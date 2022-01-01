Milk Can Hamburgers
No reviews yet
S73W16770 Janesville Road
Muskego, WI 53150
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Burgers
The Milk Can Hamburger
Two Seared 3 oz. Burger Patties, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Hellmann's Mayo, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
The Milk Can Cheeseburger
Two Seared 3 oz. Burger Patties, American Cheese, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Hellmann's Mayo, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
The Milk Can Bacon Cheeseburger
Two Seared 3 oz. Burger Patties, American Cheese, Jones' Bacon, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Hellmann's Mayo, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
The Milk Can Melt
Two Seared 3 oz. Burger Patty, American Cheese, Grilled Onion, White Bread This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Single Hamburger
Seared 3 oz. Burger Patty, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Hellmann's Mayo, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Single Cheeseburger
Seared 3 oz. Burger Patty, American Cheese, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Hellmann's Mayo, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Single Bacon Cheeseburger
Seared 3 oz. Burger Patty, American Cheese, Jones' Bacon, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Hellmann's Mayo, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Single Milk Can Melt
Seared 3 oz. Burger Patty, American Cheese, Grilled Onion, White Bread This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Jack's Gold
Two Seared 3 oz. Burger Patties, American Cheese, Ranch Cream Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Two seared beef patties, Roasted Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Homestyle Bun
Farmhouse Burger
Two Seared Beef Patties, American Cheese, Dill Pickle, Pickled Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Horseradish Sauce, Homestyle Bun
LegenDairy Burger
Two Seared Patties, Swiss Cheese, American Cheese, House-Made Cheese Curds, Grilled Onion, Dijonaisse, Pretzel Bun
Single Jack's Gold
Seared 3 oz. Burger Patty, American Cheese, Ranch Cream Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Single Mushroom Swiss Burger
One Seared Beef Patty, Roasted Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Homestyle Bun
Single Farmhouse Burger
One Seared Beef Patty, American Cheese, Dill Pickle, Pickled Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Horseradish Sauce, Homestyle Bun
Single LegenDairy Burger
One Seared Beef Patty, Swiss Cheese, American Cheese, House-Made Cheese Curds, Grilled Onion, Dijonaisse, Pretzel Bun
PB&J Burger
Two Seared Beef Patties, American Cheese, House Made Bacon-Onion Jam, Creamy Peanut Butter, Homestyle Bun
Single PB&J Burger
One Seared Beef Patty, American Cheese, House Made Bacon-Onion Jam, Creamy Peanut Butter, Homestyle Bun
Heatwave Burger
Single Heatwave Burger
Game Day Burger
Fajita Burger
Sandwiches
Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich
4 oz. Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Hellmann's Mayo, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich
4 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast, Hellmann's Mayo, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Deluxe Fried Chicken Sandwich
4 oz. Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Hellmann's Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Deluxe Grilled Chicken Sandwich
4 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Hellmann's Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Spicy Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich
4 oz. Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Nashville Hot Oil, House-made Spicy Mayo, Dill Pickle, Creamy Coleslaw, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Spicy Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich
4 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast, Nashville Hot Oil, House-made Spicy Mayo, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Spicy Deluxe Fried Chicken Sandwich
4 oz. Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Nashville Hot Oil, Swiss Cheese, House-made Spicy Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Spicy Deluxe Grilled Chicken Sandwich
4 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast, Nashville Hot Oil, Swiss Cheese, House-made Spicy Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Buffalo Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles, House-Made Pickles, Homestyle Bun
Buffalo Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles, House-Made Pickles, Homestyle Bun
Buffalo Deluxe Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles, House-Made Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, Homestyle Bun
Buffalo Deluxe Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles, House-Made Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, Homestyle Bun
Cali Fried Chicken Sandwich
4oz. Fried Chicken Breast, Avocado, Mayo, Pickled Red Onion, Bacon, Homestyle Bun
Cali Grilled Chicken Sandwich
4oz. Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Mayo, Pickled Red Onion, Bacon, Homestyle Bun
Fried Chicken Cordon Bleu
4 oz. Fried Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Pulled Upoff Ham, Honey Mustard, Pretzel Bun
Grilled Chicken Cordon Bleu
4 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Upoff Pulled Ham, Honey Mustard, Pretzel Bun
Blue Ribbon Ham Sandwich
Upoff Pulled Ham, Ranch Cream Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Dijionaise, Dill Pickle, Granny Smith Apple, Pretzel Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Hot Ham & Cheese
Uphoff Pulled Ham, Beer Cheese Sauce, Stone Ground Mustard, Hellmann's Mayo, Pretzel Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Pullman White Bread, American Cheese, Wisconsin Butter
Fish Sandwich
Southern Style Fried Cod, American Cheese, Tarter Sauce, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Dogs & Bites
Classic Chicken Bites-Small
Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Choice of Dipping Sauce
Classic Chicken Bites-Regular
Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Choice of Dipping Sauce
Spicy Chicken Bites-Small
Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Nashville Hot Oil, Choice of Dipping Sauce
Spicy Chicken Bites-Regular
Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Nashville Hot Oil, Choice of Dipping Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Bites-Small
Buffalo Chicken Bites-Regualr
Wisconsin Dog
Judy's Premium Hot Dog, Uphoff Pulled Ham, Ranch Cream Cheese, Dill Pickle, Split-Top Roll This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your hot dog, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Chili Dog
Judy's Premium Hot Dog, Chili, Beer Cheese Sauce, Split-Top Roll This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your hot dog, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Classic Hot Dog
Judy's Premium Hot Dog, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Split-Top Roll This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your hot dog, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Sides
French Fries
French Fries, Seasoned Salt, Choice of Dipping Sauce
Tater Tots
Tater Tots, Seasoned Salt, Choice of Dipping Sauce
Onion Rings
Thick Cut Breaded Onion Rings, Seasoned Salt, Horseradish Dip
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Beer Battered Cheese Curds, Buttermilk Ranch
Loaded Fries
French Fries, Seasoned Salt, Chili, Beer Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Scallions
Loaded Tater Tots
Tater Tots, Seasoned Salt, Chili, Beer Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Scallions
Loaded Onion Rings
Thick Cut Breaded Onion Rings, Seasoned Salt, Chili, Beer Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Scallions
Loaded Curds
Beer Battered Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Chili, Beer Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Scallions
Buffalo Loaded Fries
French fries topped with Buffalo Chicken Bites, Ranch Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Scallions
Buffalo Loaded Tots
Tater Tots topped with Buffalo Chicken Bites, Ranch Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Scallions
Buffalo Loaded Onion Rings
Onion Rings topped with Buffalo Chicken Bites, Ranch Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Scallions
Buffalo Loaded Curds
Cheeses Curds topped with Buffalo Chicken Bites, Ranch Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Scallions
Dressings & Sauces
Extra Dipping Sauces and Salad Dressings
GF Bun
Soups & Salads
Cup of Chili
House-Made Spicy Chili, Sour Cream, Diced Raw Onion, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Oyster Crackers
Bowl of Chili
House-Made Spicy Chili, Sour Cream, Diced Raw Onion, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Oyster Crackers
Side Salad
Mixed Greens, Sliced Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Seasoned Croutons, Choice of Dressing This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your salad, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
House Salad
Mixed Greens, Sliced Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Seasoned Croutons, Choice of Dressing
Door County Salad
Mixed Greens, Dried Cherries, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola Cheese, Granny Smith Apple, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Chopped Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Avocado, Egg, Cherry Tomato, Sliced Cucumber, Red Onion, Seasoned Croutons, Ranch Dressing
Kid's Meals
Kid's Hamburger Meal
Seared 3 oz. Burger Patty, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Hellmann's Mayo, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Kid's Cheeseburger Meal
Seared 3 oz. Burger Patty, American Cheese, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Hellmann's Mayo, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Kid's Hot Dog Meal
Judy's Premium Hot Dog, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Split-Top Roll This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your hot dog, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.
Kid's Grilled Cheese Meal
Pullman White Bread, American Cheese, Wisconsin Butter
Kid's Chicken Bites Meal
Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Choice of Dipping Sauce
Fish Fry Dinners
Shakes, Malts & Floats
Regular Shake
12oz Milkshake Choose from Chocolate, Vanilla, or Strawberry. Add toppings to create your own custom flavor!
Large Shake
16oz Milkshake Choose from Chocolate, Vanilla, or Strawberry. Add toppings to create your own custom flavor!
Regular Malt
12oz Malt Choose from Chocolate, Vanilla, or Strawberry. Add toppings to create your own custom flavor!
Large Malt
16oz Malt Choose from Chocolate, Vanilla, or Strawberry. Add toppings to create your own custom flavor!
Regular Root Beer Float
1 Scoop of Vanilla Custard, Explorium Root Beer
Large Root Beer Float
1 Scoop of Vanilla Custard, Explorium Root Beer
Scoops
Custard Single Scoop
1 Scoop of Custard
Custard Double Scoop
2 Scoops of Custard
$.99 Single Scoop
Custard Triple Scoop
3 Scoops of Custard
Turtle Sundae
Vanilla Custard, Chocolate Custard, Hot Fudge, Caramel, Praline Pecans, Whipped Cream, Cherry
Hot Fudge Sundae
2 Scoops of Vanilla Custard, Hot Fudge, Peanut Crumble, Whipped Cream, Cherry
Pint To Go - Vanilla
Pint To Go - Chocolate
Pint To Go - Flavor of Day
Fresh Strawberry Sundae
Two Scoops of Vanilla Custard, Fresh Strawberries, Strawberry Sauce, Whipped Cream, Cherry
Bakery & A La Mode
Peanut Butter Cookie
House Made Peanut Butter Cookie. Served Warm.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
House Made Chocolate Chip Cookie. Served Warm.
Fudge Brownie
House Made Fudge Brownie
Peanut Butter Cookie A La Mode
House Made Peanut Butter Cookie. Served Warm with Vanilla Custard, Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Cherry
Chocolate Chip Cookie A La Mode
House Made Chocolate Chip Cookie. Served Warm with Vanilla Custard, Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Cherry
Fudge Brownie A La Mode
House Made Fudge Brownie. Served Warm with Vanilla Custard, Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Cherry
Beverages
Fountain Drink
20oz Fountain Drink Choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Explorium Root Beer, Sprite, Fanta Orange, Mello Yello, Minute Maid Lemonade, Hi C Fruit Punch
Bottled Water
Juice Box
8 oz. Fruit Punch Juice Box
Regular Coffee
12 oz. Anodyne Milk Can Blend Coffee
Decaf Coffee
12 oz. Anodyne Decaf Coffee
White Milk
8 oz. Bottle of Sassy Cow 2% Milk
Chocolate Milk
8 oz. Bottle of Sassy Cow Chocolate Milk
Apple Juice Bottle
Teacher Food Options
Milk Can Hamburger - Works
Two Seared 3 oz. Burger Patties, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Hellmann's Mayo, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun
Milk Can Hamburger - Plain
Two Seared 3 oz. Burger Patties, Homestyle Bun
Milk Can Cheeseburger - Works
Two Seared 3 oz. Burger Patties, American Cheese, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Hellmann's Mayo, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun
Milk Can Cheeseburger - Plain
Two Seared 3 oz. Burger Patties, American Cheese, Homestyle Bun
Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich - Works
4 oz. Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Hellmann's Mayo, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun
Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich - Plain
4 oz. Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Homestyle Bun
Door County Salad w/Grilled Chicken
Mixed Greens, Dried Cherries, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola Cheese, Granny Smith Apple, Balsamic Vinaigrette on Side, Grilled Chicken
Door Country Salad no Chicken
Mixed Greens, Dried Cherries, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola Cheese, Granny Smith Apple, Balsamic Vinaigrette on Side
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
*GENUINE QUALITY*
S73W16770 Janesville Road, Muskego, WI 53150