Tinys Milk & Cookies River Oaks
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Pastry, ice cream and coffee shop conveniently located in the heart of River Oaks, with plentiful parking and a convenient pick up window for your online order!
Location
2809 Saint Street Houston, Houston, TX 77027
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
MAD HOUSTON - 4444 Westheimer Rd. Suite C180
No Reviews
4444 Westheimer Rd. Suite C180 Houston, TX 77027
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Highland Village
4.7 • 1,639
2701 Drexel Drive Houston, TX 77027
View restaurant