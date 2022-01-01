Main picView gallery

Milk & Honey Chattanooga 135 N Market St

135 N Market St

Chattanooga, TN 37405

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Latte

STARTERS

Burrata & Fig

$16.50

Proscuitto, arugula, fig preserves, goat gouda, gorgonzola, olive oil, local honey, whole milk burrata, sourdough toast.

Ricotta & Honey

$10.00

Whipped whole milk ricotta, local honey, fleur de sel, sourdough toast.

Shakshuka

$14.00

Eggs poached in marinara, feta, parsley, sourdough toast, hot pepper jam, roasted garlic.

Pork Confit Poutine

$13.00

Sea salted fries, pork confit, white cheddar cheese curds, melted swiss, Stumptown redeye gravy, green onion.

VEGAN

Vegan Scrambled Egg Toast

$12.00

Vegan Avocado Toast

$14.50

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Vegan Protein Breakfast Bowl

$11.00

Vegan Big Kid Breakfast

$13.00

Vegan Kale Salad

$6.00

Vegan Spinach Salad

$8.00

Vegan Arugula Salad

$7.00

TOASTS

Scrambled Egg Toast

$12.00

Soft scrambled egg, sliced tomato, parmesan, fresh basil, olive oil, sourdough.

Avocado Toast

$14.50

Avocado, tomato jam, caramelized onion, arugula, salt, pepper, sunny side up eggs, sourdough.

Fig & Proscuitto Toast

$13.50

Fig preserves, proscuitto, gorgonzola, goat gouda, arugula, kalamata olives, sourdough.

Mushroom & Ricotta Toast

$12.50

Scrambled egg, whipped ricotta, tomato jam, goat gouda, roasted mushrooms, thyme, sourdough.

BAKERY

NY Style Bagel

$5.00

Choice of plain or everything bagel. Served with cream cheese or strawberry preserves.

Sourdough Toast

$4.00

Served with sea salted butter and strawberry preserves.

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Fresh baked soft brioche cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese icing.

Croissant

$5.00

Served with strawberry preserves and butter.

Pistachio Croissant

$7.00

Almond Croissant

$7.00

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00

Honey Butter Biscuits

$8.00

Homemade buttermilk biscuits served hot with honey butter.

Famous Buttermilk Biscuit

$4.00

BRUNCH SANDWICHES

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$9.00

Applewood bacon, scrambled egg, sharp cheddar served on sourdough, biscuit or english muffin.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$9.00

Pork breakfast sausage, scrambled egg, white cheddar, served on sourdough, biscuit or english muffin.

Proscuitto, Egg & Smoked Mozz

$9.50

Proscuitto di parma, scrambled egg, smoked mozzzarella, served on sourdough, biscuit or english muffin.

Farmhouse Biscuit

$12.50

Buttermilk biscuit, breakfast sausage, applewood bacon, tomato jam, scrambled egg, arugula, white cheddar, caramelized onion.

Fried Hot Chicken Biscuit

$15.00

Short rib, fried egg, white cheddar, caramelized onion spread, arugula, toasted brioche roll.

Hot Mess

$11.50

Buttermilk biscuit, hot pepper jam, bacon, avocado, pickled red onion, chipotle crema, pepper jack cheese, sunny side up egg, cilantro.

Dirty Benny

$13.00

Open faced english muffin, ham, summy side up eggs, Stumptown redeye gravy, fresh herbs.

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Soy marinated sauteed veggies, roasted tomatoes, scrambled egg, tomato jam, feta, tomato, basil, parmesan, flour tortilla,

Mr. Croissant

$11.50

Croissant, ham, oven roasted tomato, swiss cheese, horseradish mayo, fried egg.

Nova Lox Bagel

$14.50

Nova lox salmon, tomato, cream cheese, red onion, capers, dill, plain or everything bagel.

Alabama Pork Biscuit

$12.00

Buttermilk biscuit, pork confit, caramelized onion, Alabama white sauce, white cheddar, onion spread, egg over easy.

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$13.00

Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, sharp cheddar, country gravy.

GRAINS

Apple Cinnamon Porridge

$9.00

Whole grains, goji, chia, cinnamon, raisins, coconut, vanilla, toasted almonds. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.

Protein Breakfast Bowl

$11.00

Whole grains, kale, almonds, mint, basil, sunny side up egg, feta, lemon viniagrette.

SIDES

Home Fries

$4.00

Sea-Salted French Fries

$5.00

Buttermilk Waffle

$5.00

Granola + Yogurt

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Applewood Bacon

$3.00

Breakfast Sausage

$3.00

Fresh Berries

$4.00

Toast

$2.00

Egg

$1.50

Rosé Waffle Side

$6.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

OTHER GOOD STUFF

Hodgepodge Hash

$13.50

Roasted red & sweet potatoes, sausage, sauteed veggies and onions, caramelized onion, pickled red onion, sunny egg, chipotle crema, feta, cilantro.

Big Kid Breakfast

$13.00

Two eggs cooked any way you like, applewood bacon, sourdough toast, home fries, fresh berries, oven roasted tomatoes. SUBSTITUTE BISCUIT FOR $2

Roasted Mushroom Omelet

$11.00

Three egg omelet with spicy roasted mushrooms, garlic, tomato, fresh and roasted tomatoes, goat gouda, parmesan. Served with fresh berries or home fries.

Sausage & Peppers Omelet

$12.00

Three egg omelet with sausage, fresh and roasted peppers, garlic, red onion, smoked mozzarella, parmesan. Served with fresh berries or home fries.

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$10.00

Three egg omelet with applewood ham and sharp cheddar. Served with fresh berries or home fries.

Curry Cauliflower Bowl

$14.00

Quinoa, hummus, sweet potato, sauteed veggies, curry roasted cauliflower, pickled golden raisins, coconut broth, chili oil, fried chickpeas, cilantro.

Cali Grilled Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, sweet potato, qhole grains, beets, sauteed veggies + kale, arugula, feta, fresh herbs. Served with honey lime vinaigrette and chile garlic sauce.

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, Hatcher Dairy buttermilk waffles, maple syrup. Served with fresh berries or home fries.

Hot Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Nashville-style hot chicken, butternilk waffles, maple syrup. Served with fresh berries or home fries.

Rosé Waffles

$13.00

Rosé soaked strawberry buttermilk waffles, rosé syrup, whipped cream. Served with fresh berries or home fries.

SANDWICHES

Turkey & Brie

$12.00

Roasted turkey breast, raspberry preserves, brie, mayo, spinach, toasted pita.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, house pickles, brioche.

B.L.A.T.

$10.50

Applewood bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sourdough.

Turkey & Avocado

$12.50

Roasted turkey breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sourdough.

Diana Ross

$13.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, white cheddar, yellow cheddar, lettuce, tomato, whole grain honey mustard, brioche.

Ham & Turkey Club

$14.50

Applewood ham, roasted turkey, bacon, white cheddar, yellow cheddar, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, whole grain honey mustard, sourdough.

SALADS

Kale Salad

$6.00

Raw kale, almonds, cranberries, parmesan, champagne vinaigrette.

Spinach Salad

$8.00

Fresh spinach, roasted mushrooms, applewood bacon, gorgonzola, balsamic vinagrette.

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine, kale, tuscan kale, radicchio, radish, parmesan, caesar dressing, sourdough croutons, cracked pepper.

Arugula Salad

$7.00

Beets, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette, parmesan, pine nuts, cracked black pepper.

PASTRIES

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

GF Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$4.00

Gluten Free

Strawberry Poptart

$4.00

Nutella Poptart

$4.00

Matcha Scone

$5.00

Vegan

Milk & Honey Scone

$4.00

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50

Thumbprint Cookie - Single

$1.00

Thumbprint Cookie - 1/2 Dozen

$5.00

Sea Salted Caramels - Single

$0.75

Sea Salted Caramels - Dozen

$7.00

GELATO

Gelato

$6.00

Choose up to 3 flavors.

Affogato

$9.00

Birthday Gelato

To-Go Gelato

$6.00

To-Go Affogato

$9.00

Birthday To Go Gelato

Wholesale gelato pan

$70.00

LOOSE LEAF TEA

Black China

$4.00

Gunpowder Green

$4.00

Chai

$4.00

Ginger Peach

$4.00

Earl Grey

$4.00

Lemon Yerba Mate

$4.00

Turmeric Ginger

$4.00

Caffeine Free

Lavender Hibiscus

$4.00

Caffeine Free

Chamomile Mint

$4.00

Caffeine Free

Rosebud

$4.00

Caffeine Free

Angie's Tea

$3.60

RETAIL BAG-GUNPOWDER GREEN

$12.00

RETAIL BAG-GINGER PEACH

$12.00

RETAIL BAG-EARL GREY

$12.00

RETAIL BAG-LAVENDER HIBISCUS

$12.00

RETAIL BAG-BLACK CHINA

$12.00

RETAIL BAG-LEMON YERBA MATE

$12.00

TAKEOUT COFFEE BAR

Joe To-Go

$30.00

Pup Cup! 🐶

$0.50

Espresso

$3.00

Dairy Free

Macchiato

$3.50

Cortado

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00+

Nutella Latte

$5.00+

12 Oz Drip Coffee

$3.00

16 Oz Drip Coffee

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Café Au Lait

$4.00+

Dirty Chai

$5.00+

London Fog

$5.00

Americano

$4.00+

Dairy Free

Coconut Latte

$5.00+

Dairy Free - No Milk Substitutions

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.00+

Burnt Sugar Latte

$5.00+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Dairy Free

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Milk & Honey Latte

$5.00+

Lavender Honey Latte

$5.00+

Vanilla Bean Latte

$5.00+

Mocha

$5.00+

Sm. S'mores Latte

$5.00

Lg. S'mores Latte

$6.00

Sm. Pumpkin Latte

$5.00

Lg. Pumpkin Latte

$6.00

Sm. Pepp. Mocha

$5.00

Lg. Pepp. Mocha

$6.00

Iced Cold Brew

$4.00

Dairy Free

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Iced Mocha

$5.00+

Iced Americano

$5.00+

Dairy Free

Iced Chai Latte

$4.00+

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Dairy Free

Iced Café Au Lait

$4.00+

Iced Milk & Honey Latte

$5.00+

Iced Lavender Honey Latte

$5.00+

Iced Coconut Latte

$5.00+

Dairy Free - No Milk Substitutions

Iced Salted Caramel Latte

$5.00+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Iced Burnt Sugar Latte

$5.00+

Iced Vanilla Bean Latte

$5.00+

Iced Nutella Latte

$5.00+

Iced London Fog

$5.00

Iced Dirty Chai

$5.00+

Iced 12 Oz. Smores

$5.00

Iced 16 Oz. Smores

$6.00

Iced 12 Oz. Pumpkin

$5.00

Iced 16 Oz. Pumpkin

$6.00

JUICE

Orange Juice

$4.00

Liquid Gold

$6.00

Strawberry Orange

$5.00

Dr. Feel Good

$6.00

Rise & Shine

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

NA BEV

Coke

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Milk

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Retail

Asobu Gray Manhattan Coffee Mug

$18.00

Asobu White Water Bottle

$20.00

Bandanas

$8.00

Beanies

$34.00

Chattanooga Plates

$24.00

Coffee Bag (Cold Brew)

$18.00

Coffee Bag (Hairbender)

$18.00

Coffee Bag (House)

$18.00

Coffee Bag (Single Origin)

$22.00

Coffee Bag (Evergreen)

$22.00

Coffee Mug- White Ceramic

$12.00

Coffee Mugs- Black Ceramic

$10.00

Coffee Mugs- Teal Bean&Bailey

$40.00

Coffee Mugs- White Bean&Bailey

$32.00

Coffee Mugs- Yellow Bean&Bailey

$40.00

Cowbee Enamel Pin

$8.00

Cowbee Flute

$10.00

Cowbee Key Chain

$8.00

Cowbee Pin

$8.00

Cowbee Pint Glass

$12.00

Cowbee Plates

$18.00

Cowbee Pottery Mugs

$35.00

Cowbee Umbrellas

$25.00

Hats

$20.00

Honey Hot Sauce Bottle

$16.00

Honey Jar

$8.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Keep Cup

$18.00

Kids T-Shirts

$18.00

Kids T-Shirts

$18.00

Kids T-Shirts

$18.00

LivWell Plant Protein

$29.00

Llama- Keychain

$8.00

Llama- Large

$12.00

Llama- Small

$8.00

Llama- Small

$8.00

Llama- Wearing a hat

$25.00

Lunch Tin

$24.00

M&H Aprons

$40.00

M&H Headbands

$7.00

Matchaful Chocolates

$8.00

Miir Espresso Tumbler

$22.00

Miir White Camp Cup

$30.00

Milk & Honey Candles

$18.99

Onesies

$16.00

Purse Pouches

$14.00

Revive Black Tumbler

$30.00

Sea Salted Caramels - Dozen

$7.00

Sea Salted Caramels - Single

$0.75

Sticker- Large

$2.00

Sticker- Small

$1.00

T-Shirt- Adults

$22.00

T-Shirt- Kids

Tank Tops

$20.00

Tote Bags

$16.00

KID MENU

Lil' Kid Breakfast

$7.00

Kid Omelette

$7.00

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Kid Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Thank you for joining us! Questions, comments or praise : Milkandhoneychattanooga.com

Location

135 N Market St, Chattanooga, TN 37405

Directions

