivery

***Vintage Delivery***

Select this item to have your order delivered to Vintage 38 Wine Bar in Greendale Village

Breakfast

AM Apps

Banana Bread Mini Loaf

Banana Bread Mini Loaf

$4.99

Caramelized Bananas, Icing, Vanilla Butter, Powdered Sugar

Breakfast Loaded Tots

Breakfast Loaded Tots

$11.99

Tater Tots, Chorizo Gravy, Shredded Cheddar, Sunny Up Egg, Scallions

Buff Chicken Loaded Tots

$11.99

Frank's Red Hot, Fried Chicken, Ranch Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Scallions

Chili Loaded Tots

$11.99

Milk Can Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream and Scallions

Milk Can Cheese Curds

Milk Can Cheese Curds

$11.95

Crispy Beer Battered Cheese Curds, Buttermilk Ranch

Milk Can Fries App

$7.99

Milk Can Seasoning, Ketchup Add: Buttermilk Ranch, Herb Aioli, Tabasco Aioli, Remoulade, Basil Tarragon Mayo

Monkey Bread

$5.99

Warm Cinnamon Bread Topped with Berry Icing and Candied Pecans

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.99

Milk Can Seasoning, O-Ring Sauce

Pie Dough-Nuts

$7.99

Fried Pie Crust Tossed Tossed Cinnamon Sugar Dipping Sauces: PB&J or Chocolate Milk Ganache

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$6.99

Cream Cheese Frosting

Pancakes & FR Toast

Classic Stack

$9.99

Buttermilk Pancakes served with Orange Honey Butter, Maple Syrup and Whipped Cream Choose Classic, Blueberry or Chocolate Chip

French Toast

$9.99

Custard Soaked Challah Bread, Orange Honey Butter, Maple Syrup, Powdered Sugar

Turtle French Toast

Turtle French Toast

$13.99

Challah Bread French Toast served with Butterscotch Cream, Oatmeal Streusel and Whipped Cream

Berry Stack

Berry Stack

$13.49

Buttermilk Pancakes served with Blackberry and Raspberry Sauce, Fresh Berries, Orange Honey Butter, Maple Syrup, Whipped Cream and Shatter Sugar

Chicken & Cornbread French Toast

Chicken & Cornbread French Toast

$16.99

Fried Chicken, Cornbread Pudding French Toast Sticks, Hot Honey, Orange Honey Butter, Powdered Sugar

Vanilla and Cherry French Toast

$14.95Out of stock

Omelets

Bacon, Mushroom, Ricotta Omelet

Bacon, Mushroom, Ricotta Omelet

$13.99

Crispy Bacon, Roasted Herb Mushroom, Fresh Cottage Cheese Cheese, Chive Comes with Cheesy Hashbrowns

Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Hooks 5yr Cheddar, American, Chive Comes with Cheesy Hashbrowns

Denver Omelet

$13.99

Up Hoff Pulled Ham, Hooks 5yr Cheddar, Red Bell Peppers, Grilled Onion, Chive Comes with Cheesy Hashbrowns

Veggie Omelet

$11.99

Red Bell Pepper, Herb Roasted Mushrooms, Ricotta Cheese and Chives

Egg bake Special

$14.99Out of stock

Egg Bake with onion and bacon, apple cider vinaigrette salad with cherry tomatoes, and cheesy hashbrown casserole.

Classics

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.99

Sausage Gravy or Chorizo gravy, Buttermilk Biscuit, Parsley Add: Egg

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$15.99

Corned Beef, Tater Tots, Onion, Tri-Color Pepper, Sauerkraut, Mustard Cream, Pickled Mustard Seed, Chive Oil Comes with Cheesy Hash Brown Casserole

MC Breakfast Sammie

$9.99

Sausage Patty,Over Medium Egg American Cheese, Cheesy Hash, English Muffin, Cheesy Hash Casserole

Schmear & Lox

Schmear & Lox

$15.99

Gravlax, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Radish, Fried Capers, Dill, Onion Chive Cream Cheese, Everything Bagel, Cheesy Hash Casserole

Steak Egg And Cheese Bagel

Steak Egg And Cheese Bagel

$14.99

Chicken Fried Steak, Over Medium Egg, Onion Chive Cream Cheese, Breakfast Sauce, Everything Bagel, Cheesy Hash Casserole

The Standard

$11.99

Eggs Your Way, Cheesy Hash Casserole, Choice of Pulled Ham, Bacon or Sausage Patty, Buttered Toast

The Wisconsin

$15.99

2 Eggs Your Way, Jones Bacon, Jones Sausage Links, and Pulled Ham with Cheesy Hash Brown Casserole and Choice of Toast

AM Entree & Benedict

Classic Benedict

$13.99

Uphoff Pulled Ham, Poached Egg, Hollandaise Sauce, Chive, English Muffin Comes with Cheesy Hashbrowns

Southern Benedict

$14.99

Fried Chicken, Poached Egg, Remoulade, Parsley, Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit Comes with Cheesy Hashbrowns

Salmon Benedict

$15.99

Gravlax, Poached Egg, Chive Cream Cheese, Béarnaise Sauce,Mini Bagel, Everything Crumble Comes with Cheesy Hashbrowns

The Angry Chicken

The Angry Chicken

$16.99

Fried Chicken, Eggs Your Way, Chorizo Gravy, Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit, Hot Dust Cheesy Hashbrown

Steak & Tot Skillet

$16.99

Top Sirloin, Onion, Roasted Mushrooms, Tater Tots,Clock Shadow Cheese Curds, Béarnaise Sauce Comes with Cheesy Hashbrowns

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$19.99

Breaded Top Sirloin, Cheesy Hash Casserole, Roasted Mushrooms, Eggs Your Way, Buttered Toast, Béarnaise Comes with Cheesy Hashbrowns

Lunch

Soup & Salad

Bowl French Onion Soup

$7.49

Caramelized Onion, Beef Broth, Garlic Crouton, Gruyere, Baguette

Cup Milk Can Chili

$4.99

Classic Chili, Raw Onion, Shredded Cheddar, Sour Cream, Oyster Crackers

Bowl Milk Can Chili

$6.99

Classic Chili, Raw Onion, Shredded Cheddar, Sour Cream, Oyster Crackers

Cup Tomato Bisque

$3.99

San Marzano Tomatoes, Cream, Basil, Baguette

Bowl Tomato Bisque

$5.99

San Marzano Tomatoes, Cream, Basil, Baguette Add: Cheddar French Bake It

Everything Caesar

$9.49

Romaine, Parmesan, Everything Seasoning Crumble with Caesar Dressing

Side Everything Caesar

$5.99

Romaine, Parmesan, Everything Seasoning Crumble with Caesar Dressing

House Salad

$9.49

Romaine, Carrot, Cabbage, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion and Croutons with House-Made Buttermilk Ranch

Side House Salad

$5.99

Romaine, Carrot, Cabbage, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion and Croutons with House-Made Buttermilk Ranch

Turkey Cobb Salad

$14.99

Romaine, Carrot, Cabbage, Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese, Guacamole, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion and Croutons with House-Made Buttermilk Ranch

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Classic Hot Ham & Cheese

$13.49

Uphoff Pulled Ham, Cheese Sauce, Mayo, Stone Ground Mustard, Pretzel Bun

Fish Sandwich

$14.99

Hand-Breaded Cod, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Tartar Sauce on a Toasted Baguette

Meatloaf Sammie

$14.99

Caramelized Meatloaf, Fried Onion Rings, American Cheese and Tomato Gastrique on Toasted Sourdough

Milk Can Chicken Diner Deluxe

$13.99

Classic: Grilled or Fried, Pickle,Mayo Deluxe: Bacon,Swiss

Parm Crusted Grilled Cheese

$10.99

American, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Gruyere, Parmesan Crusted Sourdough

Reuben

$14.99

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, Thousand Island, Dark Rye

Shrimp Po-Boy

Shrimp Po-Boy

$15.99

Breaded Gulf Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Remoulade, Baguette

Spicy Chicken

$11.99

Nashville Hot Oil, Creamy Coleslaw, Spicy Mayo and House-Made Dill Pickles

Tuna Melt

$12.99

Albacore Tuna Salad, Mayo, Cheddar Cheese, Multigrain

Veggie Sandwich

$12.49

Balsamic Marinated Porabella Mushrooms, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Leaf Lettuce, Guacamole, Mozzarella, Garlic Mayo on Toasted Sourdough Bread

Welcome to the Club

$12.99

Sliced Turkey, Slab Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Fin Herb Mayo, Lightly Toasted White Bread

Smashburgers - Cooked to Juicy, Well Done Perfection

MC Hamburger

$12.99

Two Beef Patties, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo Please select only the toppings you do want on your burger

Milk Can Melt

$12.49

Two Beef Patties, Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, Mayo, Pullman White Bread

Milk Can Cheese Burger

$13.99

Two Beef Patties, American Cheese, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo Please select only the toppings you do want on your burger

Farmhouse Burger

Farmhouse Burger

$13.49

Two Beef Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Horseradish Sauce

Jack’s Gold Standard

$14.99

Two Beef Patties, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Cream Cheese, Onion Rings, BBQ Sauce

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$14.49

Beef Patty, Sausage Patty, Pepper Jack, Sunny Side Up Egg, Tabasco Aioli, Pretzel Bun

Peno Popper

$14.99

Two Beef Patties, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Pickled Jalapeños, Cream Cheese, Spicy Mayo

Milk Can SNGL Hamburger

$8.99

One Beef Pattie, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo Please select only the toppings you do want on your burger

Milk Can SNGL Cheese Burger

$9.99

One Beef Patty, American Cheese, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo Please select only the toppings you do want on your burger

Milk Can Melt SNGL

$8.99

One Beef Patty, Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, Mayo, Pullman White Bread

Farmhouse SNGL

$10.99

One Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Thousand Island

Jack's Gold Standard SNGL

$11.99

One Beef Patty, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Cream Cheese, Onion Rings, BBQ Sauce

Peno Popper SNGL

$11.99

One Beef Patty, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Pickled Jalapeños, Cream Cheese, Spicy Mayo

Milk Can Chicken Diner Deluxe

$13.99

Classic: Grilled or Fried, Pickle,Mayo Deluxe: Bacon,Swiss

Spicy Chicken

$11.99

Nashville Hot Oil, Creamy Coleslaw, Spicy Mayo and House-Made Dill Pickles

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Kid's

Breakfast

Kid's Small Stack

$4.99

Sourdough Buttermilk Pancakes served with Orange Honey Butter, Maple Syrup and Whipped Cream Add Blueberries or Chocolate Chips

Kid's French Toast

$4.99

Traditional French Toast served with Orange Honey Butter, Maple Syrup and Powdered Sugar

Kid's Standard

$7.99

1 Egg Your Way, Choice of Pulled Ham, Jones Bacon or Sausage, served with Cheesy Hash Casserole, Choice of Toast

Lunch

Kid's SNGL Cheese Burger

$9.99

Kid's SNGL Hamburger

$8.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.25

American Cheese on Grilled White Bread

Kid's Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

American Cheese on Grilled White Bread

Dinner

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.49

Cavatappi Pasta and Cheese Sauce

Kids Chicken Bites

$7.49

Hand-Breaded Chicken served with Buttermilk Ranch

Kids Fish Fry

$8.99

One Piece of Hand Breaded Atlantic Cod, Tartar Sauce, Coleslaw Served with Rye Bread

Kids Fried Shrimp

$9.99

Four Cornmeal Breaded Shrimp, Cocktail Sauce and Coleslaw Served With Rye Bread

Kid's Drink

Kid's Soda

$1.49

Kid's White Milk

$1.49

Kid's Chocolate Milk

$1.49

Kid's Juice Box

$1.99

Kid's Orange Juice

$2.99

Kid's Apple Juice

$1.99

Kid's Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Kid's Pineaple Juice

$1.99

Kid's Grapefruit Juice

$1.99

Custard & Bakery

Scoop & Sundae

1 Scoop Custard

$2.99

By the scoop fresh custard. 1, 2 or 3 scoops.

2 Scoop Custard

$4.49

By the scoop fresh custard. 1, 2 or 3 scoops.

3 Scoop Custard

$5.99

By the scoop fresh custard. 1, 2 or 3 scoops.

Banana Bread Sundae

$6.49

2 Scoops Vanilla Custard, Caramelized Banana Bread Chunks, Banana Cream, Caramel Sauce, Vanilla Whip Cream, Cinnamon Sprinkle

Lemon Berry Sundae

$6.49

2 Scoops Vanilla Custard, Lemon Curd, Mixed Berry Jam, Vanilla Whip Cream, Shortbread Streusel

Brownie Sundae

$6.49

Warm Chocolate Brownie, 2 Scoops Chocolate Custard, Chopped Oreos, Hot Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream

PB Cookie Sundae

$6.49

2 Scoops Chocolate Custard, Warm Peanut Butter Cookie, Peanut Butter Sauce, Hot Fudge, and Reese’s Chunks

Shake / Malt / Float

16oz Shake

16oz Shake

$5.49

Vanilla Custard, Vanilla Whip Cream, Sprinkles (Malt)

16oz Malt

$5.79

Vanilla Custard, Chocolate Ganache, Vanilla Whip Cream, Sprinkles (Malt)

16oz Rootbeer Float

$3.99

Vanilla Custard, Strawberry Sauce, Strawberry Jam, Vanilla Whip Cream, Sprinkles, (Malt)

Cake & Pie

Banana Cream Pie Slice

$5.79

Toasted Nilla Wafer Crust, Vanilla Pastry Cream, Fresh Bananas, Vanilla Whip Cream

French Silk Pie Slice

French Silk Pie Slice

$5.79

All Butter Pie Crust, Dark and Milk Chocolate Ganache, Vanilla Whip Cream

Key Lime Pie Slice

Key Lime Pie Slice

$5.79

Toasted Coconut Graham Crust, Key Lime Cream, Vanilla Whip Cream

Full Banana Cream Pie

$28.99

Vanilla Cookie Crust, French Pastry Cream, Fresh Bananas, and Topped with House-made Vanilla Whipped Cream and a Cookie Streusel

Full French Silk Pie

$28.99

All Butter Crust, Dark Chocolate Ganache Base, Topped with Silky Whipped Milk Chocolate, topped with House-made Vanilla Whip Cream and Chocolate Savings

Full Key Lime Pie

$28.99

Toasted Coconut Graham Crust, Filled with KeyLime Cream, Topped with House-made Vanilla Whip Cream, Toasted Coconut and Lime Zest

Champagne and Berries

$6.49

Cookies & Pastry

Banana Bread 6 Pack

$24.99
Banana Bread Mini Loaf

Banana Bread Mini Loaf

$4.99

Caramelized Bananas, Icing, Vanilla Butter, Powdered Sugar

Brownie

$3.49

Brownie 12 Pack

$35.99

Brownie 6 Pack

$18.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99

Brown Butter Cookie Dough, Callebaut Chocolate Chips

Chocolate Chip Cookie 12 Pack

$29.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie 6 Pack

$15.99
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$6.99

Cream Cheese Frosting

Cinnamon Roll 6 Pack

$34.99

Cupcake

$3.99Out of stock

Cupcake 5 Pack

$15.99Out of stock

Monkey Bread

$5.99

Warm Cinnamon Bread Topped with Berry Icing and Candied Pecans

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.99

Peanut Butter Cookie Dough, Rolled in Sugar

Peanut Butter Cookie 12 Pack

$29.99

Peanut Butter Cookie 6 Pack

$15.99

NA Beverages

Soda, Juice, Misc

Soda

$3.49

Iced Tea

$3.49

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$3.49

Apple Juice

$2.99

(SM) Orange Juice

$2.99

(LG) Orange Juice

$3.79

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Virgin Bloody

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.29

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Kid Soda

$1.49

Kid's White Milk

$1.49

Kid's Chocolate Milk

$1.49

Kid's Juice Box

$1.99

Kid's Orange Juice

$2.99

Kid's Apple Juice

$1.99

Kid's Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Kid's Pineaple Juice

$1.99

Kid's Grapefruit Juice

$1.99

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.00

Water

Cocktails & Spirits

Classic Cocktails

Long Island

$8.50

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Dark 'n Stormy

$8.50

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Negroni

$9.00

Sazerac

$10.00

White Russian

$8.50

Blind Russian

$9.50

Irish Coffee

$6.50

Hot Toddy

$6.50

Grasshopper

$10.95

Brandy Alexander

$10.95

Mudslide

$10.95

Milk Can Margherita

$8.00

Craft Cocktails

Breakfast Manhattan

$8.00

Milk Can Old Fashioned

$9.00

Tom's Got The Blues

$11.00

Mimosas & Bloody's

Mimosa - Classic

$7.00

Mimosa - French

$8.00

Mimosa - Lychee

$8.00

Mimosa - Raspberry Beret

$10.00

Beer-Mosa

$7.00

Bloody - Classic

$9.00

Bloody - Salsa

$10.00

Bloody - Smoky

$11.00

Bar Bacon (5)

Mimosa Flight

$22.00

Boozy Shakes

Banoffee Shake

$10.99

Vanilla Custard, Butterscotch Schnapps, Vanilla Whip Cream, Butterscotch sauce, Toffee Bits, Slice of Banana Cream Pie

Brandy Old Fashioned Shake

$10.99

Vanilla Custard, Luxardo Liqueur, Cointreau, Vanilla Whip Cream, Orange Slice, Maraschino Cherry

Caramel Apple Shake

$10.99

Chocolate Brownie Shake

$10.99

Vanilla Custard, Chocolate Ganache, Chocolate Cake Pieces, Godiva, Crème de Cocoa, Vanilla Whip Cream, Chocolate Sprinkles, Slice of Chocolate Cake

Cookie Butter Shake

$10.99

Vanilla Custard, Bourbon, Stroopwaffle Cookie Butter Sauce, Vanilla Whip Cream, Speculoos Cookies

Beer & Wine

Bottle Beer

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Lakefront Riverwest Stein Amber

$5.00

New Glarus Spotted Cow

$4.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00Out of stock

Breckenridge Van Porter

$7.00

Founders Breakfast Stout

$8.00

Guinness

$7.00

Kaliber NA

$5.00

Odell Sippin' Pretty Sour

$7.00Out of stock

Phase 3 P3 Lager

$5.00

Press Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Raised Grain Oranje Juicy DIPA

$9.00Out of stock

Stone Tangerine Express

$7.00

Surly Furious IPA 12oz

$6.00

Third Space Happy Place

$6.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Untitled Art Florida Seltzer

$6.00

Urban Artifact Teak Fruit Tart

$8.00

Wild State Pear Cider

$8.00

Draft Beer

SNIFTER - Hacienda Modern Problems

$10.00

PINT - Audrey's Amber

$6.00

SHORT - Audrey's Amber

$4.00

SNIFTER - Siluarian

$9.00

SNIFTER - Explorium Strawberry AF

$9.00

SHORT - Explorium Red IPA

$6.00Out of stock

PINT - Little Sister Wit

$6.00

SHORT - Little Sister Wit

$4.00

PINT - MC Lager

$6.00

SHORT - MC Lager

$4.00

Wine

Barbera - A Posto

$9.00

Chardonnay - 14 Hands

$9.00

Pinot Noir - Imagery

$9.00

Rose - Charles & Charles

$9.00

Sauv Blanc - Yealands

$9.00

Sparkling - Campo Brut Cava

$9.00

Carry-Out

Coffee & Espresso ToGo

Coffee ToGo

$2.49

Decaf ToGo

$2.49

Cold Brew ToGo

$3.99

Latte ToGo

$3.99

Mocha ToGo

$4.29

Chai Latte ToGo

$4.29

Americano ToGo

$2.29

Breakfast in Bed Latte ToGo

$4.49

Espresso, Milk, Rishi Chamomile Syrup and English Breakfast Tea

Iced Mexican Mocha

$3.99

Turtle Latte

$4.99

Marshmallow Cold Brew ToGo

$4.99

Anodyne Cold Crew, House-Made Marshmallow Creamer

Espresso Shot - Single ToGo

$1.95

Espresso Shot - Double ToGo

$2.79

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Side / Sauce

Sides

Side - Fries

$2.29

Side - Sweet Potato Fries

$3.29

Side - Tots

$2.49

Side - Rings

$4.49

Side - Curds

$5.29

Side - Quinoa Veg Mix

$4.99Out of stock

Side - Fruit

$2.99

Side - Crispy Red Potato

$2.99Out of stock

Side - Cheesy Hash Cass

$3.99

Side - Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Side - Mashed Potato

$2.99

Side - Mashed & Gravy

$3.49

Side - Grilled Chicken

$4.49

Side - Fried Chicken

$4.49

Side - Spicy Chicken

$4.99

Side - Buffalo Chicken

$4.99

Side - Extra PC Fish

$2.49

Side - Coleslaw

$1.00

Side - Grilled Shrimp

$6.99

Side - Fried Shrimp

$6.99

Side - Xtra Pc Fish

$2.49

Side Green Beans

$3.95

Sauces

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Ring Sauce

$0.50

Side CHZ Sauce

$1.99

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Tabasco Aioli

$0.50

Side Balsamic Vinagrette

$0.50

Side French

$0.50

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Side Apple Cider Vin

$0.50

Side Caesar

$0.50

Side Remoulade

$1.00

Side Hollandaise

$1.00

Side Bernaise

$1.00

Side Mushroom Gravy

$2.99

Side Chorizo Gravy

$3.49

Side Jam

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Breakfast Side

Side White Toast

$2.49

Side Sourdough Toast

$2.49

Side Multigrain Toast

$2.49

Side Rye Toast

$2.49

Side English Muffin

$2.00

Side Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.49

Side Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit

$2.99

Side French Toast

$3.99

Side Pancakes

$3.49

Add Avocado

$1.00

Add Mushroom

$0.50

Add Onion

$0.50

Add Tomato

$0.50

Add Onions

$0.50

Add Bell Peppers

$0.50

Add Tomato

$0.50

Add Cheddar Cheese

$0.50

Add American Cheese

$0.50

Add Swiss Cheese

$0.50

Add Side Bacon

$4.29

Add Side Pulled Ham

$4.49

Add Side Sausage Link

$3.99

Add Side Turkey Sausage

$3.99

Add Side Steak Tip

$6.49

Add Side Corned Beef Hash

$6.99

Add Scrambled Egg (1)

$1.99

Add Poached Egg (1)

$1.99

Add Sunny Side Egg (1)

$1.99

Add Over Easy Egg (1)

$1.99

Add Over Medium Egg (1)

$1.99

Add Over Hard Egg (1)

$1.99

Add Egg Whites (1)

$1.99

Add Scrambled Eggs (2)

$2.99

Add Poached Eggs (2)

$2.99

Add Sunny Side Eggs (2)

$2.99

Add Easy Eggs (2)

$2.99

Add Medium Eggs (2)

$2.99

Add Hard Eggs (2)

$2.99

Add Egg Whites (2)

$2.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
A modern, American diner

5636 Broad Street, Greendale, WI 53129

Milk Can Diner image
Banner pic
Milk Can Diner image

