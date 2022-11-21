Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tinys Milk & Cookies River Oaks

review star

No reviews yet

2809 Saint Street Houston

Houston, TX 77027

Popular Items

Decorated Sugar Cookie
Brownie
Iced Latte

Pastry

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Up to 11 cookies, order our One Dozen for a discount!

One Dozen Cookies

$33.00

Up to 3 dozen, for more call us at 713-222-7474 to place a large bulk order!

Gluten Free Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

$5.50

gluten free, bundle of two cookies

Decorated Sugar Cookie

$3.75

Plain Sugar Cookie

$2.50

Classic Croissant

$5.00

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Everything Croissant

$5.00

Croissant with everything but the bagel seasoning and cream cheese filling in the middle.

Ham and Gruyère Croissant

$5.00

available until 2 pm

Brownie

$4.00

Kouign Amann

$4.50

Danish

$4.50

Morning Bun

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll

$5.25

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

Brioche Bun

$4.50

Blueberry Scone

$4.50

Vanilla Scone

$4.50

Rosemary Cheddar Scone

$4.50

Glazed Donut

$3.00

Chocolate Sprinkle Donut

$3.00

Glazed Donut Hole

$0.50

until 11 AM

Chocolate Donut Hole

$0.50Out of stock

until 11 AM

Seasonal Tart

$5.50Out of stock

Breads

Seasonal Bread - Slice

Seasonal Bread - Loaf

Seasonal Bread - Mini Loaf

Country Sourdough

$6.50

French Baguette

$4.50

Foccacia Slice

$4.50

Breakfast

Sausage Biscuit

$4.25Out of stock

until sold out!

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

yogurt, house made granola, berries, honey

Chia Seed Pudding

$7.00

coconut milk chia seed pudding, berries, almonds, honey

Sandwiches

À La Carte Baker's Sandwich

$8.00

Baker's Lunch

$11.00

rosemary ham, dijon butter, croissant served with chips and a cookie

Pantry Staples

Dough Box

$33.00

12 frozen chocolate chip cookie dough balls

Sugar Cookie Kit

$22.00

8 plain sugar cookies, 4 royal icing piping bags, sprinkles

Cinnamon Roll Kit

$24.00

6 frozen cinnamon rolls, vanilla icing

Retail Coffee

$18.00

Granola Bag

$10.00

our house made granola - packaged to take home

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Decaf Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Café Au Lait

$3.25

Cappuccino

$4.00

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00

Cortado

$3.75

Espresso

$2.75

Flat White

$4.00

Johnny Cash

$3.75Out of stock

Latte

$4.50+

Iced Latte

$4.50

Macchiato

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Undertow

$3.75

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Other Beverages

Lemonade

$2.00+

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00+

Matcha Lemonade

$5.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk

$1.50+

Alternative Milk

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Mountain Valley

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pastry, ice cream and coffee shop conveniently located in the heart of River Oaks, with plentiful parking and a convenient pick up window for your online order!

Location

2809 Saint Street Houston, Houston, TX 77027

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Milk & Cookies - River Oaks image

