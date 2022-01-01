Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

Tinys Milk & Cookies Austin

review star

No reviews yet

1515 W 35th street, BLD c

Austin, TX 78703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Pastry

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Up to 11 cookies, use our One Dozen button to get a discount!

Plain Sugar Cookie

$2.50

Brownie

$4.00

Classic Croissant

$5.00

Ham and Gruyère Croissant

$5.00

Everything Croissant

$5.00

Morning Bun

$4.50

Kouign Amann

$4.50

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

Blueberry Scone

$4.50

Rosemary Cheddar Scone

$4.50

Brioche Bun

$4.50

Glazed Donut

$3.00

Vanilla Sprinkle Donut

$3.00

Chocolate Sprinkle Donut

$3.00

Glazed Donut Hole

$0.50

Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

$33.00

Up to 3 dozen, for more please call 512-675-4949 for large bulk orders!

Breads

Seasonal Bread - Slice

Seasonal Bread - Loaf

Breakfast

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$8.00Out of stock

yogurt, house granola, berries, honey

Chia Seed Pudding

$7.00

coconut milk chia seed pudding, berries, almonds, honey

Sandwiches

Today's Sammie

$15.00Out of stock

Baker's Sandwich

$8.00

Pantry Staples

Dough Box

$33.00

Retail Coffee

$18.00

Cinnamon Roll Kit

$24.00Out of stock

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Decaf Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Americano

$3.25

Café Au Lait

$3.25

Cappuccino

$4.00

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00

Cortado

$3.75

Espresso

$2.75

Flat White

$4.00

Latte

$4.50+

Iced Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Undertow

$3.75

Other Beverages

Lemonade

$2.00+

Matcha Lemonade

$5.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk

$1.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tinys Milk & Cookies is nestled in Kerbey Lane Village in Bryker Woods. Stop by 7 am - 9 pm for your regular espresso drink, a sweet or savory pastry, or our house made ice cream. We can't wait to see you!

Location

1515 W 35th street, BLD c, Austin, TX 78703

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Milk & Cookies - Austin image

Similar restaurants in your area

épicerie café & grocery
orange starNo Reviews
2307 hancock dr. austin, TX 78756
View restaurantnext
Tiny Pies - Burnet
orange starNo Reviews
5035 Burnet Rd #100 Austin, TX 78756
View restaurantnext
Thrive Craft House
orange star4.8 • 27
519 West 37th st. Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Uncle Nicky's Hyde Park
orange starNo Reviews
4222 Duval Street Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
0210 - TX-Austin Airport
orange starNo Reviews
6929 Airport Blvd., Suite 197 Austin, TX 78752
View restaurantnext
Barrett's Coffee
orange star4.5 • 112
713 W St. Johns Ave Austin, TX 78752
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston