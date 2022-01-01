Restaurant header imageView gallery
Milk Can Hamburgers Food Truck

S79W15851 Aud Mar Dr

Muskego, WI 53510

Sandwiches

Milk Can Hamburger

$6.00

Two Seared Beef Patties, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, Dill Pickle, Grilled Onion

Milk Can Cheeseburger

$7.00

Two Seared Beef Patties, American Cheese, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, Dill Pickle, Grilled Onion

Milk Can Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.00

Two Seared Beef Patties, American Cheese, Jones Dairy Farm Bacon, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, Dill Pickle, Grilled Onion

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken Breast, Mayo, Dill Pickle

Deluxe Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

Marinated, Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Dill Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato

Kid's Hamburger

$4.50

One Seared Beef Patty, Served Plain

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.00

One Seared Beef Patty, American Cheese, Served Plain

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Pullman White Bread, American Cheese

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Seasoned Salt

Onion Rings

$4.00

Seasoned Salt, Horseradish Dip

Cheese Fries

$4.00

Seasoned Salt, Wisconsin 5 Cheese Sauce

Drinks

Canned Soda

$2.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite

Potosi Root Beer

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Fudge Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Custard Cup

$3.00

Pint Custard

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Current Location: The Hounds & Tap W175N5645 Technology Dr, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

S79W15851 Aud Mar Dr, Muskego, WI 53510

