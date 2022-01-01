Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tinys Milk & Cookies Memorial

review star

No reviews yet

9655 Katy Freeway, Building 3 #3140

Houston, TX 77284

Popular Items

Iced Latte
MC Club
Sausage Biscuit

Pastry

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

$33.00

Gluten-Free Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

$5.50

bundle of two cookies *gluten free

Decorated Sugar Cookie

$3.75

Plain Sugar Cookie

$2.50

Brownie

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.25

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Classic Croissant

$5.00

Ham & Gruyère Croissant

$5.00

Everything Croissant

$5.00

classic croissant with cream cheese and sprinkled with "everything" seasoning

Danish

$4.50

Morning Bun

$4.50

Brioche Bun

$4.50

rolled in vanilla sugar & filled with pastry cream

Kouign Amann

$4.50

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

Rosemary Cheddar Scone

$4.50

Blueberry Scone

$4.50

Vanilla Scone

$4.50

Glazed Donut

$3.00

Chocolate Sprinkle Donut

$3.00

Glazed Donut Holes

$0.50

Seasonal Tart

$5.50

Breads

Seasonal Bread - Slice

Seasonal Bread - Loaf

Breakfast

Sausage Biscuit

$4.25

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

yogurt, house granola, mixed berries, honey

Chia Seed Pudding

$7.00

coconut milk chia seed pudding, berries, toasted almonds, honey

Sandwiches

MC Club

$15.00

turkey, havarti cheese, house pickles, basil pesto aioli, honey whole wheat all sandwiches served with chips and a chocolate chip cookie

Baker's Lunch

$11.00

rosemary ham, dijon butter, croissant all sandwiches served with chips and a chocolate chip cookie

French Country

$16.00

turkey, sun-dried tomato pesto, basil pesto, goat cheese, kalamata olives, arugula, baguette all sandwiches served with chips or and a chocolate chip cookie

Side of Chips

$1.50

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Decaf Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Americano

$3.25

Café Au Lait

$3.25

Cappuccino

$4.00

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00

Cortado

$3.75

Espresso

$2.75

Flat White

$4.00

Johnny Cash

$3.75

Hot Latte

$4.50+

Iced Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$3.00

double shot espresso with dollop of milk foam

Cold Brew

$4.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Undertow

$3.75

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Strawberry Matcha

$6.00Out of stock

seasonal summer drink

Other Beverages

Lemonade

$4.00+

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50+

seasonal summer drink

Matcha Lemonade

$5.50

seasonal summer drink

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

fresh squeezed

Milk

$1.50+

Alternative Milk

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$2.00

Mountain Valley

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tinys Milk & Cookies is conveniently located in heart of Memorial. Our walk-up window offers all that has earned Milk & Cookies it's loyal followers: Sweet and savory pastries, made to perfection espresso drinks, house made ice cream and of course our beloved chocolate chip cookie. We're so glad to be a part of the neighborhood!

9655 Katy Freeway, Building 3 #3140, Houston, TX 77284

Directions

Tinys Milk & Cookies image
Tinys Milk & Cookies image

