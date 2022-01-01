Tinys Milk & Cookies Memorial
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tinys Milk & Cookies is conveniently located in heart of Memorial. Our walk-up window offers all that has earned Milk & Cookies it's loyal followers: Sweet and savory pastries, made to perfection espresso drinks, house made ice cream and of course our beloved chocolate chip cookie. We're so glad to be a part of the neighborhood!
9655 Katy Freeway, Building 3 #3140, Houston, TX 77284
