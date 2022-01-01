Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tinys Milk & Cookies West U

3636 Rice Boulevard

Houston, TX 77005

Popular Items

Decorated Sugar Cookie
Chocolate Croissant
Classic Croissant

Pastry

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Up to 11 cookies, use our One Dozen button for a discount!

Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

$33.00

Up to 3 dozen, for more call us at 713-352-3086 for large bulk orders.

Gluten-Free Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

$5.50

Comes in a pack of 2!

Decorated Sugar Cookie

$3.75

Plain Sugar Cookie

$2.50

A yummy shortbread styled cookie with vanilla bean!

Brownie

$4.00

Classic Croissant

$5.00

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Everything Croissant

$5.00

Ham & Gruyère Croissant

$5.00

avail until 11am

Kouign Amann

$4.50

Danish

$4.50

Morning Bun

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll

$5.25

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

Brioche Bun

$4.50

Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread

$4.50Out of stock

Blueberry Scone

$4.50

Vanilla Scone

$4.50

Rosemary Cheddar Scone

$4.50

Glazed Donut

$3.00

Chocolate Cake Donut

$3.00

Glazed Donut Hole

$0.50

Chocolate Donut Hole

$0.50Out of stock

Seasonal Tart

$5.50

Breads

Seasonal Bread - Slice

Seasonal Bread - Loaf

Breakfast

Sausage Biscuit

$4.25

avail until sold out

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

yogurt, house granola (contains almonds), berries, honey

Chia Seed Pudding

$7.00

coconut milk chia seed pudding, berries, honey, ALMONDS

Sandwiches

Baker's Sandwich

$8.00

starting at 10 am - rosemary ham & dijon butter on a classic croissant

Baker's Lunch

$11.00

Our delicious Baker's sandwich (rosemary ham & dijon butter on a croissant) + a chocolate chip cookie with a choice of chips or fruit!

Pantry Staples

Dough Box

$33.00

12 frozen chocolate chip dough balls + parchment paper for baking!

Sugar Cookie Kit

$22.00

8 plain shortbread styled sugar cookies, 4 royal icing piping bags + sprinkles

Cinnamon Roll Kit

$24.00

6 frozen cinnamon rolls + vanilla Icing

Retail Coffee

$18.00

Granola Bag

$10.00

Lemonade Gallon

$22.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Decaf Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Americano

$3.25

Café Au Lait

$3.25

Cappuccino

$4.00

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00

Cortado

$3.75

Espresso

$2.75

Flat White

$4.00

Johnny Cash

$3.75

Latte

$4.50+

Macchiato

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Undertow

$3.75

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Strawberry Matcha

$6.00Out of stock

Other Beverages

Lemonade

$2.00+

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00+

Matcha Lemonade

$5.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk

$1.50+

Alternative Milk

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$2.00

Mountain Valley

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tinys Milk & Cookies in West U is the original home of our chocolate chip cookie. Located in the heart of the idyllic West U neighborhood, right around the corner from Tinys No 5. Neighborhood friends, and guests from near and far stop at our window for coffee, pastries and our delicious house-made ice-cream!

Website

Location

3636 Rice Boulevard, Houston, TX 77005

Directions

