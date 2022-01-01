Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

Milk Can Hamburgers

review star

No reviews yet

S73W16770 Janesville Road

Muskego, WI 53150

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wisconsin Cheese Curds
The Milk Can Cheeseburger
Onion Rings

Burgers

The Milk Can Hamburger

$8.19

Two Seared 3 oz. Burger Patties, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Hellmann's Mayo, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.

The Milk Can Cheeseburger

$8.69

Two Seared 3 oz. Burger Patties, American Cheese, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Hellmann's Mayo, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.

The Milk Can Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.48

Two Seared 3 oz. Burger Patties, American Cheese, Jones' Bacon, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Hellmann's Mayo, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.

The Milk Can Melt

The Milk Can Melt

$8.19

Two Seared 3 oz. Burger Patty, American Cheese, Grilled Onion, White Bread This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.

Single Hamburger

$5.85

Seared 3 oz. Burger Patty, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Hellmann's Mayo, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.

Single Cheeseburger

$6.35

Seared 3 oz. Burger Patty, American Cheese, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Hellmann's Mayo, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.

Single Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.14

Seared 3 oz. Burger Patty, American Cheese, Jones' Bacon, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Hellmann's Mayo, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.

Single Milk Can Melt

$5.85

Seared 3 oz. Burger Patty, American Cheese, Grilled Onion, White Bread This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.

Jack's Gold

Jack's Gold

$10.99

Two Seared 3 oz. Burger Patties, American Cheese, Ranch Cream Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.49

Two seared beef patties, Roasted Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Homestyle Bun

Farmhouse Burger

$10.29

Two Seared Beef Patties, American Cheese, Dill Pickle, Pickled Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Horseradish Sauce, Homestyle Bun

LegenDairy Burger

$10.99

Two Seared Patties, Swiss Cheese, American Cheese, House-Made Cheese Curds, Grilled Onion, Dijonaisse, Pretzel Bun

Single Jack's Gold

$8.65

Seared 3 oz. Burger Patty, American Cheese, Ranch Cream Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.

Single Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.15

One Seared Beef Patty, Roasted Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Homestyle Bun

Single Farmhouse Burger

$7.95

One Seared Beef Patty, American Cheese, Dill Pickle, Pickled Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Horseradish Sauce, Homestyle Bun

Single LegenDairy Burger

$8.65

One Seared Beef Patty, Swiss Cheese, American Cheese, House-Made Cheese Curds, Grilled Onion, Dijonaisse, Pretzel Bun

PB&J Burger

PB&J Burger

$10.99

Two Seared Beef Patties, American Cheese, House Made Bacon-Onion Jam, Creamy Peanut Butter, Homestyle Bun

Single PB&J Burger

$8.65

One Seared Beef Patty, American Cheese, House Made Bacon-Onion Jam, Creamy Peanut Butter, Homestyle Bun

Heatwave Burger

$10.99Out of stock

Single Heatwave Burger

$8.65Out of stock

Game Day Burger

$10.49Out of stock

Fajita Burger

$9.49Out of stock

Sandwiches

Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

4 oz. Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Hellmann's Mayo, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.

Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

4 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast, Hellmann's Mayo, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.

Deluxe Fried Chicken Sandwich

Deluxe Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.29

4 oz. Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Hellmann's Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.

Deluxe Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.29

4 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Hellmann's Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.

Spicy Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

4 oz. Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Nashville Hot Oil, House-made Spicy Mayo, Dill Pickle, Creamy Coleslaw, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.

Spicy Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

4 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast, Nashville Hot Oil, House-made Spicy Mayo, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.

Spicy Deluxe Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.79

4 oz. Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Nashville Hot Oil, Swiss Cheese, House-made Spicy Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.

Spicy Deluxe Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.79

4 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast, Nashville Hot Oil, Swiss Cheese, House-made Spicy Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.

Buffalo Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.29

Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles, House-Made Pickles, Homestyle Bun

Buffalo Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.29

Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles, House-Made Pickles, Homestyle Bun

Buffalo Deluxe Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.09

Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles, House-Made Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, Homestyle Bun

Buffalo Deluxe Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.09

Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles, House-Made Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, Homestyle Bun

Cali Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

4oz. Fried Chicken Breast, Avocado, Mayo, Pickled Red Onion, Bacon, Homestyle Bun

Cali Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

4oz. Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Mayo, Pickled Red Onion, Bacon, Homestyle Bun

Fried Chicken Cordon Bleu

$10.49

4 oz. Fried Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Pulled Upoff Ham, Honey Mustard, Pretzel Bun

Grilled Chicken Cordon Bleu

$10.49

4 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Upoff Pulled Ham, Honey Mustard, Pretzel Bun

Blue Ribbon Ham Sandwich

$9.29

Upoff Pulled Ham, Ranch Cream Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Dijionaise, Dill Pickle, Granny Smith Apple, Pretzel Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.

Hot Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Uphoff Pulled Ham, Beer Cheese Sauce, Stone Ground Mustard, Hellmann's Mayo, Pretzel Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

Pullman White Bread, American Cheese, Wisconsin Butter

Fish Sandwich

$7.75Out of stock

Southern Style Fried Cod, American Cheese, Tarter Sauce, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.

Dogs & Bites

Classic Chicken Bites-Small

$3.99

Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Choice of Dipping Sauce

Classic Chicken Bites-Regular

$5.99

Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Choice of Dipping Sauce

Spicy Chicken Bites-Small

$4.29

Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Nashville Hot Oil, Choice of Dipping Sauce

Spicy Chicken Bites-Regular

$6.29

Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Nashville Hot Oil, Choice of Dipping Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Bites-Small

$4.49

Buffalo Chicken Bites-Regualr

$6.49

Wisconsin Dog

$7.99

Judy's Premium Hot Dog, Uphoff Pulled Ham, Ranch Cream Cheese, Dill Pickle, Split-Top Roll This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your hot dog, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.

Chili Dog

$6.74

Judy's Premium Hot Dog, Chili, Beer Cheese Sauce, Split-Top Roll This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your hot dog, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.

Classic Hot Dog

$4.74

Judy's Premium Hot Dog, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Split-Top Roll This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your hot dog, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.

Sides

French Fries

$2.75

French Fries, Seasoned Salt, Choice of Dipping Sauce

Tater Tots

$2.99

Tater Tots, Seasoned Salt, Choice of Dipping Sauce

Onion Rings

$4.99

Thick Cut Breaded Onion Rings, Seasoned Salt, Horseradish Dip

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$5.75

Beer Battered Cheese Curds, Buttermilk Ranch

Loaded Fries

$5.24

French Fries, Seasoned Salt, Chili, Beer Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Scallions

Loaded Tater Tots

$5.48

Tater Tots, Seasoned Salt, Chili, Beer Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Scallions

Loaded Onion Rings

$7.48

Thick Cut Breaded Onion Rings, Seasoned Salt, Chili, Beer Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Scallions

Loaded Curds

$8.24

Beer Battered Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Chili, Beer Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Scallions

Buffalo Loaded Fries

$7.24

French fries topped with Buffalo Chicken Bites, Ranch Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Scallions

Buffalo Loaded Tots

$7.48

Tater Tots topped with Buffalo Chicken Bites, Ranch Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Scallions

Buffalo Loaded Onion Rings

$9.48

Onion Rings topped with Buffalo Chicken Bites, Ranch Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Scallions

Buffalo Loaded Curds

$10.24

Cheeses Curds topped with Buffalo Chicken Bites, Ranch Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Scallions

Dressings & Sauces

Extra Dipping Sauces and Salad Dressings

GF Bun

$1.99

Soups & Salads

Cup of Chili

$4.74

House-Made Spicy Chili, Sour Cream, Diced Raw Onion, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Oyster Crackers

Bowl of Chili

$6.74

House-Made Spicy Chili, Sour Cream, Diced Raw Onion, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Oyster Crackers

Side Salad

$3.99

Mixed Greens, Sliced Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Seasoned Croutons, Choice of Dressing This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your salad, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.

House Salad

$6.99

Mixed Greens, Sliced Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Seasoned Croutons, Choice of Dressing

Door County Salad

$9.99

Mixed Greens, Dried Cherries, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola Cheese, Granny Smith Apple, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Chopped Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Avocado, Egg, Cherry Tomato, Sliced Cucumber, Red Onion, Seasoned Croutons, Ranch Dressing

Kid's Meals

Kid's Hamburger Meal

$7.99

Seared 3 oz. Burger Patty, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Hellmann's Mayo, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.

Kid's Cheeseburger Meal

$8.49

Seared 3 oz. Burger Patty, American Cheese, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Hellmann's Mayo, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your sandwich, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.

Kid's Hot Dog Meal

$7.24

Judy's Premium Hot Dog, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Split-Top Roll This item comes with the above listed ingredients. To modify your hot dog, please deselect the "everything" button and select only the toppings you DO want.

Kid's Grilled Cheese Meal

$5.99

Pullman White Bread, American Cheese, Wisconsin Butter

Kid's Chicken Bites Meal

$7.49

Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Choice of Dipping Sauce

Fish Fry Dinners

2 pc Fish Fry

$12.99Out of stock

3 pc Fish Fry

$15.99Out of stock

Shakes, Malts & Floats

Regular Shake

$3.99

12oz Milkshake Choose from Chocolate, Vanilla, or Strawberry. Add toppings to create your own custom flavor!

Large Shake

$5.49

16oz Milkshake Choose from Chocolate, Vanilla, or Strawberry. Add toppings to create your own custom flavor!

Regular Malt

$4.29

12oz Malt Choose from Chocolate, Vanilla, or Strawberry. Add toppings to create your own custom flavor!

Large Malt

$5.79

16oz Malt Choose from Chocolate, Vanilla, or Strawberry. Add toppings to create your own custom flavor!

Regular Root Beer Float

$3.29

1 Scoop of Vanilla Custard, Explorium Root Beer

Large Root Beer Float

$3.99

1 Scoop of Vanilla Custard, Explorium Root Beer

Scoops

Custard Single Scoop

$2.79

1 Scoop of Custard

Custard Double Scoop

$4.49

2 Scoops of Custard

$.99 Single Scoop

$0.99

Custard Triple Scoop

$5.99

3 Scoops of Custard

Turtle Sundae

$5.99

Vanilla Custard, Chocolate Custard, Hot Fudge, Caramel, Praline Pecans, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.99

2 Scoops of Vanilla Custard, Hot Fudge, Peanut Crumble, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Pint To Go - Vanilla

$4.99

Pint To Go - Chocolate

$4.99

Pint To Go - Flavor of Day

$5.99

Fresh Strawberry Sundae

$5.49Out of stock

Two Scoops of Vanilla Custard, Fresh Strawberries, Strawberry Sauce, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Bakery & A La Mode

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.99

House Made Peanut Butter Cookie. Served Warm.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99

House Made Chocolate Chip Cookie. Served Warm.

Fudge Brownie

$3.49

House Made Fudge Brownie

Peanut Butter Cookie A La Mode

$5.48

House Made Peanut Butter Cookie. Served Warm with Vanilla Custard, Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Chocolate Chip Cookie A La Mode

$5.48

House Made Chocolate Chip Cookie. Served Warm with Vanilla Custard, Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Fudge Brownie A La Mode

$5.98

House Made Fudge Brownie. Served Warm with Vanilla Custard, Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.79

20oz Fountain Drink Choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Explorium Root Beer, Sprite, Fanta Orange, Mello Yello, Minute Maid Lemonade, Hi C Fruit Punch

Bottled Water

$1.99

Juice Box

$2.99

8 oz. Fruit Punch Juice Box

Regular Coffee

$1.99

12 oz. Anodyne Milk Can Blend Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$1.99

12 oz. Anodyne Decaf Coffee

White Milk

$1.99

8 oz. Bottle of Sassy Cow 2% Milk

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

8 oz. Bottle of Sassy Cow Chocolate Milk

Apple Juice Bottle

$2.99

Teacher Food Options

Milk Can Hamburger - Works

$7.69

Two Seared 3 oz. Burger Patties, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Hellmann's Mayo, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun

Milk Can Hamburger - Plain

$7.69

Two Seared 3 oz. Burger Patties, Homestyle Bun

Milk Can Cheeseburger - Works

$8.19

Two Seared 3 oz. Burger Patties, American Cheese, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Hellmann's Mayo, Grilled Onion, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun

Milk Can Cheeseburger - Plain

$8.19

Two Seared 3 oz. Burger Patties, American Cheese, Homestyle Bun

Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich - Works

$6.49

4 oz. Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Hellmann's Mayo, Dill Pickle, Homestyle Bun

Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich - Plain

$6.49

4 oz. Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Homestyle Bun

Door County Salad w/Grilled Chicken

$12.49

Mixed Greens, Dried Cherries, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola Cheese, Granny Smith Apple, Balsamic Vinaigrette on Side, Grilled Chicken

Door Country Salad no Chicken

$8.49

Mixed Greens, Dried Cherries, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola Cheese, Granny Smith Apple, Balsamic Vinaigrette on Side

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

*GENUINE QUALITY*

Location

S73W16770 Janesville Road, Muskego, WI 53150

Directions

Gallery
Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard image
Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard image
Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard image
Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard image

Similar restaurants in your area

Vintage Grounds - S74W16825 Janesville Rd
orange starNo Reviews
S74W16825 Janesville Rd Muskego, WI 53150
View restaurantnext
Danny Haskell's - W171 S7260 Lannon Dr
orange starNo Reviews
W171 S7260 Lannon Dr Muskego, WI 53150
View restaurantnext
Milk Can Hamburgers - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
S79W15851 Aud Mar Dr Muskego, WI 53510
View restaurantnext
Club 400
orange star4.7 • 107
322 Williams St Waukesha, WI 53186
View restaurantnext
Goddess and The Baker - Brookfield
orange starNo Reviews
340 High Street Brookfield, WI 53045
View restaurantnext
Dr. Dawg - Wauwatosa, WI
orange starNo Reviews
853 N Mayfair Road Wauwatosa, WI 53226
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Muskego
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Waterford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Oak Creek
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Cudahy
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Milwaukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Hartland
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston